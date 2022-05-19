The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Bally Borough

Zinnia’s Tea House, 622 Main St, May 6, Pass. No violations.

Boyertown Borough

Durango’s, 120 E. Philadelphia Ave., May 6, Pass. No violations.

Caernarvon Township

Good Friend Chinese Restaurant, 206 Crossings Blvd, May 10, Pass. Food dispensing utensil in bulk foods stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container. Foods stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Hood filters in the facility are greasy and in need of cleaning. Egg rolls cooling at room temperature in the prep area, which is not a proper cooling method. The door located in the prep area of the food facility has a hole in the screen and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.

Douglass Township

Pine Forge Athletic Association, 1068 Douglas Dr, May 6, Pass. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible in the refrigerator and Coca Cola Cabinet.

Little Oley Tavern, 2068 Farmington Ave, May 12, Fail. Old food spilled in the bottom of the refrigerator in the kitchen. Hand wash sink in the outdoor bar is leaking at the drain. Floor tiles are cracked and loose in front of the Arctic Air Freezer in the kitchen. Beer cooler at the bar is leaking, and has torn gaskets with duct tape. Ponding water in the bottom of the single door Baine Marie, being soaked up with a towel. Old food residue in handwash sink indicates use other than hand washing. There is observable grease like build up on the sides, wall behind, and floor under the fryers.

Greenwich Township

Krumsville Inn, 1538 Krumsville Rd, May 11, Pass. Dish sink has a hose attachment that is hanging below the flood rim of the sink and not an appropriate air gap. Cardboard used as floor covering in the walk -in cooler. The area under the front bar grill had grease accumulation. The soda gun holder in the bar area had accumulation of food debris, Screen door located in the kitchen area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.

Kutztown School District Greenwich Elementary, 1457 Krumsville Rd, May 11, Pass. No violations.

Marion Township

Hi-Way Meat’s, 4030 Conrad Weiser Parkway, May 9, Pass. No violations

Maxatawny Township

Food Fix, Noble St, May 6, Pass. No violations.

Pretzel Revolution-Market Stand, 740 Noble St, May 6, Pass. No violations.

Muhlenberg Township

Foods of the Mediterranean, 2934 N 5th St, May 13, Pass. Floor tiles are cracked with missing pieces, and chipping wall paint, are not smooth, easily cleanable surfaces. Splash board behind utility sink with chips/missing corner; in need of replacement.

Krystyna’s Kitchen and Roman Deli, 2934 Nth 5th St, May 13, Pass. Employee’s open beverage container in the food area. Pans stored not covered or inverted.

Matt’s Coney Island, 2934 N 5th St, May 13, Pass. No violations.

Ontelaunee Township

BBQ and Eggacy, Leesport Farmers Market, May 11, Pass. Macaroni and cheese casserole was held at 95 °F in the upright hot-hold unit, rather than 135°F or above as required. The hand wash sink in the BBQ area does not have single use towels. Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the BBQ area. No sign or poster posted at the handwashing sink in the BBQ area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Door in the Eggacy area is open, unscreened, and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other pests.

Uncle Paul’s Stuffed Pretzels, 49 Pine Rd, May 12, Pass. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil; specifically a shelf above the handwashing sink and a small fan.

Reading City

Snowfox, 2020 N 13th St, May 6, Pass. No violations.

Weis Markets, 2020 N 13th St, May 6, Pass. No violations.

Atlas Deli and Grocery, 949 Franklin St, May 9, Pass. No violations.

Big Ken’s Pizza and Subs, 1311 Perkiomen Ave, May 9, Pass. Ventilation hood is in need of professional cleaning. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwashing sink in the food prep area. Walls and floors are not cleaned enough to prevent accumulation of dirt. Door to the outside, located in the dining area of the food facility is being propped open.

Bus Stop Shop Deli, 736 Franklin St, May 9, Pass. No violations

Santa Barbara, 850 Franklin St, May 9, Pass. No violations.

One of a Kind Grocery, 1047 Franklin St, May 9, Pass. No violations

Kathryn’s, 2000 Centre Ave, May 10, Pass. No violations.

15th and Cotton Food Market, 1521 Cotton St, May 12, Pass. Deli meats should be dated for 7 days. Vents in the open air cooler are dirty/dusty and in need of cleaning.

Citi-Sub and Grocery, 433 S 10th St, May 12, Pass. No violations.

El Primo Grocery and Deli, 1356 Cotton, May 12, Pass. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the kitchen area.

La Fritura Restaurant, 755 N. 10th St., May 12, Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration

Santa Rita Grocery Store, 1053 Cotton St, May 12, Pass. No violations.

Tambora Restaurant, 1600 Cotton St, May 12, Pass. No violations.

Wawa, 413 Lancaster Ave, May 12, Pass. Sanitizer not present at time of inspection.

Antojitos y Algo Restaurant, 154 Walnut St, May 13, Pass. No violations.

Caribe Grocery, 128 Walnut St, May 13, Pass. Entrance door to the outside, located in the retail area of the food facility is not self-closing and/or is being propped open.

Ray’s #1 Pizza, 841 Washington St, May 13, Pass. No violations.

Richmond Township

Dyn-a-mite auctions, 14040 Kutztown Rd, Pass. No violations.

Kirbyville Farm Market, 14030 Kutztown Rd., May 9, Pass. Thermometer for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the 2-door refrigeration unit in the deli area. Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the deli area. Containers of raw eggs stored above vegetables in the walk-in cooler.

Quality Baked Goods, 14030 Kutztown Rd., May 9, Pass. Insect control device in kitchen area near tabletop mixer with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and/or utensils.

Robeson Township

Crow Wagon, 142 Cacoosing Ln, May 6, Pass. No violations.

Washington Township

Jake’s Shakes, 545 Nintic Rd, Pass. No violations.