The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Double C LLC, 220 N. Prince St., Jan. 27. Pass. No violations.

The Floating Squirrel, 61 E. Main St., Mountville, Jan. 27. Pass. A black and pink slimy residue on the fins and inside the ice maker. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. A scouring pad and a cloth stored on the hand-wash sink indicate uses other than hand-washing.

Garcia Mini Market, 432 S. Market St., Jan. 27. Pass. No violations.

Havana Juice, 2 W. Grant St., Jan. 27. Pass. No violations.

Hildy’s Tavern Inc., 448 W. Frederick St., Jan. 27. Fail. Clean exterior and interior of ice machine. Nonfood contact surfaces identified during inspection not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant, 781 Harrisburg Pike, Jan. 27. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster County Coffee Roasters, 2 W. Grant St., Jan. 27. Pass. No violations.

Old San Juan, 201 W. Orange St., Jan. 27. Fail. Clean oven in back food prep area. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Fix or repair ceiling tile in back food prep area.

Rachel’s Cafe & Creperie, 608 Richmond Square Suite 109, Jan. 27. Pass. Person in charge involved in food preparation not wearing a beard cover; repeat violation of 2019, 2021 and 2022. Prepackaged parfaits are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement and distributed by statement. Prepackaged parfaits are not labeled to clearly indicate any “Big 8” allergen ingredients and/or the allergen warning statement.

Square Mile Public House, 14 W. Main St., Mountville, Jan. 27. Pass. An egg mix stored above ham in the reach-in cooler. Food utensils across from the cookline stored in a container of water not maintained at 135 F. Static dust in the vent above the pizza oven. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the food runner station.

A Concrete Rose Bookbar Co., 910 S. Duke St., Jan. 26. Pass. No violations.

American Legion Post No. 662, 35 Hoover Ave., New Holland, Jan. 26. Pass. Food contact surface of soda gun holder is not smooth, easily cleanable and/or resistant to pitting, cracking or scratching. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold.

Brewers Outlet, 1948 Lincoln Highway East, Jan. 26. Pass. No violations.

Captain Gus’ Steak Shop, 602 W. Orange St., follow-up, Jan. 26. Pass. No violations.

China Inn Restaurant, 3985D Columbia Ave., Columbia, Jan. 26. Fail. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge as evidenced by not complying with the Pennsylvania Food Code and having multiple priority item violations during this inspection. Food facility is reusing plastic jugs, which are intended to be a single-service or single-use article. Facility is cutting jugs in half and using them as scoops. Colanders, totes and bowls stored on a shelf above the three-compartment sink were greasy and not clean to sight and touch. Old food residue on three cleavers stored as clean on the magnetic strip. A jug in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. The hand-wash sink in the back was blocked by a tote of raw chicken and not accessible at all times for employee use. The back door of the food facility has a gap around the entire door and does not protect against the entry of insects and rodents. Clean pots stored beneath the plumbing of the three-compartment sink, a prohibited area. In the walk-in cooler: raw chicken stored over sauces and raw shell eggs stored over lettuce. In the reach-in cooler: raw beef stored over cooked pork, raw shrimp stored over noodles and baby corn. In-use cleavers stored between table edges, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized. Employee dentures on top of the bain-marie despite there being a designated area for personal items in the facility.

Courtside Lounge, 37 E. Orange St., Jan. 26. Fail. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of roach activity in bar area, but facility does have a pest control program. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Idea Coffee LLC, 100 Merchant Ave., Mount Joy, opening, Jan. 26. Pass. An irreversible registering temperature indicator was not provided and readily accessible for measuring the utensil surface temperature. Food facility person in charge not able to provide documentation/proof of license for supplier providing reduced oxygen packaging deli sandwiches, lettuce and tomatoes; corrected. All reduced oxygen packaging packaged food products were discarded. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the food prep area; corrected. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in restrooms to remind food employees to wash their hands; corrected.

Kountry Kitchen, 944 Lebanon Road, Manheim, complaint, Jan. 26. Fail. Employees eating in food prep areas; prior violation July 1, 2021. Excessive food residue not being scraped from dishes prior to warewashing. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Several bins of meat and poultry food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, located in the walk-in cooler, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Time in lieu of temperature being used as a control for potentially hazardous foods, but raw eggs dated Jan. 17 being held for more than four hours at 62 F; corrected — raw eggs discarded. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was 0 ppm, rather than 100-200 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions. Food employees in food prep area not wearing proper hair restraints such as beard covers. Facility did not have on hand quaternary ammonium test strips used to determine adequate sanitizer concentrations.

La Petite Patisserie, 621 Harrisburg Ave., follow-up, Jan. 26. Pass. No violations.

Olive Garden No. 1742, 35 S. Willowdale Drive, Jan. 26. Pass. Properly working sanitize buckets and utensils are not available for use during all hours of operation. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the bar area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Food employees working with exposed foods with fingernail polish and/or artificial fingernails. Dish storage unit is not being cleaned before using to store dishes. The hand-wash sinks in the kitchen area was blocked by a trashcan, food utensils and not accessible at all times for employee use. Kitchen area of the food facility is dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning. Food employees in kitchen area not wearing proper hair restraints such as nets, hats or beard covers. Food tray stored directly on the floor in walk-in cooler area, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Leaking dishwasher in need of repair. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil; walk-in cooler and freezer contain rust spots throughout unit. Fan guards have an accumulation of dust and dirt and need to be cleaned.

Pepperidge Farm, 35 S. Willowdale Drive, Jan. 26. Pass. No violations.

Wendy’s No. 19232, 3995 Columbia Ave., Columbia, Jan. 26. Pass. Water leaking from a pipe beneath the hand-wash sink in the back.

Canassatego Rainmaker Association, 700 E. Chestnut St., Jan. 25. Fail. Identified food contact surfaces were not clean to sight and touch. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the bar area. Ice unprotected in an area that is subject to potential contamination from use of soda gun. Provide lids for trash receptacles in the food prep area. Commercially processed foods not dated and labeled once removed from original container. Potatoes stored directly on the floor in dry storage area rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Ceiling in the rear storage area has a hole exposed, providing a source of potential contamination.

CVS No. 2158, 32 W. Lemon St., follow-up, Jan. 25. Pass. No violations.

Dunkin’, 737 S. Broad St., Lititz, opening, Jan. 25. Pass. Women’s toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Quat sanitizer leaking at the dispensing line from the three-compartment sink.

Lancaster Brewing Co., 302 N. Plum St., follow-up, Jan. 25. Fail. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Repair or replace rusty shelves identified during inspection.

Nanak Enterprises/Gas Mart, 653 Columbia Ave., Jan. 25. Fail. Remove all expired milk. Remove cardboard from reach in refrigeration unit. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available in walk-in fridge. Eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the reach-in refrigeration unit. Individually prepackaged food is not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. Clean shelves in reach-in refrigeration unit. Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Sugar Bowl Kos Inc., 601 W. Lemon St., Jan. 25. Pass. No violations.

Bruno’s At Greenfield, 555 Greenfield Road, Jan. 25. Pass. Restroom in the back is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Personal sodas and water stored above food for the business in the reach-in cooler, rather than being segregated on the bottom shelf. Test strips for quaternary ammonia expired 2019. Old food residue on the can opener blade; repeat violation from 2022. Food residue and food debris in the hand-wash sink in the front area.

Cabrera Grocery III LLC, 201 W. Vine St., follow-up, Jan. 24. Fail. Floor under hand-wash sink in the food prep area is not durable, smooth, nonporous, nonabsorbent. Front door of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. Food contact surface of the bain-marie is not smooth, easily cleanable and/or resistant to pitting, cracking or scratching.

Fulton Elementary School, 51 Fulton St., Ephrata, Jan. 24. Pass. No violations.

Garden Spot High School & Middle School, 669 E. Main St., New Holland, Jan. 24. Pass. No violations.

Gran Sabor Latino, 120 N. Franklin St., follow-up, Jan. 24. Pass. No violations.

Habano International Coffee Shop, 1515 Oregon Pike, change of owner, Jan. 24. Pass. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. The facility has an employee who has enrolled in an accredited food safety course. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of chlorine bleach.

Highland Elementary School, 99 Highland Ave., Ephrata, Jan. 24. Pass. No violations.

Lancashire Terrace, 6 Terrace Drive, Jan. 24. Pass. No violations.

Menchies Frozen Yogurt, 1500 Christopher Place, Suite B106, Jan. 24. Pass. No violations.

New Holland Elementary School, 126 Eastern School Road, New Holland, Jan. 24. Pass. No violations.

Pequea Church, 40 Church Road, Jan. 24. Pass. No violations.

The Steakout, 43 W. King St., follow-up, Jan. 24. Fail. Food ingredient storage containers in the food prep area are not labeled with the common name of the food. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil: floors, walls, vents. Floor in the food prep area is made of wood and not durable, smooth, nonporous, nonabsorbent. Wall in the food prep area is made of plaster and is cracked/roughened and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Ceiling tiles missing in the dry storage area and needs to be replaced.

Torres Family Bakery/Restaurant, 447 S. Prince St., Jan. 24. Fail. Food contact surface of the food prep table is not smooth, easily cleanable and/or resistant to pitting, cracking or scratching. Prepackaged foods are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts.

Torres Grocery, 136 S. Ann St., follow-up, Jan. 24. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill No. 170, 460 S. Duke St., follow-up, Jan. 24. Fail. Food stored under dirty ventilation ducts and subject to potential contamination. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the warewashing area.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 078, 863 Village Road, Lampeter, Jan. 24. Pass. Air duct needs cleaned as it is emitting dust and dirt into the air. The hand-wash sink in the area was blocked by a bottle of cleaning solution and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 263, 1561 Millport Road, Jan. 24. Pass. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Soap dispenser not working at hand-wash sink. Raw bacon stored above juice in the food display unit. The hand-wash sink in the area was blocked by cleaning supplies and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Udder Choice, 1812 W. Main St., Ephrata, Jan. 24. Pass. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold. Litter and debris under equipment. Assorted food was held at 42 F in the walk-in box rather than 41 F or below as required. The owner will have the unit serviced.

Cherry Hill Orchards Outlet, 400 Long Lane, Jan. 23. Pass. The hand-wash sink in the bakery was blocked by a large trash can and not accessible at all times for employee use. A squeegee stored in the hand-wash sink in the bakery, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Live cat on the premise of the food facility in the customer area. Assorted cleaners stored next to food equipment on a shelf in the bakery. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the bakery to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Cracked Pepper Catering, 341 E. Liberty St., Jan. 23. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster Bible College Student Center Cafe - Student Center Building, 901 Eden Road, Jan. 23. Pass. No violations.

Pepper Theo Cafe & Events, 555 W. James St., Jan. 23. Pass. No violations.

Rere’s Café, 1404 Kings Highway, Gap, Jan. 23. Pass. No violations.

Rere’s Cafe Trailer/CCHD No. 1206, 1404 Kings Highway, Gap, Jan. 23. Pass. No violations.

The Sandwich Factory II, 2520 Lititz Pike, Jan. 23. Pass. Torn rubber door gaskets on the sandwich prep unit, drawer-style cooling units, and the side order cooler. Food employees involved in food preparation at the flat grill not wearing a beard cover. An employee’s open beverage container (twist-cap variety) was on a food preparation table near the mixer. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the chlorine bleach of the mechanical dishwasher. Employees are unable to wash their hands properly due to the hot water being turned off at the hand-wash sink at the bar.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 008, 806 New Holland Ave., Jan. 23. Pass. Food Employee changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand-washing in between. The hand-wash sink in the food storage area was blocked by broom and light cover and not accessible at all times for employee use. Paper towel dispenser not working in men’s bathroom. Air duct needs cleaned as it is emitting dust and dirt into the air.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 041, 2787 Lincoln Highway East, Ronks, Jan. 23. Pass. The hand-wash sink in the food storage area was blocked by mopping and kitchen supplies and not accessible at all times for employee use. Hot dog bins stored directly on the floor in food prep area, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Hot dogs thawing in standing water in the three-bay sink in buckets, which is not an approved thawing method. Air duct needs cleaned as it is emitting dust and dirt into the air. Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Norbu Lancaster, 38 N. Christian St., non-routine special event, Jan. 22. Pass. No violations.

Oka Asian Fusion, 501 Harrisburg Ave., No. 721, nonroutine special event, Jan. 22. Pass. No violations.

Silantra Asian Street Kitchen, 101 E. King St., nonroutine special event, Jan. 22. Pass. No violations.