The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Barkley's BBQ, 120 N. Duke St., opening, Feb. 26. No violations.

Captain Gus' Steak Shop, 602 W. Orange St., follow-up, Feb. 26. No violations.

Fairfield Inn By Marriott, 150 Granite Run Drive, Feb. 26. No violations.

Fireside Tavern, 1500 Historic Drive, Strasburg, Feb. 26. No violations.

Gap Fire Company, 802 Pequea Ave., 487, Gap, Feb. 26. No violations.

Mad Chef Craft Brewing, 2023 Miller Road, East Petersburg, complaint, Feb. 26. No violations.

Strasburg Fire Company No. 1, 203 W. Franklin St., Strasburg, Feb. 26. No violations.

Swift Middle School/Clermont Elementary, 1866 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, Feb. 26. No violations.

Prince of Subs, 145 S. Prince St., follow-up, Feb. 25. No violations.

Shamrock Cafe, 312 W. Walnut St., complaint Feb. 25. No violations.

Viet My, 550 N. Franklin St., type 2 follow-up, Feb. 25. No violations.

Burger King No. 814, 915 E. Main St., Mount Joy, Feb. 24. Dirt and grime build up on floor behind ice machine, dust buildup on ceiling tile above prep line, and dried ice cream on ice-cream machine. Hood above fryers with grease buildup. FRP walls in the hallway with excessive dirt buildup.

Deerfoot Vineyards and Winery, 348 N. Queen St., opening, Feb. 24. No violations.

Domino's, 318 Chestnut St., Columbia, Feb. 24. Damage on the blade of the pizza cutter. Static dust on the fan covers in the walk-in cooler. The food facility does not maintain food employee certification records as required. A heavily scored food container. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Dutch-Way Farm Market Restaurant, 365 Route 41, Gap, complaint, Feb. 24. No violations.

Gordonville Fire Company Ladies. Auxiliary, 3204 Vigilant St., Gordonville, Feb. 24. No violations.

Hambright Elementary School, 3000 Charlestown Road, Feb. 24. No violations.

Leola Food Mart, 327 W. Main St., Leola, Feb. 24. Packaged gummy bears made with CBD oil, which is not an approved source, are being sold; removed from sale.

Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road, Feb. 24. No violations.

Mick's All American Pub, 543 Airport Road, Suite 2, Lititz, Feb. 24. Three food pans stored in the clean dish area that had old food debris. Hood baffles, side of oven, salamander and cart with grease buildup. Part of the flooring under fryer is damaged no longer in good repair.

Middle Creek Church, 351 Middle Creek, Lititz, Feb. 24. No violations.

Park Elementary School, 50 S. Sixth St., Columbia, Feb. 24. No violations.

Providence Elementary School, 137 Truce Road, New Providence, Feb. 24. No violations.

Saladworks, 988B Lititz Pike, Lititz, follow-up, Feb. 24. Food employees in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Three spray bottles in the chemical storage area with no common name label.

St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, Feb. 24. Bottom shelf of buffet server with static dust buildup in small kitchen, small microwave in small kitchen with excessive food debris on the interior. The deflector shield of the ice machine in the big kitchen with a buildup of pink and black matter. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink to remind food employees to wash their hands.

St. John Neumann School for Children and Families, 401 Locust St., Columbia, opening, Feb. 24. An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal labels were not available for monitoring the rinse temperature of the high temp mechanical dishwasher. Paper towels were not available at the hand-wash sink. Clean dish racks stored on the floor beneath the dishwasher.

Taylor Middle School, 45 N. Ninth St., Columbia, Feb. 24. No violations.

Homegood Inc. No. 502, 1700 Fruitville Pike, Suite C1, Feb. 23. No violations.

Landisville Middle School, 340 Mumma Drive, Landisville, Feb. 23. No violations.

Nitrauer School, 811 Ashbourne Ave., Feb. 23. No violations.

Sleep Inn & Suites, 310 Primrose Lane, Mountville, Feb. 23. No violations.

Home2 Suites, 21 Quarry Ridge Drive, Ephrata, Feb. 22. Cleaned and sanitized utensils located in kitchen are stored with food contact surfaces exposed to hand contact when retrieved by food employees.

Jersey Mike's Subs, 807 E. Main St., Ephrata, opening, Feb. 22. No violations.

Rohrerstown Elementary School, 2200 Noll Drive, Feb. 22. Deeply scored cutting boards (purple portable) not resurfaced or discarded as required.