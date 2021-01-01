The Pennsylvania, Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection

reporting process for restaurants and, other food handlers.

Agape Cafe and Grille, 366 Hartman Road, Ronks, complaint, Dec. 18. No violations.

Domino’s Pizza No. 9150, 2101 Strickler Road, Manheim, opening, Dec. 18. No violations.

Golden Wall Restaurant, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, Dec. 18. The faucet for the hand-wash sink is leaking water and water supply shut-off at the time of the inspection. Faucet needs to be repaired or replaced. Food employees could not follow proper hand-washing procedures due to the hot and cold water shut-off at the hand-wash sink.

Hissho Sushi @ Giant No, 6484, 1605 Lititz Pike, Dec. 18. No violations.

Mad Chef Craft Brewing, 2023 Miller Road, East Petersburg, Dec. 18. No violations.

New Beijing, 2350 N. Reading Road, Unit 9, Denver, Dec. 18. Cheese and cooked eel in small sushi refrigerator had internal temperatures of 46 F and 44 F rather than 41 F or less as required; voluntarily discarded. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Bottom of wall behind storage shelves is broken. Coving behind storage room shelves is separating from wall. Food facility has a reminder statement on the menu for foods that are served raw to the consumer; however, it does not clearly disclose which foods the reminder statement applies to. Food facility person in charge not able to produce records showing that raw or partially cooked ready-to-eat fish has been frozen by the facility or approved supplier as required, before use or sale. Deeply scored bain-marie cutting board not resurfaced or discarded as required. Hood baffles contain a heavy accumulation of grease.

OMG Donuts, 116 Townsedge Drive, Quarryville, opening, Dec. 18. No violations.

Pizza Hut, 633 W. Main St., New Holland, Dec. 18. The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical warewashing machine reached 104 F and not 180 F as required after several attempts (or 165 F for stationary rack). Three-bay sink will be used for warewashing until repair can be made. Call made for repair. Hand-washing sink in men’s room is not being cleaned as often as necessary.

Rere’s Cafe Trailer / CCHD No. 1206, 1404 W. Kings Highway, Gap, opening, Dec. 18. No violations.

Rosey’s Lunch (MMF), 327 Lancaster Ave., Lititz, Dec. 18. No violations.

Sals Pizza & Family Restaurant, 2345 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, Dec. 18. Food employees in area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Raw Shrimp was stored above ready-to-eat food in small reach-in cooler on the cook line. Air vent above salad prep area is dusty. Interior of microwave with dried food residue. Exterior of packaging in the walk-in freezer with ice build-up. Food in the salad bain-marie was held at 44 F rather that 41 F as required. Product was removed and put back into walk-in cooler since products hasn’t reached four hours in bain-marie.

Hess’s Butcher Shop, 2635 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, Dec. 17. No violations.

Esh’s Discount Grocery, 103 Carriage Drive, Gordonville, Dec. 16. No violations.

Family Fare Restaurant Inc., 5921 Main St., East Petersburg, follow-up, Dec. 15. No violations.

House of Pizza, 101 W. Frederick St., Millersville, Dec. 15. No violations.

Ihop, 2319 Lincoln Highway East, follow-up, Dec. 15. No violations.

Panda Garden Restaurant, 649 W. Main St., New Holland, Dec. 15. Food facility is reusing plastic containers which are intended to be for single-use. Food facility does not have available quaternary ammonia test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Panera Bread No. 1131, 2405 Covered Bridge Road, Suite 155, Dec. 15. No violations.

Sala International Food Market, 145 Rohrerstown Road, change of owner, Dec. 15. No violations.

Sugar Plums and Tea, 403 Bank Barn Road, Dec. 15. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required.

Villa Nova, 1308 Harrisburg Pike, Dec. 15. A bag of ice stored directly on the floor in walk-in freezer, rather than six inches off the floor as required. Static dust accumulation on the shelves in the walk-in cooler. Soup and marinara sauce were held at 112 F and 123 F, in the food preparation area, rather than 135 F or above as required. Black residue inside the ice maker. Unit was placed out of service and cleaned and sanitized prior to use. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. Facility has an employee who is registered to take the upcoming class. Small, winged insects inside a bottle of Dewar’s White Label and Canadian Club. Working containers of disinfectant were stored on the same shelf with food and food equipment in the food preparation area.

Caruso’s, 3545 Marietta Ave., Dec. 14. No violations.

China House, 2052 Fruitville Pike, Dec. 14. Food utensils for rice stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135 F. Raw chicken stored in back of raw beef in the bain-marie.

China Wok, 345 Comet Drive, Millersville, Dec. 14. An insect control device (fly strip) located above prep table with potential to contaminate food. Cardboard used to line the shelves located under food prep tables ,which is not a nonabsorbent and cleanable material. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink; corrected. Raw chicken was stored above cooked foods; corrected.

SEI Catering, 152 Chestnut St., Lititz, Dec. 14. No violations.

Shady Maple Farm Market, 1324 Main St., East Earl, Dec. 14. Dust and dirt on overhead pipes in soup and salad walk-in refrigerator with the potential to contaminate cooling food underneath. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay ware-wash sink in several departments was 0 ppm, rather than 200 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions. Service company called at time of inspection. Meat and poultry thawing at room temperature in the smoking room, which is not an approved thawing method. Some broken floor tiles to the right of the entrance in soup and salad kitchen need to be repaired or replaced. Facility is conducting packaging scrapple, however an HACCP plan was never submitted for approval. Facility must cease immediately. Food facility selling cartons of shell duck eggs, which are not clean. Removed from sale. Seven cartons of eggs contained either cracked or broken shell eggs. Removed from sale.

Twin Valley Coffee at Shady Maple Market, 1324 Main St., East Earl, Dec. 14. No violations.

WAWA Food Market No. 275, 2126 Lincoln Highway East, Dec. 14. Static dust accumulation on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers.