The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Chanceford Township

Big Grill, 1070 New Bridgeville Rd., Sept. 8. Pass. No violations.

Ebay, 1070 New Bridgeville Rd., Sept. 8. Pass. No violations.

Fry Trailer, 1070 New Bridgeville Rd., Sept. 8. Pass. No violations.

G’s Concessions, 1070 New Bridgeville Rd., Sept. 8. Pass. No violations.

Dover Borough

Union Fire & Hose Co., 30 Canal St., Sept. 8. Pass. No violations.

East Hopewell Township

Pleasant Valley Golf Club, 8467 Pleasant Valley Rd., Sept. 7. Fail. Employee donned single use gloves without a prior hand wash. Can opener and holder, a food contact surface, had old food residue on it and was not clean to sight and touch. Utensils inside of bowl of hand wash sink, indicating uses other than handwashing. Evidence of ant activity on top of customer seating counter-top.

Hanover Borough

Boriken Bowls, 14 West Chestnut St., opening, Sept. 9. Pass. Bathroom light not working. Shelving legs are not smooth, easily cleanable and resistant to pitting, cracking or scratching. Light is not shielded or shatter proof over the prep area. Bathroom does not have a self-closing door. Raid stored underneath front counter. The person in charge doesn’t have an adequate knowledge of food safety. Bain marie lower refrigerator unit has an accumulation of dirt, old food residue and standing water. Food employees in the kitchen prep area were not wearing proper hair restraints such as nets and hats.

Manchester Township

Good Shepard Lutheran Church of York, 2121 Roosevelt Ave., Sept. 9. Pass. No violations.

Monaghan Township

Castle Creek Farm, 529 West Siddonsburg Rd., Sept. 8. Pass. No violations.

Newberry Township

Walt’s Wagon, 995 Cly Rd., change of owner, Sept. 7. Pass. No violations.

Penn Township

Grace & Crepes, 1200 Carlisle St., opening, Sept. 9. Pass. Waste receptacles not provided in restrooms. Raw unfinished wood under soda machine. Inside of prep unit dirty. Mop sink dirty. Side of cabinet under soda machine is damaged. Restroom is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins.

Red Lion Borough

Mazie Gable Elementary School, 100 East Prospect St., Sept. 7. Pass. No violations.

Stewartstown Borough

Subway, 300 Bailey Dr. Suite 110, Sept. 10. Pass. Flooring within walk-in unit has an accumulation of trash and old food buildup. Commercial fan located on counter-top has a large accumulation of static dust buildup.

West Manchester Township

Westgate Restaurant and Lounge, 1550 Kenneth Rd. Suite M, Sept. 9. Pass. Sides of fryers have a large accumulation of encrusted grease, dirt and old food residue. Hood vents, suppression lines and surrounding vents are heavily soiled with old encrusted grease, brown soot and static dust. Fan grates within walk-in cooler have a large accumulation of static dust debris. Wall by hand wash sink and rear area has a hole. Lower wall and PVC piping underneath three compartment sink is heavily soiled with food splash, dirt and dust debris.

West Manheim Township

Big Dippers Ice Cream, 2135 Baltimore Pike, Sept. 9. Pass. No violations.

Taphouse 6, 1454 Baltimore St., Sept. 9. Pass. Inside of microwaves is dirty. Top back of prep unit at cook line and inside of 2-door refrigerator with an accumulation of food debris and is in need of cleaning. Ice cream scoops stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135 degrees F. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the sanitizer bucket in the bar area was 0 parts per million, and not 50-100 ppm as required.

Windsor Township

Larry J. Macaluso Elementary School, 1195 Windsor Rd., Sept. 7. Pass. No violations.

Pleasant View Elementary School, 700 Delta Rd., Sept. 7. Pass. No violations.

York Township

Papa John’s Pizza, 857 East Main St., Sept. 9. Pass. Evidence of drain fly activity in rear areas. Floor drains underneath sinks are extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning. Flooring within the rear area of food facility, has a large accumulation of trash and deceased insects and in need of cleaning. Flooring within walk-in cooler soiled with dirt and deceased insects and in need of cleaning. Food facility is not removing dead insects from flooring and corners.

Pizza by Alberto, 2736 South Queen St., Sept. 8. Pass. Food employees in prep and cooking areas, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Wet wiping cloths stored on counter-tops in rear and front areas, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Food within upright Turbo refrigerator unit held between 48 and 56 degrees F rather than 41 degrees F or below as required. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible in numerous refrigerator units. Torn and loose rubber door gaskets on numerous front area cooling units. Commercially processed refrigerated ready to eat, time and temperature control for safety food is not being marked with the date it was opened. Floor tiles in the rear area of food facility are cracked, roughened and not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.