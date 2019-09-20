The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723 a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.
Bori Dog Hot Dogs MFF3, 120 N. Duke St., Sept. 7. No violations.
Comfort Inn Lancaster County, 3903 Abel Drive, Columbia, follow-up, Sept. 6. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. Food facility is scheduled to take the certified food employee test on Sept. 11.
Freeze & Frizz Drive-In, 2250 New Holland Pike, Sept. 6. No violations.
Nolt's Chicken BBQ MFF4, 51 Hillside Ave., Manheim, Sept. 6. No violations.
Park City Diner, 884 Plaza Blvd., complaint, Sept. 6. No violations.
St. Joseph Church Kitchen, 410 St. Joseph Street, Sept. 6. No violations.
Warwick High School, 301 W.Orange St., Lititz, Sept. 6. Consumer self-service display of unpackaged cookie trays without sneeze guards or other effective protection. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control bacon cheese burgers without written documentation today. Not all Grab and Go salads are labeled with the date that they were made.
Clay Elementary School, 250 Clay School Road, Ephrata, Sept. 5. No violations.
Crowded Kitchen, 347 N. Plum St., Sept. 5. No violations.
Diana's Spice Cantina, 347 N. Plum St., opening, Sept. 5. No violations.
Ella's Place, 825 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, follow-up, Sept. 5. No violations.
Hen House Grilling & BBQ MFF4, State Street, Ephrata, Sept. 5. No violations.
Lampeter Cafe, 1702 Lampeter Road, Sept. 5. A half-gallon of milk being used for consumer drinks with expired sell-by date; discarded.
Made With Love Not Gluten Bakery, 1021 W. Main St., Mount Joy, Sept. 5. No violations.
Martic Elementary School, 266 Martic Heights Drive, Holtwood, Sept. 5. No violations.
Milano Pizza & Pasta, 149 Oak Ridge Drive, Mountville, Sept. 5. Employee food items and medicine being stored above customer food and not segregated in the walk-in cooler. A certified food manager’s open beverage container was on a food preparation table. Certified food manager donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing. Certified food manager was touching a sandwich — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands. A storage room for personal items and food, very cluttered with food in opened containers, debris and other items strewn about. No buckets of sanitizer for cloths for wiping food contact surfaces off every four hours. Toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Mops are not being hung to air-dry.
New Jade House, 114 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, Sept. 5. An accumulation of static dust on walk-in cooler fan guard covers and on room fan. A can is being used in bulk ingredient container rather than a scoop with handle. In-use utensils stored with food contact surfaces up rather than handles. A bag of carrots stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Iced tea, which is reconstituted and packaged in the facility for take out, does not contain any labeling. Food handler scratching face and needed to be prompted to wash hands before returning to working vegetables. Some frozen foods are being stored in takeout bags.
Olde Lincoln House, 1398 W. Main St., Ephrata, Sept. 5. In-use utensils stored in water not maintained at 135 F or above.
Pizza City, 6 E. Main St., Strasburg, follow-up, Sept. 5. No violations.
Rothstein Brothers Food, 347 N. Plum St., opening, Sept. 5. No violations.
Scoops Ice Cream & Grill MFF3 XHG-7087, 312 Primrose Lane, Mountville, Sept. 5. No violations.
Scoops Ice Cream & Grille XHD-8419, 312 Primrose Lane, Mountville, Sept. 5. Service window is open and not screened, and does not protect against the entry of insects and other animals.
Subway No. 28273, 1384 Columbia Ave., Sept. 5. No violations.
Subway No. 52782, 1641 Old Philadelphia Pike, Sept. 5. No violations.
Ephrata Middle School, 937 Hammon Ave., Ephrata, Sept. 4. No violations.
Ephrata Senior High School, 803 Oak Blvd., Ephrata, Sept. 4. No violations.
Friendly’s No. 7328, 1519 Oregon Pike, follow-up, Sept. 4. Torn rubber door gaskets on the a few cooling units. Condensation dripping from the ceiling seams of the walk-in cooler and along the ceiling/wall juncture.
Hershey Road Campground, 1590 Hershey Road, Elizabethtown, opening, Sept. 4. No violations.
Huber West End Market Basket, 501 W. Lemon St., Sept. 4. No violations.
Hubley Social Club, 410 Ice Ave., Sept. 4. Open employee's beverage containers were in the food prep area reach-in freezer. Raw eggs were stored above ready to eat foods in the reach-in refrigerator; corrected on-site.
Lancaster Asian Center, 2060 Bennett Ave., follow-up, Sept. 4. Assorted temperature-control-for-safety foods were held at 51 F in the open-air cooling unit, rather than 41 F or below as required. The ambient temperature of this unit is 48 F. No temperature-control-for-safety foods will be stored in this unit until it is holding a proper cold holding temperature of 41 F or below. New violation on a new unit. In the meat case, raw chicken stored above beef, rabbit and pork. A substantial amount of static dust on the fan guard in the vegetable cooler. Emergency exit doors located in the warehouse area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Seafood department: No sanitized wet wiping cloths for wiping off food contact surfaces. Peking duck, ribs and belly were held at 76 F in the hot holding cabinet rather than 135 F or above as required; new violation. Prepackaged vegetables, fruit, dried fruits and cooked food to-go not sold in 24 hours, and assorted meat are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight and distributed-by statement.
Metro Express No 3672 Marietta Ave., Silver Springs, Sept. 4. Walls in the storage room, mop room and the storage area near the walk-in cooler have holes or are broken and in need of repair.
Mountville Family Restaurant, 350 Highland Drive, Mountville, follow-up, Sept. 4. No violations.
Myaa Veterans of Foreign Wars Snack Bar, Spruce Road, Mountville, Sept. 4. No violations.
New Holland Coffee Co. 2, 832 W. Main St., New Holland, Sept. 4. Food employees in prep area wearing proper hair restraints in such a way that hair is not completely restrained or covered. Eggs stored above other foods in the refrigerator than may be cooked below 165 F.
Osteria Avanti, 38 Deborah Drive, Leola, Sept. 4. In Casa facility, ice scoop found stored on top of ice machine unprotected which is subject to dust and dirt. In main kitchen, oven rack found stored directly on the floor rather than in a clean location. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Ice machine deflector plate, a food contact surface, in Casa banquet facility contained a residue and was not clean to sight and touch. In main kitchen, several stored, metal hotel pans, food contact surfaces, were not clean to sight and touch. Employee's purse was in bakery on bottom shelf of prep table, stored on top of food, and not stored in dressing rooms or identified storage area as required. Two quarts of half-and-half cream in reach-in located in Casa facility measured 44 F and 46 F rather than 41 F or less as required; discarded. Ambient temperature of reach-in refrigerated measured 48 F and not 41 F or less as required. Do not store any temperature-control-for-safety food in this unit until corrected. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher in bar was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Sanitizer container was empty. An accumulation of static dust noted on walk-in cooler fan guard covers in Casa kitchen. House-made blue cheese dressing was beyond seven-day expiration day by four days. There is no maximum registering thermometer or thermolable to ensure that the rinse cycle on the hot water sanitizing dishwasher in kitchen is meeting the temperature requirement.
Pizzatown/Legacy Sports Bar & Grill, 50 Veterans Drive, Elizabethtown, Sept. 4. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Employee make sandwich with bare hand contact with the read-to-eat items of the sandwich. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Dishes in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing.
St. Joseph Deli Grocery, 552 St. Joseph Street, Sept. 4. No violations.
Shady Maple Smorgasbord, 129 Toddy Drive, East Earl, complaint, Sept. 4. Overhead vents and structures in the grill areas have excessive amounts of dust and debris posing a risk of contamination.
Souvlaki Boys Grill, 1 W. James St., Sept. 4. No violations.
The Big 5 African Cuisine, 630 N. Plum St., Sept. 4. No violations.
Turkey Hill No. 324, 168 Toddy Drive, East Earl, Sept. 4. Exposed food preparation in grill area under dirty return air ventilation ducts, and subject to potential contamination. Food employee changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand-washing in between. An open employee's beverage container was in grill area, a food preparation area. Assorted food was held at 43-55 F in the self serve cold case rather than 41 F or below as required.
B & J II, 635 S. Lime St., Sept. 3. Dirty utensils were in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.
Burger King No. 817, 2370 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, Sept. 3. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Chlorine test strips are needed. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the men's room area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Signage provided via email. Walls and floors and hard to reach areas have residue accumulations. Numerous holes are present in FRP wall board throughout kitchen areas.
Clean Eatz, 1876 Fruitville Pike, Sept. 3. Old food residue on the can opener blade. A black residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker.
Creekside Food Outlet, 339 Spring Garden Road, Kinzers, Sept. 3. No violations.
D & D Grocery Store, 545 W. King St., Sept. 3. Ready-to-eat food was held at 48 F, in the deli case, rather than 41 F or below as required; corrected on-site.
El Friquitin de Villalba, 243 Green St., Sept. 3. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of insect activity in the warewash area. The facility is working with a pest control program. Back door to the outside, located in the storage area of the food facility, is being propped open.
Popeye's Restaurant, 1401 Manheim Pike, complaint, Sept. 3. Trash, debris and cardboard inside the dumpster corral creating a possible rodent attractant. The outside dumpster lid was left open at the time of this inspection.
Raspberry Falls Farm MMF3, 3097 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, opening, Sept. 3. No violations.
Springville Foods, 5450 Friendship Lane, Kinzers, Sept. 3. Facility vacuum packaging raw chicken but is not documenting or following procedure as written in the hazard analysis and critical control point plan. Facility will cease vacuum packaging until HACCP plan is reviewed and procedure can be followed as written and all documentation is maintained. Date of lay not on egg cartons and flats of eggs. One powdered container of baby formula offered for sale with expired sell-by date; discarded. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the three-compartment sink.
Szechuan Gourmet, 1930 Columbia Ave., change of owner, Sept. 3. No violations.
T J Rockwell’s, 800 Mount Gretna Road, Elizabethtown, Sept. 3. An open employee's beverage container was in pasta prep area. Single-use cup without handle is used as a scoop in bulk fruit container in walk in freezer. Door gasket on refrigeration unit at salad prep station is damaged and not cleanable. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher at main bar was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Openings for outside kitchen and ware washing area were not secured overnight after operations ceased.