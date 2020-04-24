The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and, other food handlers.

Adamstown Beverage, 2994 N. Reading Road, Adamstown, April 10. No violations.

Adamstown Quick Stop, 2990 N. Reading Road, Adamstown, change of owner, April 10. Facility is offering for sale honey sticks and gummy candies with CBD, an unapproved ingredient.

Brewster's B-Que at Doneckers, 333 N. State St., Ephrata, opening, April 10. Interior of reach-in refrigerator needs a cleaning prior to operation. Unit thermometer on reach-in refrigerated is inaccurate by 6 degrees.

Bruno's of Lititz, 11 Klein Lane, Lititz, change of owner, April 10. No violations.

Dimarias Pizza, 759 E. Main St., Mount Joy, April 10. Cooking utensil stored between the edges of the grill and the hot holding unit not a clean and sanitized area. The hand-wash sinks located in the pizza/sandwich prep area and the restrooms do not have water at a temperature of at least 100 F. Water from hot water side of faucet at 59 F. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the three-compartment sink. Food employees could not follow-proper hand-washing procedures, no paper towels at hand-wash sink.

Giant Food No. 6029, 550 Centerville Road, complaint, April 10. No violations.

Hillside Public House at Doneckers, 333 N. State St., Ephrata, opening, April 10. Quatenary test strips are not available to ensure correct sanitizer concentration.

House of Pizza, 2419 Willow Street Pike, P.O. Box 296, Willow Street, April 10. Cardboard under the leg of the flat top grill next to the fryer, which is not a nonabsorbent material. Grease accumulation on the interior surface of the door on the fryer unit.

Sobol, 210 Rohrerstown Road, Ste. B, April 10. A light, tan slimy residue on the ice maker deflector plate. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Tattered and split spatulas, making them no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Wet wiping cloths in the food preparation area not being stored in sanitizer solution. A container of coffee maker cleaner stored on top of the coffee maker. A bottle of multiuse sanitizer stored on the shelf with tea bags and single-service containers.

Taj Mahal, 2080 Bennett Ave., April 10. Sauce and lentils being cooled in large plastic containers in the food preparation area, which is not a proper cooling method. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 10 ppm and not 50-100 ppm as required. The chlorine container was empty and was replaced with a full container, primed, and final concentration was 50 ppm. Several cleaning chemicals stored above packaged food in the outside storage shed.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 002, 1612 Lincoln Highway East, April 10. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 060, 2453 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown, April 10. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 138, 1490 Stoney Battery Road, April 10. One pint of 1% chocolate milk, beyond the sell-by date, being offered for sale. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.

Brothers Pizza, 256 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, April 9. Interior metal shelves on refrigeration unit at front prep station have residue accumulations. Door gaskets on sandwich unit are damaged and not easily clean able.

Burger King No. 4580, 821 Lititz Pike, Lititz, April 9. Food debris and spillage on walk-in cooler floor. An unlabeled bottle of water near grill.

Burger King No.833, 13298 Millersville Pike, emergency response, April 9. No violations.

Daniel Martin's Store, 1187 Dry Tavern (Route 897), Denver, April 9. Prepackaged bulk foods are not labeled properly to include the ingredient statement, in addition to what is displayed.

Dolci di Licata, 2084 Fruitville Pike, opening, April 9. No violations.

Domino’s Pizza No. 4797, 733 S. Broad St., Lititz, April 9. No violations.

Dunkin’, 1838 Fruitville Pike, April 9. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing buckets was 0 ppm. The back door of the facility was propped open. A working container of sanitizer was stored next to food equipment on the counter. Food employee preparing food wearing bracelet. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the front food preparation area.

Granny's Discount Groceries, 2293 New Danville Pike, April 9. Jars of peanut butter and jelly-peanut butter not labeled with the name of the manufacturer or distributed-by name. Four containers of powdered baby formula were offered for sale with expired sell-by date; removed from sale.

Millersville Mart, 473 N. George St., Millersville, April 9. The three-compartment sink drain is not in good repair and needs serviced.

Philly Pretzel Factory, 1006 Lititz Pike, Lititz, April 9. Internal temperature hot dog and sausage pretzels held in display warmer measured 106-119 F rather than 135 F or above; voluntarily discarded. Prepackaged pretzel dips do not contain net weight on labels. An accumulation of static dust on walk-in cooler fan guard covers.

The Sandwich Factory II, 2520 Lititz Pike, April 9. Torn rubber door gaskets on the pizza bain-marie cooling unit.

Slice of Brooklyn Pizzeria, 861 Village Road, Lampeter, April 9. Oil drip from the gear box on the large floor mixer. A piece of bare wood on top of the floor mixer used to support a shelf next to the pizza oven; bare wood is not an approved material. Cardboard being used to line wire food and utensil storage shelves, which is not an approved material. Sliced deli ham, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the walk-in cooler, was date-marked by the facility but was beyond the seven-day use-by date and requires discarding; discarded.

Subway, 245 Bloomfield Drive, Lititz, April 9. Sandwich knife holder contains an accumulation of sanitizer, indicating that procedure is not being followed requiring knives to air-dry between uses.

Taco Bell No. 024418, 1551 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, April 9. Ceiling cold air return vents have static dust accumulations.

Caruso's Pizzeria Ltd., 1908 Fruitville Pike, April 8. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the three-compartment sink. Torn rubber door gaskets on the side door of the walk-in cooler; repeat violation. A food employee was slicing a sandwich roll — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands; corrected. A case of chicken wings thawing on the floor at room temperature, which is not an approved thawing method.

Centerville Diner, 100 S. Centerville Road, April 8. No violations.

Dairy Queen No. 14828, 1935 Columbia Ave., April 8. No violations.

Dunkin’/Baskin Robbins, 2005 N. Reading Road, Denver, April 8. Ice cream scoops were not thoroughly cleaned and were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Food employees in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats that completely cover all hair.

Enck's Custom Catering/ Lunch Ladle, 244 Granite Run Drive, April 8. No violations.

Ephrata Sunoco A Plus, 529 W. Main St., Ephrata, April 8. No violations.

Friendly Mini Mart, 25 E. Main St., Ephrata, April 8. Torn linoleum in the middle of the walk-in cooler, and broken floor tiles near entrance to back room. Gallons of Deer Park water and toothbrush display on sales floor.

Gap View Farm Market, 5230 Newport Road, Gap, April 8. No violations.

Giant No. 6501, 850 E. Main St., Ephrata, April 8. Five egg cartons containing cracked or broken eggs. Removed from sale. A maximum registering thermometer or thermolabel is not available for use in hot water sanitizing dishwashers in deli or bakery. Hot water sanitizing dishwasher in deli shuts off after wash cycle. Work order submitted at time of inspection. Two stored knives in deli were not clean to sight and touch. In deli, clean metal pans stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting).

Hong Kong Garden, 1807 Columbia Ave., complaint, April 8. No violations.

Roma Pizza Restaurant, 15 W. Main St., Ephrata, April 8. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control pizza without documentation to verify disposition of food. Salami, a commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, located in the walk-in cooler and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Unscreened front door and back screened door kept open, permitting the entry of insects and other vectors. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing. A food employee was placing sub rolls, a ready-to-eat food, into bread drawer with bare hands; voluntarily discarded. Ham, salami and cheese were held in the bain-marie at 44-46 F rather than 41 F or below as required; voluntarily discarded. Metal shelving over three-bay sink is rusted and no longer a smooth, easily cleanable surface. A wooden pizza paddle contains nicks and splintering and is no longer smooth and easily cleanable. A personal bottle of Bicord for muscles stored among clean dishes and near food, and not in a separate location.

The Grille, 241 W. Roseville Road, April 8. No violations.

Town & Country, 1085 E. Main St., Blue Ball, change of owner, April 8. No violations.

Two Cousins Pizza, 5313 Main St., East Earl, April 8. Black, moist residue on the deflector plate of the ice machine. Employee washing equipment and utensils without sanitizer in the sanitizer compartment (third sink) of the three-compartment sink; corrected. The faucet for the designated hand-wash sink is not in working condition; faucet repaired. Static dust accumulation on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers. Outside trash dumpster is rusted and is not leak-proof. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen area; corrected. Food employees could not follow proper hand-washing procedures due to hot and cold water shut-off at designated hand-wash sink. Thermometers for ensuring proper food temperatures are not calibrated and not functioning properly.

Bella Luna, 253 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, April 7. Ham, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, located in the upright refrigerator and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. An accumulation of grease on hood baffles. A wood pizza paddle with splintered edges, which is no longer a durable, easily cleanable surface. Quat test strips are old and discolored and need to be replaced. Can opener blade contains residue and is not clean to sight or touch.

Bountiful Harvest, 2110 Horseshoe Road, April 7. No violations.

Columbia Mini Mart, 26 N. Fourth St., Columbia, April 7. Food facility has been in operation for only a month. The facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety course.

Columbia Pizza and Italian Restaurant, 429 Locust St., Columbia, April 7. A sponge in the designated hand-wash sink indicating uses other than hand-washing. Water leaking from somewhere beneath the three-compartment sink. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the men’s room. Duct tape, an unapproved material for repair, being used to repair a leaking pipe beneath the hand-wash sink. Raw shell eggs stored above a pitcher of ketchup in the small cooler. A bag of onions stored directly on the floor in the back storage area rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an ANSI/CFP-accredited certified food manager program. The food facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety class.

Dollar General No. 13688, 560 S. Seventh St., Akron, April 7. No violations.

God Bless America-Fuel and Willow Street Center LLC, 2504 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, April 7. Ice accumulation on the floor and shelve units in the walk-in freezer unit. Outside waste handling unit had drain plug removed. Six pints of white milk offered for sale with expired sell-by date; discarded. Dried residue accumulation in the drain pipe and floor drain for the three-compartment sink.

Graziano-Pizzeria Grill, 107 Doe Run Road, Manheim, April 7. Assorted food was held at 54 F in the reach-in refrigerator rather than 41 F or below as required.

Latte Luv Espresso, 3314 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, April 7. Heavy cream being used with expired sell-by date of March 2; discarded; repeat violation from 2019.

Manheim Sunoco, 216 N. Main St., Manheim, April 7. No violations.

McDonald’s No. 3255, 140 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, April 7. Food debris and an accumulation of grease under grill. An accumulation of grease on hood baffles near grill.

Pat's Pizzeria, 1100 Harrisburg Ave., April 7. Meatballs and sauce were held at 122 F, in the hot hold unit rather than 135 F or above as required. A piece of cardboard and bare wood to stabilize the microwave on the shelf. Deeply scored cutting boards, on all bain-marie units, not resurfaced or discarded as required. Lights are not shielded in the walk-in coolers or walk-in freezer. Facility using a disinfect-type chemical for sanitizing food contact surfaces, which is not approved for food contact surfaces as stated by the manufacturer’s label.

Plaza Mexico Restaurant, 1651 Lincoln Highway East, April 7. Bulk food containers were stored uncovered. The surface of the bain-marie cutting board is damaged and is no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Raw pork stored over raw fish in the walk-in cooler; corrected. Food residue accumulation in the door gaskets of the bain-marie unit. Drain pipe leaking at the three-compartment sink.

Rita's Italian Ice No. 417, 85 Doe Run Road, Manheim, April 7. No violations.

Ruffino's Pizza and Pasta LLC, 572 Centerville Road, April 7. Water leaking from the plumbing beneath the middle bowl of the three-compartment sink. Single-service, single-use articles (drinking cups) stored in the front food preparation area directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor.

Stone Gables Estate, 1 Hollinger Lane, Elizabethtown, April 7. No violations.

Subway No. 10440, 1 N. Main St., Manheim, April 7. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in dishwashing area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting).

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 080, 320 E. Main St., Mountville, April 7. A few boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Placard advising customers to wash apples prior to consuming is not available. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the back to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Vinnie & Pats, 32 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, April 7. An employee’s open beverage container was in food prep area. Facility does not have a probe-type thermometer to monitor reheating, cooking and holding temperatures. Reach-in refrigerator unit does not have an internal thermometer monitor holding temperatures. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration; chlorine strips are needed. Chili, which was cooled, was only reheated to 110 F for hot holding and not 165 F for 15 seconds as required.

Wendy's No. 6444, 1075 S. State St., Ephrata, complaint, April 7. No violations.

Courtyard Cafe on Main, 349 Main St., Denver, April 6. Food-related items stored directly below drain lines in basement storage area.

Danda Farms, 603 Lititz Road, Manheim, April 6. No violations.

Five Guys Burgers and Fries No. 0609, 844 E. Main St., April 6. No violations.

Lancaster Cupcake, 260 Granite Run Road, April 6. A residue buildup on the floor of the walk-in freezer. A residue buildup in the drain beneath the mechanical dishwasher and beneath the three-compartment sink. The back door to the outside, located in the food preparation area of the food facility, is self-closing and is being propped open. Some boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the food preparation area rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. A black residue on the nozzle of the soda machine. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Old, hardened food splatter up under two large mixers, one table-top mixer, inside one microwave and up under the drink mixer out front. Several boxes of single-service, single-use articles stored in the food preparation area directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. The facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a certified food manager course. Raw wood, which is not nonabsorbent, being used as a platform for the ice-cream machine and around the bottom of the cabinets in the front area. The cleaner for the espresso machine stored on a shelf with food (coffee additives) and food equipment.

McDonald's Restaurant, 866 E. Main St., Ephrata, April 6. Bun carts contain an accumulation of dirt and dust.

Sunoco, 185 E. Main St., Reinholds, April 6. No violations.

Tres Hermanos Mexican Grill, 79 E. Main St., Mount Joy, April 6. Static dust on the fan guard covers of the walk-in cooler. An insect control device located in the food preparation area with potential to contaminate food, equipment and utensils. A tan, slimy residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker.

Two Cousins Pizza, 37 W. Main St., Mount Joy, April 6. No violations.

Vinny and Thoze Guyz Pizzeria, 1944 Lincoln Highway East, April 6. Sauce was held at 112 F in the hot hold unit rather than 135 F or above as required; corrected. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the food prep area; corrected. Pizza boxes store directly on the floor in the prep area; corrected.

Weis Markets No. 079, 331 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, April 6. In meat room, several meat scrapers stored between the three-bay sink and wall, which is not a sanitary location. In bakery, food employee is wearing a watch.