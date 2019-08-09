The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Country Pretzel Twists, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, change of owner, July 26. Food thermometer is inaccurate by 4 F using the ice water method. A food handler was touching pretzels, a ready to eat food — with bare hands; discarded. There are several broken, cracked and missing floor tiles throughout facility rendering the floor not smooth and easily cleanable. Food handler donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips. Carpet mats are being used as a floor covering in the food prep area which is not a smooth easily cleanable surfaces.

Dolce Vita Pizza and Grill, 33 Friendly Drive, Quarryville, July 26. Marinara sauce was held at 130 F, rather than 135 F or above as required; discarded. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available.

Ever Fresh Produce, 3145 Division Highway, New Holland, July 26. No violations.

Flora's Restaurant, 306 N. Mulberry St., July 26. No violations.

Hoover's Farm Market of Goodville, 1719 Main St., East Earl, July 26. Maple syrup from out of state is being rebottled without proof of Food and Drug Administration registration and inspections.

Hot Z Pizza, 2056 Fruitville Pike, July 26. Wet wiping cloths at the sandwich unit, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Cooked salami, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the walk-in cooler, was datemarked by the facility but was beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and requires discarding. Box of cheese stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. A food employee was observed touching sandwich rolls — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Clean equipment drying on linen on top of the grease trap. Old food residue inside the slicer and on the blade of the slicer.

Italian Ice Cart, 1605 Colonial Manor Drive, July 26. No violations.

Kyma Seafood Grill, 1640 N. Reading Road, Stevens, follow-up, July 26. No violations.

Lancaster Cupcake, 24 W. Orange St., July 26. No violations.

Lancaster Travel Plaza & Subway, 2622 Lincoln Highway East, Ronks, type 2 follow-up, July 26. No violations.

LL Grocery Deli, 648 E. Chestnut St., July 26. No violations.

Pasquale’s Pizza, 16 Gay St., Christiana, complaint, July 26. Static dust accumulation on piping above fryer units and on the side of the pizza oven.

Sensenig's Produce and Flowers, 1636 Main St., East Earl, July 26. No violations.

The Hill, 415 E. Main St., Ephrata, July 26. Food facility has a reminder statement on the menu for foods that are/or could be served raw or undercooked to the consumer; however, does not clearly disclose which foods the reminder statement applies to. Wire shelves over the grill contains food debris and grease. Tray under soda gun contains a residue and needs to be cleaned. Chili in steam table was held at 126 F, rather than 135 F or above as required.

Wawa No. 8025, 787 Route 41, Gap, July 26. Static dust accumulation on the food prep walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers.

Wendy Jo's Homemade/Lancaster Cookie Co., 2 W. Grant St., opening, July 26. No violations.

Adrenaline Coffee Cafe/Ceramic Pro Auto Spa, 1273 Manheim Pike, July 25. No violations.

Beanie’s Bar & Grill, 78 W. Main St., Mount Joy, July 25. No violations.

Ebenezer Baptist Church, 701 N. Lime St., July 25. No violations.

First United Methodist Church, 29 E. Walnut St., July 25. No violations.

La Petite Patisserie, 136 N. Prince St., July 25. No violations.

Lancaster House North, 335 N. Prince St., July 25. No violations.

New Friendly Mini Market, 401 N. Queen St., July 25. Broken bain-marie in food prep area needs to be repaired or removed. An umbrella and rags were on and in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Floor in the grocery area is cracked and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Ready-to-eat food stored directly on the floor in grocery area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Unnecessary items are being stored in the facility and must be removed.

Papa’s Pizza, 454 W. Main St., Mount Joy, July 25. A section of the exhaust baffles missing from above the cook line. Food employee using manual warewashing sink as a hand-wash sink. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Food employee preparing food not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Food tongs being stored on the Ansul system pipes, which is not a clean and sanitized area. Dirt and grime on the men's room door. A fly strip located above the food preparation area with potential to contaminate food, equipment and utensils.

Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant, 1700 Fruitville Pike, Suite L, follow-up, July 25. Utensils and rags were in the hand-wash sinks, indicating uses other than hand-washing.

Smiley's Deli & Food Mart, 402 N. Duke St., July 25. No violations.

The Village, 205 N. Christian St., July 25. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 038, 265 W. State St., Quarryville, follow-up, July 25. No violations.

Barn Yard Cafe, 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks, July 24. No violations.

Barnyard Lemonade, 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks, July 24. Bulk bags of sugar and popcorn stored directly on the floor; corrected.

Burger King No. 4546, 2464 Lincoln Highway East, complaint, July 24. Food employee eating french fries from the fryer baskets; corrected.

Cherry Crest Farm No.2 Kitchen, 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks, July 24. No violations.

Chuck Wagon, 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks, July 24. No violations.

Cider Donuts, 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks, July 24. No violations.

Courtyard Lemonade, 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks, July 24. No violations.

Dippin’ Dots, 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks, July 24. No violations.

Dollie’s Inn, 875 E. Main St., Ephrata, July 24. No violations.

East King Culinary, 110 E. King St., July 24. No violations.

Eby’s General Store Inc., 1009 Martindale Road, Martindale, July 24. Static dust accumulation on walk-in cooler fan guard cover. There is no proof that cream cheese cupcakes being kept at ambient temperature are shelf stable. Unless documentation provided from an approved lab determines that they do not need refrigeration, product may not be held at ambient temperature. Thermometer for ensuring a temperature of 41 F or less in white refrigerator in back kitchen is not available. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Fly strips, located in back kitchen prep area, have the potential to contaminate food, equipment, and utensils. Raw pork steak found stored above ready-to-eat hoagies in walk-in refrigerator. U.S. Department of Agriculture inspected packaged meat located in front display case does not contain safe handling instructions; repeat violation. Not all homemade soups, meat loaf, ham, barbecue and other foods both frozen and refrigerated contain ingredient labels including subingredients and allergens; repeat violation. Prepackaged salads held for more than 24 hours do not contain any ingredient labels, including subingredients and allergens; repeat violation. There is no placard or sign posted at homemade baked goods display table near cash register stating that ingredients are available upon request; repeat violation. Holes in linoleum flooring exposing wood in main kitchen and deli floor behind counter. Duct tape used to cover holes in kitchen is not an acceptable material for repair. Rinse compartment was not filled with enough water so that equipment and utensils can be submerged.

Home 2 Suites Lancaster, 1584 Fruitville Pike, July 24. A customer's bowl of food being stored in the freezer, unmarked and not segregated with food for the business. Single-service, single-use articles (cups, trays, bowls) stored in the back food preparation area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. Raw shell eggs stored above milk and dressings in the reach-in cooler. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the back food preparation area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. No placard or poster advising consumers to wash fruit prior to consuming. The hand-wash sink in the food preparation area being used as a food preparation sink as evidenced by observed food in the sink. The hand-wash sink in the back food preparation area was blocked by mop bucket and not accessible at all times for employee use. A working container of sanitizer was stored on the same shelf with food and equipment in the back food preparation area. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Irreversible temperature thermometer or thermal strips are not available for monitoring the surface temperature of equipment in the mechanical dishwasher. Dishwasher is operating at the correct sanitizing temperature, checked with inspector's thermometer. Equipment drying on cloths rather than on a drying rack. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Horst Farm Market, 640 Reading Road, East Earl, July 24. Nonfood contact surfaces, such as shelving, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Little Caesars Pizza, 137 Rohrerstown Road, complaint, July 24. The food facility has been in operation for more than 90 days and has not employed a certified food employee as required.

Maizie's Dairy Barn, 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks, July 24. Dried residue on the underside of the milkshake blender; cleaned.

Martindale Fire Company MFF4, 527 Gristmill Road, Martindale, July 24. No violations.

Martindale Fire Company, 527 Gristmill Road, Martindale, July 24. No violations.

McDonald's, 68 East Town Mall, change of owner, July 24. Dark, moist residue on the deflector plate of the ice machine; cleaned. Numerous winged type insects near the mop sink and the mop storage area. Yogurt and salads were held at 53 F in the small undercounter refrigerator, rather than 41 F or below as required; discarded. Equipment in good repair — the small double door refrigerator is not maintaining the minimum required temperature of 41 F or less.

Mountville Mart, 302 Highland Drive, Mountville, July 24. Nine bottles of 14-ounce double chocolate and chocolate, low-fat milk with a sell-by of May being offered for sale. Boxes of chips stored directly on the floor beneath the storage rack, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Old food splatter inside the microwave. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands. Single-service, single-use articles (cups) stored in the customer area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. The food facility does not maintain food employee certification records as required. The facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized certified food managers course.

Sweet Shop, 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks, July 24. No violations.

The Taproom Spring House Brewing Co., 25 W. King St., July 24. No violations.

Wendy's No. 6444, 1075 S. State St., Ephrata, complaint, July 24. Some tables in dining room are dirty and need to be cleaned.

26 East/Altana, 26 E. King St., July 23. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. The countertop, a food contact surface, was to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Need to clean ice machine, knife holder and knives. Need to replace outlet cover that is missing. Potentially hazardous foods in reach-in and bain-marie need date and label.

Bistro Barberet and Bakery, 26 E. King St., July 23. No violations.

Brethren Village/Chives/ Perkissimo/Village Center Bistro/Village Stores, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, July 23. Chives: many lids for cambro dishes cracked and no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Clean food equipment and/or utensils on the storage rack stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting). A mold residue on the underside of the shelving units in the walk-in cooler. Black static dust on the underside of the Vulcan broiler above the charbroiler. Chives & The Bistro: Tomato paste and blue cheese, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety foods in the walk-in cooler, were datemarked by the facility but were beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and require discarding.

Community Action Partnership Child Kitchen, 601 S. Queen St., July 23. No violations.

General Sutter Inn, 14 E. Main St., Lititz, follow-up, July 23. No violations.

Geneva Bakery Cafe, 6030 Lemon St., East Petersburg, July 23. A pink-and-black slimy residue inside the ice maker.

La Piazza, 800 Lititz Pike, Lititz, July 23. No violations.

Mod Pizza, 1581 Fruitville Pike, July 23. An open employee's beverage container was stored on the shelf above the three-compartment sink. Food employee is not using available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine sanitizer concentration of quaternary ammonia in sanitizer buckets. A thermometer or thermal strips are not available for monitoring the rinse temperature of the mechanical dishwasher. The mechanical dishwasher is achieving the correct sanitizing temperature as it was checked with the inspector's thermometer. Clean food equipment and/or utensils on the storage rack stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting). Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Boxes of pizza dough stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution in the sanitizer buckets was 0 ppm, rather than 200 ppm as stated on the manufacturer’s use directions.

Primanti Brothers, 1659A Lititz Pike, July 23. Sliced lemons and ice in the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Ice in the hand-wash sink in the wait station, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — water leaking at the pipe beneath the hand-wash sink at the wait station. In-use knives and spatulas stored beneath equipment, an area not easily cleaned and sanitized. Sliced tomatoes were held at 61 F in the food preparation area, rather than 41 F or below as required. Tomatoes were sliced warm and placed in a cooler for an insufficient amount of time. Tomatoes were not cooled to 41 F or below prior to using and were at 61 F at the time of the inspection. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink and the sanitizer buckets at the bar was 0 ppm, rather than 200 ppm as stated on the manufacturer’s use directions. Mechanical warewashing equipment with buildup of dust and food residue and not cleaned before use and frequently throughout the day. A gross accumulation of old food residue and grease buildup on the floor beneath the fryers and the grill area. A heavy accumulation of black static dust on the vents above the food preparation table in the food preparation area. Static dust on the fan guards of the walk-in cooler. Old hard food residue on the upper interior of the microwave. Unwrapped and unprotected single-use straws stored in the customer area of the bar. Food employee and manager involved in food preparation, not wearing beard covers. Old food residue on the white strips on the bread slicer and on the back food contact surface of the bread slicer. Old food residue on the can opener blade. Old food residue inside the tomato slicer stored as clean. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. The caulking at the mechanical dishwasher is damaged by a black residue and is no longer easily cleanable. Clean bowls and plates stored next to the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area possibly subjecting the equipment to splash contamination from hand-washing. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in the dishwashing area. Clean food equipment and/or utensils on storage racks upstairs and in the basement stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting).

Save-A-Lot Food Stores No. 209, 222 S. Queen St., July 23. Pack of knives was on the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing; repeat violation; corrected on-site. Food facility has lost its certified supervisory employee has 90 days to replace or renew. Repeat violation. Chemicals for retail sale displayed on shelving above ready-to-eat food.

St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, July 23. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market 065, 5 W. Clay St., July 23. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market 170, 460 S. Duke St., July 23. No violations.

Uncommon Pizza, 616 Paxton Place, Suite 104, Lititz, follow-up, July 23. Food employee fill a container of water for use in cooking, first from mop sink and then from hand-wash sink with the potential of contamination. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was 400 ppm, rather than 150-200 ppm as stated on the manufacturer’s use directions. A food employee was washing his hands in the mop sink rather than the designated hand-wash sink. Food employees shall clean their hands in a hand-wash sink and may not clean their hands in a service sink or a curbed cleaning facility used for the disposal of mop water and similar liquid waste. A food employee filling a container with water from the hand-wash sink and bring it back to the cook line. A hand-wash sink may not be used for purposes other than hand-washing. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Several stored utensils hanging from shelves were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar, 125 Centerville Road, follow-up, July 22. No violations.

Ascension Lutheran Church Free Community Meal TFF, 600 E. Penn Grant Road, Willow Street, July 22. No violations.

Bonefish Grill LLC, 970 Plaza Blvd., July 22. No violations.

Columbia Diner, 1725 Columbia Ave., July 22. Torn rubber door gaskets on the triple-door sandwich unit. A grease build-up beneath the flat grill and in between the stove and the grill.

CVS Pharmacy No.2053, 301D Main St., Landisville, July 22. Two 1-quart bottles of liquid formula for babies with a sell-by date of June 1 being offered for sale. Eight water-stained ceiling tiles.

Friendly Greek Bottle Shop, 549 New Holland Ave., July 22. No violations.

Helen's Corner Bar and Restaurant, 131 W. Main St., Leola, follow-up, July 22. Handles of clean frying pans hanging over hand-washing sink with the potential to contaminate them. French fries and grease accumulation under fryer.

Highland Pizzeria Inc., 2347 Oregon Pike, Suite 101, July 22. Torn rubber door gaskets on the sandwich unit. A pink slimy residue up inside the ice maker and on the deflector plate. Old food residue on the can opener blade. Working containers in the food preparation area and in the dishwashing area used for storing cleaners taken from bulk supplies were not marked with the common name of the chemical. Food employee preparing food wearing a watch. Food employees observed involved in food preparation not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, or hats.

Javateas, 1 Dutchland Ave., Ephrata, July 22. Canisters of skim milk, whole milk and half-and-half had internal temperatures of 43 F to 52 F; discarded. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Service company called at time of inspection. Prepackaged chocolate lollipops and s’mores are not labeled properly with ingredient statement. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Mandros Imported Foods Co., 351 N. Charlotte St., July 22. No violations.

Olive Garden, 910 Plaza Blvd., July 22. No violations.

Strasburg Market Place, 214 Hartman Bridge Road, Strasburg, July 22. Twelve 16-ounce cans of liquid baby formula were offered for sale with expired sell- or use-by date. Static dust accumulation on the hood filters in the bakery and deli departments. Double door to the outside, located in the receiving area of the food facility, is not light tight to prevent the entry of insects or rodents. Plastic cups being used to scoop ice from the ice machine. Tape wrapped on the adjusting rod of the meat saw, which is not an approved material. Dust accumulation on the condensing unit fan covers above the cutting table in the meat room. Several prepackaged food items do not list the subingredients on the label. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Food employee not following proper wash, rinse and sanitize procedure for sanitizing food utensils; corrected

Sunoco Mini Mart, 887 E. Main St., Ephrata, type 2 follow-up, July 22. No violations.

Tru By Hilton, 2320 Lincoln Highway East, follow-up, July 22. No violations.

Villa Nova Restaurant & Bar No. 2, 28333 Columbia Ave., complaint, July 22. No violations.

Weaver Markets, 2610 N. Reading Road, Denver, July 22. Cake glitter being used as a decoration that states nontoxic, but does not say edible or approved by the FDA. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, located in the deli and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Subs and deviled eggs were found to be 56 F and 66 F, respectively. Food being prepared in an area near dusty fan and exposed to potential contamination. Cleaned food containers and utensils with food residue in deli and kitchen. Nonfood contact surfaces, such as shelving, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in deli and kitchen areas stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting).

Burger King No. 4580, 821 Lititz Pike, Lititz, follow-up, July 15. A heavy accumulation of grease and food debris in fryer cabinets and underneath on floor. Food facility is using quat sanitizer at an extremely high concentration greater than 400 ppm (color was off the chart), not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level.