The Pennsylvania, Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Here is a complete list of all restaurant inspections from November.

Nov. 1

An excerpt from Nov. 1: "Cheese, potato salad, macaroni salad, assorted dressings, sliced vegetables, cottage cheese and spinach were held at 61 F in the reach-in cooler, rather than 41 F or below as required. The unit had been unplugged, food was disposed of."

Nov. 8

An excerpt from Nov. 8: "Raw eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in refrigerator. Raw fish was stored above chicken in the walk-in freezer. Used cooking oil stored on floor in food prep area. Food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer and refrigerator areas rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required."

Nov. 15

An excerpt from Nov. 15: "Grease and old food debris on the pipes on the wall next to the stove and also on the floor beneath the fryers. A brown residue inside the tray used to store food equipment for the bar. Old food splatter in the interior of the microwave. The screen in the door to the kitchen is torn in several spots and no longer protects against insects."

Nov. 22

An excerpt from Nov. 22: "The entire floor in the walk-in cooler is cracked and no longer smooth and cleanable. The floor grout is eroding and/or missing in the cooking area and the dishwashing area. Food employee was scrolling on his cellphone and then put gloves on without a prior hand-washing."

Nov. 29

An excerpt from Nov. 29: "Non-food contact surfaces, such as shelves, handles and pulls, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in kitchen area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting). Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand wash."

