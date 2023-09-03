The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Kempton Rod & Gun Club, 192 Pine Creek Rd. Kempton, August 25. Pass. No violations.

Baker Bob's Bakery Xl02760, mobile food facility Type 3, 103 Goose Ln. Reading, August 21. Pass. No violations.

Healthy U Fitness, 1291 Penn Ave. Wyomissing, August 21. Pass. No violations.

Tokyo Hibachi & Bar, 960 Woodland Rd. Wyomissing, Follow-up, August 21. Fail. The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Observed a few food containers still stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration at the 3-compartment sinks. Facility also does not have a method to verify the final rinse temperature at the hot water sanitizing dishwasher. The following food contact surface was observed to have residue/dried food residue and were not clean to sight and touch: a metal scoop stored on the shelving at the end of the cooking line. Corrected. The following areas still have a build-up of dirt, grease, and/or old food debris: some of the shelving in the walk-in cooler, floor and equipment at the cooking area, floor and equipment in the hibachi area(s), floor and equipment at the sushi bar. Also observed some debris on surfaces of the soda unit at the server station. Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Back door located in the kitchen area of the food facility has a gap where the wooden framing meets the ground and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other pests. Doors to the storage shed and back storage room were being propped open again at the time of this inspection. Corrected. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodent and insect activity in the kitchen, dining, and bar areas. Facility did schedule pest control service since the last inspection, but will need to continue service at a frequency that will control the pest issues. Potential rodent harborage areas on the exterior of the building perimeter in the back area due to supplies and other items being stored along the building. Intake air vents in the hibachi room have a heavy accumulation of grease, dirt, dust.