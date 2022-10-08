The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Springettsbury Township

Wendy’s, 2802 E Market St, Sept. 26, Fail. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of insect activity in all areas, including but not limited to ware washing room, storage areas, deep fryer area, hand sink area, drive through area, flat grill area, Managers office, burger preparation station, and front counter area.

