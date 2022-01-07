The Pennsylvania, Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

La Academia Partnership Charter School, 30 N. Ann St., Dec. 30. Pass. No violations.

El Quetzal Grocery Store, 63 E. Main St., Mount Joy, change of owner, Dec. 29. Pass. No violations.

Emerald Foundation, 2120 Oregon Pike, Dec. 29. Pass. No violations.

Freinschaft Market LLC, 398 Harrisburg Ave., Dec. 29. Pass. No violations.

Mean Cup, 398 Harrisburg Ave., Dec. 29. Pass. No violations.

Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community/Bistro/Joyful Scoop, 625 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, Dec. 29. Pass. Food employee in food prep area wearing watch on arm. Milk used for consumer consumption (two gallons of white and half-gallon of chocolate) with expired sell-by date; discarded. Two wooden pizza paddles with chipped edges and no longer usable; discarded. Facility does not have a waterproof max hold thermometer or temperature strips to determine the proper final rinse temperature of the mechanical dish machine. Residue accumulation in two floor drains. Dried food residue on the underside of the table top mixer; cleaned.

Stauffers of Kissel Hill, 945 E. Main St., Mount Joy, Dec. 29. Pass. Severely dented, swollen, distressed canned items in kitchen area intended for use in the food facility. Shellstock tags are not being dated for when the last bag or last product was sold. Deflector shield of the ice machine at the snack/coffee bar with pink and brown slime accumulation.

Tabarek Al-Hana, 798C New Holland Ave., change of owner, Dec. 29. Fail. Dried food residue accumulation on the meat saw. The cutting board is deeply scored and residue accumulation visible and not cleaned to sight and touch. There is no faucet for the hand-wash sink in the employee restroom. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Prepackaged deli meat is not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight and distributed by statement. Ceiling tiles missing in the hallway above the rear entrance door need replaced. Static dust accumulation on the fan cover of the walk-in cooler condensing unit. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. The meat cutting room is dirty and cluttered; needs cleaned. Unapproved items must be removed from the room.

Tequila Mexican Grill, Bakery, & Store, 805A Rohrerstown Road, Dec. 29. Pass. Raw chicken stored above raw beef in the double-door cooling unit. Water continuously leaking from the spigot of the hand-wash sink. Raw tuna in ROP (reduced oxygen packaging), thawing in the airtight package. Cooked chicken, previously frozen, thawing at room temperature, which is not an approved thawing method. New food facility in operation more than 90 days and has not employed a certified food employee as required. The facility has 60 days to enroll an employee in a state recognized Food Manager class. Employees are unable to wash hands properly as water was turned off at the valve beneath the hand-wash sink. Employees would contaminate their hands by having to turn the valve on at the bottom. Two open employee beverage containers (one twist-cap variety) were on food preparation tables. Employees with wiping cloths looped through their belt loops. The cloths are used to wipe off gloved hands, vegetables and cutting boards.

Time 2 Eat, 89 E. Main St., Mount Joy, Dec. 29. Pass. Flooring behind equipment with an accumulation of old food residue and grease. Hand-washing sink in food area with water turned off resulting in employees turning on sink using valves underneath. Two chemical bottles stored by food and food packaging in the cooking area. Hood baffles and system extremely greasy and are dripping grease along the edge.

Tobias S Frogg, 1766 Columbia Ave., Dec. 29. Pass. An employee's beverage container was open and next to the small cooler at the cook line. Thawed tuna in unopened ROP (reduced oxygen packaging). Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the mechanical dishwasher. Residue inside the soda nozzles. Raw shell eggs stored on a box of half-and-half creamers in the reach-in cooler. Food utensils in the cook area and pizza unit stored in a container of water not maintained at 135°F. In-use tongs hanging on a bucket containing trash and food debris. Sanitizer not present in sanitizer buckets. Dumpster lids left open when not in use.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 029, 2673 Lititz Pike, Dec. 29. Pass. Water leaking from a pipe beneath the "wash" bowl of the three-compartment sink as evidenced by a milk crate with a plastic liner catching the gray water. Static dust on the fan guards of the walk-in cooler. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than six inches off of the floor as required.

Applebee's No. 9270, 2321 Lincoln Highway East, emergency response, Dec. 28. Fail. No violations.

Everest International Grocery Inc., 1621 Columbia Ave., change of owner, Dec. 28. Pass. Prepackaged vegetables are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight and distributed by statement. Debris behind three chest freezers in the basement. An accumulation of dead leaves and some trash in the back of the facility.

Good Taste Restaurant, 910 S. Duke St., Dec. 28. Pass. No violations.

Kung Fu Tea, 1846 Fruitville Pike, Dec. 28. Pass. Surimi, a commercially processed, refrigerated, ready -to-eat food that requires time/temperature control for safety, held more than 24 hours in reach-in cooler. Product is also not being marked with the date it was opened. Raw shell eggs stored above lemons in the reach-in cooler.

Lyndon City Line Diner, 1370 Manheim Pike, follow-up, Dec. 28. Pass. Food facility does not have available thermal labels or irreversible thermometer for monitoring the final rinse temperature of the mechanical dishwasher. Thermometer obtained by facility was not irreversible. Employee’s personal medicine stored on a shelf next to food and above the food preparation table, rather than in a locker or designated area. Three open employee beverage containers (two twist-cap variety, one cup of coffee) were on shelves and above a food preparation table.

New Jade House, 114 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, Dec. 28. Pass. Over-the -counter medicines stored above the bain-marie in the kitchen area. Both hand-washing sinks excessively soiled and in need of cleaning. Soda crates in the walk-in cooler with an accumulation of green grayish matter. Piping under hand sink in front of kitchen with a leaking pipe at connection. Side door open with screen door not closed. The bottom of both prep tables deemed no longer in good condition and easily cleanable as bottom shelves are rusted. Fan guards in walk-in cooler with an accumulation of static dust.

Poke Station, 2095 Fruitville Pike, follow-up, Dec. 28. Pass. No violations.

Shady Maple Farm Market, 1324 Main St., East Earl, complaint, Dec. 28. Pass. No violations.

Sheetz No. 388, 3101 Columbia Ave., Dec. 28. Pass. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residue detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Ingredients are not available for pastries offered for sale in the self-service case.

The Pancake Farm, 1032 S. State St., Ephrata, Dec. 28. Pass. Raw chicken and eggs stored above foods that are to be cooked lower than 165 degrees in reach-in cooler. Shelves with peeling paint and rust in the two-door reach-in cooler. Floor under and behind equipment with old food debris accumulation. Shelves in two-door reach-in cooler with old food residue accumulation. Hand-washing sink used for another purpose rather than hand-washing. Sanitizer bucket stored in sink and rinsing of towels.

Wendy's No. 6444, 1075 S. State St., Ephrata, Dec. 28. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Waste water coming up from floor in drain in prep/ware-wash area. When prep sink was ran, water came up from floor drain and the drain from prep-sink would overflow.

Zig's Bakery & Deli LLC, 2 W. Grant St., Dec. 28. Pass. No violations.

Ella's Place, 825 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, Dec. 27. Pass. Various whole produce in the walk-in cooler and stand-up refrigerator area slimy to the touch/spoiled/moldy and is adulterated; corrected by voluntary disposal. Refrigerated, time/temperature-control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, in the stand-up refrigerators and the walk-in cooler are not being date marked; corrected; repeat violation. The following areas of the food facility are extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning: exterior and interior of all cook line equipment, walls behind all cook line equipment, exterior and interior of all refrigeration equipment, walk-in cooler fan guards and walk-in cooler storage shelves. Soda nozzles, deli slicer and interior of the ice machine, a food contact surface, were to have food residue and pink-slime/black-mold build-up and were not clean to sight and touch. PIC noted ice machine has been previously scheduled for cleaning at the end of business today (12.27.21); repeat violation.

Hess's Butcher Shop, 2635 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, Dec. 27. Pass. No violations.

Martic Store, 561 Martic Heights Drive, Holtwood, Dec. 27. Pass. No violations.

Rosario's Pronto Pizza, 289 W. Main St., Leola, Dec. 27. Pass. Single-service, single-use articles (straws, plastic to-go containers) stored in the basement directly on the floor, and not six inches above the floor as required. Dumpster lids open during when not being used. Women's toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Flour for chicken is not being sifted every four hours or refrigerated as required. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods (pizza) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Static dust on the fan guards of the walk-in cooler. Water leaking from the pipe beneath the "wash" bowl of the three-compartment sink. Scoop being stored in the ice machine with handle touching the ice. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than six inches off of the floor as required.

Wawa 8129, 2837 Main St., Morgantown, Dec. 27. Pass. No violations.