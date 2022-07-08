The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, MFF3 License #XKS-0977, 44 Perseverance Lane, Ephrata, July 1. Pass. No violations.

Ethio African Store LLC, 1027 Dillerville Road, July 1. Pass. No violations.

J’s Snack Stand, 101 W. Fulton St., New Holland, July 1. Pass. No violations.

Level Up Pizza, 237 Locust St., Columbia, type 2 follow-up, July 1. Pass. Several ceiling tiles missing in the downstairs food-preparation area, and need to be replaced.

M & M Mini Market, 301 S. Ann St., Type 2 follow-up, July 1. Pass. Non-food-contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Floor in the food-prep area is made of tile and is cracked/roughened and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Loose and soiled rubber door gaskets on the freezer unit. Organize rear storage and food-prep area to limit accumulation of unnecessary dust and debris.

Sheetz No. 257, 1699 Oregon Pike, July 1. Pass. Wyld CBD Gummies and Medterra CBD Gummies contain an unapproved additive as specified in 21 CFR 170-180 relating to food additives. Such products are under FDA regulation and currently CBD is not recognized as a safe substance to be added to food.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 024, 245 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, July 1. Pass. Biofilmlike accumulations and old residues on the ice chute and soda nozzles of the self-service soda fountain machine; corrected. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor within the walk-in freezer and cooler, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Three sub sandwiches being held above 41 F for an unknown amount of time. Initial temperature was captured using a surface-reading infrared thermometer. Upon receiving a reading of 46 F, a digital probe thermometer was used to verify the temperature of the products. The person in charge was present during the inspection and voluntarily disposed of the three sandwiches after verifying holding temperature was 45.5 F; corrected. Commercially processed deli meats are not being date-marked with the date the packages are being opened by the facility.

US Gas Mart, 401 N. Lime St., Type 3 follow-up, July 1. Pass. No violations.

Arby’s No. 7074, 888 E. Main St., Ephrata, complaint, June 30. Pass. Non-food-contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Customer tables had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Blessing Food Store, 24 W. Clay St., Unit 2, follow-up, June 30. Pass. Temperature-measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in refrigeration equipment. Refrigeration equipment in grocery area has non-food-contact surfaces exposed to splash, spillage or other food soiling, made of cardboard, an absorbent and rough material.

Boas Fundraising, 1500 Wilson Ave., June 30. Pass. No violations.

Caruso’s Pizzeria Ltd., 1908 Fruitville Pike, June 30. Pass. Working containers of grill cleaner stored with cutting boards. Food crumbs, grease buildup beneath the flat grill, behind the cook line and beneath the fryers.

Dollar General Store No. 4316, 960 Lancaster Ave., Columbia, June 30. Pass. No violations.

GEARS Community Center, 70 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown, June 30. Pass. Women’s toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the men’s and women’s restrooms in the gym area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the men’s restroom; corrected.

Mount Joy Street Concession Stand, Mount Joy Street, Mount Joy, June 30. Pass. No violations.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet No. 001, 880 Plaza Blvd., June 30. Pass. Webbing above the dock doors in the receiving area.

Pizza Town/Legacy Sports Bar & Grill, 50 Veterans Drive, Elizabethtown, June 30. Pass. An employee beverage resting on frozen food in reach-in freezer; corrected. Several food ingredient storage containers throughout food-preparation area not labeled with the common name of the food/ingredient; corrected. A shelf of restaurant food stored below employee personal food items; corrected. Fan guards and conduit across ceiling being covered in biofilm/debris accumulation. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the dry-storage area.

Queen 6 Pack Restaurant, 24 W. Clay St., follow-up, June 30. Pass. No violations.

Sai Gon Cafe, 1575 Manheim Pike, change of owner, June 30. Pass. No violations.

Sonic Drive-In No. 6883, 2223 Lincoln Highway East, June 30. Pass. Moist residue accumulation in the bottom of two ice scoop holders.

Taco Bell No. 024418, 1551 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, June 30. Pass. Food stored directly under active condensation drip in walk-in cooler; corrected. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the men’s restroom; corrected. Women’s toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins.

Taco Bell No. 040065, 2040 Lincoln East Highway, June 30. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 063, 903 S. State St., Ephrata, June 30. Pass. Mops are not being hung to air dry; corrected. Dust buildup on the fan guards in walk-in cooler.

Barnyard Catering And Concessions, MFF3, 261 Friends Road, Nottingham, June 29. Pass. No violations.

Blue Collar Restaurant, Bar & Catering, 949 Church St., Landisville, June 29. Pass. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the bar to remind food employees to wash their hands. Raw shell eggs stored above cheese and watermelon balls in the walk-in cooler.

Camp Andrews, 1226 Silver Springs Road, Holtwood, June 29. Pass. Outside waste-handling unit had drain plug removed.

Camp Conquest, 480 Forest Road, Denver, June 29. Pass. Dirty ventilation ducts posing risk of potential contamination.

Centerville Diner, 100 S. Centerville Road, complaint, June 29. Pass. No violations.

Gibraltar, 488 Royer Drive, June 29. Pass. Deeply scored cutting boards with black staining, not resurfaced or discarded as required. Grease, food debris and crumbs behind the cook lines on both sides. Food employees involved in food-preparation not wearing a beard cover. Torn rubber door gaskets on the two cooling units. Certified food manager involved in food-preparation, wearing a wristwatch. Static dust and carbonized burnt-on residue flaking on the top and underside of the salamander.

Good Guys Chicken and Fries, MFF4, 1630 Stone Mill Road, June 29. Pass. Static dust on the small fan. Dirt and debris in the three-compartment sink.

La Cocina Restaurant, 111 E. King St., follow-up, June 29. Pass. No violations.

Little Nicki’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant, 1635 W. Main St., Ephrata, June 29. Pass. Insect fly trap hanging over employee hand-wash sink. Food employees in kitchen area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. The meat slicer, a food-contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Cleaning is needed throughout the food facility due to it being dirty and dusty. Dirty wash cloth stored beside clean dishes; corrected. Employees did not know where the sanitizer test strip were or how to use them. The dough scale in kitchen area is not in good repair and contains rust spots.

Panera Bread No. 6083, 839 Main St., Ephrata, June 29. Pass. Time in lieu of temperature being used as a control for potentially hazardous foods, but half-and-half milk being held for more than four hours; corrected. The kitchen area of the food facility is in need of general cleaning. Air duct above dishwasher needs cleaning, as it is emitting dust and dirt into the air.

Pasquale’s V Pizza, 399 Nottingham Road, Suite 2, Quarryville, change of owner, June 29. Pass. No violations.

Shady Grove Campground, 65 Poplar Drive, Denver, June 29. Pass. No violations.

Starlite Camping Resort, 1500 Furnace Hill Road, Stevens, June 29. Pass. No violations.

The Log Cabin, 11 Lehoy Forest Drive, Leola, June 29. Pass. Expired milk was beyond the manufacturer’s original discard date; two half gallons of milk were disposed of. The food facility is in need of cleaning: leftover food residue on dish shelves; static dust over stove and vents; cobwebs over food shelves; general cleaning behind kitchen equipment; bathrooms dirty.

The Pancake Farm, 1032 S. State St., Ephrata, June 29. Pass. Leaking milk container in refrigerator stored over foods. Raw food stored over ready-to-eat foods; corrected. Sanitizer buckets and rags in hand-wash sink; corrected. Broken light fixture. Employee lunch on food-preparation surface instead of employee break area; corrected.

Acedar Crest Farmers Market, 748 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville, June 28. Pass. No violations.

Namaste Restaurant, 2101 Columbia Ave., June 28. Fail. Raw shell eggs stored above garlic and tomatoes in the reach-in cooler. Potatoes stored directly on the floor at the top of the stairway, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Packaging tape and duct tape, not approved for repairs, being used to hold on the gaskets of several cooling unit doors. Mechanical ware-washing equipment with buildup of filth and food residue on top and not cleaned before use, and frequently throughout the day. Single-service, single-use articles (drinking cups) stored in the bathroom, a prohibited area. Food employees touching the food-contact surface of silverware whilst wrapping them, contaminating them with their bare hands. Two open employee beverage containers were on the food-preparation table. Wet wiping cloths in the food-preparation area not being stored in sanitizer solution. Clean chafing dishes stored in the bathroom, a prohibited area. The electrocuter insect-control device above food equipment is not designed to retain the insect in the device subjecting food equipment to possible contamination. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand wash. A food employee was touching/cutting peppers and tomatoes, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands. Old food splatter buildup on the inside walls of the walk-in cooler. Old food residue buildup on the outside of bulk food containers. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair: pipe leaking from beneath the three-compartment sink upstairs and the two-compartment sink downstairs. Flaking paint and efflorescence on the wall along the stairway. Burn spray, hand sanitizers and bandages stored on shelves and tables with food and food equipment in the food-preparation area. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Old food residue on the can opener blade and on the large cheese slicer. Women’s toilet room downstairs is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins.

Overlook Concessions, 2042 Lititz Pike, June 28. Pass. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Food crumbs and grease on the floor behind the fryers.

Rachel’s Cafe & Creperie, 201 W. Walnut St., June 28. Pass. Non-food-contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Tableware is not inverted to assure tableware remains clean and sanitized. Rear/front side door in the food-prep area of the facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of unwanted pests.

Refreshing Mountain Camp, 455 Camp Road, Stevens, June 28. Pass. Several containers and utensils had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers.

Ric’s Bread, 24 N. Queen St., June 28. Pass. Non-food-contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Prepackaged foods in front storage cooler were not labeled properly with the name of product or ingredient statement.

Sheetz No. 668, 518 Greenfield Road, June 28. Pass. Non-food-contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Stonehouse Cafe, 2415 W. Main St., Ephrata, June 28. Fail. Food employees in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers; corrected. Refrigerated ready-to-eat time and temperature control for safety food in the refrigerator, was not compliant with date-marking by being labeled with a discard or use-by date of no more than seven days. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Broken door gaskets on the walk-in cooler. Old food residue in the hand-wash-sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. The food facility is extremely dirty and dusty throughout, and in need of cleaning; includes but is not limited to refrigerators, bain-marie and walk-in cooler. A restricted-use pesticide is being applied in the food facility by a noncertified applicator. food-contact surfaces throughout facility, had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch: cutting boards, frying pans, food-holding containers, food-prep counters. Raw foods stored over ready-to-eat foods. Soup spoons being hung on air vents. Broken egg shells touching cutting boards; corrected. Food employee personal belongings in the kitchen and food-storage area. Ventilation hood filters need cleaning, as it is emitting dust and dirt into the air.

10 Hour Daycare Center LLC, 425 S. Duke St., Type 2 follow-up, June 27. Pass. No violations.

Cafe East, 594 Centerville Road, June 27. Pass. No violations.

Courtyard Cafe On Main, 349 Main St., Denver, June 27. Pass. Food employees wearing proper hair restraints in such a way that all hair is not covered, including ponytails. Refrigerated ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours in the refrigerator is not being date marked. Clean food containers stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting). Several containers on drying shelf had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

CVS Pharmacy No. 1675, 1278 Millersville Pike, June 27. Pass. No violations.

Dutchmaid Motel, 222 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, June 27. Pass. Ventilation hood system has an accumulation of dust dirt and oil and needs cleaning. The hand-wash sink for employees in the kitchen area is not convenient and easily accessible due to being blocked with supplies. An insect-control device in the kitchen area with potential to contaminate food, equipment and utensils. Paper towel dispenser not working at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen area. Fly activity (more than 10) within the kitchen area. A working container of cleaner was stored above the shelf of food, equipment, and single-service articles on outside storage shelf area; corrected. Food condiment containers in the bain-marie in the kitchen are not labeled with the common name of the food. Bag of potatoes stored directly on the floor in kitchen area, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. A deck of playing cards stored on top of a cooking pot; corrected. Food employees in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints or hats. Excessive grease and old food debris accumulation on equipment behind the cook-line.

El Quetzal Grocery Store, 63 E. Main St., Mount Joy, June 27. Pass. No violations.

Fox Chase Golf Club, 300 Stevens Road, Stevens, June 27. Pass. Employee did not wash hands before resuming work. Several food containers had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Clean food equipment and utensils in main kitchen dish area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and air-drying (wet-nesting).

Garcia Mini Market, 432 S. Duke St., follow-up, June 27. Pass. No violations.

Giant Food Store No. 6485, 789 E. Main St., shopping center, Mount Joy, June 27. Pass. Three-compartment sinks had buildup of filth and greasy residue and not cleaned before use and frequently throughout the day. Food debris and litter under and around equipment in prep areas and coolers. Food employees wearing proper hair restraints in a manner that does not control all hair, such as ponytails. Clean food equipment or utensils on drying shelves stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and air drying (wet-nesting). Assorted food containers had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Non-food-contact surfaces, such as shelving, handles and pulls not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Old food residue in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing.

Hissho Sushi Giant No. 6485, 789 E. Main St., Mount Joy, June 27. Pass. Food employee not wearing proper beard cover. Old food residue in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing.

Millbridge Village, 101 S. Ronks Road, Ronks, June 27. Pass. No violations.

Olde Mill Restaurant, 9 Queen Road, Intercourse, June 27. Pass. Chili and cream beef were held at 115 F, rather than 135 F or above as required; discarded.

Papa John’s No. 2129, 1800 Columbia Ave., June 27. Pass. The hand-wash sink in the dishwashing area was blocked by trash can and not accessible at all times for employee use. A spray container of Round-Up was stored next to single-use to-go boxes in the back. Two containers of Canadian bacon, one container of Italian sausage and one container of meatballs, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the walk-in cooler, was date-marked by the facility but was beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and requires discarding. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Scoops Ice Cream & Grille, 312 Primrose Lane, Mountville, complaint, June 27. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 074, 284 E. Main St., Bareville, June 27. Pass. Coffee filter lid placed onto trash can while preparing coffee, subjecting it to potential contamination; corrected. Food employee hands and exposed portions of arms are not kept in clean conditions. Raw foods were stored over ready-to-eat foods; corrected.

Wendy’s No. 19229, 1117 Harrisburg Pike, complaint, June 27. Pass. No violations.