The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Caln Township

Wawa, 302 Lincoln Highway, follow-up, Sept. 14. Pass. No violations.

Coatesville City

B & M Deli Food Market, 154 East Lincoln Highway, Sept. 16. Pass. An electric skillet was used for cooking hamburger for taco salad. Garbage accumulated in back storage area. Employee has a ServSafe certificate but is not registered with Chester County.

Jamrock Caribbean Cuisine, 144 East Lincoln Highway, follow-up, Sept. 16. Pass. No violations.

Easttown Township

Urban Devon Yard, 138 Lancaster Ave. Suite 140, follow-up, Sept. 17. Fail. Wet wiping cloths in Pizzeria Vetri area stored in sanitizer solution that is too high. Time in lieu of temperature being used at the Terrain Cafe kitchen and Terrain Cafe bar to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Employees eating or tasting food in the Terrain Event kitchen area. The milk had an expiration date of Sept. 10. Amis does not have chlorine test strips and Terrain café does not have chlorine and quaternary test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. The food facility does not maintain Certified Food Manager records as required. Mozzarella balls were held at 50 degrees F, in the Terrain Cafe top Bain Marie in the cook line, rather than 41 degrees F or below as required. In the Terrain Cafe Bar the glass two-door refrigerator was at 55 degrees F. Lime juice and lemon juice was tempted at 58-60 degrees F. Fruit juices, requiring refrigeration, were sitting in containers above the ice bin at the Terrain Café bar at 60 degrees F. Wood small cutting boards being used to serve food items to consumers in the Terrain Cafe. The hand sink the Terrain café Kitchen near the cook line is leaking. All floor drains in the Pizzeria Vetri, in the bar in Amis, and the Terrain Event kitchen need to be thoroughly cleaned. The two air return vents in the Terrain Event kitchen in the back prep room need to be cleaned. The cooking exhaust hood filters in the Terrain Event Kitchen need to be cleaned. Seal the wood that is holding utensils at the Pizzeria Vetri. Food employee personal belongings, like shoes, were stored in the Terrain Café Kitchen area, although lockers are provided.

Thai Orchard Inc., 556 West Lancaster Ave., follow-up, Sept. 14. Fail. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Knives, a food contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Walls and floors of the kitchen are in need of throughout cleaning. Several floor tiles in the kitchen are chipped or worn. Rear corner of kitchen is cluttered. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the cooling unit, is not being date marked. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in freezer equipment. Water leaking at the mop sink. Mice droppings under the cook line and inside the cook line equipment. A staff cooler is propped up by bricks. Absorbent cloths and aluminum foil lining various surfaces. All walls throughout the kitchen, floors under equipment and walk in coolers, the fan in the walk in cooler, the bain marie handles on the cook line and all equipment throughout the kitchen need to be cleaned and sanitized.

East Vincent Township

Vito’s NY Style Pizza & Grill, 3563 Schuylkill Rd., follow-up, Sept. 17. Pass. No violations.

Seven Stars Inn, 263 Koffecker Rd., complaint, Sept. 16. Fail. One dented can of tomato, several containers of expired lobster base, several containers of expired clam base and several containers of expired powdered mashed potatoes in the basement dry storage area need to be discarded or set aside for return. The hand wash sink in the kitchen was blocked by a large fan and was not accessible at all times for employee use. The steam nozzle on the espresso machine and he soda gun nozzles in the main bar, especially on the soda gun closest to the bar entrance, need to be cleaned. Both the upstairs and downstairs areas of the facility need to be thoroughly cleaned before they are used by the public. In the downstairs dining area, there are several water-damaged ceiling tiles that need to be replaced. In the women's bathroom, some coving is missing along the floor and wall junction. In the men's bathroom, the rightmost urinal is not flushing. The entire floor of the basement, especially in areas where food is stored and the floor of the walk-in cooler, especially under shelving, need to be cleaned. Mop buckets are filled and emptied in a three-compartment ware washing sink.

Camphill Special School at Beaver Farm, 551 West Seven Stars Rd., emergency response, Sept. 14. Pass. No violations.

Schwartz & Sprinkles Cakes, 622 Bridge St., opening, Sept. 14. Pass. Chlorine bleach is to be used as the sanitizer, but none was on location. The test strips available were for a quaternary ammonia sanitizer.

East Whiteland Township

Holiday Inn Express, 1 Morehall Rd., follow-up, Sept. 17. Pass. Sausages held at 80 degrees F, on the counter in the kitchen area, rather than 41 degrees F or below as required. A hand wash sign was above the three-compartment sink and not above the handwashing sink. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Old unused equipment (a microwave oven) stored in kitchen area. The cove base behind the oven is not fixed and needs to be in order to prevent pest from coming into the kitchen. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. A working container of laundry cleaner was stored above on the same shelf with food.

Panera Bread Bakery Café, 5 Morehalld Rd., follow-up, Sept. 17. Pass. No certified food manager. The floor under the dishwasher and three-compartment sink was not adequately cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Dollar Tree, 225 Lancaster Ave., follow-up, Sept. 14. Fail. Severely dented, distressed canned items observed in the aisle are and intended for use or sale in the food facility. Provide a door sweep on storage room exterior door in order to limit the door gap. The hand wash sink located in the restroom does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 degrees F. Condensation from air conditioning unit is pooling beneath the unit and stagnating to cause mold and foul odors in the back room and throughout the store. Clean and sweep the floors in the back storage room. Wall in the back room is severely damaged by pooling water and mold growth.

Gong’s Market, 81 Lancaster Ave., follow-up, Sept. 13. Pass. Ensure all employee's food is stored in a labeled designated area, separate from the facility's food.

Himalayan Exotic Cuisine, 81 Lancaster Ave Unit 10 and 11, follow-up, Sept. 13. Fail. Facility using absorbent rags to cover food in storage. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Wet wiping cloths in the kitchen are not stored in sanitizer solution. A food employee cough into his gloved hands and did not remove gloves and wash hands afterwards. Numerous foods in the walk in cooler stored without covering. Commercially processed ready to eat foods, located in the walk in coolers, are held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was prepared. Remove the liner on the shelf near the ware washing facility.

Franklin Township

Paradocx Vineyard at Flint Hill, 1833 Flint Hill Rd., Sept. 17. Pass. No violations.

Londonderry Township

Houghton’s Candy Carousel, 736 Street Rd., Sept. 16. Pass. Repair the flooring within 30 days to provide a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

Houghton’s Fantastic Fries, 2126 Gap Newport Pike, Sept. 16. Pass. No violations.

Houghton’s Funnel Cake, 736 Street Rd., Sept. 16. Pass. No test strips available.

London Grove Township

Taquitos Magy, 1056 Gap Newport Pike, follow-up, Sept. 16. Pass. No violations.

Restaurant Y Panaderia Phoenix, 304 East Baltimore Pike, follow-up, Sept. 14. Pass. Three speed racks of baked goods observed on the sales floor uncovered.

Lower Oxford Township

Starbucks, 503 Commons Dr., Sept. 14. Pass. Cleaning is needed under and behind food service equipment and shelves in back room area. The outside recycling dumpster is missing a drain plug. An irreversible registering temperature indicator or thermometer for measuring the utensil surface temperature in the high temperature dishwasher is not available.

New Garden Township

Presto Pizza, 739 West Cypress St. Suite 9, follow-up, Sept. 14. Pass. No violations.

North Coventry Township

Boscov’s Department Store, 355 Coventry Mall Boulevard, Sept 17. Fail. Food facility does not have a working three-compartment sink for manual ware washing. Test strips were not available to test sanitizing solution concentration. Mouse droppings were along the floor and wall junctures and on nearly all shelving in the candy stock room. Both mini refrigerators need to be defrosted to prevent possible ice and water contamination of food. Food-contact equipment is not being cleaned properly. Wares are washed and rinsed in a single sink. No sanitizing solution is used. No thermometer for measuring ambient air temperature is available in the mini refrigerators.

Pottstown Premium Cinemas, 650 West Schuylkill Rd., follow-up, Sept. 17. Pass. The Avantco reach-in refrigerator is holding foods at 46.2 degrees F, rather than at 41 degrees F or below as required. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat foods, such as cheese, that were opened or repackaged by the facility were not date marked. The hand wash sink did not have hand soap and paper towels available. Four dented cans and one unlabeled and rusted can were present in the can storage area. Several bottles of vinegar and several bottles of Sunny D on the top shelf of the walk-in cooler have mold on the outside. A container of hummus, three containers of milk, a container of chicken salad, an opened crate of butters, three containers of chicken base, six containers of pork base, three containers of veggie base and one container of beef base were past their use-by date. An opened container of olives and two small cheese were spoiled and moldy. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Several containers of cleaning chemicals were stored above or on the same shelf with food, equipment or single service articles in the bar cabinet.

Schuylkill Township

Aquilante’s Original Catering, 125 Diamond Rock, Sept. 15. Fail. The food facility does not employee a certified employee as required.

South Coventry Township

Coventry Youth Football Concession, 981 Ridge Rd., Sept. 12. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. The food facility does not employee a certified employee as required.

Thornbury Township

West Chester United Thornbury Soccer Complex Concession Stand, 1200 South Westtown Rd., follow-up, Sept. 16. Pass. No violations.

Tredyffrin Townhip

Black Powder Tavern, 1164 Valley Forge Rd., Sept. 16. Pass. An open bottle of Chili sweet sauce stored in dry storage shelving. Reach-in freezer, walk-in cooler door gasket, walk-in cooler auto wheel spring door closer and walk-in freezer auto wheel spring door closer need to be repaired. The food facility does not maintain a Certified Food Manager as required. Ware washing ceiling, floor under the fryer and interior of fryer cabinet door not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dust and debris. Food boxes under walk in freezer compressor and condensation line had ice buildup.

Paninz Café 160, 1160 West Swedesford, Sept. 16. Pass. No violations.

Primo Hoagies, 11 Paoli Plaza, follow-up, Sept. 16. Pass. No violations.

Sushi Nami Japanese Kitchen, 35 West Lancaster Ave., follow-up, Sept. 16. Fail. Rice utensils stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135 degrees F. Walk in freezer has makeshift wood shelving. Raw chicken stored uncovered and above ready to eat food along the bain maire fryer line. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of debris. An open employee's beverage container was on servery line, a food preparation area. nsul tags dated December 2019. Walk in cooler self-closing wheel door spring is not closing the door in its entirety. Facility will be required to provide a HACCP Plan as it relates to sushi operations, ph meter instructions and materials including distilled water and calibration solution, bamboo wrap guidelines, and fresh fish delivery conformation temperatures.

Berwyn Bistro, 801 Cassatt Rd., Sept. 15. Pass. Hood filters have grease buildup. Provide a fire extinguisher for the kitchen with tags dated current within one calendar year. Type 2 Hood system is not adequate to remove grease-laden vapors.

Westlakes Café, 1055 Wetlakes Dr., Sept. 14. Pass. The food facility does not maintain a Certified Food Manager. Ice chute, air take vent behind bain maire on the make line and ceiling vent above the steam well and in front of TV are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dust, debris, crumb, splash and grease residual. Grease residual on the wall to the right of the TV, ceiling tiles and under cabinet. Excessive trash behind the dumpster, pick up all loose trash and bags and place in dumpster. The floor and wall juncture around the island is missing cove base. The large grab and go cooler is not working. Utensils in the rear hand washing sink.

Warwick Township

Paola’s Pizza, 2659 Ridge Rd., follow-up, Sept. 17. Pass. In the middle reach-in freezer, the plastic has fallen off the door handle. Cold water is not available at the front hand sink on the cook line. They dry storage area, food prep area and ware washing area floor surfaces were cracked, roughened and not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

West Chester Borough

D.F. Grocery, 323 East Gay St., Sept. 16. Pass. No violations.

Riggtown Oven, 551 South Matlack St., Sept. 16. Pass. No violations.

Split Rail Tavern, 15 North Walnut St., follow-up, Sept. 16. Pass. Mold on the exterior of the main line of the Bar Tap. Old food on the cooking exhaust. The drain underneath the hand sink is leaking into a stainless steel container that was full.

The Hickman, 400 North Walnut St., Sept. 13. Pass. No violations.

West Goshen Township

Aramark at Henderson High School, 400 Montgomery Ave., Sept. 17. Pass. No violations.

Experience DBESS at Artisans Exchange, 208 Carter Dr. Suite 13B, Sept. 17. Pass. No violations.

Ram’s Head Diner, 907 South High St., complaint, Sept. 16. Pass. No violations.

Wawa, 2 East Rhodes Ave., follow-up, Sept. 16. Pass. No violations.

Aramark at East Senior High School, 450 Ellis Lane, Sept. 15. Pass. The hand sink located across from the three-bay sink was not operable.

Shimpy’s BBQ at Aunt Mamie’s, 835 Licoln Ave., Sept. 14. Pass. Soiled cloths must be stored in a sanitary manner as to not create a nuisance. Perishable foods such as cheese in refrigerated storage for 24 hours or more must be date-labeled. Interior and exterior of smoker, the trailer containing smoker and the cambro insulated food holding units need to be cleaned.

West Marlborough Township

The Whip Tavern, 1383 North Chatam Rd., Sept. 16. Fail. Drain of the walk-in condensate, perimeter of flooring in the kitchen, floor under the cooking equipment, floor and walls in the ware washing area, filters and canopy of the cooking exhaust hood and dish racks at mechanical dish machine are unclean. The drain of the three-compartment sink is leaking. Shepherd's pie in the hot hold unit at 97 degrees F. Other foods in the hot hold unit were under 135 degrees F and water temperature at 166 degrees F. At the mechanical dish machine, replace the metal backsplash between the pre-wash sink and the dish machine. Foods left uncovered in the walk-in refrigerator, reach-in freezer and the under counter bain marie refrigerator. Knives stored between table edge and wall, an area not easily cleanable & sanitized. Foods prepared in the facility and stored in the bain marie and walk-in refrigerator units are unlabeled and not date-marked. The cutting board on the cook line bain marie is scored and in need of resurfacing or replacing. Employee cell phones and open personal on counters and food prep areas.

West Sadsbury Township

Families Retail Food Store, 5001 West Lincoln Highway, Sept. 15. Pass. No violations.

Westtown Township

Asuka, 1502 West Chester Pike, Sept. 17. Fail. Employees washed gloved hands. In the walk-in refrigerator, egg rolls were stored uncovered. A pan of bananas next to the handwashing sink in the kitchen was exposed to splash from the sink. Raw chicken and raw eggs stored above produce and ready-to-eat foods items. Foods taken from their original packaging not labeled as to the contents. In-use knives stored between table edges or between tables, an area not easily cleanable & sanitized. In the bain marie on the cook line, bowls of meat were stored on top of containers of food at temperatures of 67 degrees F. Wasabi mayo and spicy mayo at room temperature. Inverted soda racks used as shelving. Employee personal belongings including clothes and cell phones on shelving. Employee preparing sushi rice not knowledgeable of proper testing of sushi rice and is measuring the pH of rice and calibration solution. Fish cakes thawing in a container of water. Foods not date-marked. Water leaks from the soap dispenser at the three-compartment sink when turned on. Hot and sour soup at 125 degrees F. Sushi area, inside flap of the ice machine, inside surfaces of the mechanical dish machine, shelving in the kitchen, outer surfaces of equipment and gaskets of all refrigerators and freezers need cleaning. In kitchen and sushi area, hand washing sinks have cleaning supplies and food residue. Several dented cans of ketchup on the shelf in the dry storage area.

West Vincent Township

St. Matthews United Church of Christ, 2350 Conestoga Rd., Sept. 16. Pass. No violations.

West Whiteland Township

Bonefish Grill, 460 West Lincoln Highway, follow-up, Sept. 17. Pass. No violations.

CVS Pharmacy, 1450 Pottstown Pike, Sept. 17. Pass. Accumulation of debris along the fan covers in the soda reach in refrigerator.

SS Philip & James, 721 East Lincoln Highway, Sept. 16. Pass. No violations.