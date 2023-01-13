The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Adamstown Elementary School, 256 W. Main St., Adamstown, Jan. 6. Pass. No violations.

Amish Family Recipes, 2 W. Grant St., Jan. 6. Pass. No violations.

Brecknock Elementary School, 361 School Road, Denver, Jan. 6. Pass. No violations.

Castanedas Mexican Restaurant 2 (PA ZSZ8733), mobile food facility Type 4, 323 Main St., Denver, opening, Jan. 6. Pass. No violations.

Hokkaido Sushi & Hibachi, 1623 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, type 2 follow-up, Jan. 6. Pass. No violations.

J T Java House, 2573 Lititz Pike, Jan. 6. Pass. No violations.

Reamstown Athletic Association, 76 Reamstown Road, Reamstown, Jan. 6. Pass. Exposed food preparation at grill area under dirty ventilation ducts and subject to potential contamination.

Spring Glen, Central Market, Jan. 6. Pass. No violations.

Super Quisquella Grocery LLC, 402 S. Ann St., follow-up, Jan. 6. Pass. No violations.

The Candy Stand, 2 W. Grant St., Jan. 6. Pass. No violations.

Torres Grocery, 136 S. Ann St., Jan. 6. Fail. Remove foil from reach in unit. Clean reach-in unit. Clean basement storage area and remove unnecessary litter.

Boas Fundraising, 441 E. Main St., Mountville, opening, Jan. 5. Pass. No violations.

Eastern Palace, 2206 Columbia Ave., Jan. 5. Pass. A food employee was touching green onions and bamboo shoots — ready-to-eat foods — with bare hands.

Yi Pin, 1930 Columbia Ave., follow-up, Jan. 5. A copious amount of static dust and grease buildup on the fume hood and the Ansul system. Hood is scheduled to be cleaned. An employee’s open beverage container (twist-cap variety) was on a shelf in the back food preparation area. Cigarettes found on the shelf in the back food preparation area during the inspection.

Lancaster General Hospital Cafeteria, 555 N. Duke St., Jan. 4. Pass. No violations.

Lions And Lambs Catering, mobile food facility Type 3, 543 Champs Blvd., Manheim, Jan. 4. Pass. No violations.

Olive Garden, 910 Plaza Blvd., Jan. 4. Fail. Provide hand-washing signage throughout. Exposed food preparation in bar and food prep area under dirty ventilation ducts and subject to potential contamination. Food contact surfaces identified during the inspection were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Nonfood contact surfaces identified during the inspection not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Loose rubber door gaskets on the beer cooler unit. The hand-wash sink in the bar area does not have single-use towels, continuous towels, or air-drying device; clean floors throughout.

Amaranth Bakery, 2 W. Grant St., Jan. 3. Pass. No violations.

Go ’N Bananas, 1170 Garfield Ave., Jan. 3. Pass. No violations.

Totally Nuts (Ziegler’s Gourmet Nuts Inc.), 120 N. Duke St., Jan. 3. Pass. No violations.

Wendy’s No. 19228, 1660 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, complaint, Jan. 3. Pass. Food employee in food prep area, wearing watch on wrist; prior violation: Dec. 1, 2021, and March 9, 2022. Food employee in food prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers; prior violation: Dec. 1, 2021; March 9, 2022; Aug. 23, 2022; and Oct. 12, 2022.