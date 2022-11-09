The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Cornwall Borough

Blue Bird INN, 2387 Cornwall Rd, Oct. 31, Pass. Assorted containers on the drying shelf were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Assorted food in the pantry reach in the cooler was held at 43-45°F, rather than 41°F or below as required. The temperature gradient from edge to core indicated that the unit was going down during the day since the early morning temp log was 40°F. The food was voluntarily discarded and the owner called for the unit to be serviced. Non-food contact surfaces, such as shelving, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Heidelberg Township

Schaefferstown Fire Co, 100 N Locust St, Nov. 2, Pass. No violaitons

Lebanon City

Turkey Hill, 815 Quentin Rd, Oct. 31, Pass. No violations.

Willow House Tavern, 41 N 5th St, Oct. 31, Pass. No violations.

North Cornwall Township

Fairfield INN & Suites Lebanon, 100 Springwood Dr, Oct. 31, Pass. No violations.

Target, 1745 Quentin Rd, Oct. 31, Pass, No violations.

Palmyra Borough

Sheetz, 811 E Main St, Nov. 1, Pass. Observed two food employees in the kitchen area not wearing hair restraints that are designed and worn to effectively keep their hair from contacting exposed food (wearing visors). Observed multiple clear plastic food container inserts stored on wire rack shelves (dishwashing area), with an accumulation of sticky residue from date marking stickers. Observed multiple dish racks with an encrusted brown/grey soil accumulation. Observed dirty dishes & utensils stored on top of a garbage container by the three compartment sink area. Food facility is offering for sale, gummies, containing CBD, an unapproved additive. Food Facility has a certified food employee, but a certified food employee was not available during all hours of operation, as evidenced by an inability to talk with the certified food employee during this inspection.