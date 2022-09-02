The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Gourmet Julie’s Way, mobile food facility Type 4, 1728 Rock Ledge Court, Aug. 26. Pass. No violations.

Grace Family Church, temporary food service Type 3, 415 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, Aug. 26. Pass. No violations.

Kountry Korner Drive-In, 610 W. Route 897, Reinholds, Aug. 26. Pass. Exposed food preparation in prep area under dirty ventilation ducts, and subject to potential contamination.

Lititz Family Cupboard, 12 W. Newport Road, Lititz, Aug. 26. Pass. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. A food employee’s drink container at kitchen area, a food preparation area; corrected. Food employees in the kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints such as beard covers.

Sbarro Pizza, 100 Park City Center, Suite L0227, follow-up, Aug. 26. Pass. No violations.

Booth 214.5 Kettle Craic, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 25. Pass. Visible evidence, such as animal contaminated corn in the storage area; the bags were voluntarily removed and discarded. Accumulation of dust on overhead structures posing a risk of contamination during the processing and storing of food. Scoops had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Exterior screening along ceiling does not adequately prevent access to animals.

A Slice Of Brooklyn Pizzeria, 808 E. Main St., New Holland, Aug. 25. Pass. Ceiling tiles missing in the kitchen area, and need replaced. A working container of cleaning supplies was stored above or on the same shelf with food, equipment, and single service articles in the food storage area. Raw animal-derived foods stored over ready to eat foods.

Booth 202 Peasant Bread & Lemonade, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 25. Pass. Lights are not shielded or shatter-proof over the prep area.

Booth 210 Argyle Cafe, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 25. Pass. Dirty ventilation ducts over grill area pose a risk of potential contamination.

Booth 212 Fry By Knight, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 25. Pass. Potato slicer not cleaned and sanitized after being used last. Food contact surface of interior of the potato slicer is not smooth, easily cleanable and/or resistant to pitting, cracking or scratching.

Booth 213 Dark Knight Rising, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 25. Pass. No violations.

Booth 214 Archers Cheese Kitchen And Pantry, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 25. Pass. Dusty overhead structures posing a risk of food contamination. Soda gun and holder to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Cutting board grooved and not thoroughly cleaned; removed.

Booth 216-218-220 Queen’s Creamery - Steak On A Stake - Cheese Steaks, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 25. Pass. The hand-wash sink located in the kitchen area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F.

Booth 222 - 224 Majesty’s Cup - Wicked Pickle, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 25. Pass. Fan guards need to be cleaned as it is emitting dust and dirt into the air.

Booth 226 Just Legges, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 25. Pass. Water leaking from a pipe beneath the three compartment sink.

Booth 228 Compass Rose Public House, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 25. Pass. Water leaking from a pipe beneath the three compartment sink.

Booth 232 The Witches Hat, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 25. Pass. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Dishes and utensils in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing; corrected.

Booth 233 Bread And Broth, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 25. Pass. The paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink area; corrected. Four trays of frosting open with no covering in the walk-in cooler; corrected.

Booth 237/241 Queens Confections/Tudor Fruit & Tea, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 25. Pass. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink area; corrected. Deeply scored green cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Booth 243 Get Baked, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 25. Pass. No violations.

Booth 310 Dark Knight Cafe, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 25. Pass. No violations.

Booth 339 New Worlde Inn, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 25. Pass. No violations.

Booth 352 Macbeth Mac & Cheese, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 25. Pass. Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Booth 355 Madame Cluckies, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 25. Pass. No violations.

Booth 500 Grapes And Grains, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 25. Pass. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Severely dented and distressed cans of apple jelly were in the pantry. Voluntarily removed and discarded. Assorted food containers had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch; removed for cleaning.

Booth 521 Huntsman, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 25. Pass. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. The chlorine test strips have expired.

Booth 523 Just Legges 2, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 25. Pass. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area. Single-service, single-use articles (cups) stored in the storage area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.

Booth 530 Knots For You, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 25. Pass. Chlorine test strips expired. Single-service, single-use articles (trays) stored in the storage area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.

Booth 532 The Apple Haus, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 25. Pass. The chlorine test strips are expired. Old food residue on the can opener blade.

Halo’s Kitchen, 30 W. James St., Aug. 25. Pass. No violations.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2480 Lincoln Highway East, Aug. 25. Pass. Food employees could not follow proper hand-washing procedures — soap and paper towels not available at hand-wash sink. prior violation; corrected. Residue accumulation on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers. Old food residue in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing; cleaned. The floor drain located near the walk-in freezer is clogged and needs repaired. Soap and paper towels was not available at the hand-wash sink in the food prep area; corrected.

Knight & Day Diner, 3140 Lititz Pike, Lititz, complaint, Aug. 25. Pass. A food employee slicing carrots, a ready to eat food, with bare hands. Carrots were immediately disposed of; corrected.

Masonic Center Of Lancaster County, 213 West Chestnut St., Aug. 25. Pass. No violations.

Mount Hope Mansion, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 25. Pass. Litter on floor under equipment.

Qdoba Mexican Grill No. 2237, 100 Park City Center, C387, type 2 follow-up, Aug. 25. Pass. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil on some exteriors of equipment and floors. Floors to be repaired to prevent food/moisture from staying between tiles.

Springville Foods, 5450 Friendship Lane, Kinzers, Aug. 25. Pass. Wooden shelving in the walk-in cooler that has moisture residue-bare wood is not an approved material-material must be smooth easily cleanable and non-absorbent.

Swashbuckler Brew Pub, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 25. Pass. Assorted containers and soda guns had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Evidence of mouse activity at the waitress station area. The person in charge will have the area cleaned and contact the pest control company.

The Brasserie LLC, 1679 Lincoln Highway East, complaint, Aug. 25. Pass. No violations.

4E’s Latin Cuisine, 100 S. Queen St., Aug. 24. Pass. No violations.

Ascension Lutheran Church-Free Community Meal, temporary food service Type 4, 600 E. Penn Grant Road, Willow Street, Aug. 24. Pass. No violations.

Brass Eagle Restaurant & Bar, 5725 Lincoln Highway East, Gap, Aug. 24. Pass. Food stored directly on the floor in walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the low temperature dish machine.

Corelife Eatery LLC, 1581 Fruitville Pike, Aug. 24. Pass. Water at one hand-wash sink nearest the walk-in cooler, is not under pressure during inspection. Food tongs stored on a bar in the “builder station” are stored in such a manner they are subject to contamination from employee pants. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. The machine was primed and the sanitizer concentration had risen to 100 ppm. Static dust on the fan guards of the walk-in cooler and on the four air-intake vents above the dishwasher. Old food splatter on the undersides of the shelves of the walk-in cooler. Old food residue, grime, crumbs, and debris in these areas: on the floor around the hand-wash sinks, the wall-floor juncture throughout the facility, especially in the dishwashing room and behind the kettles and the char-broiler. Old food residue on these food contact surfaces: several metal food containers, the can opener blade, the blade of the food processor, and the Robo-coupe blades. A black residue on the ice making components of the ice maker. Pink residue on the ice deflector plate of the water dispenser.

Juicy Crab, 1306 Lititz Pike, Aug. 24. Pass. Facility has two containers of chlorine test strips that have expired. Old food residue on the peeler and the can opener. Clean food equipment (fry baskets, strainers, pots, and pans), and cloths, stored in the employee restroom, a prohibited area. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the employee restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands. Food facility is reusing plastic jugs cut in half as a scoop.

Lancaster Hilton Garden I, 101 Granite Run Drive, Aug. 24. Pass. A black and tan slimy residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker in the back food preparation area and at the bar. Wiping cloths in extremely unclean condition at the cook line. Canadian bacon, a refrigerated ready to eat time/temperature control for safety food, in the walk-in cooler, was not compliant with date-marking by being labeled with a discard or use by date of no more than seven days, and requires discarding. Cooked pasta, a refrigerated, ready to eat time temperature control for safety food in the walk-in cooler, was date-marked by the facility, but was beyond the seven day use or sell by date and requires discarding. A white residue build-up on the shelves of the walk-in cooler. A residue build-up on the fan guards of the walk-in cooler. Raw shell eggs stored above a container of grain in the single-door cooler in the front service area. An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal labels are not available for checking the final rinse temperature of the mechanical dishwasher. The unit was checked with the inspector’s calibrated thermometer and the mechanical dishwasher is achieving the required temperature for heat sanitizing.

Melissa’s Country Grille, 1426 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville, follow-up, Aug. 24. Pass. No violations.

Pizza City, 6 Main St., Strasburg, Aug. 24. Pass. Cracked and broken tiles through-out the entire prep area and in the walk-in cooler.

Sheetz, 2149 State Road, Aug. 24. Pass. Ice in the designated hand-wash sink near the frappe station. MedTerra CBD soft-gels, Irvine, California; Lavel CBD gummies, Newport Beach, California; and Wyld CBD gummies, California contain unapproved additive as specified in 21 CFR 170-180 relating to food additives. Such products are under FDA regulation and at which time CBD is not recognizable as a safe substance to be added to food. Food employee (manager) involved in food preparation, not wearing a beard cover.

Spice Kings Kitchen, 47 N. Prince St., Aug. 24. Pass. No violations.

Verdant View Farm LLC, 429 Strasburg Road, Paradise, Aug. 24. Pass. No violations.

Xecutive Decisions Catering, 100 S. Queen St., Aug. 24. Pass. No violations.

Yoder’s Country Market, 14 S. Tower Road, New Holland, follow-up, Aug. 24. Pass. Several raw animal foods were stored above ready to eat foods in the display cooling units. Dishes with left over food labels. Ceiling tile missing in the kitchen area, and need replaced. Dishes with leftover food residue stored with clean dishes. Intake and exhaust air duct needs cleaned, as it is emitting dust and dirt into the air.

Ace Sushi at Millersville University, 88 James St., Millersville, opening, Aug. 23. Pass. No violations.

Asian Taste, 2 W. Grant St., Aug. 23. Pass. No violations.

Benners Knock Down at Elizabethtown Fair, temporary food service Type 4, East High Street, Elizabethtown, Aug. 23. Fail. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions. Several raw animal foods were stored above ready to eat foods in the refrigerator. Raw meats were held at 56 °F, rather than 41°F or below as required for an unknown period of time. Meat was disposed of in garbage.

Dollar General No. 3288, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Suite 318, Willow Street, Aug. 23. Pass. No violations.

Fruitville Beef Shack, 780 Fruitville Pike, Aug. 23. Pass. No violations.

Hissho Sushi at Giant No. 563, 100 Townsedge Drive, Quarryville, Aug. 23. Pass. No violations.

Popeye’s Restaurant, 1401 Manheim Pike, complaint, Aug. 23. Pass. No violations.

Benners Funnel Cake at Elizabethtown Fair, temporary food service Type 3, East High Street, Elizabethtown, Aug. 22. Pass. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area to remind food employees to wash their hands. The hand-wash sink in the food preparation area being used as a food preparation sink as evidenced by dishes in the sink. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair clogged drain.

Benners Smoothie at Elizabethtown Fair, temporary food service Type 3, East High Street, Elizabethtown, Aug. 22. Pass. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Benners Steak Tips at Elizabethtown Fair, temporary food service Type 4, 900 E. High St., Elizabethtown, opening, Aug. 22. Fail. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions. Hand-wash sink is not available at the stand. Employees were not able to wash hands properly due to missing hand-wash sink.

Black Gryphon at Elizabethtown Fair, temporary food service Type 3, East High Street, Elizabethtown, Elizabethtown, Aug. 22. Pass. No violations.

Blazing Swine BBQ at Elizabethtown Fair, temporary food service Type 3, East High Street, Elizabethtown, Aug. 22. Pass. No violations.

Christ Lutheran Church at Elizabethtown Fair, temporary food service Type 2, East High Street, Elizabethtown, Aug. 22. Pass. No violations.

Citgo Mountville Mart, 302 Highland Drive, Mountville, change of owner, Aug. 22. Pass. No violations.

Commissary Lancaster LLC, 315 E. Marion St., Aug. 22. Pass. No violations.

Conoy Lions Club at Elizabethtown Fair, temporary food service Type 3, East High Street, Elizabethtown, Aug. 22. Pass. No violations.

Craves CC, mobile food facility Type 3, 137 N. Duke St., Millersville, Aug. 22. Pass. No violations.

The Donut Guys, mobile food facility Type 3, 324 W. Market St., Marietta, Aug. 22. Pass. No violations.

Elizabethtown Area Grange at Elizabethtown Fair, temporary food service Type 3, East High Street, Elizabethtown, Aug. 22. Pass. No violations.

Fresca By Fuego, mobile food facility Type 3, 28 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, opening, Aug. 22. Pass. Clean food equipment and/or utensils near blenders, stored inverted; corrected. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink to remind food employees to wash their hands; corrected.

Fuego Latino, mobile food facility Type 4, 33 Foxfield Lane, Elizabethtown, Aug. 22. Pass. Vent cover missing on vent above kitchen area.

Gaudenzia Vantage Inc., 206 E. King St., Aug. 22. Pass. Food ingredient storage containers are not labeled with the common name of the food. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of fruit fly activity in kitchen areas, but facility does have a pest control program.

Harvey’s Bar-B-Que Service at Elizabethtown Fair, temporary food service Type 3, East High Street, Elizabethtown, Aug. 22. Pass. No violations.

Homewood Suites - Hilton, 200 Granite Run Drive, Aug. 22. Pass. The hand-wash sink in the food preparation area was blocked by a mop and bucket and not accessible at all times for employee use. A placard or poster notifying customers to wash apples prior to consuming is not available. A working container of sanitizer stored on a shelf above the food preparation table with spices. An aerosol can of stainless-steel polish stored with coffee filters in the storage room. A pink, slimy residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker. Certified food manager involved in food preparation, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.

Lucky Ducks Bar & Grille at Elizabethtown Fair, temporary food service Type 4, East High Street, Elizabethtown, Aug. 22. Pass. No violations.

Mama D’s Fresh Squeezed Lemonade, temporary food service Type 3, 900 E. High St., Elizabethtown, opening, Aug. 22. Pass. Food employee in food preparation tasks covering one hand with disposable glove instead of covering both hands with disposable gloves; corrected. One working container of hand sanitizer stored above a container with pure granulated sugar; corrected.

Milk And Honey Catering, 625 Letort Road, Washington Boro, Aug. 22. Pass. No violations.

Milton Grove United Methodist Church-Mobile, mobile food facility Type 3, 2026 Cloverleaf Road, Mount Joy, Aug. 22. Pass. No violations.

Potato Express, temporary food service Type 3, 900 E. High St., Elizabethtown, opening, Aug. 22. Pass. Bag of potatoes stored directly on the floor, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required; corrected.

Rotary Club Of Mount Joy, mobile food facility Type 3, 6 Pine St., Mount Joy, Aug. 22. Pass. No violations.

St. Peter’s Funnel Cake at Elizabethtown Fair, temporary food service Type 3, East High Street, Elizabethtown, Aug. 22. Pass. No violations.

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church at Elizabethtown Fair, temporary food service Type 4, East High Street, Elizabethtown, Aug. 22. Pass. No violations.

St. Peter’s Mens Club Fry Trailer, mobile food facility Type 3, 1840 Marshall Drive, Elizabethtown, Aug. 22. Pass. No violations.

Stone Hill Catering, 721 Stone Hill Road, Conestoga, Aug. 22. Pass. No violations.

Sunshine Nursery Child Care Center 2LLC, 334 N. Cherry St., Aug. 22. Pass. No violations.

Udder Bliss Creamery at Elizabethtown Fair, temporary food service Type 2, East High Street, Elizabethtown, Aug. 22. Pass. No violations.

Upohar, mobile food facility Type 3 and commissary, 800 New Holland Ave., Aug. 22. Pass. No violations.