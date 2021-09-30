The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Hamburg Borough

Hecky’s Sub Shop, 313 State St., complaint, Sept. 20. Pass. No violations.

VFW Post #0216, 1 South 4th St., Sept. 20. Pass. No violations.

Maidencreek Township

Updog Hot Dogs, 227 Spirit Court, Sept. 20. Pass. No violations.

Penn Township

Blue Marsh Restaurant & Pizzeria, 5027 Bernville Rd., complaint, Sept. 20. Pass. No violations.

Reading City

Nino’s Pizza, 515 Richmond St., Sept. 24. Pass. No violations.

Sweet Street Café, 722 Heister Ln., Sept. 23. Pass. No violations.

Wong’s Kitchen, 835 Heister Ln., Sept. 23. Pass. No sign or poster posted at the hand wash sink in the men’s restroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Dollar General, 1920 Kutztown Rd., Sept. 22. Pass. No violations.

Little Caesars Pizza, 1920 Kutztown Rd., Sept. 22. Pass. No violations.

Mari’s Six Pac N Mor, 835-8 Heister Ln., Sept. 22. Pass. No violations.

Max Butcher Shop, 835 Heister Ln., Sept. 22. Pass. No violations.

Subway, 1920 Kutztown Rd. Suite 1, Sept. 22. Pass. No violations.

Sunset Mexican Ice Cream Shop, 835 Heister Ln. Unit 8, Sept. 22. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill, 2001 Kutztown Rd., Sept. 22. Pass. No violations.

Dollar Tree, 1130 Rockland St., Sept. 21. Pass. No violations.

Mama’s Pizza & Grill, 1146 Rockland St., Sept. 21. Pass. No sign or poster posted at the hand wash sink in the employee restroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Mops are not hung to air dry. Boxed food stored directly on the floor in walk-in freezer area, rather than six inches off of the floor as required.

Tilden Township

CI Hamburg Superstore Lounge, 1625 Mountain Rd., change of owner, Sept. 20. Pass. Clean glasses stored in the bar area in a manner that does not allow for draining or air drying. Soap dispenser at hand wash sink in the kitchen was not functioning.

Logan’s Roadhouse, 65 Wilderness Trail, change of owner, Sept. 20. Pass. The wash solution temperature in the stationary rack, dual temperature mechanical ware washing equipment was 110 degrees F, rather than no less than 150 degrees F as required. In use knives that are dirty are being placed on magnetic holders in kitchen. Condensate water is dripping off of condenser unit onto floor of the walk in cooler and must be repaired. A temperature measuring device for measuring hot water sanitizing water temperatures is not available.

West Reading Borough

Sammy’s Steaks & Fries #1, 410 Penn Ave., Sept. 20. Pass. No violations.

Sammy’s Steaks & Fries #2, 410 Penn Ave., Sept. 20. Pass. One set of lights is missing end caps.

Sammy’s Steaks & Fries #5, 410 Penn Ave., Sept. 20. Pass. No violations.