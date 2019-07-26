The Pennsylvania, Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Au-Sam's Trolley Stop 2 CCHD No. 998, 44 Cobblestone Drive, Willow Street, July 13. One employee must obtain a Chester County food manager's certificate within 30 days.

Bainbridge Inn, 5 N. Front St., Bainbridge, change of owner, July 1. Food employees donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing. Food debris and a brown liquid in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. There is a hose that discharges water from the cooling unit in the designated hand-wash sink. This sink is for hand-washing only. Part of the ceiling above and to the right of the dishwasher is broken and not smooth and cleanable. Broken equipment stored outside the food facility needs to be removed. Scheduled for pickup. A box of lettuce stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Mechanical warewashing equipment with buildup of filth and food residue on top and not cleaned before use, and frequently throughout the day. Mechanical warewashing equipment had a calcium buildup inside. These nonfood contact surfaces are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil: beneath the prerinse table of the mechanical dishwasher, beneath the table below the window that opens into the seating area, floor under the fryers and cook line, exhaust fan and fan guard over the dishwasher, catch-tray for the broiler, the underside of the shelf that extends over the flat grill, and the walls around the dishwasher. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Shellstock located in the walk-in cooler did not have identification tags attached to the container. Shellstock tags are not maintained for 90 days from the date the container is emptied. Old food residue on the slicer blade and the potato slicer. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in the dishwashing area. The food facility has lost its certified food employee and has scheduled employees to take a state-recognized certified food manager course. A pack of cigarettes on the storage shelf in the back with food and food equipment. Food employees preparing food, not wearing a beard cover.

Bulldawg BBQ, LLC CCHD No. 938, 84 Eden Road, Quarryville, July 12. No violations.

Country Meadows Farm, 2 W. Grant St., July 12. No violations.

Deli Grassi LLC, 2 W. Grant St., July 12. No violations.

Durlach & Mount Airy Fire Co., 880 Durlach Road, Stevens, July 12. No violations.

Federal Taphouse, 201 N. Queen St., July 12. Floors around and under all equipment and counters, all nonfood contact surfaces are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and grease.

Glenn Wise Shady Acres Farm, 8514 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown, July 12. Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply hand-wash sink at the time of this inspection.

Kum-Essa, 2 W. Grant St., July 12. No violations.

Lancaster Salad Co., 2 W. Grant St., July 12. No violations.

Linden Dale Farms, 2 W. Grant St., July 12. No violations.

Maplehofe Dairy, 2 W. Grant St., July 12. No violations.

Oak View Acres, 2 W. Grant St., July 12. No violations.

Refreshing Mountain Camp, 455 Camp Road, Stevens, July 12. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the dining hall. The hand-wash sink in the store was blocked by a bucket of sanitizer and not accessible at all times for employee use. Dipper well drain line is clogged and not draining fast enough to to rinse off food particles.

Rooster Street Provisions, 2 W. Grant St., July 12. No violations.

S. Clyde Weaver, 2 W. Grant St., P.O. Box 115, July 12. No violations.

Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar, 125 S. Centerville Road, July 11. The microwave across from the pizza oven does not have a handle. Mechanical warewashing equipment with buildup of filth and food residue on top and not cleaned before use, and frequently throughout the day. Mechanical warewashing equipment had a slime and calcium buildup inside. An employee, with bare hands, reached into a container of nacho strips for tacos and ate them. Many metal food containers with old food residue inside, all stored on the shelf as clean. Four knives and a pizza cutter with old food residue, all stored in the knife holder as clean. Several small, flying insects and flies in the dishwashing area, the bar area, and around the mop sink in the back, but the facility does have pest control. Working containers (three) in the bar area, used for storing sanitizer and cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical. Employee, after reaching into a container of nacho strips with bare hands and eating them, then reached in again and sprinkled nacho strips onto three tacos for customers. Sliced tomatoes, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the walk-in cooler, were datemarked by the facility but were beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and require discarding. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Grime below and in front of the mechanical dishwasher. A large accumulation of old food debris, grease and single-use items behind the Combi oven and the fryers. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in the dishwashing area.

Dunkin’, 582 Centerville Road, July 11. A bottle of unknown liquid being stored near the coffee maker. A mold/mildew residue on the shelves in the walk-in cooler. Four bolts and washers missing from the cover of the grease trap leaving four openings for odor to escape. Small, winged insects in the area of the drain near the drink-mixing area.

Helen's Corner Bar and Restaurant, 131 W. Main St., Leola, July 11. Stored knives and plates, food contact surfaces, were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. In the kitchen, a sponge is being used to clean food contact surfaces, which is prohibited. Exterior of microwave and white cabinet in kitchen are grimy to sight and touch. The light intensity in the food preparation area is not at least 50 foot candles. Refrigerated temperature-control-for-safety foods, deli meats, in open packages and held more than 24 hours, were not datemarked with the date they were opened or a use-by date. A couple of stored plates contained cracks and are no longer durable. One stored broken knife and one rusted knife in kitchen; discarded. Men's room lacks a sign instructing food employees to wash hands before returning to work. Noted a hole in the linoleum kitchen floor, which is no longer a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Internal temperature of temperature-control-for-safety foods in two-door refrigerator (eggs, meat chicken, sour cream, lunch meats, cheese) had internal temperatures of 46 F to 55 F; discarded. Aluminum foil, which is not a smooth easily cleanable surface, found lining shelf over stove. Thermometer for ensuring proper ambient temperature in two-door refrigerator is not available. A hole and some rust in the back interior wall of microwave oven. The ambient temperature of the two-door refrigerator measured 47 F, rather than 41 F or less as required. Do not store any temperature-control-for-safety food in this unit until proper temperature can be maintained. A single-use wooden chopstick stored among clean utensils in kitchen. An accumulation of grease, food debris and dirt on kitchen floor, especially at floor/wall junction and around fryer.

King's Quality Foods, 1451 Reading Road, Mohnton, July 11. Food facility does not have a three-compartment sink for manual warewashing. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in deli area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting).

Nestle Toll House & Haagen Dazs, 100 Park City Center, July 11. No violations.

Panera Bread No. 1992, 130 Rohrerstown Road, July 11. Food employee preparing food not wearing a beard cover. Two bottles of an unknown liquid without labeling stored in the baking area. A residue buildup inside and on the spray wand.

Ranck’s Family Restaurant, 1233 Reading Road, Bowmansville, July 11. Raw eggs stored over ready-to-eat items in bain-marie. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, located in the walk-in cooler and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Food, which was cooled, was only reheated to 128 F for hot holding and not 165 F for 15 seconds as required. Recovery air duct not cleaned at a frequency to prevent emitting dust into the air.

ZOUP! Fresh Soup Company, 142 Park City Center, July 11. No violations.

AJ Hotdog Brightside, 515 Hershey Ave., opening, July 10. No violations.

Baron Stiegel Lions Club, 10 Hopeland Road, Lititz, July 10. No violations.

Brickerville Fire Company, 10 Hopeland Road, Lititz, July 10. No violations.

Brightside Center, 515 Hershey Ave., July 10. No violations.

Buck Motorsports, 900 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville, July 10. No violations.

Bullfrog Inn, 1110 Georgetown Road, Bart, July 10. No violations.

Charlie's Chicken BBQ MFF3, 435 W. Fourth St., Quarryville, July 10. No violations.

Costco, 1875 Hempstead Road, July 10. No violations.

Dominion Pizza, 938 Columbia Ave., July 10. Torn rubber door gaskets on the sandwich cooling unit. Containers of tomato sauce, eggs and pickles stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Old burnt food debris and grease beneath the flat grill. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods (pizza) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. A mold/mildew residue on the shelves in the walk-in cooler. Single-service, single-use articles, cups, lids and bowls, stored in the attic directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.

Drumore Estate, 331 Red Hill Road, Pequea, July 10. No violations.

Eat, 600 Richmond Drive, Suite 2, July 1. Person in charge preparing food, wearing a watch; repeat violation from 2018. Dry cloths with old food residue on them not being stored in sanitizer solution. An open employee's beverage container was in the food preparation area to the left of the bain-marie; repeat violation from 2018. Torn rubber door gaskets on the drawer-style cooler and the reach-in freezer. A pink, slimy residue inside the soda nozzle heads; repeat violation from 2018. Old food residue, grease and food crumbs beneath the flat grill and broiler. Old food residue on the catch-trays of the stove and the broiler. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — water leaking from somewhere behind the wash side of the three-compartment sink.

Eshelman's Food Service, 1040 New Holland Ave., July 10. No violations.

Happy Dog Kettle and Grill No. 2 XKB5590 MFF4, 25 Pine St., Denver, July 10. No violations.

Javi Restaurant II, 853 Manor St., July 10. Raw eggs were stored above ready to eat foods in the reach-in refrigerator. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the refrigerators and freezers, is not marked with a date or common name of the food. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in food prep area refrigerated equipment. A dirty food strainer was in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Food thawing in standing water in the warewash area, which is not an approved thawing method. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Unauthorized child in the food prep area. The person in charge failed to control access to food facility by unauthorized persons. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. No sign or poster was posted at the hand-wash sink to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Noodles & Company, 2099 Fruitville Pike, July 10. Food employees preparing food, wearing a watch. Food employee preparing food not wearing a beard cover.

P B Grocery, 474 Manor St., July 10. No violations.

Penguin Hotel, 55 E. Church Road, Stevens, July 10. In walk-in cooler, raw shrimp and burgers stored over cooked chicken wings; corrected. Food facility is using quat sanitizer in wiping cloth bucket at a high concentration of greater than 400 ppm, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact surfaces at this level. Bottom of wall in kitchen, to the right of the three-bay sink, does not extend to the floor, lacks coving and contains a crack.

Spanish American Civic Association, 545 Pershing Ave., July 10. No violations.

Starlite Camping Resort, 1500 Furnace Hill Road, Stevens, July 10. No violations.

Tucquan Park Family Campground LLC, 917 River Road, Holtwood, July 10. No violations.

Abuelitas Sofrito LLC, 545 Pershing Ave., July 9. No violations.

Barr's Farms, Central Market, July 9. No violations.

Bird-in-Hand Bake Shop, 542 Gibbons Road, Bird-in-Hand, July 9. No violations.

Brogue Hydroponics, 2 W. Grant St., July 9. No violations.

Central Market Juice Company LLC, 2 W. Grant St., July 9. No violations.

Cocalico Tavern, 1015 N. Reading Road, Stevens, July 9. At bar three-bay sink, drinking glasses stored on an unclean rubber mat. Serving spoon for beef taco meat is being washed, rinsed and sanitized at the end of the day rather than every four hours as required. A couple of ceiling tiles in kitchen are bowed, water-stained and no longer a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

Courtyard By Marriott, 1931 Hospitality Drive, July 9. Old food residue inside some food containers and four scoops. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. Glue remover “Goo Gone” stored with food equipment rather than on a shelf with chemicals. Yogurt, honey dew, cantaloupe and milk were held at 50 F in the No. 8 self-service cooler, rather than 41 F or below as required. This unit has an ambient temperature of 51 F. No temperature-control-for-safety foods shall be stored in this cooling unit until it maintains a proper cold-holding temperature of 41 F or below. Food utensils in the front service area stored in a container of water, which is not maintained at 135 F. A box of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. A box containing bags of chips being stored on the floor in the hot breakfast area. Clean food equipment and/or utensils on the storage rack stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting).

Dollar Tree No. 07030, 2495 Lincoln Highway East, July 9. Severely dented canned items offered for sale in the food facility; removed. Rear delivery door is not tight and does not prevent the entry of insects or rodents; repeat violation from 2017 and 2018.

Dunkin’, 2006 Miller Road, East Petersburg, July 9. Static dust on the wall and ceiling above the area where bagels are stored. Containers of grinder cleaner stored on top of the coffee maker, stored next to raspberry syrup, and on a shelf with food equipment. Food employee preparing food, wearing a watch. A squirt bottle of an unknown liquid was not labeled.

Fuddruckers No. 7731, 2001 Strickler Road, Suite B, Manheim, July 9. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Food employees in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Food containers on drying and storage shelves were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Ice chutes at the soda stations not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold. Cleaned utensils stored in a tray that was not clean to sight and touch. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in dishwashing area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting).

Germania Band Club, 41 S. Pitt St., Manheim, July 9. No violations.

Good ’N Plenty Restaurant, 150 Eastbrook Road, P.O. Box 249, Smoketown, July 9. The exterior surface on some ceiling tiles are damaged and pieces are loose and tiles need replaced. Numerous winged insects in the sump drain located in the bakery area. Pieces of bare wood, not an approved material, used to support the ice-cream mixing machine.

Happy Dog Kettle and Grill, Reamstown Pool, Stevens, July 9. Some rust in the interior of microwave.

HISSHO Sushi at Giant 6004, 1008 Lititz Pike, Lititz, July 9. Refrigerator shelves found lined with an absorbent material that is not an easily cleanable surface. Person in charge failed to follow hazard analysis and critical control points plan in calibrating pH meter and recording buffer solution No. 7. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the Pennsylvania Food Code as evidenced by inability to answer food safety questions, not knowing what a HACCP plan was, conduct warewashing and when to wash hands. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food employee donning single-use gloves several times without a prior hand-washing and needed prompting. Warewashing is being conducted in the two-compartment food prep sink rather than a three-compartment sink. Food facility has quat test strips however they are scaled in a pH measurement rather than ppms as stated in HACCP plan. Store provided correct ones at time of inspection.

Mean Cup, Central Market, July 9. No violations.

Meck's Produce, Central Market, July 9. No violations.

Miller's Ale House, 1000 Crossings Blvd., July 9. Deeply scored cutting boards (green board) not resurfaced or discarded as required. Ice in the hand-wash sink at the wait station. Old food residue, dishes and utensils in the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area, indicating uses other than hand-washing. The hand-wash sink in the food preparation area was blocked by trash can and not accessible at all times for employee use. An empty metal bucket in the hand-wash sink at the bar. A working containers of peroxide cleaner was stored on the same shelf with food, equipment and single-service articles in the wait station area. Watermelon chunks were held at 46 F in the two bar areas, rather than 41 F or below as required. Single-use sauce cups being used in foods rather than a spoon or scoop. Food employees not wearing beard covers. Dry cloths with food residue throughout the facility rather than being stored in sanitizer solution. Chicken base, black bean and corn, marinara sauce, guacamole mix, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety foods in the walk-in cooler, were datemarked by the facility, but were beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and require discarding. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in the dishwashing area. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in back storage area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting). No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the bar area nearest to the windows to remind food employees to wash their hands. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Rare prime rib stored above cooked chicken in the walk-in cooler. In-use knives stored between the lid and side edge of the bain-marie, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized. Food residue inside and on two slicers stored as clean. Old food residue inside several food containers stored as clean on the drying rack. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the bar area nearest to the windows.

Oola Bowls, 2 W. Grant St., July 9. No violations.

Red Lobster No. 0240, 2090 Lincoln Highway East, July 9. Facility using plastic cups to scoop ice and not a scoop with a handle as required. Salad tongs at the salad bain-marie unit were stored on the lid of the unit, which is not a clean and sanitized surface. Sticker residue on several clean plastic food storage containers; cleaned. Dark moist residue on ice cube drop plate; cleaned.

Simply From Scratch, 237 W. Chestnut St., July 9. No violations.

Stoltzfus Fresh Meats LLC, Central Market, July 9. No violations.

The Promised Land Camp, 220 Boy Scout Road, Conestoga, July 9. No violations.

Village Market, 191 N. Market St., Manheim, July 9. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Zig's Bakery & Deli LLC, 2 W. Grant St., July 9. No violations.

Fuddruckers, 100 Rohrerstown Road, July 8. Old grease residue on the floor behind the grease redeemers and behind the ice maker. Clean food equipment and/or utensils on the dish storage rack stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting). Tomato pico was held at 55 F in the burger extras station, rather than 41 F or below as required. Old food residue inside the dicer. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. The food facility has 30 days to enroll an employee in a certified food safety course. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Single-service, single-use articles (drinking cups) stored in dish washing area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.

Giant No. 6501, 850 E. Main St., Ephrata, July 8. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Some static dust on produce walk-in fan guard covers. A maximum registering thermometer is not available for use at bakery and deli hot water sanitizing dishwashers. Metal plates in the ice machine located in deli department were to have a dark residue and were not clean to sight and touch. A stored greasy knife in bakery department. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the deli and meat departments. Three cartons of cracked/broken eggs in egg case; removed from sale. Bottles of ranch and blue cheese dressings on salad buffet had internal temperatures in the 50’s, rather than 41 F or below as required; discarded. An approximate 1-inch space in between hood baffles near chicken fryer, which needs to be kept securely closed to prevent the entry of grease into ductwork. In deli department, wash gauge on hot water sanitizing dishwasher did not move during cycle. Work order submitted during inspection. Bottles of cleaners found stored next to clean metal inserts on prep table and over pot pie boxes.

Hempfield Fire Department, 19 Main St., Salunga, July 8. Raw shell eggs being stored above bottles of water in the reach-in cooler. Old burnt food residue on the catch-tray of the stove. Old food residue on the can opener blade.

Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, 1392 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, July 8. No violations.

Sheetz No. 668, 518 Greenfield Road, July 8. No violations.