The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

China Inn Restaurant, 3985D Columbia Ave., follow-up, Feb. 3. Pass. The back door of the food facility has a gap around the entire door and does not protect against the entry of insects and rodents.

Columbia Mart, 890 Lancaster Ave., Columbia, Feb. 3. Pass. Wow Heads Delta 8 Sour Gummies, Errlli Apple Os HXC Gummies, Stoner Patch Dummies HXC, Dank Gummies HXC, Sky Heads Xtremes HXC Gummies, Weed Tarts Ropes Bites HXC, Trumocia Fun Cube Delta 8, Delta 8 THC Cereal Bar, Cookies and Cream Delta 8 THC Ceral Bar by Gold Spectrum CBD Johnson City TN, contain an unapproved additive. Such products are under FDA regulation and at which time CBD is not recognizable as a safe substance to be added to food. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the back to remind food employees to wash their hands. The hand-wash sink in the back was blocked by cans and bottles and not accessible at all times for employee use. Dead leaves, trash and debris on the outside and back of the facility.

Foresters Of America, 201 Locust St., Columbia, Feb. 3. Pass. Old food splatter on the upper interior of the microwave. Sausages were held at 106 F on the roller grill after being on for approximately three hours, rather than 135 F or above as required. Cigarette ashes in the hand-wash sink in the kitchen. A working container of Clorox stored on a shelf next to single-service to-go trays.

Hans Herr Elementary School, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter, Feb. 3. Pass. No violations.

Hissho Sushi at Franklin & Marshall, 628 College Ave., complaint, Feb. 3. Fail. Chicken wings being cooled in covered containers, which is not a proper cooling method. Several raw animal foods are stored above ready-to-eat foods in the reach-in refrigeration unit. Food ingredient storage containers, in the back food storage area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Scoops being stored in food with handles in product. Food stored directly on the floor in walk-in refrigeration and freezer units, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Date and label throughout. Clean vents throughout. Nonfood contact surfaces, walls and floors behind fryer not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Repair hand-wash sink in front food prep area.

Lampeter Elementary, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter, Feb. 3. Pass. No violations.

Lampeter-Strasburg High School, 1007 Village Road, Lampeter, Feb. 3. Pass. No violations.

Laurel View Market, 834 Lambert Road, Narvon, Feb. 3. Pass. No violations.

Level Up Pizza, 237 Locust St., Columbia, follow-up, Feb. 3. Pass. No violations.

Martin Meylin Middle School, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter, Feb. 3. Pass. No violations.

Olde House Bakery & Deli, 2122 Main St., Narvon, Feb. 3. Pass. Prepackaged bulk food is not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. Restrooms do not have a self-closing door. Women’s restroom is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins.

Prince Street Cafe - Columbia, 301 Walnut St., Columbia, opening Feb. 3. Pass. An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal labels are not available for monitoring the rinse temperature of the mechanical dishwasher. The dishwasher was checked with the inspector’s calibrated thermometer and is achieving the required sanitizing temperature. Restrooms are not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins.

#Homegoodies, 336 Locust St., Columbia, Feb. 2. Pass. Food employee involved in food preparation not wearing a beard cover; repeat violation of 2022. A bag of flour stored directly on the floor beneath a table, rather than six inches off the floor as required. Food equipment drying on towels. Single-service, single-use articles stored in the hallway directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor.

Amvets Post No. 153, 401 Second St., Columbia, Feb. 2. Pass. Grease build-up on the floor beneath the cookline and on the side of the char broiler. A gross amount of tan slime inside the ice maker. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen.

Cafe 301, mobile food facility Type 3, 1909 Cloverleaf Road, Mount Joy, opening Feb. 2. Pass. No violations.

Dollar General, 1256 River Road, Marietta, Feb. 2. Pass. Food facility is not removing dead and trapped pests from control devices frequently, as evidenced by two decaying rodents in pest control device in the back storage area near water system. Back receiving door located in the storage area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals; prior violation. Potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility in the back storage area due to multiple racks being stored against walls with cardboard and merchandise. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodent (more than 10 droppings) activity on shelves in the back storage, but facility does not have a pest control program.

Ezzy Eats LLC, mobile food facility Type 3, 1909 Cloverleaf Road, Mount Joy, opening, Feb. 2. Pass. Lightbulb not shielded or shatterproof over the grill area. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the food prep area; corrected. Facility did not have on hand quaternary ammonium test strips used to determine adequate sanitizer concentrations; corrected. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the food prep area; corrected.

Franklin’s Press/Visitor’s Center, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, Feb. 2. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration for low temperature chlorine dishwasher. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm and not 50-100 ppm as required.

Grand China, 156 Lancaster Ave., Columbia, Feb. 2. Pass. Old food residue on two cleavers, can opener, knife and the chopper.

Old San Juan, 201 W. Orange St., follow-up, Feb. 2. Pass. No violations.

Paradise Elementary School, 20 N. Belmont Road, Paradise, Feb. 2. Pass. No violations.

Pequea Valley High School, 4033 Newport Road, Kinzers, Feb. 2. Pass. Ice buildup in freezer ceiling directly over food. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Outside refuse lids open and not closed.

Starview Brews, 224 Locust St., Columbia, Feb. 2. Pass. No violations.

T J Rockwell’s, 800 Mount Gretna Road, Elizabethtown, follow-up, Feb. 2. Pass. The hand-wash sink in the bar area being used as a food preparation sink as evidenced by red liquid food in the sink.

Turkey Hill No. 68, 342 Chestnut St., Columbia, Feb. 2. Pass. Single-service, single-use articles (cups) stored in the walk-in cooler directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing; repeat violation of June 29, 2022.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 060, 2453 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown, Feb. 2. Pass. The hand-wash sink in the food storage area was blocked by dust pan and not accessible at all times for employee use. A working container of sanitizer was stored on the same counter with food display area. Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Belly’s BBQ & Burrito, 5503 Main St., East Petersburg, Feb. 1. Pass. All fountain drink nozzles in self-serve area have an accumulation of food residue on nonfood contact surfaces.

Boys & Girls Club Of Lancaster-Kitchen, 229 W. Lemon St., Feb. 1. Fail. Remove foil from stovetop. Date and label throughout. Sugar and flour ingredient storage containers in the food prep area are not labeled with the common name of the food. Clean and declutter walk-in freezer. Clean wall behind stove.

Cabrera Grocery III LLC, 201 W. Vine St., follow-up, Feb. 1. Pass. No violations.

Conestoga Valley Middle School, 500 Mount Sidney Road, Feb. 1. Pass. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the restroom area.

Conestoga Valley High School, 2110 Horseshoe Road, Feb. 1. Pass. No violations.

Culinary Services By Chef Oliver, 241 W. Lemon St., Feb. 1. Fail. Sugar and flour ingredient storage containers in the food prep area are not labeled with the common name of the food. Clean and declutter walk-in freezer. Date and label throughout. Remove foil from stovetop; corrected. Clean wall behind stove.

El Tio Mini Market, 320 S. Lime St., follow-up, Feb. 1. Pass. No violations.

Golden Gate Chinese Restaurant, 2100 Spring Valley Road, Feb. 1. Pass. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the women’s restroom. An employee’s open beverage container was on a food preparation table. Facility is using a “cement-style industrial mixer” made of a nonfood-grade material and constructed in a manner that can subject food to physical contamination. Working container (industrial sprayer) in the back used for storing chemicals taken from bulk supplies were not marked with the common name of the chemical. Raw shell eggs stored above assorted sauces in the walk-in cooler. Food facility is reusing plastic to-go bags to store food, which is intended to be a single-service or single-use article. The back storage area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning and organizing. A child’s scooter stored in the back room.

McDonald’s No. 6076, 311 Centerville Road, complaint, Feb. 1. Pass. No violations.

Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center, 2160 State Road, Feb. 1. Pass. Food employee in the dishwashing area, not wearing a beard cover. Old food residue on the inner rim of the slicer, the can opener blade, and the tomato slier. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the preparation area. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands. Static dust on the vent above the mechanical dishwasher.

Ride & Grind, 483 Royer Drive, opening, Feb. 1. Pass. Food facility has an employee who has taken the food safety course and is awaiting test results. Restrooms are not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of quaternary ammonia. Wall in the back has holes in it from removed equipment and is in need of repair. The floor/wall juncture in the back room is not coved and closed to 1/32 inch.

Shot And Bottle, 2 N. Queen St., follow-up, Feb. 1. Fail. Nonfood contact surfaces identified during inspection not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. In-use knives stored between the table edge and wall, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized. Food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in refrigeration unit rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the restroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Subway, 2102 Spring Valley Road, complaint, Feb. 1. Pass. No violations.

Torres Family Bakery/Restaurant, 447 S. Prince St., Building, follow-up, Feb. 1. Pass. No violations.

Willow Street Campus/ Lancaster Co. CTC, 1730 Hans Herr Drive, Willow Street, Feb. 1. Pas. Food facility is using sanitizer at a low concentration of 0 ppm in one sanitizer bucket, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level; corrected; person in charge discarded. Condensate line draining into right bay of two-compartment food prep sink, not in an approved floor drain. Forty-six cartons of 1% milk at the self-serve refrigerator beyond the sell-by date of Jan. 31; corrected; removed and discarded. An irreversible registering temperature indicator was not provided and readily accessible for measuring the utensil surface temperature.

Asian Taste, 2 W. Grant St., Jan. 31. Pass. No violations.

Donegal Primary High School, 1055 Koser Road, Mount Joy, Jan. 31. Pass. Ice accumulation on cooling unit evaporator lines, walls and ceiling in the walk-in freezer. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution in two buckets were 0 ppm, rather than 200 ppm as stated on the manufacturer’s use directions; corrected; discarded.

Dream Dinners, 1577 Manheim Pike, Jan. 31. Pass. Food equipment stored beneath the plumbing of the hand-wash sink in the back.

Flik at Armstrong World Industries, 2500 Columbia Ave., Jan. 31. Pass. Raw shell eggs stored above bottles of dressing in the walk-in cooler. Two employee open beverage containers (twist-cap variety) were near the hand-wash sink at the cookline and one at the salad bar, a food preparation area. An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal labels are not available for monitoring the sanitizing rinse of the mechanical dishwasher. Old food residue on the inner rim of the slicer. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.

Glick’s Natural Products, 120 Geist Road, Jan. 31. Pass. Bags of assorted salts, soybeans, flour and rice stored directly on the floor near the walk-in cooler rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Food facility has packaged herbs and spices and hermetically sealed herbal blends that are from an unapproved source; voluntarily removed from the shelf.

Namaste Restaurant, 2101 Columbia Ave., Jan. 31. Pass. Packaging tape and duct tape, not approved for repairs, being used to hold the gaskets on to several cooling unit doors. Torn rubber door gaskets on two cooling units. Food facility is reusing plastic to-go bags, which is intended to be a single-service or single-use article. Facility is using them to store food. Hand sanitizer stored on a shelf with food in the food preparation area. An aerosol can of fragrance spray stored on a shelf in the downstairs preparation room with bags of food. Flaking paint and efflorescence on the wall along the stairway. An employee’s open beverage containers were on a table in the downstairs preparation room. Pieces of goat meat thawing in standing water in the two-compartment sink, which is not an approved thawing method. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the storage area downstairs. Ceiling tiles are missing in the women’s restroom located downstairs and need to be replaced.

Sabor Cibaeno Grocery, 300 Coral St., Jan. 31. Fail. Repair floor in kitchen area. Outer door in front of kitchen area has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. Repair or replace rusty shelves in reach-in refrigeration unit. Remove cardboard from reach-in refrigeration unit. Date and label throughout.

Sai Gon Cafe, 1575 Manheim Pike, Jan. 31. Pass. Shrimp thawing in standing water in a large pot, which is not an approved thawing method. Food employee personal belongings: cellphone, pain medications and Neosporin in the back with food and food equipment, although lockers are provided. The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical warewashing machine did not reach 165 F. The mechanical dishwasher only reached a temperature of 155 F after being in operation for a while. The facility will use the three-compartment sink for sanitizing. Old food residue on different areas of the slicer.

Stubby’s Bar And Grille, 701 Olde Hickory Road, follow-up, Jan. 31. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill No. 170, 460 S. Duke St., follow-up, Jan. 31. Pass. No violations.

Ace Sushi at Lancaster General Hospital, 555 N. Duke St., opening, Jan. 31. Pass. No violations.

Bart-Colerain Elementary School, 1336 Noble Road, Christiana, Jan. 30. Pass. No violations.

Blazin J’s, 15 E. King St., follow-up, Jan. 30. Pass. No violations.

Blue Pacific Sushi & Grill, 1500 Oregon Pike, Jan. 30. Pass. Cooked chicken cooling in a container greater than 4 inches deep, which is not a proper cooling method. Single-service, single-use articles (cups, hinged-lid containers) stored in the basement directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. Old food residue on peelers, choppers, cleavers and can openers stored in bins as clean. Old food residue on the slicer and the inner rim of the slicer. A small amount of black residue up inside the ice maker. A grease buildup and food crumbs on top of the stove. An egg mix was held at 61 F in the food preparation area rather than 41 F or below as required. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm and not 50-100 ppm as required. The facility will use the mechanical dishwasher to wash and rinse equipment and will use the one bowl of the three-compartment sink for sanitizing.

G-Sapphire African Market, 14 S. Lime St., Jan. 30. Fail. Clean reach-in freezer. Clean and declutter walk-in freezer. Remove cardboard from shelves throughout.

Kids Corner Learning Center, 302 S. Prince St., Jan. 30. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster Mennonite High School, 2176 Lincoln Highway East, Jan. 30. Pass. Box of fries stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler area rather than 6 inches off the floor as required.

Lutheran Church Of The Good Shepherd, 750 Greenfield Road, Jan. 30. Pass. Old food residue on the can opener blade.

Rice & Noodles, 1238 Lititz Pike, Jan. 30. Pass. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing beard covers. Old food residue on the slicer blade and three knives. A black and tan residue up inside the ice maker. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 10 ppm and not 50-100 ppm as required. The sanitizer tubing was not connected. Tube was reinserted, the mechanical dishwasher was primed and the correct chlorine concentration was obtained. Food employees involved in food preparation wearing a bracelet and a wristwatch.

Sky Zone, 1701 Hempstead Road, Jan. 30. Pass. Static dust collecting on the fixtures and wall behind the Turbochef. old food residue on the cup holder of the F’real machine. Encrusted, old cheese residue inside, under and the outside of the hot cheese machine. A working container of a degreaser was stored on top of the ice maker. An employee’s open beverage container (twist-cap variety) was on a food preparation area. Single-service, single-use articles (two boxes of drinking cups) stored in the back directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. Three pizza cutters and a scoop stored as clean in a container, greasy and not clean to sight and touch.

Spring House Brewery, 209 Hazel St., Jan. 30. Fail. Date and label throughout. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Declutter and clean shelves in front food prep area. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Clean shelves in walk-in refrigeration unit. Clean walls and floors in warewashing area. Clean floors in downstairs bar area. Repair or replace rusty shelves in refrigeration unit in kitchen area. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available throughout. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Soda guns, a food contact surface, was not clean to sight and touch in upstairs bar.

Worship Center, 2384 New Holland Pike, Jan. 30. Pass. Old food residue on the splash guard of the mixer. The hand-wash sinks in the food preparation area in the back are being used as a food preparation sink as evidenced by fruit and fruit juice. Old food residue on the slicer blade and inner rim. Hand sanitizer stored on a shelf next to packets of coffee and coffee makers and the ice scoop.