The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Avondale Borough

Latinomex, 90 W State St, Oct. 25, Pass. Clean the shelves of the dry food shelves and maintain them in clean condition.

Caln Township

Acme Markets, 3951 Lincoln Hwy, Oct. 25, Pass. Observed a floor merchanise refrigerator located in the meat area with seafood and cocktail sauces holding a temperature of 51°F. Repair/Replace and do not use the refrigerator unless it is capable of maintaining potentially hazardous food at 41°F or less at all times. Provide receipt of repair or replacement. Observed stained ceiling tiles in a couple different locations throughout the facility. Replace all stained ceiling tiles located within the facility.

East Marlborough Township

Unionville High School, 750 Unionville Rd, Oct. 26, Fail.Repair the light in the employee toilet room. At the three compartment sink, the left faucet is leaking. Repair.Clean the floor/wall juncture under the prep sink. A serving station has been re-opened in the service area, however, there isn't a handwashing sink easily accessible. Either relocate the serving station or, install a handwashing sink.

East Nantmeal Township

7-Eleven Inc, 40286 H Pa TRPK & Marsh Rd, Oct. 25, Pass. Numerous prepackaged chicken sandwiches and wraps had no date markings. Provide date markings for shelf life and proper FIFO rotation. Correct immediately. The level of QAC sanitizer at the three compartment sink measured 0 ppm. The detergent dispenser seemed to be broken (no suds). Have both soap and sanitizer dispensers inspected and repaired. Correct within 48 hours. Until repaired manually dilute detergent and sanitizer. Maintain the sanitizer level according to manufacturer recommendations. Upon starting the inspection, the handwashing sink was blocked by boxes. Boxes were relocated at the time of inspection. Keep the handwashing sinks supplied and accessible at all times. Two ceiling light fixtures in the walk-in cooler were not fully lit. Have the fixtures serviced and repaired. Maintain lighting in good repair. Clean/repair the following: * Walk-in flooring; pooling water * Dishwashing area light shields; dead bugs Correct both within 24 hours. No valid Chester County Certified Food Manager Certificate posted. Ms. Madeline Eck has completed National Registry Certified Food Manager Coursework. Ms. Eck needs to register with the Chester County Certified Food Manager Program. Application Attached. You are required to have at least one Chester County Certified Food Manager working full time in the facility.

Nantmeal United Methodist Church, 359 Nantmeal Rd, Oct. 25, Pass. The bleach on location for sanitizing was not approved for use in sanitizing food-contact surfaces. Bleach used for sanitizing must have instructions on the label for sanitizing "dishes and glassware" or for sanitizing "food-contact surfaces." Do not use the bleach on location for sanitizing dishes, and obtain bleach approved for sanitizing dishes before the next event using the kitchen.

Peter J Camiel Service Plaza, 121 Marsh Rd, Oct. 25, Fail. Observed the following liquid dairy products to be outdated: * Starbuck's area 4 gallons of whole milk with dates either 10/19 or 10/22. * Starbuck's area 2 gallons of low fat milk with expiration dating of 10/4. All items were removed for vendor crediting. You must monitor expiration dates daily. Liquid dairy products are to be used by the manufacturer provided expiration date. Any "out of date" products must be placed in a segregated area that is clearly marked for returns or simply discarded. Roy Rodgers. The chicken breading station has been relocated. The open faced batter container is stocked directly below the handsink paper towel dispenser. To protect the batter from contamination from dripping hands, either relocate the paper towel dispenser or relocate the batter station. Thoroughly clean the following: * Roy Rodgers. Observed the refrigeration unit under the flat top to be soiled with grease. * Roy Rodgers. Deep fryer flues were encrusted with grease. Clean. * Starbuck's. Front service area equipment had observed dust and debris. Thoroughly clean and sanitizer all equipment. * Starbuck's. True two door cooler had black residual on its shelving. Clean and sanitize shelving. Maintain all food contact and non-food contact equipment in a clean and sanitary state. The following plumbing/plumbing fixtures were observed in disrepair: * Starbuck's. Leak in the drain line of the three compartment sink * Starbuck's. Pressure sprayer used for blender rinsing was leaking. Repair or replace. * Pizza three compartment sink; broken wash side spigot head. * Roy Rodgers. Observed a leak under the left compartment of the food preparation sink All plumbing must be maintained in good repair. Repair all plumbing works within 7 days. Starbuck's Area. Upon entry, no paper towels were present at the Starbuck's rear handwashing sink. Maintain all handwashing stations properly supplied at all times. Paper towels were stocked at the time of inspection. Roy Rodgers. Observed two lights out under the rear hood ventilation system. Repair/replace bulbs within 3 days. Maintain lighting systems in good repair. Clean/repair the following structure: * Roy Rodgers walk-in refrigeration (s) flooring. Numerous panels were loose and sticking up around the edges. Repair. * Roy Rodgers. The ceiling panels near the front cookline are discolored/dirty. Clean or replace. If replaced, new paneling must be smooth, durable and easily cleanable. * Starbuck's. Clean the flooring under dry storage shelving; soiled debris. * Basement beverage room. Various liquid debris on the ground. Clean/mop. * Basement hallway. Spill on the ground near the hot water room entrance. Clean/mop. * Starbuck's. Observed one ceiling tile in disrepair in the rear storage room. Replace the broken tile. Maintain all structures in good repair and in a clean, sanitary state. Clean all within 24 hours. Complete necessary repairs within 10 days. The following vector activity was observed: * Small flies observed in Starbuck's Cafe. The majority of flies were observed underneath the three bay sink and near the blender mixing area. * House flies observed in the Roy Rodgers chicken preparation room * Ants observed on the Roy Rodgers beverage walk-in flooring The following must be completed: * All area's must be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized * Extermination services shall inspect and treat the facility. Maintain frequent extermination until elimination is completed. Copies of extermination invoices must be maintained on site for Department viewing. * All points of vector entry must be sealed/eliminated * Harborage areas must be eliminated either by proper cleaning or sealing of structure. No Chester County Certified Food Manager. You are required to have at least one full time Chester County Certified Food Manager working at the facility. Attached is an application for registration with the Chester County Certified Food Manager Program. Complete and submit with required fee within 7 days.

East Nottingham Township

Bigfoot’s Express, 2233 Baltimore Pike, Oct. 25, Pass. Cleaning is needed under and behind all food service equipment including the cookline.

East Pikeland Township

Brazil 2 Go, 260 Schuylkill Rd, Oct. 25, Pass. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in 4 cooling unit.

East Whiteland Township

Strawberry Bakery, 365 W Lancaster Ave, Oct. 25, Fail. EHS observed three dented cans on the dry storage shelf. Facility must discard or return the dented cans. Staff must check all canned items for dents. An employee was observed touching strawberries with their bare hands. Staff stated that half the strawberries will be cooked and half the strawberries will be not cooked and placed in a strawberry shortcake. Staff can not use bare hands to touch ready to eat food items. All of the strawberries must be cooked. Milk was observed at 51 degrees in the Victory cold holding unit. Milk was discarded on site. Staff stated all other food items were placed in the unit an hour ago. These food items were moved into the walk in cooler. Do not use the Victory cold holding unit until it has been serviced and has a temperature of 41 degrees or below at all times. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Obtain a food probe thermometer to take proper temperatures of food in the facility. Dishes and utensils observed in the handwash sink, indicating uses other than handwashing. Ensure that the handwash sinks are used for handwashing only. EHS observed numerous ceiling tiles stained from a leak throughout the facility. Facility must fix the leak and replace all the ceiling tiles with a smooth, non-absorbent, and easily cleanable ceiling tile.

Stove & Tap, 245 Lancaster Ave, Oct. 25, Fail. EHS observed an employee wiping their gloved hands with a dirty rag. EHS had employee take off their gloves and wash their hands. Retrain staff on proper handwashing procedures. EHS observed a wine bottle being chilled in the ice used for customers drinks. Facility must discard the ice and clean and sanitize the ice bin. Do not store drinks and items in the ice that is being used for drinks. EHS observed a pot on the floor directly next to a pool of chemicals that was dripping from a broken bottle. EHS asked employee what they were doing with the pot on the ground. Employee stated that the pot was cleaned and was ready to be put back. EHS had employee take the pot to be washed, rinsed, and sanitized. Facility cannot store clean dishes on the floor where they can be contaminated. Facility also must clean up the spilled chemicals. EHS observed an employee cutting vegetables with their cellphone on the cutting board. Employee must move their cell phone and take the cutting board to be washed, rinsed, and sanitized. Facility cannot store personal items like cellphones on food contact surfaces. EHS observed one spray bottle in the bar area not labeled with the common name of the chemical. Facility must label all chemicals bottles with the common name of the chemical

Venice Pizza & Pasta, 60 E Lancaster Ave, Oct. 25, Fail. Raw shrimp was observed to be stored above sauces and other cooked ready to eat food items. Ensure that all raw products are stored below ready to eat food items. Squeeze bottles, food ingredient storage containers, throughout the kitchen area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Ensure all squeeze bottles are properly labeled with the common name of the food ingredient. EHS observed bowls being used as food dispensing utensils which are not allowed. Facility must remove all of the bowls and obtain food dispensing utensils and keep the handle above the top of the food in the containers. Observed in-use knives and /or cleavers stored between table edges or between tables, an area not easily cleanable & sanitized. Remove the knives to be washed, rinsed, and sanitize and do not store in-between tables. Observed wet wiping cloths in kitchen area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Facility must have sanitizer buckets throughout the facility for staff to keep wet wiping cloths in. Observed food stored directly on the floor in the walk in cooler, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Move all food items 6 inches off the floor as required. Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the cold holding units, is not being date marked. Ensure all ready to eat food items that are being stored in the facility for more than 24 hours are being date marked. Wash, rinse, and sanitize the can opener. If a facility is unable to clean the can opener, the facility must purchase a new can opener. Facility must clean the following: -All drains in the facility, specifically the warewashing sink drain and the soda machine drains. -All walls -All shelves. -The floors under the cookline equipment. Throughout the facility, EHS observed numerous holes in the walls. The facility must inspect the facility and repair any holes or openings in the walls. EHS observed one live baby cockroach on the ground near the soda machine on the right side of the facility. EHS observed the baby cockroach crawl under the cove base. EHS observed a few dead coackroaches in the cabinet under the soda machine. EHS observed one live adult cockroach crawling on the canned items in the back area of the kitchen near the walk in cooler. EHS observed two dead cockroaches behind the ice machine in the back area. Facility must take measures to control, reduce and eliminate vectors, specifically cockroaches. Complete/continue the following: * Certified pest control operator must continue service Biweekly. Submit copies of reports to Department promptly after each service * Maintain facility surfaces, plumbing and equipment in clean condition and good repair * Inspect incoming shipments for vectors * Keep all foods covered in storage * Remove any/all cockroaches and disinfect the affected area. The facility must sanitize the cans before opening them.

Hampton Inn Great Valley, 635 Lancaster Ave, Oct. 26, Fail. Food ingredient storage containers, in the kitchen area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Ensure that all food items are properly labeled with the common name of the food items. 30 yogurts were in the customer self serve refrigerator in the dining room that had an expiration date of 10/23/2022. All of the yogurts were discarded on site. Employees must check all date marks on food items. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Facility must keep documentation for food items. The two compartment sink counter is cracked and peeling. The facility must replace the counter to make it smooth, non-absorbent, and easily cleanable. There is a gap in the beverage air yogurt fridge between the gasket, which is allowing the cold air to escape from the refrigerator. Facility must repair the refrigerator so that there is no gap. EHS asked employees to go over the facility's ware washing procedures with the two compartment sink. Employee stated that the handsink is used as the sanitizer compartment. The hand sink is for handwashing only. Facility must have a written policy for ware washing items at the two compartment sink. Sweep the dumpster area to get rid of any trash that is on the ground. The wall is peeling in the kitchen area. Repair the wall so that it is smooth, non-absorbent, and easily cleanable. The food facility does not maintain Certified Food Manager records as required. Post the certified food manager certificate in public view.

Kennett Township

Taqueria Moroleon Restaurant, 9173 Gap Newport Pike, Oct. 25, Fail. Raw fish was stored above cooked food in the small bain marie. Store raw foods below cooked foods. Foods were rearranged during inspection. Thermometers for checking food temperatures were not available. Thermometers must be used to ensure foods are thoroughly cooked and to monitor cooling. Thermometers were ordered for same day delivery during inspection. Chlorine test strips were not supplied to the kitchen dishwasher or bar dishwasher. Ensure test strips are supplied at all times and are used daily to check Cl levels. Hot water handle is missing from bar 3 bay sink (in basement). Supply a handle. Bar has not been in use. Stairs to the basement (in the kitchen) are worn and no longer cleanable. Clean, repaint and install a rubber runner down the stairs. Small bain marie (closest to the dishwasher) is leaking. Water is pooling inside. Repair refrigerator. Replace dirty mop heads and install a rack to hang them at the mop sink instead of propping them up in the mop sink. This will prevent them from falling on to the prep sink. Chemical spray bottles were stored on the prep sink drain board with a colander of washed lettuce. Do not store chemicals with foods. Bottles were relocated.

Kennett Square Borough

Kennett Monthly Meeting, 125 W Sickle St, Oct. 24, Pass. No violations.

Lower Oxford Township

Taqueria El Gordo, 800 Commons Dr, Oct. 24, Pass. No violations.

Lower Oxford Township

La Latina International Market, 309 Limestone Rd, Oct. 24, Fail. Observed food stored uncovered inside the Avantco bain marie in the kitchen. Ensure that all food is covered in storage. Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in refrigerator, is not being date marked. Foods were dated during this inspection. Ensure consistent date-marking of all TCS ready to eat food prepared in the facility. Commercially processed ready to eat food (cooked ham), located in the walk-in refrigerator, and held for more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. The opened loaf of cooked ham was dated during this inspection. Observed water leaking from under the 5 door freezer in the retail sales area. It appears the evaporator pan is not working. Make necessary repairs. The wash solution temperature in the mechanical warewash equipment sanitizing with chemicals was less than 120°F, rather than not less then 120°F, as required. Make necessary repairs. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. In the interim all warewashing must be conducted at the 3 bay sink. Do not use the mechanical dishwasher until it is serviced and operating in accordance with the manufacturer's data plate. Make necessary repairs. Observed residential style microwave oven being used on top of the ice machine. The microwave was taken out of service. Detergent bulk container supplying detergent to the wash compartment of the mechanical warewashing equipment was empty. In the interim all warewashing must be conducted at the 3 bay sink. Knives are stored on the wall on a magnetic strip above the wash compartment of the 3 bay sink where they are subject to food/washing solution splatter- observed splatter on knives when 3 bay sink was in use. Relocate knives away from the warewashing areas. A full deep cleaning is needed in the following locations: * floor in the walk-in coolers; * inside Avantco bain maire near the cookline; * wire shelves above food preparation table near the walk-in coolers; * under grate inside pre-rinse sink at mechanical dishwasher; * inside utility room by deli area- mold-like growth on closet walls; * under and behind the cookline area; * inside display cases in the deli area. Observed bags of powdered detergent stored in the hand sink to the left of the 3 bay sink. These items were removed from the hand sink. Ensure that hand sinks are used for handwashing at all times and easily accessible. Observed water leaking under the sanitize compartment of 3 bay sink. Observed water leaking from pipe connection in closet near UV disinfection system. Observed water leaking around hot water heater in utility closet near deli area. Make necessary repairs. Observed trash on the ground around the outside dumpster areas. Clean up all trash today and maintain it in a clean and sanitary condition. Outside waste handling unit on right hand drain plug removed. Install drain plug. Observed floor surface throughout the sales floor peeling/cracking thus not easily cleanable. No soap or paper towels were provided at the both hand sinks in the kitchen. Soap and paper towels were provided at the time of this inspection. Ensure that all hand sinks are properly stocked with soap and paper towels at all times. Observed stained and bulging ceiling tiles with mold-like growth throughout the facility. Remove all clutter and unused equipment outside the facility. Observed old refrigerators/freezers, buckets, box spring, crates, pots, etc.

New Garden Township

Chartwells at New Garden Elementary School, 265 New Garden Rd, Oct. 24, Fail. Observed 2 decaying mice on a glue trap behind the stove. Observed 2 dead mice on a glue board behind the freezer in the storage room. A few mouse droppings were found behind equipment in the kitchen and storage room. It was reported that Erlich Pest Control treated the facility for 1 month. PCO was contacted for treatment today. Increase treatment to ensure pests are eliminated.

Penn Township

Penn London Elementary School, 383 Jennersville Rd, Oct. 26, Pass. Observed Sani-T quaternary ammonia sanitizer spray bottle at >400ppm. Adjusted dilution recipe and observed 200ppm. Fill a Sani-T spray bottle to fill the line and add 1/2 teaspoon. Ensure proper sanitizing solution concentration between 200-400ppm as per manufacturer's label instructions.

Phoenixville Borough

Rebel Hill Brewing Company, 242 Bridge St, Oct. 24, Pass. Food prep sink lacking proper visible 1 " air gap. Provide. Provide a hand wash sink sign at all hand wash sinks throughout.

Wasko’s, 223 Gay St, Oct. 26, Pass. No violations.

South Coventry Township

Pughtown Agway, 819 Pughtown Rd, Oct. 26, Pass. No violations.

Spring City Borough

El Rincon Criollo 2, 13 Riverside Dr, Oct. 24, Pass. Faucet at hand wash sink spraying at base. Repair to a tight seal.

Tredyffrin Township

Black Powder Tavern, 1164 Valley Forge Rd, Oct. 25, Pass. No violations.

Nudy’s Cafe, 120 W Swedesford Rd, Oct. 25, Follow Up, Pass. No violations.

Valley Forge Elementary School, 99 Walker Rd, Oct. 25, Fail. Two coolers on each servery line observed with chocolate milk 5 days past the manufacturer's date code of 10/20/22 sell by date. As stated in previous inspection reports, all dairy must be used by the manufacturers date coding, best by, sell by, use by dates. Milk crates pulled during inspection. Empty into the mop sink prior to being placed in the dumpster. The following equipment is not observed in good repair; 1-Small steamer on the far right side of the hood needs to be delimed. Staff has made attempts but appears not to work. De-lime unit per manufacturer's guidelines. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dust / debris 1- Ceiling vent on left side of hood line.

Veggielicious Foods, 312 W Swedesford Rd, Oct. 26, Pass. Install a drying rack above the three bay sink for clean equipment. Send a photo to the Department upon completion. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Obtain two food probe thermometers for this facility. The following equipment not observed in good repair; 1-Ansul and fire tags dated May 2021. Obtain current tags dated within one calendar year. The CCHD certified food manager will be Jennifer Ehlers. Please submit course enrollment verification to the Department within 20 days and obtain a CCHD CFM within 90 days of the opening inspection. A CCHD CFM application has been attached.

Westlakes Cafe, 1055 Westlakes Dr, Oct. 26, Pass. No violations.

Westtown Township

Aramark at Bayard Rustin High School, 1100 Shiloh Rd, Oct. 25, Fail. At the pizza station, sausage was observed on the counter at 75 F. Sausage was discarded on-site. It must either be kept hot (>135 F) or cold (<41 F). The following equipment is labeled "do not use" due to being in disrepair: a. 4-door refrigerator near pizza/hot food area b. Unit #8 Repair or remove. It was also observed that a section of the dry storage room has equipment that has not been used for several years. Remove all unused/unnecessary equipment. Clean the shelves in the dry storage room and walk-in refrigerator. Maintain in clean condition. In the warewashing room, the water is constantly running at the handwashing sink. Make all necessary repairs.

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 10 W Pleasant Grove, Oct. 26, Pass. In the 2-door reach-in Continental refrigerator, an accumulation of ice was observed in the unit and operating at 45 F. No potentially hazardous foods were observed being stored in it at this time. Make all necessary repairs to ensure the unit is in good repair and operating <41 F prior to using.

West Chester Borough

Atexquita Mexican Restaurant, 505 E Gay St, Oct. 24, Fail. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the Quaternary Ammonia sanitizer. Supply a QT 10 test kit within 7 days. The Cooking Exhaust Hood system is not adequately removing smoke and grease from the air-when meats are cooked-smoke is filling up the kitchen and the dining room. The hood must be serviced and repaired within 24 hours. The bottom portion of the rear exit door is damaged and it has a large gap at the threshold and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Repair this door to be in good repair within 7 days. Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) ready-to-eat food-numerous types of drinks- prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the 1 Door Refrigerator in the Server Area, are not being date marked. This was explained on site. You must date each container with the date made. Correct today. Chicken tinga was held at 49°F in the food prep table and not 41°F or below as required. The 2 Door Continental Freezer was found operating at 33°F and the foods inside were beginning to feel soft to the touch. Repair these units immediately. The 3 Door Under Counter Refrigerator was empty and operating at 57°F. I was informed a part has been ordered. The handwash sink located in the Men's Toilet Room does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F. There is no running hot water available. Supply hot water to this sink within 24 hours.

Kentucky Fried Chicken/Taco Bell, 519 E Market St, Oct. 24, Fail. The mechanical jets are no longer working in the wash compartment of the 3 bay sink. The sink also has a dent in the bottom which now accumulates food debris and water-it will not drain properly. Repair the jets and the dent or replace this sink within 30 days. Non-food contact surfaces are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil-clean the following: 1. Walk In Chicken Cooler-the entire box from top to bottom. 2. Entire interior of the large free standing hot box. Correct within 3 days. Observed loose trash and a trash bag on the ground around the dumpsters- not in the closed waste handling units. Clean up this area within 24 hours. Replace all dim lights inside the walk in refrigerator. Replace one missing light shield. Correct within 7 days. The following must be thoroughly cleaned: 1. All kitchen floors-especially under equipment and both storage rooms floors. 2. Floor, plumbing pipes and the floor drain under the 3 bay sink. 3. All equipment on the centerline. Correct within 10 days. Food facility operator failed to post an original, valid Chester County Health Department Certified Food Manager in a location conspicuous to the consumer. The CFM Certificate was observed in the office in a folder. Post immediately.

West Goshen Township

GoPuff/GoBrands, 211 Carter Dr, Oct. 26, Fail. Refrigerators #3 & #4 are out of order. Units were empty at time of inspection and are awaiting servicing. Repair units to maintain air and food within at 41F or below. The floors in front of the walk-in doors and in front of the rows of glass refrigerators are chipped/damaged and raw concrete is exposed. The floor material was previously approved contingent upon a Performance standard. As the floor in this above-mentioned area is no longer smooth, non-absorbent, easily cleanable, or in good repair the floor must now be patched/repaired in good workmanship fashion

West Pikeland Township

7-Eleven Inc, 904 Kimberton Rd, Oct. 24, Fail. Several pints of milk were observed in the walk-in cooler shelving with manufactures date coding of 10/23/22. All dairy must be pulled off shelving and discarded into mop sink per manufacturer's date coding, best by, use by, sell by dates. Date labeling needs improvement in all cold hold units including, reach in units, grab n go, and the walk in cooler to ensure the 7 day, 14 day, and 30 day shelf life is met for products. Refer to the posted shelf life list to the left of cash register. The following must be consistently dated; 1-Large product boxes placed in walk-in cooler including, hot dogs, egg rolls, sausages, taquitos, and chicken rollers. 2-All pre-packaged sandwiches in grab n go including deli sandwiches, Big Az burgers, burritos, and cheesecake desserts. 3-Storage containers on make line reach in unit. The following equipment not observed in good repair; 1- Plastic hot dog container in make line reach in , observed cracked / chipped. Discard once equipment is visibly broken. Purge through containers and discard all broke and damaged storage containers. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dust, debris, crumb, or splash; 1-Light shields in back of house by warewashing area. 2-Ceiling vents and adjacent ceiling tiles throughout the facility. 3-Walk in the cooler ceiling observed with mold-like growth by each fan compressor area. Thoroughly clean this area. The handwash sink in the ware washing area was blocked by promotion boxes and beverage returns and not accessible at all times for employee use. Maintain accessibility at this hand washing sink for all teams. Relocate items / boxes at once. The exterior shed was observed with several holes in the roof, excessive mold growth on roof plywood areas by the door, deteriorated plywood above front door trim. 1-Repair and replace deteriorated wood / roof shingles in these areas or obtain a new shed. Shed currently stores single use paper items. Broken shelving / rugs stored behind the shed outside of the food facility need to be removed. Purge and organize the exterior shed.

West Vincent Township

Camphill Cafe, 1601 Pughtown Rd, Oct. 24, Pass. An irreversible high-temperature thermometer or dishwasher temperature sticker for measuring the utensil surface temperature in the high temperature dishwasher is not available. Obtain and use daily to ensure a dish surface temperature of 160°F or more is achieved in rinse. There is currently no sanitizer available at the three-compartment sink in case the dishwasher stops working. Obtain a sanitizer (such as chlorine bleach) and appropriate test strips to test the concentration of the prepared sanitizing solution. Rodent droppings were found in the kitchen and the dry storage area along the floor/wall junction. In order to address this: * Clean the entire floor, especially areas under shelving or equipment, and the floor/wall junction. * Clean all rodent droppings as soon as they are found, and let the pest control company know of any areas where new droppings are showing up. * Have the pest control company service the area. * Provide a copy of the pest control company's report to the inspector after the facility has been treated

West Whiteland Township

Bonefish Grill, 460 W Lincoln Hwy, Oct. 25, Fail. Milk, a potentially hazardous ready to eat food requiring datemarking, in the walk-in cooler, was beyond the expiration date. Milk was voluntarily discarded. Hood system above the high temp dish machine is not adequate to properly ventilate the area as needed. Repair or replace within 2 weeks. Broken handle observed on prep top. Repair or replace within 2 weeks. The quaternary ammonium concentration in the sanitizing solution of the 3-bay warewash sink at bar was >150ppm, rather than 150-400ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions. Bulk container supplying the dispenser was empty. Replace bottle and ensure sanitizer is at an effective concentration. Soap dispenser at the handwashing sink on the left side of the prep line was broken and unable to dispense soap. Repair or replace. PIC replaced dispenser.