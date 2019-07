The Pennsylvania, Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Country Coffee, 2218 Beaver Valley Pike, New Providence, July 5. No violations.

Dutch Country Concessions, 120 N. Duke St., July 5. No violations.

Eldora Farm Market, 1920 Lancaster Pike, Peach Bottom, opening, July 5. No violations.

Frozen Magic LLC, 120 N. Duke St., July 5. No violations.

Mara-Leo's MFF3, 140 Woodfield Crossway, July 5. No violations.

Old Iron Grille MFF3, 1772 Rawlingsville Road, Holtwood, July 5. No violations.

American Legion Post No. 865, Newport Ave., July 3. Dried food residue on food slicer; cleaned.

Anna Food Truck Commissary, 347 N. Plum St., opening, July 3. No violations.

Glick's Natural Products, 120 Geist Road, opening, July 3. No violations.

Golden Triangle, 433 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, follow-up, July 3. No violations.

Happy Rooster Saloon Inc., 334 Route 41, Gap, July 3. Static dust and grease accumulation on the vent hood grease filters. Black, moist residue inside the soda gun at the bar; cleaned.

Mindy's Snacks, 6552 Hollow Drive, East Petersburg, opening, July 3. No violations.

Pork U BBQ, 1878 Lincoln Highway East, July 3. Scoop being stored in the ice machine with handle buried beneath the ice.

Pork U BBQ MFF4, 1878 Lincoln Highway East, July 3. No violations.

Rino's Pizza, 1711 Lebanon Road, Manheim, July 3. No violations.

TJ's Ice Cream MFF2, 2512 Valley Drive, follow-up, July 3. No violations.

Weis Markets No. 055, 1603 Lincoln Highway East, July 3. Produce: Holes in the lower section of the wall in the sorting area. Seafood: Exposed wood around the door frame in the warewash area. Bags of shellstock located in the walk-in cooler did not have identification tags attached to the bags; removed. Deli: One plastic door on the deli case is cracked and needs replaced.

Worship Center, 2384 New Holland Pike, July 3. Milk used for drinking with a sell-by date of June 22. The hand-wash sink next to the drink cooler was blocked by a bread cart and a regular cart and not accessible at all times for employee use. Old food residue on both catch trays of the stoves.

Angie's Sno Cones, 705 Graystone Road, front building, Manheim, July 2. No violations.

Auntie Anne's MFF3 License No. XJD-2539, 44 Perseverance Lane, Ephrata, July 2. No violations.

Dutch Country Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels, 26 W. Main St., Mount Joy, opening, July 2. No violations.

E & A Candies, 3614 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, July 2. No violations.

Family Dollar No. 23115, 106 Townsedge Drive, Quarryville, July 2. No violations.

Hurricane Pizza and Grill, 4031 Columbia Ave., Columbia, July 2. No violations.

Jersey Cow Creamery MFF3, 660B Brunnerville Road, Lititz, opening, July 2. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available in the refrigerator.

John Herr's Village Market Inc., 25 Manor Ave., Millersville, July 2. Produce: Dried food residue on the food slicer; cleaned. Seafood: Shellstock located in the walk-in cooler did not have identification tags attached to the bag; discarded. Meat department: Several metal pans that were dented, cracked and the edges bent and are no longer smooth and cleanable.

Katie's Kitchen, 200 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks, July 2. A shelf used to store food ingredients made of bare wood, which is not an approved material. Peanut butter that is made in the facility does not list the allergens (dairy, egg) on the ingredient label. Torn rubber door gasket on the salad bain-marie unit. Pink, moist residue accumulation on the ice machine deflector plate; cleaned.

Kreider's Tomatoes, 705 Graystone Road, Manheim, July 2. No violations.

McDonald's No. 23287, 990 Lititz Pike, Lititz, follow-up, July 2. No violations.

Papa Sneaux 2 PA XKE5546 MFF4, 705 Graystone Road, building 4, Manheim, July 2. No violations.

Rumspringa, 3174 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, July 2. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required.

Sheetz No. 388, 3101 Columbia Ave., July 2. No violations.

The BBQ Shack, 705 Graystone Road, Building 2, Manheim, follow-up, July 2. Old food residue, dishes and utensils in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. The hand-wash sink in the prep area was blocked by a garbage can and not accessible at all times for employee use. A food employee was washing their hands at the dish sink rather than the designated hand-wash sink. The hand-wash sink was retracted under the counter, dry and dirty. Food employee in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. The hand-wash sink for employees was retracted under the counter and is not convenient and easily accessible, as evidenced by the lack of proper hand-washing by employees.

The Kickin' Chicken Bus MFF4, 1002 Lititz Pike, Lititz, follow-up, July 2. No violations.

The Renegade Winery at Roots Market, 705 Graystone Road, Building 2, opening, July 2. No violations.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 235 Bloomfield Drive, Lititz, change of owner, July 2. No violations.

Abundant Earth Life, 241 Lemon St., July 1. No violations.

Albright Life, 417 W. Frederick St., July 1. No violations.

Commonwealth Kitchen, 420 Pearl St., opening, July 1. No violations.

Hempstead Services, 1741 Hempstead Road, July 1. Food employee preparing food not wearing a beard cover. Two containers of coleslaw, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the walk-in cooler, was datemarked by the facility but was beyond the seven-day use and requires discarding; discarded. Old food residue on the can opener blade. A black residue up inside the ice maker. A gray residue inside the soda nozzles. Food utensils in area where coleslaw is held, stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135 F. The wall next to the walk-in cooler is not covered with a smooth and cleanable surface. The same wall is partially covered by FRP, however, is broken and chipped and no longer easily cleanable. A grease buildup inside the fryer cabinet for chicken.

Ichiban Japanese Steak & Seafood Restaurant, 1870 Fruitville Pike, follow-up, July 1. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in the dishwashing area. Cups, rather than scoops with handles, are being used in bulk food ingredients.

Lancaster Cupcake MFF3 ZCR-5278, 1966 Fruitville Pike, July 1. The hand-wash sink does not have a mixing valve. The temperature of the hand-wash sink is too hot for proper hand-washing procedures.

Lancaster Cupcake MFF3 ZBD-8113, 1966 Fruitville Pike, July 1. The hand-wash sink does not have a mixing valve. The temperature of the hand-wash sink is too hot for proper hand-washing procedures.

Ruby Tuesday No. 3670, 2002 Fruitville Pike, July 1. Old food residue and crumbs inside the bun toaster. The metal strips separating the ceiling tiles above the dishwashing area are rusting and no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Food employee involved in food preparation not wearing a beard cover. Old food residue on the blade of the blue bag opener.

Sherri's Crab Cakes, 120 N. Duke St., July 1. No violations.

Subway No. 28273, 1384 Columbia Ave., July 1. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in the back stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting). An accumulation of a black residue on the “fins” and up inside the ice maker.

Farm Show Milkshakes, 120 N. Duke St., opening, June 30. No violations.

G's Concessions, 120 N. Duke St., June 30. No violations.

Good Guys Chicken and Fries, 120 N. Duke St., June 30. No violations.

Lancaster Cupcake Mobile II, 120 N. Duke St., June 30. No violations.

CVS Pharmacy No. 1675, 1278 Millersville Pike, June 28. Six 52-ounce bottles of 2% milk with a sell-by date of June 27 being offered for sale.

Dollar General No. 11288, 5373 Lincoln Highway East, Gap, June 28. No violations.

Lapp's Farm Market MFF3, 1406 Lampeter Road, June 28. No violations.

Miller Brothers, 1670 Wheatland School, June 28. No violations.

Pig Iron Brewing Co., 38-40 E. Front St., Marietta, June 28. A green scouring pad in the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area. A large accumulation of ice on the floor, shelves and boxes inside the walk-in freezer. Plastic containers for storing utensils, handles, shelving and the inside of the hand-wash sink, in the food preparation area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on nonfood contact surfaces. Diced tomatoes were held at 50 F in the bain-marie, rather than 41 F or below as required. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area.

Pleasant Valley Country Store, 429 Sproul Road, Kirkwood, June 28. Seven containers of powder baby formula were offered for sale with expired use-by date; discarded.

Pour Man's Brewing Co., 284 S. Reading Road, Ephrata, June 28.

Reinholds Inn, 11 W. Main St., Reinholds, June 28. Visible evidence of insects in a couple liquor bottles at the bars. A working container of cleaner was stored above or on the same shelf with food, equipment and/or single-service articles in the prep area. Assorted equipment in prep area with an accumulation grease residue on nonfood contact surfaces. Food employees in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Toilet rooms do not all have a self-closing door.

Rita's Italian Water Ice, 5351 Lincoln Highway, Suite 10, Gap, follow-up, June 28. No violations.

Twisted Bine Beer, 93 E. Main St., Mount Joy, June 28. An irreversible registering thermal device or thermal strips are not available for monitoring the surface temperature of equipment in the mechanical dishwasher. Dishwasher is achieving the proper sanitizing temperature, checked with inspector's thermometer. Food facility is offering for sale seasoned pretzels prepared in an unapproved private home. Food was removed from sale. Deeply scored cutting boards (red and green small boards) not resurfaced or discarded as required. Raw shell eggs stored above deli meat in the reach-in cooler. Unwrapped and unprotected single-use straws stored in the bar area not protected from contamination from employee hands.

Adamstown Rod & Gun Club Inc., 563 Willow St., Reinholds, June 27. Nonfood contact surfaces, such as shelves in basement, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Litter and debris on floor around equipment in basement.

Antonio’s Pizza, 2846 Main St., Morgantown, June 27. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, located in the walk-in and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Food employees in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.

Bella Italia Pizza and Grill, 1255 Reading Road, Bowmansville, June 27. Exposed food preparation in rear prep area under dirty ventilation ducts, and subject to potential contamination. A food employee was washing their hands at the dishwashing sink rather than the designated hand-wash sink. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, located in the walk-in cooler and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Nonfood contact surfaces, such as shelving, handles and pulls, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Loose rubber door gaskets on the several cooling units. Litter and debris under and around equipment.

Boothys BBQ, 901 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, opening, June 27. Main door to facility kitchen does not close tightly.

Boothys BBQ MFF3, 901 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, opening, June 27. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the prep area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Brecknock Orchard, 390 Orchard Road, Mohnton, June 27. No violations.

Dollar Tree No. 0951, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Suite 204, Willow Street, June 27. No violations.

Johnny's Bar & Steak House, 7 Kurtz Road, Stevens, June 27. An accumulation debris in bakery, especially under equipment at floor/wall junction and walk-in cooler. Food employee not wearing a beard net. Food facility has a reminder statement on the menu for foods that are/or could be served raw or undercooked to the consumer; however, it does not clearly disclose which foods the reminder statement applies to. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit for either three-bay sink or low-temperature dishwasher to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Kyma Seafood Grill, 1640 N. Reading Road, Stevens, June 27. Temperature-control-for-safety dressings and crab meat in front bain-marie measured 44-53 F, rather than 41 F or below as required; discarded. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was 0 ppm, rather than 200 ppm as stated on the manufacturer’s use directions. An accumulation of food debris and grease on kitchen floors, especially under equipment at floor/wall junction. Deeply scored cutting boards in front kitchen not resurfaced or discarded as required. Food facility has a reminder statement on the menu for foods that are/or could be served raw or undercooked to the consumer; however, it does not clearly disclose which foods the reminder statement applies to. Food facility does not have available sanitizer quat test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. In outdoor bar, soda guns contained a residue and were not clean to sight or touch.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Millersville Manor VFW, 219 Walnut Hill Road, Millersville, June 27. Area of peeling paint on the ceiling directly above food prep table with the potential to contaminate food.

Redner's Quick Shoppe No. 30, 1304 Reading Road, Stevens, June 27. In order to prevent metal slivers, worn can opener blade needs to be changed. Deeply scored bain-marie cutting board not resurfaced or discarded as required. Clean food equipment on dishboard stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting). Hand-wash sink in men's bathroom is not being cleaned as often as necessary to keep it clean.

Refton Community Fire Company Auxiliary, 99 Church St., Refton, June 27. No violations.

Shady Acres Farm Mobile MFF2, 8514 Elizabethtown Ridge, Elizabethtown, June 27. Hand sanitizing wipes and gel are not available if conditions required.

Sugar Bowl, 9 Normal Ave., Millersville, June 27. No violations.

Camp Conquest, 480 Forest Road, Denver, June 26. Assorted food in kitchen walk in cooler was held at 50 F, rather than 41 F or below as required.

Church of God of Landisville, 171 Church St., Landisville, June 26. Seven water-stained ceiling tiles in the food preparation area.

Dollar General Store No. 2203, 553 W. Main St., Mount Joy, June 26. Ceiling tile missing in the customer area, and need to be replaced. Dumpster lids open at the time of the inspection. Seventeen water-stained ceiling tiles in the facility.

East Petersburg Swim Snack, 2575 Greystone Road, East Petersburg, June 26. Food employee involved in food preparation wearing a bracelet and a watch. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.

Grandma Jack Gourmet Snacks, 2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, change of owner, June 26. Food facility is offering for sale foods prepared in an unapproved private home; corrected. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. Facility has until Aug. 31 to complete a certified food employee certification class.

Harvey's Main Street Bar-B-Q, 304 E. Main St., Mount Joy, June 26. An accumulation of grease in the fryer cabinets. Ice in the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area.

J T Java House, 2573 Lititz Pike, June 26. No violations.

Lancaster Grocery Outlet, 1951 Lincoln Highway East, change of owner, June 26. Thirty-two half-gallons of milk were offered for sale with expired sell-by date; discarded.

McDonald’s No. 23287, 990 Lititz Pike, Lititz, June 26. Facility test strips are kept in manager's office and not available for use to ensure correct sanitizer concentration. Ice machine deflector plate contained a residue and was not clean to sight and touch; repeat violation. Ice chute in soda machine at drive-thru window contains a residue and is not clean to sight and touch. Stored food equipment and utensils near the three-bay sink that contained food residue, grease and were not clean to sight and touch. Soda machine heads and nozzles were to have a residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Floors behind the counter are extremely, dirty, greasy and contain food debris, especially under food equipment at floor/wall junction. In dishwashing area, the smell of deteriorating food remnants is prevalent. A moldlike residue on wall behind three-bay sink. Walk-in cooler is dirty and needs a thorough cleaning. Drainboard at three-bay sink was dirty and not being maintained a frequency necessary to prevent recontamination of equipment and utensils. A heavy accumulation of burnt food and grease in fryer and grill hoods. An accumulation of static dust noted on walk-in cooler fan guard covers. Mop stored in dirty mop bucket and hung to air-dry. There is no cold water at the back hand-wash sink. Maintenance man was on-site and will make repair. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the Pennsylvania Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. The sanitizing solution in front wiping cloth bucket was extremely dirty and not changed often enough to maintain clean. Interior of front milk refrigerator needs a thorough cleaning. Food equipment and utensils are not being thoroughly rinsed as evident by soapy sanitizing solution in compartment. The sanitizer concentration of the wiping cloth bucket at the front counter was 0 ppm, rather than 200 ppm as stated on the manufacturer’s use directions. The sanitizing solution in the compartment of the three-bay sink measured in the 90s and not 75 F as stated on the manufacturer's instructions.

Rosie's, 114 E. Main St., Mount Joy, follow-up, June 26. No violations.

Sheehan Foods MFF4, 4086 Roundtop Drive, Elizabethtown, June 26. No violations.

Target No. 2545, 960 Lititz Pike, Lititz, June 26. A pitcher of half-and-half at Starbucks self-service counter measured 62 F, rather than 41 F or less as required. Pizza cutter at Pizza Hut stand is being cleaned at the end of the day and not every four hours as required. Food employees presented chlorine test strips for use with quat sanitizer. During inspection, quat test strips were located, however, they expired last year. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Food debris, dirt and paper under dry storage room shelves. At Pizza Hut stand, a bottle of quat sanitizer was stored on counter surrounded by clean cups.

Tru By Hilton, 2320 Lincoln Highway East, June 26. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen area to remind food employees to wash their hands; corrected. The person in charge is not performing the duties as required by the Pennsylvania Food Code to actively manage food safety in this noncompliant facility. Cases of waffle mix stored directly on the floor, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Paper towels were not available at the hand-wash sink; corrected. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing. Cleanliness of hands food employees could not follow proper hand-washing procedure. Soap and paper towels not available at the hand-wash sink; corrected. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen area; corrected.

Willow Street Liberty, 2915 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, June 26. No violations.

Buffalo Wild Wings, 2065 Fruitville Pike, June 25. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — water leaking at the release lever beneath the three-compartment sink. An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal strips is not available for measuring the utensil surface temperature. Torn rubber door gaskets on the walk-in coolers and walk-in freezer. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area at the end of the prep line.

CJ’s Deli Grocery, 244 N. State St., Ephrata, June 25. Food handler wearing a bracelet on wrist. Tongs stored over three-bay sink making contact with wall.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit, 2481 Lincoln Highway East, June 25. No violations.

Friendly Mini Mart, 25 E. Main St., Ephrata, follow-up, June 25. No violations.

Gibraltar, 488 Royer Drive, June 25. Static dust on the fan guards on the condensing unit of the walk-in cooler. Unwrapped and unprotected single-use straws stored in the customer area. Three metal strainers with frayed wires subjecting food to potential physical contamination. Torn rubber door gaskets on the all four cooling units. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher at the bar was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area where the bread is stored. The owner involved in food preparation wearing a watch. Old food residue on the can opener blade.

Happy Dog Kettle and Grill Ephrata, Ephrata Swimming Pool, Ephrata, follow-up, June 25. No violations.

Hershey Farm Restaurant, 240 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks, follow-up, June 25. No violations.

Lancaster Travel Plaza & Subway, 2622 Lincoln Highway East, Ronks, June 25. Three cold holding units are not maintaining the required minimum temperature of 41 F or less. Dried food residue on the interior surfaces of the microwave oven. Outside waste handling unit had drain plug removed. Bulk coffee creamers and milk were held at 50 F in the consumer self-serve dispensing unit, rather than 41 F or below as required; discarded. Prepared sandwiches in the cold holding case were held at 51 F, rather than 41 F or below as required; discarded. Milk was held at 51 F, in the store walk-in cooler, rather than 41 F or below as required; discarded. The lid on the outside trash dumpster is cracked and is no longer tight fitting. The person in charge is not performing the duties as required by the Pennsylvania Food Code to actively manage food safety in this noncompliant facility. Dark, moist residue on the fan covers of the walk-in cooler condensing unit in the Subway area.

Landis Valley House Hotel, 2451 Kissel Hill Road, June 25. A half-gallon of milk used for consuming in drinks, with a sell-by of May 23. A cutting board stored on floor between the stove and a table in the kitchen. Small areas of peeling paint near each ceiling vent in the kitchen. Old food splatter on the upper interior of the microwave.

McDonald’s No. 17813, 1296 Millersville Pike, June 25. Food employee involved in food preparation, wearing a bracelet. Food employee (manager) in food preparation in different areas not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. An accumulation of a black residue on the underside of the bomb-bay doors of the fry-drop. A slimy black and grey residue inside the soda nozzles. Several tiles across from the mop sink with deteriorating grout making the area no longer smooth and cleanable. The inside of the mop sink has broken cement and standing water and is no longer smooth. The FRP is missing just above the mop sink exposing raw wood. The chlorine concentration in the sanitizing solution of the sanitizer buckets was 0 ppm, rather than 50-100 ppm as required. A working container of sanitizer was stored hanging on the side of a Happy Meal box at the drive-thru window. A jar of cleaning pellets for the coffee maker were stored with a bag of coffee.

Mount Joy Township Forest Fire Company, 771 Greentree Road, Elizabethtown, June 25. Food facility is using an approved nonpublic water system, but does not have current laboratory testing results for water potability.

Ribs, Wings, and Other Things MFF4, 3800 Hillcrest Drive, Columbia, June 25. No violations.

Royer Pharmacy, 2 E. Main St., Ephrata, June 25. No violations.

Starbucks Coffee Co. No. 7581, 2208 Lincoln Highway East, June 25. No violations.

Strasburg Bakery, 11 1/2 W. Main St., Strasburg, June 25. No violations.

Subway No. 37497, 890 E. Main St., follow-up, June 25. Some debris under storage room shelves at floor/wall junction.

Burger King No. 4580, 821 Lititz Pike Pike, Lititz, June 24. Paper towel dispenser near the three-bay sink and above dishwasher — an area that is not designated for hand-washing. Dirt and food debris in food facility especially at floor/wall junction. An accumulation of grease and food debris noted in fryer cabinet and underneath on floor. Door handle is missing from inside walk-in cooler — area is duct taped to make it possible to push door open. A plastic bottle of water in back of kitchen was not labeled as to contents. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the men's room to remind food employees to wash their hands. Food facility is using quat sanitizer at an extremely high concentration greater than 400 ppm, (color was off the chart) not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level.

Saladworks, 988B Lititz Pike, Lititz, June 24. A residue in soda machine heads and nozzles. Food employee did not wash hands before donning gloves. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Dishwasher is unfamiliar with their use. Can opener blade is wearing and needs to be changed to prevent metal fragments going into food. Rinse and sanitizer compartments of three-bay sink contained cloudy solutions and are not being changed often enough. Wash compartment of the manual warewash equipment contained extremely dirty wash water.