The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Apple Blossom Summer Kitchen TFF1, 321 Manor St., Millersville, opening, April 10. No violations.

Grape Leaf Cafe at Manor Market TFF3, 321 Manor St., Millersville, opening, April 10. No violations.

Isabelle Cuisine at Manor Market TFF3, 321 Manor St., Millersville, opening, April 10. No violations.

Stroopies at Manor Market TFF3, 321 Manor St., Millersville, opening, |April 10. No violations.

Betty's Old Fashioned, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, follow-up, April 9. No violations.

Checkers Bistro, 398 Harrisburg Pike, follow-up, April 9. No violations.

Coffee Co., 1639 Lititz Pike, April 9. Creamy Italian sausage soup and the ham and corn chowder soup, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the reach-in cooler, were date-marked by the facility but were beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and require discarding. Old food residue inside plastic and metal food containers on the clean storage rack. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the back food preparation area. Raw beef stored above chicken salad in the reach-in cooler. The screen on the back door of the facility is torn and does not protect against insects.

Conrad's Deli, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, follow-up, April 9. No violations.

Creative Salads & More, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, April 9. Sanitizer compartment contained soapy water from incomplete rinsing. Wash solution in three-bay sink was soapy and not being changed often enough to keep clean.

La Abuela Mexican Restaurant, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, April 9. Deeply scored cutting board not resurfaced or discarded as required.

M & M Mini Market, 301 S. Ann St., follow-up, April 9. No violations.

Papa Sneaux, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, April 9. Ware-washing sink does not have basins large enough to accommodate the cutting board. Food facility does not have available quat test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Sip-N-Guyen, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, April 9. Roast beef was held at 94 F and 128 F rather than 135 F or above as required; voluntarily discarded. The hand-wash sink was blocked by carton of oranges and a tote and not accessible at all times for employee use. A food handler's open beverage container was in food preparation area. Tzatziki sauce, sliced tomatoes and shredded lettuce were held at 51 F to 59 F rather than 41 F or below as required; voluntarily discarded. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection.

SpiceKings Kitchen, 47 N. Prince St., April 9. No violations.

Stubby's Bar and Grille, 701 Olde Hickory Road, change of owner, April 9. No violations.

Sunnyside Pastries at The Green Dragon Building No. 7, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, follow-up, April 9. Label on some baked goods indicate dairy as an allergen rather than milk.

Tequila Mexican Grill, Bakery & Store, 805A Rohrerstown Road, April 9. Boxes of vegetables, meat and rice stored directly on the floor in the back and in the walk-in freezer rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Grease and food debris on the floor beneath the fryer and the flat grill. New food facility in operation more than 90 days and has not employed a certified food employee as required. The facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety class. A black residue inside the soda nozzles.

The Renegade Winery, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, April 9. No violations.

Thom's Bread, 113A Butler Ave., April 9. The lid of the pizza unit is broken and has exposed insulation. A heavy accumulation of static dust on the air-intake above the three-compartment sink. Static dust on the three air-intake grids out in the front service area. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Old food residue on the inner rim of the slicer. Old food residue on the can opener blade. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Dust, flour and webbing accumulations on all overhead fixtures: ducts conduits, clocks, pipes and light covers in the back preparation area and in the front. An accumulation of flour buildup on the floor and walls behind the two preparation tables and the large mixer in the back. Employee weight-loss pills and fish oil pills stored on the food preparation table in the back. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Deeply scored cutting boards (green, blue, and wooden) not resurfaced or discarded as required. The bread “pusher” is deeply scored and no longer easily cleanable. The hand-wash sink in the back food preparation area was blocked by a table and not accessible at all times for employee use. A working container of cleaner was stored on a shelf above food and food equipment in the front service area. A bag of sausage observed thawing at room temperature on the table, which is not an approved thawing method. Single-service, single-use articles (plates) stored in the storage area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 078, Village Road, Lampeter, April 9. Static dust accumulation on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Sticky residue accumulation on the floor in the walk-in cooler.

Wendy's No. 6443, 2347 Lincoln Highway East, change of owner, April 9. An accumulation of a thick, moist residue at the end of the drain pipe from the soda unit. Static dust accumulation on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers. Outside waste handling unit had drain plug removed. A working bottle of bathroom cleaner stored in an empty bread rack that was located on top of a full rack of hamburger rolls; corrected. Food employee in the prep area wearing watches.

Wyndham Lancaster Host Resort & Convention Center, 2300 Lincoln Highway East, April 9. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing glasswasher, in the bar area, was 0 ppm and not 50-100 ppm as required.

America's Auto Auction, 1040 Commercial Ave., East Petersburg, April 8. No violations.

CJ's Ephrata Pizza, 43 E. Main St., Ephrata, follow-up, April 8. No violations.

Columbia Mini Mart, 26 N. Fourth St., Columbia, April 8. No violations.

Gigi's Ice Cream Bar, 2 S. Second St., Bainbridge, April 8. No violations.

Heritage Hotel/Loxley's Restaurant & Bar, 500 Centerville Road, April 8. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in two walk-in freezers rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. A pink residue up inside the entrance of the mechanical dishwasher. Food employees preparing food not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, or hats.

Rheems Elementary School, 130 Alida St., Elizabethtown, April 8. Food employee observed wearing jewelry on hands or arms. The hand-wash sink located in the restroom area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 F.

Snowfox at Weis No. 191, 5360 Lincoln Highway, Gap, opening, April 8. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 002, 1612 Lincoln Highway East, April 8. Sticky residue under the iced tea and milk display racks in the walk-in cooler.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 241, 2000 Lincoln Highway East, April 8. Cheese, tuna salad and cream cheese were held at 50 F in the bain-marie unit rather than 41 F or below as required; items discarded. Equipment in good repair —the bain-marie unit is maintaining the minimum required temperature of 41 F or less. Soap and paper towels were not available at the hand-wash sink in the ware-wash area. Three gallons of white milk were offered for sale with expired sell-by date; discarded

Weis Markets No. 191, 5360 Lincoln Highway East, Gap, opening, April 8. No violations.

Conestoga Wagon Restaurant, 2196 Main St., P.O. Box 203, Conestoga, April 7. No violations.

Dutch Country Concessions No. 4 MFF3, 214 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks, change of owners, April 7. No violations.

Dutch Country Concessions No. 5 MFF3, 214 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks, change of owners, April 7. No violations.

Granny's Discount Groceries, 2293 New Danville Pike, April 7. Two cans of liquid baby formula were offered for sale with expired sell-by date; discarded.

House of Pizza, 2419 Willow St., P.O. Box 296, Willow Street, April 7. No violations.

Lorah’s Catering, 185 Lehman Road, Manheim, opening, April 7. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 076, 2101 New Danville Pike, April 7. Sticky residue and debris on the floor in the walk-in cooler. Torn rubber door gaskets on the glass doors of the reach-in cooler unit.

Buckwalter’s Deli, 705 Graystone Road, Building 5, Manheim, April 6. Some shelves under back counter of raw wood, which is an unapproved material. Two fan with an accumulation of static dust. A spray bottle of clear liquid under counter below sink with no common name label. Twist off bottle of water stored above food and food contact surfaces. Food employee wearing hand/wrist jewelry.

Gap View Farm Market, 5230 Newport Road, April 6. Red beets made in LFE kitchen tested at 4.95 pH and pulled from sale; will adjust recipe and will retest.

Guacamole Specialists, 705 Graystone Road, Building 3, Manheim, April 6. The hand-wash sink located in the prep area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 F. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Honeybee Shoppe, 705 Graystone Road, Building 4, Manheim, April 6. No violations.

Lancaster Asian Center, 2060 Bennett Ave., April 6. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in two walk-in freezers rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of chlorine bleach. Food facility is using chlorine bleach at an extremely high concentration of 400 ppm, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level. Raw chicken stored above raw beef and raw pork in the display case. Cleavers and knives in the seafood department with many rubber bands on the handle, making it difficult to clean. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required in the seafood department. Nonfood contact surfaces (door at seafood/meat, doors and handles of walk-in coolers and walk-in freezers) not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food facility person in charge not able to provide documentation that duck eggs are from an approved source. Shellstock (large and small clams and oysters) located in the display case did not have identification tags attached to the container. Flats of duck eggs lacking facility name, facility address, date of lay and safe handling instructions. Prepackaged vegetables, garlic, mushrooms, fruit, herbs, dried fruits, and assorted meats and cuttlefish are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight and distributed-by statement.

Latte Luv Espresso, 3314 Lincoln Highway East, April 6. A plastic cup stored in the ice bins and being used as ice scoops and they do not have handles. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the three-compartment sink. The hand-wash sink was blocked by computer equipment and cups and not accessible at all times for employee use. Food employee sanitizing washed equipment and utensils without a separate water rinse between.

Lee’s Grill, 705 Graystone Road, midway, Manheim, change of owners, April 6. No violations.

Milano Pizza & Pasta, 149 Oak Ridge Drive, Mountville, complaint, April 6. Raw shell eggs stored above cooked chicken and vegetables in the walk-in cooler. Cooked chicken was held at 46 F and 47 F, in the pizza unit rather than 41 F or below as required. The ambient temperature of the bottom of the pizza unit is 50 F. No temperature-control-for-safety foods are permitted to be stored inside this unit until it is maintaining a proper cold holding temperature of 41 F degrees or colder. Food employees eating in the food preparation area as evidenced by partially consumed food on the preparation table. Employee food intermingled with customer food in the walk-in cooler. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food prepared in the food facility (chicken wings) and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, is not being date-marked. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (sliced turkey, deli ham), located in the walk-in cooler, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Chipped beef thawing at room temperature on the preparation table, which is not an approved thawing method.

One Stop One Store, 309 Chestnut St., Bainbridge, opening, April 6. No violations.

Smoker's Butchering LLC, 12 Leacock Road, Ronks, April 6. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 052, Route 41, Strasburg Road, P.O. Box 502, Gap, April 6. Protective light cover missing on one fixture in the walk-in cooler.

Guckenheimer at Mars Wrigley Confectionary, 295 Brown St., Elizabethtown, change of owner, April 5. A pipe under prep sink with an accordion-style piping used and tapped together with white duct tape. Wires of metal fry basket loose and hanging. A working container of sanitizer wipes in use on front counter by food. Floors throughout with chipping paint; ceiling in dish area with chipping peeling paint and caulking.

Lancaster Rehabilitation Hospital, 675 Good Drive, April 5. No violations.

Menchies Frozen Yogurt, 1500 Christopher Place, Suite B106, opening, April 5. No violations.

Mista Twista, 347 N. Plum St., April 5. No violations.