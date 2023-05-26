The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Three Sisters Park, 119 E. Main St., Ephrata, change of owner, May 19. Pass. No violations.

Ancient Order of Croaking Frogs, 300 Park Ave., Quarryville, May 19. Pass. No violations.

Black Forest Brewery, 301 W. Main St., Ephrata, May 19. Pass. Food employees in prep area not wearing proper beard covers. Assorted food containers were not clean to sight and touch; removed for cleaning. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Gap View Farm Market At Green Dragon, 955 N. State St., Building 1, Ephrata, May 19. Pass. No violations.

Golden Wall Restaurant, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Suite 304, Willow Street, May 19. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Multiple food items in the walk-in cooler and the refrigerator in the cooking battery area stored open with no covering. Several raw animal foods were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the walk-cooler. Wet-wiping cloths in main kitchen on food prep table not being stored in sanitizer solution. Five-gallon bucket of soy sauce marinade stored directly on the floor in main kitchen area rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. A spigot on the three-compartment sink repaired with black tape, which is not an approved material. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Filters at air return duct above equipment storage have accumulated static dust and dirt. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — leaking at the second spigot of the three-compartment sink. Carpet being used as a floor covering in walk-in area. Hand-wash sinks/toilets/urinals are not being cleaned as often as necessary.

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant, 781 Harrisburg Pike, follow-up, May 19. Pass. No violations.

King’s Fresh Meats (Building 1), 955 N. State St., building 1, Ephrata, change of owner, May 19. Pass. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing.

Meadia Heights Golf Club, 402 Golf Road, May 19. Pass. Multiple foods in the walk-in cooler area stored open with no covering. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Refton Community Fire Company Auxiliary, 99 Church St., Refton, May 19. Pass. 2 1/2 gallons of expired milk in refrigerator; disposed of. A box of frozen chicken in the freezer area is in direct contact with ice. The can opener, a food contact surface, was not clean to sight and touch. Fly trap hanging above dishwasher. The facility is in need of cleaning and organization. Mops are not being hung to air-dry.

Snowfox at Weis No. 133, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, May 19. Pass. No violations.

The Burgers and Fries Shack, 955 N. State St., near building 5, Ephrata, opening, May 19. Pass. No violations.

A&J’s Twisted Kitchen, 3572 Lincoln Highway East, Kinzers, May 18. Pass. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required.

B&A Grocery Deli, 24 N. Broad St., Lititz, May 18. Fail. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Food facility has lost its certified supervisory employee over three months ago and has not replaced the certified employee as required.

Bretta’s Breads at Lititz Farmers Market, 24 N. Broad St., Lititz, May 18. Pass. No violations.

Bright’s Restaurant, 1025 S. State St., Ephrata, May 18. Pass. Food containers on drying shelf were not clean to sight and touch; removed for cleaning. Nonfood contact surfaces, such as shelving, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in dish area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting); removed for cleaning.

Erica Joy Bakes Gluten Free Creations at Lititz Farmers Market, 24 N. Broad St., Lititz, May 18. Pass. No violations.

Happiness Is...Granola at Lititz Farmers Market, 24 N. Broad St., Lititz, May 18. Pass. No violations.

Horse Hollow Distillery LLC (Sickman’s Mill), 671 Sandhill Road, Pequea, opening, May 18. Pass. No violations.

Inna’s Pierogi Shop at Lititz Farmers Market, 24 N. Broad St., Lititz, May 18. Pass. No violations.

Nord Scandinavian Food & Hygiene at Lititz Farmers Market, 24 N. Broad St., Lititz, May 18. Pass. No violations.

Pupuseria La Abuela at Lititz Farmers Market, 24 N. Broad St., Lititz, May 18. Pass. No violations.

Quarryville VFW Post 3575, 1653 Holtwood Road, Holtwood, May 18. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration; previous violation Feb. 9, 2022. Some cobwebs on equipment above cooking battery and accumulated static dust in cabinets.

Renewal Kombucha at Lititz Farmers Market, 24 N. Broad St., Lititz, May 18. Pass. No violations.

Salt and Light Bakery at Lititz Farmers Market, 24 N. Broad St., Lititz, May 18. Pass. No violations.

Stone Arch Farm, mobile food facility, 390 Speedwell Forge Road, Lititz, May 18. Pass, No violations.

The Pancake Farm, 1032 S. State St., Ephrata, May 18. Pass. Gravy in 5-gallon plastic containers were in the walk-in box for cooling but not in a manner to ensure that they would be cooled from 135 F to 70 F in two hours and/or from 135 F to 41 F within six hours after preparation. There was sufficient time to break down the amount in smaller containers for rapid cooling. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food in the refrigerators held more than 24 hours and is not being marked with the date it was opened. Assorted containers on the drying shelf were not clean to sight and touch; removed for cleaning. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in drying area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting); removed for cleaning.

Dunkin’, 1111 State St., Ephrata, May 17. Pass. Food employees in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Visors do not cover all hair. Assorted food containers were not clean to sight and touch; removed for cleaning. Shelves used for utensil and container drying not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the contamination of cleaned containers. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in dish area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting); removed for cleaning.

Elizabethtown Area High School, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, complaint, May 17. Pass. No violations.

End Zone Sports Bar 2 Inc., 45 W. High St., Elizabethtown, May 17. Pass. No violations.

Family Dollar Store No. 311181, 420 N. Franklin St., follow-up, May 17. Fail. A nonfood contact surface oxidized and in need of replacing or repairing. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Fiorentino’s, 500 Airport Road, Lititz, May 17. Pass. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing; corrected. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration for dishwasher. Deli slicer, a food contact surface, was not clean to sight and touch; corrected. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen area; corrected.

Germ & Frank LLC, 545 W. King St., May 17. Pass. No violations.

High’s No. 152, 1 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz, May 17. Pass. Prepackaged foods are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts, as evidence by box of six doughnuts, no labels; all-beef hot dogs, missing ingredient statement; High’s Cheese Pizza, missing ingredient statement; High’s Spicy Chicken with pepper jack, missing ingredient statement; High’s 100% Angus burgers, missing ingredient statement; High’s chicken sandwich with pickles, missing ingredient statement. Single-service doughnuts with no ingredients available upon request; repeated violation, Jan. 5, 2022. A food employee certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the retail food facility. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Food facility has not retained the most recent sample report for the nonpublic water system on file, as required.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 101 Crosswinds Drive, Lititz, May 17. Pass. Three ice machine chutes, food contact surfaces, have orange and black residue and were not clean to sight and touch; corrected.

Houston Cafe, 835 Houston Run Drive, Gap, May 17. Pass. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Little Caesars 17, 1111 State St., Ephrata, May 17. Pass. Food employee in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Exposed food preparation. Pizzas enter the oven under dirty ventilation ducts and are subject to potential contamination. Three-bay sink with buildup of filth and food residue not cleaned before use and frequently throughout the day. Empty and clean sink as needed through the day to prevent grease being transferred to cleaned items while rinsing. Assorted food containers, covers and utensils were not clean to sight and touch; removed for cleaning. Shelving had an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and debris on nonfood contact surfaces. Shelving used to stored cleaned items are greasy and filthy, causing contamination. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in dish area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting); removed for cleaning. Food facility has a certified food employee, but a certified food employee was not available during all hours of operation, as evidenced by an inability to talk with the certified food employee during this inspection. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — water leaking at the hot water fixtures of the sinks and mop sink. Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door.

M&S Deli Grocery Inc., 567 S. Lime St., complaint, May 17. Fail. Commercially prepackaged food is not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement and/or nutritional facts. Clean outer premise of facility. Repair or replace ceiling tiles in front display area.

P&J Pizza, 22 E. High St., Elizabethtown, May 17. Pass. Half hotel pan of raw chicken stored open with no covering in the sandwich bain-marie. Stained wiping cloth and pizza cutter in unclean condition on table in pizza prep and deck oven area. Refrigerated ready-to-eat sliced ham held for more than 24 hours in the walk-in is not being date marked; previous violation Jan. 6, 2022. Condensate drip trays/lines in the sandwich prep bain-marie not sloped to allow for proper drainage of condensation, as evidenced by multiple rags and a hotel pan catching the leak. Food facility does not have nonexpired and noncompromised sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Microwave with old food debris in need of cleaning. Accumulated areas of grease drip on hood vent and filters. Restroom hand-wash sinks/toilets/urinals are not being cleaned as often as necessary.

Taco Bell No. 037202, 825 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, May 17. Pass. Food employee in kitchen area not wearing proper beard cover. Static dust accumulation on the air return cover above the three-compartment sink and equipment storage rack. A moderate accumulation of ice forming at condenser fans in walk-in freezer. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — drain spout of single-basin prep sink not draining properly into floor drain. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink behind the customer counter area.

The Clubhouse at Providence Park, 10 Providence Park Drive, May 17. Pass. No violations.

Trellis Marketplace, 153 E. High St., Elizabethtown, May 17. Pass. No violations.

A. Lee’s Sauces & Rubs LLC, mobile food facility Type 3, 1909 Cloverleaf Road, Mount Joy, opening, May 16. Pass. No violations.

Calamus Run Farm, 672 Georgetown Road, Ronks, May 16. Pass. No violations.

Ella’s Sweet Bites, temporary food service Type 3. 32 Southside Drive, Willow Street, opening, May 16. Pass. No violations.

Graze, 304 N. George St., Millersville, May 16. Pass. No violations.

Hess’s Butcher Shop, 2635 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, May 15. Pass. Pulled pork in the walk-in cooler stored open with no covering. Several in-use fly strips hung directly above hand-wash sink, equipment storage and food prep areas; corrected. An unused 20-quart mixer stored in the alcove area near warewashing.

La Cocina Restaurant, 111 E. King St., May 15. Pass. No violations.

Locust Hill Farm, 862 Valley Road, Quarryville, May 15. Pass. Raw eggs stored over raw milk.

Osteria Avanti, 38 Deborah Drive, Leola, May 15. Pass. Multiple commercial canned foods in the storage area were in distressed condition. Wet-wiping cloths in prep area not being stored in sanitizer solution. Stock pot in walk-in cooler uncovered, posing risk of contamination. Food contact surface of plastic containers and spatulas are not smooth, easily cleanable and/or resistant to pitting, cracking or scratching. Three-bay sink has a buildup of filth and food residue and is not cleaned before use and frequently throughout the day. Assorted food containers on the drying and storage shelves were not clean to sight and touch; removed for cleaning. Shelving equipment, in the dish and prep areas had an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on nonfood contact surfaces. Food employee storing clean food equipment while wet and not allowing time for draining and/or air-drying; removed for cleaning.

Poke Bowl Station, 367 Comet Drive, Millersville, May 15. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food facility does not have available correct an unexpired test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — leaking at the three-compartment at the drain line/P-trap; previous violation July 14, 2022. Food facility did not submit a HACCP plan for approval by the department as required for the preparation of sushirittos.

Rising Locust Farm, 1339 Creek Road, Manheim, May 15. Pass. No violations.

Smash & Toasted, mobile food facility Type 3, 1909 Cloverleaf Road, Mount Joy, opening, May 15. Pass. No violations.

Tavern Spring House Brewing Co., 8-10 E. Main St., Strasburg, May 15. Pass. No violations.