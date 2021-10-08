The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Derry Township

Arooga’s, 617 East Main St., complaint, Oct. 1. Pass. Boxes of food stored on the floor under the storage racks within the walk-in cooler. Racks of ribs, partially or fully cooked and held for more than 24 hours, not being date marked with the original dates of preparation, freezing or thawing.

East Hanover Township

Dutch Country BBQ, 1976 Laudermilch Rd., Oct. 1. Pass. Mold growth on the exterior of a plastic bucket of chocolate icing in the walk-in cooler. Food employees in the food preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Food employee sitting on a table that is used for food preparation. Static dust and grease accumulation on the hood filters above the fryers. Grease and old food residue on the floors around and behind the fryers. Cardboard utilized as a floor covering in the walk-in cooler.

Italian Delight, 490 Bow Creek Rd., Sept. 28. Pass. Food employees in the food preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Exposed insulation in the dry storage area next to the walk-in cooler, as well as above the walk-in cooler, requiring repair.

Halifax Township

Doughboy’s Pizzeria, 3652 Peters Mountain Rd., follow-up, Sept. 28. Pass. No violations.

Fire & Ice Smokehouse & Creamery, 3417 Peters Mountain Rd., Sept. 28. Pass. No violations.

Jackson Township

Broad Mountain Vineyard, 596 Harman Rd., Sept. 29. Pass. No violations.

Lower Paxton Township

Bishop McDevitt High School, 1 Crueader Way, Oct. 1. Pass. No violations.

Dauphin County Technical School, 6001 Locust Ln., Sept. 30. Pass. No violations.

Nitro Freeze Creamery, 1450 Honey Dr., opening, Sept. 30. Pass. No violations.

Paxtonia Elementary School, 6135 Jonestown Rd., Sept. 30. Pass. No violations.

Rollingrill, 1450 Haney Dr., Sept. 30. Pass. No violations.

Brother Joe’s Pizza, 6051 Allentown Blvd., Sept. 29. Pass. No violations.

Linglestown Elementary School, 1044 North Mountain Rd., Sept. 29. Pass. No violations.

Linglestown Middle School, 1200 North Mountain Rd., Sept. 29. Pass. No violations.

Mountain View Elementary School, 400 Gibbel Rd., Sept. 29. Pass. No violations.

East Coast Mini Donuts Food Truck, 6740 Allentown Blvd., opening, Sept. 28. Pass. No violations.

Hong Kong Ruby, 2308 Patton Rd. Suite E, Sept. 28. Fail. Employee washed their hands at the three-bay ware washing sink rather than the designated hand wash sink. A food employee touched vegetable and fried rice - a ready to eat food - with bare hands. Bulk dry food ingredient storage containers, in the kitchen area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Cooked rice and rice noodles food stored directly on the floor in the kitchen area, and cut vegetables on the walk-in refrigerator floor, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Frozen raw beef strips observed thawing in standing water in the three-bay manual ware-washing sink, which is not an approved thawing method. Various refrigerated foods in the cook line bain marie held at 57 degrees F, rather than 41 degrees F or below as required. Various refrigerated foods held at ambient temperatures on counter tops and food preparation tables, instead of within refrigeration units below 41 degrees F as required. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. Raw chicken displayed next to and on top of cooked beef ribs on food preparation tables with no barriers to prevent cross-contamination. Various raw and cooked vegetables and meats in the reach-in refrigerators and the walk-in cooler area stored open with no covering. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required on the cook line bain marie equipment. No chemical sanitizer used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them, and prior to use. Rear door to the outside of the food facility is not self-closing or is being propped open. Employee did not follow proper handwashing procedure. Wet wiping cloths in the kitchen cook line area, not stored in sanitizer solution. Wiping cloths in extremely unclean condition in kitchen cook line area. Various refrigerated cooked foods, such as shrimp and chicken, stored within re-used cans for soy sauce in the reach-in refrigerator. Refrigerated, time and temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours are not being date marked. Food employee stored clean food equipment while wet, and did not allow time for draining or air-drying. An insect control device located in kitchen food prep area with potential to contaminate food, equipment or utensils. Employee wearing single use gloves without a prior hand wash. Employee changed tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand wash in-between. An open employee's beverage container was in the ware washing area. Various cooked meats, fried rice, and lo mein noodles, prepared from food ingredients held at ambient temperature was not cooled to 41 degrees F within 4 hours as required. Soups and sauces were held at 100 degrees F, next to the steam table area, rather than 135 degrees F or above as required. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Food and food container storage racks throughout the facility, ceiling vents throughout the facility, floors and floors under cook line equipment, exterior and interior of all cook line equipment, exterior and interior of all refrigeration equipment in the facility, walls and backsplashes through the facility, exterior of all bulk ingredient containers in the facility and grease hoods above the cook line are extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning.

Lower Swatara Township

Bentley’s Bakery, 1100 Fulling Mill Rd., opening, Sept. 28. Pass. No violations.

Middletown Borough

Alfred’s Victorian Restaurant, 38 North Union St., Sept. 28. Pass. Floor tiles in the kitchen and ware washing areas are cracked, roughened and not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible for the mechanical ware washing equipment.

Middle Paxton Township

Rollin’ Smoke BBQ & Catering, 1829 Lindsey Ln., Sept. 28. Pass. No violations.

Mifflin Township

McDonalds, 4660 Lykens Valley Pike, follow-up, Oct. 1. Pass. No violations.

South Hanover Township

Hampton Inn & Suites Near the Park, Sept. 28. Pass. No violations.

Susquehanna Township

Christopher’s Pizza and Subs, 4422 Oakhurst Blvd., Sept. 30. Pass. The food facility does not employee a certified employee as required.

Dollar Tree, 4424 Oakhurst Blvd., Sept. 30. Fail. Food residue and debris on the bottom shelf of the four door freezer. Food residue and oily liquid on the floor of the walk-in freezer. Ceiling tiles at northeast corner of the retail store area were damaged by a recent water leak and need to be replaced. Men's rest room was messy and dirty. Back room storage room is disorganized with improper storage of food items. Boxed food items are intermixed with other items facility offers to public such as cleaning chemicals and household items. Boxes of snack foods (Chex Mix) and cases of bottled water stored directly on the floor in retail display area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

Den Bubble Tea, 304 South Progress St., follow-up, Sept. 27. Pass. Food items stored directly on the floor in the upstairs storage area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Mop bucket contained dirty water which should be discarded into the utility sink after use. Crud and grim on the inside walls of the ice machine. Wall mounted air conditioner has minor air gaps which may allow pest entry into the food prep area. Filter is dirty and requires more frequent replacement since it blows cooled air directly over food preparation area.

Susquehanna Township Middle School, 801 Wood St., Sept. 27. Pass. No violations.

Thomas Holtzman Elementary School, 1910 Linglestown Rd., Sept. 27. Pass. No violations.

Swatara Township

Gennaro Pizza, 2810 Paxton St., Oct. 1. Pass. No violations.

Washington Township

Indian Trail Country Market, 4944 State Route 209, follow-up, Oct. 1. Pass. Single-service, single-use articles stored in cry storage area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. Food employees in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Cases of bread stored directly on the floor in freezer area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

West Hanover Township

West Hanover Elementary School, 7740 Manor Dr., follow-up, Oct. 1. Pass. No violations.

Arooga’s, 7025 Allentown Blvd., follow-up, Sept. 30. Pass. Broken door handle on the stand-up freezer at the end of the cook line area. Loose rubber door gaskets on the stand-up freezer at the end of the cook line area. Ceiling vents throughout the kitchenware-washing areas of the food facility are extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning. Interior of bar reach-in refrigerator equipment, has an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris and mold and slime buildup on blue soda trays. Exterior of fryer equipment, in the cook line area, has an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and debris on non-food contact surfaces.

Central Dauphin High School, 437 Piketown Rd., Sept. 29. Pass. Loose rubber door gaskets on the left side hot holding unit.

McDonalds, 7845 Linglestown Rd., complaint, Sept. 29. Pass. Water at hand washing sink in the food prep area, is not under pressure.