The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Baron Stiegel Lions Club, mobile food facility Type 4, 25 James Drive, Denver, Oct. 4. Pass. No violations.

Chiques Church, temporary food service Type 3, Manheim Farm Show, Adele Avenue, Manheim, Oct. 4. Pass. No violations.

East Petersburg Lions, temporary food service Type 3, Adele Avenue, Manheim, Oct. 4. Pass. No violations.

Hernley Mennonite Church, temporary food service Type 3, Adele Avenue, Manheim, Oct. 4. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster County Livestock Club, Manheim Farm Show, Manheim, Oct. 4. Pass. No violations.

Manheim Brethren in Christ Church, temporary food service Type 3, Adele Avenue, Manheim, Oct. 4. Pass. No violations.

Manheim Central Republican, temporary food service Type 4, Adele Avenue, Manheim, Oct. 4. Pass. No violations.

Manheim Community Farm Show - French Fry Stand, temporary food service Type 3, Manheim Farm Show, Adele Avenue, Manheim, Oct. 4. Pass. No violations.

Manheim Lions Club, temporary food service Type 3, Adele Avenue, Manheim, Oct. 4. Pass. No violations.

Manheim Sertoma, temporary food service Type 3, Adele Avenue, Manheim, Oct. 4. Pass. No violations.

Manheim Sportsmen’s Association, temporary food service Type 3, Adele Ave., Manheim, Oct. 4. Pass. No violations.

RU Chicken, temporary food service Type 4, Adele Avenue, Manheim, Oct. 4. Pass. No violations.

Ruhl’s U M Team Fellowship, temporary food service Type 3, Adele Avenue, Manheim, Oct. 4. Pass. No violations.

St. Richard’s Catholic Church, temporary food service Type 3, Adele Avenue, Manheim, Oct. 4. Pass. No violations.

St. Paul United Church Of Christ, temporary food service Type 3, Adele Avenue, Manheim, Oct. 4. Pass. No violations.

Women’s Club of Manheim, temporary food service Type 3, Adele Avenue, Manheim, Oct. 4, Pass. Temperature-measuring device for equipment is not available or readily accessible in the refrigerator.

Giant Food No. 6117, 10 Newport Road, Leola, Oct. 15. Pass. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Food employees in deli, bakery and meat departments not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Chemicals stored on the hand-wash sink. Food debris above dishwasher within bakery area. Raw chicken displayed above raw beef in meat display case. There is an accumulation of static dust on ceiling vent in bakery, meat and deli departments; walk-in coolers included.

Coffee Co., 504 E. Main St., New Holland, Oct. 14. Fail. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. A working container of sanitizer was on the same shelf with onions in the kitchen area. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food employee changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand-washing in between. Raw eggs stored above raw beef in refrigerator with no barriers to prevent cross-contamination. Food employee in food prep area not wearing beard cover; prior violation Sept. 16, 2021, and Aug. 16, 2021.

Conewago Elementary School, 2809 Hershey Road, Elizabethtown, Oct. 14. Pass. No violations.

Conrad’s Deli (Building 6), 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Oct. 14. Pass. Food employees are not using available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine sanitizer concentration.

Der Chicken Haus, mobile food facility Type 4, 48 W. Newport Road, Lititz, Oct. 14. Pass. No violations.

King’s Dried Fruit And Nuts (Building 6), 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Oct. 14. Pass. No violations.

Mt. Calvary Christian School, 629 N. Holly St., Elizabethtown, Oct. 14. Pass. No violations.

Newswanger’s (Building 6), 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Oct. 4. Pass. Raw animal-derived foods were stored over ready-to-eat foods in the refrigerator. Cardboard being utilized as a floor covering rather than a material that is durable, smooth and easily cleanable.

Raub’s Stand (Building 6), 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Oct. 14. Pass. Plastic cup tops, stored in front of hand-wash sink that were not in the original protective package. The hand-wash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by single-service items and not accessible at all times for employee use. A working container of pain reliever was stored on the same shelf with single-service articles in the kitchen area.

Reidenbaugh Elementary School, 1001 Buckwalter Road, Lititz, Oct. 14. Pass. The hand-wash sink located in the restroom area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 F; corrected. Restroom was placed out of service. Food employee instructed to utilize restroom nearby. An irreversible registering temperature indicator was not provided and readily accessible for measuring the utensil surface temperature. Inspector verified temperature with temperature indicator test strips.

Auntie Anne’s No. 221 (Walmart), 890 E. Main St., Ephrata, Oct. 13. Pass. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Indoor waste receptacle is positioned too close to clean-dish storage area and presents a cross-contamination hazard. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil; plastic shield located within ice machine has pink growth on the outer rim. A container of pain reliever was stored above or on the same shelf with single-service articles in the food storage area.

Dollar Tree No. 7358, 862 Plaza Blvd., Oct. 13. Pass. Raw egg shells stored above deli meat and cheese in the reach-in cooler. Ceiling tiles missing in the customer area and need to be replaced. 48 water-stained ceiling tiles in the customer area.

East Petersburg Elementary School, 5700 Lemon St., East Petersburg, Oct. 13. Pass. Old food residue on the slicer blade. The hand-wash sink near the window is inoperable, with water turned off. The kitchen has three other hand-wash sinks, but this sink is needed when food preparation takes place at this end of the kitchen.

Five Guys Burgers and Fries No. 0609, 844 E. Main St., Ephrata, Oct. 13. Pass. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Food employees in kitchen area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers.

Genki Sushi, 1565 Manheim Pike, Oct. 13. Pass. A bowl of raw chicken stored above raw scallops in the bain-marie. A small amount of pink and brown residue on the deflector plate and ice-making components of the ice maker.

Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery, 219 E. Main St., Lititz, Oct. 13. Pass. Salt container in the food prep area was not labeled with the common name of the food; corrected. Food-dispensing utensil stored in salt container with handle buried beneath salt; corrected. Several cobwebs above food in the dry storage area.

Lititz Area Mennonite School, 1050 E. Newport Road, Lititz, Oct. 13. Pass. Metal shaving on the flat surface of the cutting blade of the can opener in kitchen area. Deeply scored cutting board (colored white) not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Lititz Elementary School, 20 S. Cedar St., Lititz, Oct. 13. Pass. Approximately 70 containers (8-ounce) of strawberry fat-free milk in the self-serve area used for consumption beyond the sell-by date of Oct. 12; discarded.

Rohrerstown Elementary School, 2200 Noll Drive, Oct. 13. Pass. Two bottles of hand sanitizer stored on a shelf above plasticware near the serving line.

Taylor Chip, 1573 Manheim Pike, Oct. 13. Pass. Women’s toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Food employee preparing food while not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. The certificate is in a broken frame, hidden behind two other forms, stacked behind a sink faucet.

Appalachian Brewing Co., 55 Water St., Lititz, complaint, Oct. 12. Pass. Food employee in kitchen area wearing watch on wrist.

Arianna’s Bakery, 158 E. Jackson St., New Holland, Oct. 12. Fail. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the state food code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions. Cold hold unit was was leaking water onto foods directly under leaking condenser within cold hold unit; voluntarily disposed of. Coffee station condiments has a buildup of syrup from bottles of flavorings. Cheese was held at 50 F, in the cold hold unit rather than 41°F or below as required; voluntary disposal. Milk was held at 50 F in the cold holding unit rather than 45 F or below as required; voluntary disposal. Black growth inside catch container beside leaking condenser within cold hold unit. Absorbent foam material within unit directly under leaking condenser subject to absorption from leaking water within the cold holding unit. Food facility person in charge not able to provide documentation that cookies, muffins and red velvet cake are from an approved source. There were no labels for an approved source; voluntarily disposed of. There is no sign on baked goods made in the facility indicating that ingredients are available upon request.

Cava Mezze Grill, 1569 Fruitville Pike, Oct. 12. Pass. Food employees preparing food while not wearing beard covers; prior violation March 17 and 25. A buildup of old label residue on the outside of food containers. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. The facility has it posted in the back hallway near the rear entrance. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods (rice) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Mechanical warewashing equipment with buildup of filth and food residue on top and not cleaned before use or frequently throughout the day.

Columbia Mini Mart, 26 N. Fourth St., Columbia, change of owner, Oct. 12. Pass. CBD Lollipops by Jolly Green Oil, Melville, New York, and Wicked CBD Gummy Worms Larchmont, New York, and Just CBD Honey Sticks, 83 Victoria St., London, contain an unapproved additive as specified in 21 CFR 170-180 relating to food additives. Such products are under FDA regulation and at which time CBD is not recognizable as a safe substance to be added to food. Lotions and soaps in retail sale displayed on shelving above plaintain chips. Two pints of whole milk, used for consuming in coffee, with a sell-by of Sept. 22. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of chlorine for washing, rinsing, sanitizing. Single-use lids stored in the cabinet with a container of antifreeze.

Domino’s Pizza, 108 N. Reading Road, Suite K, Ephrata, Oct. 12. Pass. The hand-wash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by tubing from an air condition unit and not accessible at all times for employee use. The hand-wash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by tubing from walk-cooler condenser and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Family Dollar Store No. 311181, 420 N. Franklin St., follow-up, Oct. 12. Pass. No violations.

Gracie’s On West Main, 264 W. Main St., Leola, Oct. 12. Pass. No chemical sanitizer being used on food contact and nonfood contact surfaces. Stickers not being removed from food pans during cleaning. The meat slicer, a food contact surface, was not clean of food residue to sight and touch. An insect-control device located directly behind a food storage shelf with potential to contaminate food, equipment and utensils.

Hippo Bubble Tea, 2050 Fruitville Pike, Oct. 12. Pass. Food employee did not follow proper hand-washing procedure. Soap and/or warm water not used. The hand-wash sink in the front service area has a Y-style valve on the spigot to divert water to a blender washer in an adjacent sink, making it inconvenient for employees to wash hands properly. Rust and erosion on the deflector plate of the ice maker. An aerosol can of lavender spray stored next to food on a shelf in the front service area.

Isaac’s Downtown LLC, 25 N. Queen St., Oct. 12. Pass. No violations.

Leola Elementary School, 11 School Drive, Leola, Oct. 12. Pass. No violations.

Rita Smith-Wade-El Elementary School, 910 Hamilton Park Drive, Oct. 12. Pass. No violations.

Saladworks, 988B Lititz Pike, Lititz, complaint, Oct. 12. Pass. Food employees in front area, preparing salads not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets and/or hats; repeated March 21, 2022, and Feb. 24, 2021.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 039, 106 S. Seventh St., Akron, Oct. 12. Pass. Mops are not being hung to air dry. The hand-wash sink in the food storage are area was blocked by mop bucket and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Wendy’s No. 19228, 1660 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, complaint, Oct. 12. Pass. Three food employees in the food preparation areas and drive-thru window, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers; prior violation Aug. 23; March 9; Dec. 1, 2021. Hand-wash sinks in both the men’s and women’s restrooms are not being cleaned as often as necessary.

Wendy’s No. 19234, 40 Peters Road, Lititz, complaint, Oct. 12. Pass. Food employees in kitchen area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets and/or hats; prior violation Sept. 8 and Oct. 27, 2021. Food employee touching ice — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands. Person in charge voluntarily placed ice machine out of service to remove all ice.

Wheatland Middle School, 919 Hamilton Drive, Oct. 12. Pass. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen to remind food employees to wash their hands.

A Plus 40452H, 1136 Harrisburg Pike, follow-up, Oct. 11. Fail. Single-service, single-use articles (cups, lids, napkins) stored in the back area directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor; repeat violation. Prepackaged crackers, Jello Jigglers, mac and cheese, all yogurts, all parfaits, subs, BBQ chicken dinners, BBQ sausage dinners and chunky chili, all made in the facility, are not labeled properly with the ingredient statement, sub-ingredients, and distributed by statement; repeat violation. Also not labeled to clearly indicate any “Big 8” allergen ingredients and/or allergen warning statement; repeat violation. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view; repeat violation. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food employees preparing food not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required; repeat violation.

Blazin J’s Mobile Unit, 1228 Park City Center, Oct. 11. Pass. No violations.

Bravo Supermarket, 225 W. King St., follow-up, Oct. 11. Fail. Provide wiping cloths in food prep area in sanitizer solution. Commercially processed, ready-to-eat food, located in the reach-in unit and held more than 48 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Loose rubber door gaskets on the walk-in unit. Must clean floor in food prep area.

Community School Southeast, 1050 New Holland Ave., Oct. 11. Pass. No violations.

Conestoga Christian School, 2760 Main St., Morgantown, Oct. 11. Pass. Raw eggs stored over ready to eat foods. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Old food residue on can opener blades and one scoop.

Country Barn, 211 S. Donerville Road, Oct. 11. Pass. Raw wood, an absorbent material, being used for shelving in the slushie area.

Ginger Asian Kitchen, 320 Rohrerstown Road, follow-up, Oct. 11. Pass. No violations.

Metro Express No. 4, 3672 Marietta Ave., Silver Spring, complaint, Oct. 11. Pass. Food employee preparing food not wearing a beard cover.

Pizza Hut 36852, 777 Manor St., follow-up, Oct. 11. Fail. Must repair wall in rear of facility, repair light fixture. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned frequently to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

School To Work, 1066 New Holland Ave., Oct. 11. Pass. An employee’s open beverage container was on a counter in the food preparation area.

Wendy’s No. 19233, 804 W. Main St., New Holland, Oct. 11. Fail. Food employees in kitchen area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers; prior violation. An insect-control device located directly above the hand-wash sink with potential to contaminate hand-wash area. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Sausage patties was held at 48 F, outside of the refrigerator unit in the kitchen area, rather than 41 F or below as required. Eggs held at 48 F, in the kitchen area, rather than 45 F or below as required. All hand-wash sinks in the kitchen area were blocked by buckets and kitchen supplies. Hand-wash sinks were not accessible at all times for employee use. Throughout the kitchen area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning. Employee medication stored above ready-to-eat foods. Eggs stored on top of ready-to-eat foods; prior violation. Food condiments stored directly on the floor in kitchen area, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required.

Windmill Family Restaurant, 2838 Main St., Morgantown, Oct. 11. Fail. Food employees in kitchen area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers; prior violation Oct. 7, 2021. Ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in cooler and refrigerator area were not labeled with use-by date of no more than seven days, and requires discarding; noncompliant food was discarded. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Food prep surfaces throughout the facility had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Bathrooms are dirty and in need of cleaning. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen area beside three-bay sink. Ceiling hanging and in need of repair throughout the facility. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. A food employee was touching toast, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands. Equipment throughout the kitchen area had an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and debris on nonfood contact surfaces. Dirty rubber floor rugs stored with dirty dishes next to dishwasher. Food employee changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand-washing in between. Old unused equipment stored in kitchen area should be removed from food facility. Throughout the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning. Raw animal-derived foods stored with ready-to-eat foods within the walk-in cooler. Food employee’s personal belongings in food storage area, although personnel storage areas are provided.