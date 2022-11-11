The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Derry Township

Your Place, 1077 W Governor Rd, Oct. 31, Fail. Various food ingredient storage containers, in the kitchen area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Facility is re-using dressing containers for other foods. Raw Hamburgers observed in the kitchen/walk in area, slimy to the touch / spoiled / moldy and are adulterated. Dated 10/19/2022 fresh product not frozen. Exhaust system and air vents over the food prep area in the kitchen have an accumulation of dust and grease. Food employees observed in the kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Observed wet wiping cloths in the kitchen and bar area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. RTE lunch meats and cheeses, a refrigerated ready to eat time/temperature control for safety food, in the kitchen/walk in area, was not compliant with date marking by being labeled with a discard or use by date of no more than 7 days, and requires discarding. The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions. RTE sauce food was held at 119 °F, in the kitchen/pizza area, rather than 135°F or above as required. Cutting boards in the kitchen and bar area are heavily scored and presented with mold.

Englewood, 1219 Research Blvd, Nov. 2, Fail. Food Employee observed changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand wash in-between. An open employee's beverage container was observed in the pizza area, a food preparation area. 1 gal whole milk and 17 1/2 pints of chocolate milk dated 11-1-22 and 10-28-20222, disposed of on site. Mixer in the main kitchen, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Broilers, a food contact surface, were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. The hand wash sink in the kitchen and both up and down bars area does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Observed exhaust equipment, in kitchen area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces. Shellstock located in the pizza area did not have identification tags attached to the container. Observed wet wiping cloths in kitchen and bar areas, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Observed wiping cloths in extremely unclean condition in the kitchen area. Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk in and reach in's, is not being date marked. Food employees observed in the kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. A food employee was observed touching breads, lettuce and chicken - a ready to eat food - with bare hands.

Harrisburg City

Burger Yum, 400 N. Second St, Nov. 1, Pass. No violations.

Palumbo’s Italian Eatery, 104 N 2nd St, Nov. 1, Pass. Paper towel dispenser and/or soap dispenser for handwashing not installed by food prep / warewashing sink. Repair leak at 3-bay sink

Bangkok 56 Thai Cuisine, 1917 Paxton St, Nov. 2, Pass. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Walk In cooler/ice machine. Safety floor mats needed. Knives, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Soap dispenser for handwashing improperly installed by food prep / warewashing sink. Observed equipment, in kitchen area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces. Observed cooking equipment / pans/microwave/toaster, in the kitchen area, with encrusted grease and soil accumulation.

Lower Paxton Township

Linglestown Elementary School, 1044 N Mountain Rd, Oct. 31, Pass. The handwash sink located in the bathroom area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F. Corrected as multiple other hand-washing sinks are in close proximity to use while repairs are being made.

Linglestown Middle School, 1200 N. Mountain Rd, Oct. 31, Pass. No violations.

Mountain View Elementary School, 400 Devonshire Rd, OCt. 31, Pass. No violations.

North Side Elementary School, 4520 Devonshire Rd, Oct. 31, Pass. No violations.

Shogun Fusion, 5125 Jonestown Rd, Oct. 31, Follow Up, Pass. No violations.

Susquehanna Township

American Legion Post 730, 3813 Walnut St, Nov. 2, Pass. Utensils were clean but stored in a drawer where the liner was soiled with crud. Liners need to be replaced periodically to ensure utensils do not become cross contaminated. Exhaust filters have grease build-up. Grease droplets may cross contaminate food while being cooked on the stove. Ice machine's plastic baffle was slightly soiled with crud and mold growth. Scoop was stored correctly.

Arby’s, 2253 Dodson Ct, Nov. 2, Pass. No violations.

Covenant Christian Academy, 1982 Locust Ln, Nov. 3, Pass. No violations.

Hansel & Gretel School, 2206 Walnut St, Nov. 3, Pass. Exhaust fan needs a screen to ensure flying insects do not enter the facility when the fan is off. Large air gaps noted when the fan is turned off.

Paxton United Methodist Church, 3550 N Paxton st, Nov. 3, Pass. No violations.

Two Guys Pizza, 4361 N Front St, Nov. 3, Pass. Large air gap at rear external door at the threshold plate. External doors must be sealed to prevent rodent and insect access into the building. Utensils which were previously cleaned were stored in a container that is soiled, especially on the bottom where crud was obvious. The master cleaning schedule must also include the containers where utensils are stored.