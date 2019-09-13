The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723 a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.
Bainbridge Inn, 5 N. Front St., Bainbridge, follow-up, Aug. 30. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required, however, employees are scheduled to attend a state-recognized class in September and will email or fax a copy of the certification to the department. Employee filling a container of water from the designated hand-wash sink. A working container of screen cleaner was stored on the same shelf with food in the storage area. Food employees preparing food not wearing a beard cover.
Cafe & Pho Hoang, 1140 Elizabeth Ave., follow-up, Aug. 30. No violations.
City Deli & Grocery, 202 E. King St., Aug. 30. Food employees preparing food not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Food facility certified supervisory employee certification has expired. Facility has 90 days to renew or replace.
Emmaus Road Cafe, 1916 Lincoln Highway East, Aug. 30. No violations.
Goldie’s Bakery, 170 E. King St., Aug. 30. No violations.
Lancaster Cheesesteak Company, 43 W. King St., complaint, Aug. 30. No violations.
Benis Discount Grocery, 301 S. Prince St., Aug. 29. Raw eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the reach-in refrigerator; repeat violation; corrected on-site. First aid supplies being stored in the grocery area above ready-to-eat food and may be a possible source of contamination.
Country View Farm Market, 1595 Maytown Road, Elizabethtown, Aug. 29. No violations.
Frogtown Cafe, 684 Marticville Road, Pequea, Aug. 29. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the bar glass washer. Grease accumulation on the hood filters.
IHOP 3405, 2319 Lincoln Highway East, complaint, Aug. 29. No violations.
John Herr’s Village Market Inc., 25 Manor Ave., Millersville, complaint, Aug. 29. No violations.
Kountry Korner Drive-in, 610 W. Route 897, Reinholds, change of owner, Aug. 29. A frying pan containing a nonfood contact surface is deeply scored and may no longer be used. Several temperature-control-for-safety salads held for more than 24 hours were not date marked. Men’s room needs cleaning.
Masonic Village Farm Market, 310 Eden View Road, Elizabethtown, Aug. 29. Fan guards and ceiling in walk in cooler have residue accumulations.
New Friendly Mini Market, 401 N. Queen St., Aug. 29. No violations.
Teck’s News, 19 W. Chestnut St., Aug. 29. No violations.
Alumni Sports & Fitness Center, 931 Harrisburg Ave., Aug. 28. No violations.
Babbo’s Pizza, 655 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, Aug. 28. An open employee’s beverage container was in warewashing area. Door gaskets on pizza unit are damaged and not easily clean able. Raw chicken was stored above sauces in the walk in cooler. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — water leaking at the fountain soda line and the air handling unit in basement.
Ben Franklin Dining Hall, 600 College Ave., Aug. 28. Frozen food stored under a leaking pipe in walk-in freezer No. 3 making it subject to potential contamination. Air vent over the warewash area, a nonfood contact surface, is not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of static dust.
Burger King No. 814, 915 E. Main St., Mount Joy, complaint, Aug. 28. No violations.
Columbia Family Restaurant at Prospect, 3985 Prospect Road, Columbia, complaint, Aug. 28. No violations.
Coral Grocery & Deli LLC, 102 Coral St., Aug. 28. No violations.
Dollar General Store No. 7985, 1627 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, Aug. 28. Wall board, corners and cove molding in dry storage stock room are damaged and have significant holes. Rear loading ramp doors have large gap at bottom with light visible and are not sealed tightly. Toilet room does not have a self-closing door.
Giant Direct No. 9231, 235 N. Reservoir St., Aug. 28. No violations.
Giant Food No. 6117, 10 Newport Road, Leola, complaint, Aug. 28. No violations.
Joe’s Famous Wings ’N Weiners, 56 W. Main St., Aug. 28. Cheese held at 50 F in front refrigeration rather than 41 F or less as required; discarded.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1535 Manheim Pike, complaint, Aug. 28. No violations.
Keystone Service Systems Inc., 230 S. Queen St., Aug. 28. No violations.
Leola Pizza, 23 W. Main St., Leola, Aug. 28. Outdoor garbage pail containing food waste lacks a lid, permitting the entry of rodents and insects. Ceiling tile in dining room is water-stained and bowed. Internal temperature of capicola in bain-marie and mozzarella sticks and tuna salad in upright refrigerator measured 44 F to 48 F rather than 41 F or less as required; discarded. Two wooden pizza paddles are splintered and nicked in spots and are not durable, smooth surfaces. Resurface or discard. Food facility has an original certified food manager certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.
Mangat Mini Market No. 2, 629 W. Orange St., Aug. 28. Milk, a potentially hazardous, ready-to-eat food, was beyond the manufacturer’s original expiration date; discarded.
Passenger on Plum, 131 N. Plum St., Aug. 28. No violations.
Rails to Trails Bicycle Shop, 1010 Hershey Road, Elizabethtown, Aug. 28. No violations.
Vigis Parties Catering & Kitchen, 2312 W. Main St., Leola, Aug. 28. Deeply scored cutting board not resurfaced or discarded as required. Food debris under storage room shelves. Food handler wearing a medical bracelet. A shrimp dish cooling in a deep container rather than a shallow one.
Almond Tree Catering, 159 Miller Road, Willow Street, Aug. 27. No violations.
Assembly of Christian Churches, 103 Locust St., Aug. 27. No violations.
Beilers Donuts II, 398 Harrisburg Ave., Aug. 27. No violations.
Bon Ventures DBA Cinnabon, 142 Park City Center, opening, Aug. 27. No violations.
Burger King No. 2617, 310 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, complaint, Aug. 27. No violations.
Chilangos Authentic Mexican Restauante, 56 N. Broad St., Lititz, follow-up, Aug. 27. In kitchen, pieces of beef placed on a customer’s plate were still partially red and not fully cooked. Consumer advisory not available. Stored wooden utensils with frayed edges are being used in food service. An accumulation of grease on hood baffles. Clean tongs sticking out from the side of shelf where they are stored. Outside garbage pail does not have a lid, allowing for entry of insects, rodents, birds and other animals.
Comfort Inn Lancaster County, 3903 Abel Drive, Columbia, complaint, Aug. 27. Single-service items (coffee filters) stored in a container with cleaners beneath the sink plumbing. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. The facility was required to send an employee to a state-recognized food safety class and has failed to do so. Milk used for consuming beyond the sell-by date of Aug. 26. Old food residue, dishes and utensils in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing.
Courtside Lounge, 37 E. Orange St., Aug. 27. Bar area soda gun holster, a food contact surface, was to have residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Unwrapped straws were being used in the bar area allowing contact with the lip-contact surface.
Fresh Farms Cafe of Lancaster, 501 Harrisburg Ave., Aug. 27. No violations.
Lancaster Asian Center, 2060 Bennett Ave., Aug. 27. Seafood department: Wet wiping cloths not being stored in sanitizer solution. Cardboard which is not cleanable, being used to line the shelves of the walk-in coolers and walk-in freezers. Food employee preparing food not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. A cup of tea on the food preparation table. Restaurant: The hand-wash sink for employees located in the food preparation area is not convenient and easily accessible, as evidenced by the lack of proper hand-washing by employees. An insect control device located on the table with potential to contaminate food, equipment and utensils. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. In the meat case, raw chicken stored above beef, rabbit and pork. Raw shell eggs stored above sauce and ready-to-eat food in the small cooler. Food utensils stored in a container of water that is not maintained at 135 F. Prepackaged vegetables, fruit, dried fruits, cooked food to-go not sold in 24 hours, and assorted meat are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight and distributed-by statement. Food employee personal belongings: keys, purses, cellphones and food, in the food preparation area although lockers are provided. Tilapia was held at 101 F under the heat lamp rather than 135 F or above as required. The floor of the vegetable cooler nearest to the office has two chiseled out troughs in the floor, making the floor no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. Scouring pads, a fork, soap bottles, and a brush in the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — water leaking at the pipe beneath the hand-wash sink. Black residue in the drains beneath the three-compartment sink and near the cook line. A substantial amount of static dust on the fan guard in the vegetable cooler. Several flies in the restaurant area, the facility does have pest control. A working container of glass cleaner was stored on the same shelf with single-service articles (to-go trays) beneath the cabinet in front. A working container of weed killer stored with food equipment. Produce: Raw shell eggs stored above fruit in the produce case. Restaurant and seafood department: Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Meat cooler: The floor of the meat cooler is not smooth and easily cleanable. Warehouse: The dock door is damaged and does not close tightly and no longer protects against the entry of insects or rodents. Wall in the rear the dock has holes and is broken and in need of repair. Cooking oil stored beneath cleaners and sanitizers.
Levengoods of Lancaster, 104 W. King St., Aug. 27. No violations.
Marion Court Room, 7 Marion Court, Aug. 27. No violations.
Mountville Family Restaurant, 350 Highlands Dr., Mountville, complaint, Aug. 27. The certified food manager’s open beverage container on the food preparation table in the kitchen. Food employee and the certified food manager preparing food not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (chili, soups, tuna salad) prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, are not being datemarked. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (deli meats, cheese), located in the small cooler and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen to remind food employees to wash their hands. A bottle of headache medicine stored above a food preparation table. Food employee changing tasks (working in the basement with gloves on), the employee came upstairs and started preparing food without a proper hand-washing and donning new gloves. Certified food manager donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing. The certified food manager was touching toast and bagels — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands. Soup and chili were held at 101 F and 120 F, respectively, on the steam table rather than 135 F or above as required. Tape (not approved for repair) wrapped around a cracked control dial on the slicer. Plumbing leaking from beneath the hand-wash sink. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. The person in charge has failed in their managerial duties by not controlling food safety in this food establishment. Old food residue on the inner rim of the slicer and on the can opener blade. Ceiling tiles around the air-exhaust vents in the eating area stained brown and black from moisture. Food employee did not follow proper hand-washing procedure; soap was not used. Beef thawing above cabbage in the walk-in cooler. Raw shell eggs stored above deli meats and Canadian ham in the small cooler. In-use tongs stored on the oven handle making contact with the trash can. Two open containers of dough stored directly on the floor beneath the oven rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Raw shell eggs were held at 77 F for an unknown amount of time, next to the flat grill, rather than 41 F or below as required.
P & J Pizza, 22 E. High St., Elizabethtown, Aug. 27. Food employee in prep area, wearing bracelet. Food employees in prep areas, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Open drink containers on front at-rear prep areas. Cold air return vents over rear prep area have static dust accumulations.
Strasburg Country Store, 1 W. Main St., Strasburg, Aug. 27. Partially full gallon of milk was held at ambient temperature in the milk shake mixer area rather than 41 F or below as required; corrected by Mike Sommer.
88 Chinese Express, 31 N. Queen St., Aug. 26. No violations.
Arbor Place Youth Center, 520 North St., Aug. 26. No violations.
Bethel A.M.E. Church, 510 E. Strawberry St., Aug. 26. No violations.
China Inn Restaurant, 3985D Columbia Ave., Aug. 26. Raw chicken and raw beef stored over sauces in the walk-in cooler. Raw chicken and raw pork stored above lettuce and garlic in the walk-in cooler. The chlorine concentration in the sanitizing solution of the sanitizer bucket was 0 ppm, rather than 50-100 ppm as required. Mold and food residue buildup on the shelves in the walk-in cooler.
Christmas Tree Shops No. 7064, 2350 Lincoln Highway East, Suite 200, Aug. 26. No violations.
Columbia Kettle Works LLC, 112 Water St., Aug. 26. No violations.
Dollar General No. 3288, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Suite 318, Willow Street, Aug. 26. No violations.
Gaudenzia Vantage Inc., 206 E. King St., Aug. 26. ServSafe has expired and is not displayed for public view. Facility has 90 days to replace or renew the certification. Ceiling, in the food prep area, is in need of repair.
Hogar Crea International Inc., 26 Green St., Aug. 26. Food stored directly on the floor in the food storage area rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.
Pizza City, 6 E. Main St., Strasburg, Aug. 26. The person in charge is not performing the duties as required by the Pennsylvania Food Code to actively manage food safety. A floor fan that has static dust on the blades and dried residue on the exterior surface and needs cleaned. Cracked and broken tiles throughout the entire prep area and in the walk-in cooler. A gap at the bottom of the exterior service door and does not prevent the entry of rodents and insects. The food facility does not maintain food employee certification records as required. Meatballs and sauce was held at 124 F, in the hot holding unit, rather than 135 F or above as required; corrected. Rust and the protective coating peeling on the food utensil drying rack at the three-compartment sink. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the three-compartment sink. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Working container of cleaning type chemical near the grill area was not labeled with the common name. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was 0 ppm rather than 200-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturer’s use directions. Facility will use chlorine until dispenser repaired; instructed on use and concentration. Meatballs and sauce not reheated to 165 F within two hours, as required.
Pizza Hut & Wing Express No. 27050, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, Aug. 26. Torn rubber door gasket on the bain-marie.
Sakura, 33 N. Queen St., Aug. 26. No violations.
Pizza Tent LLC, 347 N. Plum St., opening, Aug. 23. No violations.
Totally Nuts (Ziegler’s Gourmet Nuts Inc.), 120 N. Duke St., type 2 follow-up, Aug. 19. No violations.