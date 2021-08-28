The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Amity Township

Corropolese Bakery & Deli, 180 Old Swede Rd. Suite 11., Aug. 19. Pass. No violations

CVS Pharmacy, 1149 West Ben Franklin Highway, Aug. 19. Pass. Four containers of dry baby formula offered for sale beyond the use-by dates of March 1, April 1 and Aug. 1.

Douglassville Hotel, 8 Old Swede Rd., Aug. 19. Pass. Ceiling above the ice machine is damaged and there is exposed insulation. A food employee was touching a hard-boiled egg - a ready to eat food - with bare hands. An open employee's beverage container was in a kitchen food preparation area. Food employee eating or tasting food in the kitchen area. A fan being used in a kitchen food preparation area has a heavy accumulation of dust and dirt.

Drunkin Donuts, 955 Benjamin Franklin West Highway Suite 1, Aug. 19. Pass. Plastic lid for the bulk sugar bin is cracked in multiple places and is not in good repair or condition. Thermometer for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in one of the under counter refrigerators.

Birdsboro Borough

Christine’s Creekside Inn, 1250 Greenhills Rd., Aug. 20. Pass. No violations.

Sunset Diner, 6560 Perkiomen Ave., Aug. 19. Pass. One set of lights is not shielded or shatter proof near the steam table in the kitchen. One of the hand wash sinks in the kitchen area was blocked by empty pitchers and was not accessible at all times for employee use. An open employee's beverage container was observed in a food preparation area in the kitchen.

Boyertown Borough

Pine Forge Academy, 361 Pine Forge Rd., Aug. 20. Pass. No violations.

Douglass Township

Gracie’s, 1534 Manatawny Dr., Aug. 19. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration (tablets) or a method to verify the final rinse temperature for the hot water sanitizing dishwasher.

Exeter Township

Exeter Family Restaurant, 4800 Perkiomen Ave., Aug. 19. Pass. Two insect control devices (fly strips) located in basement area with potential to contaminate food. Door located in the basement area of the food facility has a gap at the bottom and does not protect against the entry of pests. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of insect activity in the basement area.

Sonic Drive-In, 4515 Perkiomen Ave., opening, Aug. 16. Pass. The stainless steel food preparation table near the front door has an area that was cut out and the edges are not smooth and easily cleanable.

Fleetwood Borough

Moselem Springs Golf Club, 684 Eagle Rd., Aug. 20. Pass. One of the soda guns at the bar, a food contact surface, had residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Working container (spray bottle) in the server area of the kitchen, used for storing chemicals, cleaners taken from bulk supplies, was not marked with the common name of the chemical. Small scoop at the server station is stored in a container with dirty water.

Kutztown Borough

Hampton Inn & Suites, 15080 Kutztown Rd., Aug. 20. Pass. Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an ANSI/CFP accredited Certified Food Manager program. The hand wash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by a sand bag (used to hold a self-closing door open) and was not accessible at all times for employee use.

Plain & Fancy Donut Shop, 740 Noble St., Aug 20. Pass. No violations.

Subway, 15100 Kutztown Rd. Suite 2, Aug. 20. Pass. No violations.

Leesport Borough

LFM Concession Trailer, 312 Gernants Church Rd., change of owner, Aug. 18. Pass. No violations.

Reading City

Glenside Grocery, 1230 Schuykill Ave., Aug. 20. Pass. No violations.

Leyenda Deili Grocery, 653 Schuykill Ave., Aug. 20. Pass. No violations.

Mike’s Sandwich Shop, 1751 Centre Ave., Aug. 20. Pass. No violations.

Super Saver Food Market, 1310 Schuykill Ave., Aug. 20. Pass. Old food residue, dishes and utensils observed in the hand wash sink in food prep area. Ceiling tiles missing and damaged in the retail area. Missing exhaust and intake vents for the heating and cooling system located in retail area need to be reinstalled. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil in deli cooler. Food stored directly on the floor in retail area and walk-in coolers, rather than six inches off of the floor as required.

Villalba Deli Grocery, 1252 Schuykill Ave., Aug. 20. Pass. No violations.

Borinquen Hot Dog, 1012 Franklin St., Aug. 19. Pass. No violations.

Garcia Diaz Grocery, 151 North Third St., Aug. 19. Pass. No violations.

Hermanos Arias Grocery, 365 North Front St., Pass. Old food residue, dishes and utensils in the hand wash sink.

Los Primos, 201 North Second St., Aug. 19. Pass. No sign or poster posted at the hand wash sink in the employee’s restroom and food prep areas to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Romana Deli & Grocery, 780 Schuykill Ave., Aug. 19. Pass. Cardboard utilized as a floor covering. Mops are not hung to air dry.

St. Lawrence Borough

Little Caesars, 2851 Perkiomen Ave., type three follow-up, Aug. 20. Fail. Double doors located in the back area of the food facility still have a gap at the bottom and do not protect against the entry of pests. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility. The coving on the wall behind the dough equipment in the back area is dirty and damaged. Wall in the back area behind the Round-O-Matic unit still has a hole and is damaged. Wall in the lobby area is damaged. The loose insulation has been covered with plastic, but the wall has not been fully repaired to be a durable, cleanable surface. Parts of the loose rubber door gaskets on the glass doors of the walk-in cooler have been cut off. Proper gaskets have not been installed. There is still missing coving material in the back area at the entrance to the back room and in the mop room. Some dirt has been cleaned up, but the floor under the 3-compartment sink still has a build-up of dirt and debris and standing water. The floor area in front of the unused walk-ins still has a significant accumulation of old dirt and debris. The grey storage racks in the main food preparation area have food spills. There is still a build-up of old food debris inside the Round-O-Matic unit in the back area. There is still standing, dirty water on the floor at the entrance to the back room. Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate. However, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.

Wyomissing Borough

On the Border, 796 Woodland Rd., Aug. 17. Pass. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair. Hood surfaces have an accumulation of grease/dirt. One of the hood vents above the charbroil grill is out of place and debris is building up in the hood. Door located in the back area of the kitchen has several gaps at the bottom and does not protect against the entry of pests.

Tokyo Hibachi & Bar., 960 Woodland Rd., Aug. 17. Pass. The hand wash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by a cart and was not accessible at all times for employee use. Old food residue and dishes in the hand wash sink in the kitchen. Thermometer for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the two-door Avantco refrigeration unit at the cooking area. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Some working containers (spray bottles) in the server area, used for storing chemicals, cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical. Build-up of grease and old food debris on the floor under the fryers.