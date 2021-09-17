The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Berrysburg Borough

Schiano’s, 111 West Market St., follow-up, Sept. 9. Pass. Ice machine, a food contact surface, had black mold and was not clean to sight and touch. Mops are not hung to air dry.

Derry Township

Foltz’s, 100 Hersheypark Dr., Sept. 10. Pass. No violations.

Sheetz, 685 East Main St., complaint, Sept. 8. Pass. Bulk quaternary sanitizer solution, supplied through a pump at the ware washing area and used by the facility to sanitize high-touch surfaces throughout the food preparation areas, was empty at the time of inspection.

East Hanover Township

Sensenig Royce, 2491 Sand Beach Rd., follow-up, Sept. 8. Fail. Food facility failed to comply with labeling regulations when selling small flock eggs directly to the consumer. Food facility is using an approved non-public water system, but does not have current laboratory testing results for water potability.

Elizabethville Borough

Broad Mountain Vineyard, 45 West Broad St., Sept. 10. Pass. No violations.

Halifax Township

Camp Hebron-Breezewood, 957 Camp Hebron Rd., Sept. 8. Pass. Food ingredient storage containers not labeled with the common name of the food. Bacon, baked goods and other were beyond the seven-day use or sell by date and requires discarding. Decaying mouse in pest control device in the Breezewood kitchen area. A working container of blue and yellow colored cleaner and sanitizer was stored above or on the same shelf with food, equipment or single service articles

Harrisburg City

Theo’s Snack Bar at the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency, 1200 North Seventh St., Sept. 9. Pass. Chili, a commercially processed food, was only heated to 85 degrees F before being placed in the steam table and not to 135 degrees F for hot holding as required. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the temporary sanitizing bucket at the cook line area was 100 parts per million, rather than 200-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions. Various sandwiches, cakes, cheesecakes, and salads were not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient and allergen statement, net weight, distributed by statement or nutritional facts. Cracked door handle on the exterior of the stand-up refrigerator by the 'Starbucks' cafe station.

Bucky’s Festival Foods, 4635 Mount View Rd., Sept. 4. Pass. Scoop being stored in the ice machine with handle buried beneath the ice. Wash compartment of the manual ware wash equipment contained dirty wash water. The hand wash sink does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 degrees F. A temperature measuring device for measuring manual ware washing wash and sanitizing water temperatures is not available. Food facility does not have a three-compartment sink for manual ware washing. The hand wash sink for employees is not convenient and easily accessible.

Frituras, 3803 Bonnyview Rd., non-routine special event, Sept. 4. Pass. No violations.

Jackson Township

Fisherville Volunteer Fire Company, 16 Church St., Sept. 8. Pass. No violations.

Lower Paxton Township

Brother Joe’s Pizza, 6501 Allentown Blvd., Sept. 7. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. Refrigeration equipment, floors throughout kitchen and grease hood filters above the pizza ovens have an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and debris. Soap and paper towels were not available at the hand wash sink in the front counter area. Food employees in the kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Soda machine nozzles, and dough mixer bowl, food contact surfaces, were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Ceiling tiles missing in the kitchen area. Interior surface of walk-in cooler door and pizza making bain marie equipment are cracked and repaired with duct tape — materials unapproved for food equipment. Employee personal phones, glasses and cigarettes on various working equipment throughout the kitchen area. Various cut vegetables in the walk-in cooler area stored open with no covering. Various frozen foods stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer area, rather than six inches off of the floor as required. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 10 parts per million, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Floor tiles in the kitchen area are cracked, roughened and not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. The insect control device located in back kitchen area is not designed to retain the insect in the device, and has the potential to contaminate food, equipment or utensils.

Got Jerk Island Grill at Sunoco, 4220 Union Deposit Rd., Sept. 7. Pass. No violations.

Market Wagon, 6380 Flank Dr. Suite 800, opening, Sept. 7. Pass. No violations.

Middletown Borough

Seven Sorrows BVM Parish, 280 North Race St., Sept. 9. Pass. No violations.

Seven Sorrows BVM School, Race and Conewago Streets., Sept. 9. Pass. No violations.

Millersburg Borough

Sweet Treats and More, 515 River St., Sept. 9. Pass. No violations.

Swatara Township

Vincenzo Pizza, 6301 Grayson Rd., Sept. 9. Pass. No violations.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 3501 Paxton St., Sept. 8. Pass. Various frozen foods, in the walk-in freezer area, possibly subject to water entry and are stored or displayed in direct contact with ice. Interior of ice machine and soda nozzles of the server's station, food contact surfaces, had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Refrigerated, time and temperature control for safety food was beyond the use-by date. Interior of refrigeration equipment, bain marie equipment and mop sink area were not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Water leaking at the mop sink in the rear of the facility.

South Philly Hoagies, 3108 Parkview Ln., Sept. 8. Pass. Floor and wall coving of the walk-in cooler area, is made of stainless steel, and is not durable. Walk-in cooler fan guards and shelving racks, of the food facility are extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

Express Friendly Store, 5590 Derry St., Sept. 8. Pass. No violations.

Ruby Tuesday, 3991 Paxton St., change of owner, Sept. 7. Pass. The food-contact surfaces of equipment and utensils did not reach 160 degrees F during the sanitizing cycle of the high temperature dishwasher. Salsa, cheese sauce and commercially processed food was only heated to 95 degrees F before being placed in the steam table and not to 135 degrees F for hot holding as required. Employee coats, jackets and backpacks stored at the cook line area, and can potentially contaminate food, equipment and utensils.

Upper Paxton Township

David’s Community Bible Church, 1072 State Route 25, Sept. 7. Pass. No violations.

Washington Township

Subway and Auntie Anne’s, 200 Kocher Ln., Sept. 9. Pass. Open Sanitizer test strips not reading sanitizer level. Microwave has accumulation of food residue on the interior top. Cooked chicken, ham and turkey lunchmeat held at 48.5, 59.0 and 49.2 degrees F rather than 41 degrees F or below as required. Ceiling tiles missing in the food prep area, and store room area need replaced.