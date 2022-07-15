The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Amaranth Bakery, 2 W. Grant St., July 8. Pass. No violations.

Aura Espresso Room, 44 N. Queen St., July 8. Pass. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the food-prep area. Food ingredient storage containers in the food-prep area are not labeled with the common name of the food. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours in the bain-marie is not being date-marked. Temperature-measuring devices for ensuring proper temperatures in refrigerated equipment in food-prep area is not to measure the warmest part of the equipment.

Cartel Brewing & Blending, 928 N. Prince St., July 8. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Potential rodent-harborage areas inside the food facility, throughout the facility, due to mouse feces on equipment, shelves, electrical conduits, wiping cloths and on the floor. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodents/insect activity throughout the facility, but facility does have a pest-control program. Flies and gnats in the food-preparation area and in the back storage area. A cooling unit not in operation with spoiled food inside and emitting a putrid odor. Two garage doors in the back area of the food facility have a gap and holes and do not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the bar area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Food facility is not removing dead or trapped pests from control devices frequently, as evidenced by old / decaying mice in pest control device and on the floor in the food-preparation area and in the back storage area.

Decades Lancaster, 438 N. Queen St., July 8. Pass. No violations.

El Jibarito, 602 S. Lime St., July 8. Pass. Food ingredient storage containers in the walk-in and refrigeration unit are not labeled with the common name of the food. Food being stored on cardboard, an absorbent material.

Hilltop Acres Farm Market, 347 Rife Run Road, Manheim, July 8. Pass. Evidence of residue around and in folds of the drive hub seal of the meat grinder. Raw chicken was stored above raw beef and pork in display case. The display was arranged and the shelving was sanitized during the inspection. Clean food equipment or utensils in dish area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and air-drying (wet-nesting). Clean food equipment in prep area stored uncovered or not inverted. Food employees in prep areas not wearing proper hair restraints, such as hats, in a manner that covers all hair.

Lancaster Salad Co., 2 W. Grant St., July 8. Pass. No violations.

M&S Deli Grocery Inc., 567 S. Lime St., opening, July 8. Pass. Overly scored cutting board; a replacement is needed. Food stored in a grocery bag instead of food-safe container or bag. Commercially processed ready-to-eat food held more than 48 hours is not being marked with the date it was opened. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Food ingredient-storage containers in the deli area are not labeled with the common name of the food. Prepackaged grocery products are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement and nutritional facts.

Meat the Browns, 128 Cay St., July 8. Pass. No violations.

Miller’s Smorgasbord, 2811 Lincoln Highway East, Ronks, complaint, July 8. Pass. No violations.

Miss Jilly’s, 342 N. Queen St., July 8. Pass. No violations.

Olde Heritage Root Beer, 3217B Old Philadelphia Pike, Ronks, July 8. Pass. No violations.

Rachel’s Cafe & Creperie, 201 W. Walnut St., follow-up, July 8. Pass. No violations.

Rising Sun Nutrition, 50 Lancaster Ave., Columbia, July 8. Pass. A working container of hand sanitizer was stored on the same shelf next to the ice scoop in the back storage area. Single-service, single-use articles (straws) stored in the back storage area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.

Town Clock Cheese, 5381 Bridge St., Gap, follow-up, July 8. Pass. No violations.

Urban Air Adventure Park, 2040 Bennet Ave., opening, July 8. Pass. No violations.

Yorgo’s, 66 N. Queen St., July 8. Pass. Food in the rear freezer stored open with no covering. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Crispus Attucks Community Center, 407 Howard Ave., July 7. Pass. Raw animal foods (eggs) were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the refrigeration unit. Food storage containers in the food-prep area are not labeled with the common name of the food. Food being stored in cardboard boxes; there was evidence of the boxes leaking/dripping product on other products. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours is not being date-marked. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Fox Meadows Creamery, 193 E. Main St., Leola, opening, July 7. Pass. No violations.

Froot, 142 Park City Center, J101, July 7. Fail. Fruit in the deep freezer was freezer burned and had debris from the freezer in the product. Ingredients for drinks in the food-prep area were stored open with no covering. Commercially processed, ready-to-eat food in the refrigeration unit and held more than 48 hours is not being marked with the date it was opened. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Old food residue, dishes and utensils observed in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Some food ingredient storage containers are not labeled with the common name of the food. Many food contact surfaces had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the food-prep area.

Jake’s on Main, 188 W. Main St., Landisville, July 7. Pass. An open employee beverage container was on a food-preparation table in the kitchen. Grease and food crumbs beneath the entire cook line and on the catch tray of the stove.

Kung Fu Tea, 1846 Fruitville Pike, July 7. Pass. Employee food intermingled with food for the business, rather than being segregated and stored on the bottom of the cooling unit. Children’s toys and children’s artwork in the back food-preparation area. Cardboard, which is not cleanable, being used to line shelves and table tops in the back food-preparation area. An employee’s open beverage container was on a shelf in the back food-preparation area.

Namaste Restaurant, 2101 Columbia Ave., follow-up, July 7. Pass. Flaking paint and efflorescence on the wall along the stairway. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair: Pipe leaking from beneath the three-compartment sink upstairs and the two-compartment sink downstairs.

Red Lobster No. 0240, 69 Town Mall, July 7. Pass. Cream cheese dip was held at 52 F, in the small cooling unit on the cooking line, rather than 41 F or below as required; discarded. Torn rubber door gaskets on two walk-in cooler doors. Small undercounter refrigerator is not maintaining the minimum required temperature of 41 F. Facility using a plastic cup to scoop ice from an ice bin. Bulk food ingredient storage containers in the food-prep area are not labeled with the common name of the food. The rear door of the food facility has a gap on the bottom and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. Food employee not wearing a beard net. The interior surfaces of the microwave oven in the salad/soup area has dried food residue accumulation; cleaned.

Reflections, 1390 E. Oregon Road, Leola, July 7. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Raw foods stored over ready-to-eat foods in walk-in cooler. Food utensils being stored on or in dirty storage areas. Flour stored directly on the floor in dishwashing area, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required; corrected. Food-contact surfaces throughout facility were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch, including dish utensils, shelves and food-prep counters. Employee personal items stored on shelves with food utensils: Umbrella in food-serving tray, cellphone on utensil storage shelf. Food employee eating or tasting food in the kitchen area. Dark residue on wall on left side of shelving across from dishwasher. Food buildup under dishwasher. Grease buildup behind grill. Food residue on walls in kitchen. Sticky floors with food accumulation. Air vents throughout the food facility with an accumulation of dirt and dust. Employee wearing ring on hands. Food employees in kitchen area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers; corrected. Employee touching ready-to-eat foods with bare hands. Food-cooling equipment in kitchen area with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and debris on nonfood contact surfaces: refrigerators, cold-holding units, bain-maries and walk-in cooler.

Saint Boniface Craft Brewery Co., 1701 W. Main St., Ephrata, July 7. Pass. Food employees in kitchen area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Food employee changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand-washing in between. Gloves and trash on floor beside trash cans.

Sheetz No. 668, 518 Greenfield Road, follow-up, July 7. Pass. No violations.

St. John’s Episcopal Church, 321 W. Chestnut St., July 7. Pass. No violations.

Sunshine Nursery Day Care Center LLC, 558 High St., July 7. Pass. No violations.

Weis Markets No. 055, 1603 Lincoln East Highway, July 7. Pass. Consumer self-service display of artisan bread with the end of bag not closed and secured to prevent consumer touch. A ceiling air vent with an accumulation of dust in the seafood/deli department. Working containers in the produce department, used for storing cleaner-type chemical, taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical. Drain pipe leaking from the prep sink in the seafood department.

10-Hour Care Daycare Center Downtown LLC, 201-203 W. King St., July 6. Pass. No violations.

Albright Life, 417 W. Frederick St., July 6. Pass. No violations.

American Legion 185, 255 W. Main St., Mount Joy, July 6. Pass. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold.

Chipotle Mexican Grill 3864, 2232 Lincoln Highway East, Suite 140, July 6. Pass. No violations.

Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church Education Building, 407 Lafayette St., July 6. Pass. No violations.

Eighth Ward Beneficial Association, 842 St. Joseph St., July 6. Pass. No violations.

Hissho Sushi at Stauffers Of Kissel Hill No.71, 945 E. Main St., Mount Joy, July 6. Pass. Trays of product were held at 41 F to 43 F, rather than 41 F or below as required. the items were voluntarily removed and the cooling unit was evaluated and serviced.

Issei Noodle, 44 N. Queen St., complaint, July 6. Pass. No violations.

Jersey Mike’s Subs, 2232 Lincoln Highway East, July 6. Pass. Food employee in front counter area wearing bracelets.

Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville, July 6. Pass. No violations.

Pioneer Fire Company, 135 State St., Ephrata, July 6. Pass. Meat slicer, a food-contact surface had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Pizzeria 211, 100 S. Queen St., July 6. Pass. No violations.

Speedway No. 06779, 1660 Rohrerstown Road, July 6. Pass. Trays used for cooking, stored beneath dirty ventilation on top of the oven. A box of eggs stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. No sign or placard available advising customers to wash apples prior to consuming. The hand-wash sink in the front was blocked by trash can and a chair, and the hand-wash sink in the back was blocked by a box of quat scouring pads and tools, and not accessible at all times for employee use. Dumpster lids and sliding door left open when not in use.

Stauffers Of Kissel Hill No. 71, 945 E. Main St., Mount Joy, July 6. Pass. Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats in manner that controls all hair (ponytails) or beard covers. Shelving used to store and dry food contact items, not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of dust and debris.

Subway No. 28273, 1380 Columbia Ave., July 6. Pass. Food employees involved in food-preparation while wearing a bracelet and bands and a wristwatch. Food employee involved in food-preparation, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard cover. Mops are not being hung to air-dry. Old, hardened food splatter inside the microwave. A pink, slimy residue inside the hand-wash sink.

Sun Vape and Smoke Shop, 887 E. Main St., Ephrata, July 6. Pass. Ceiling tiles missing in the store area and need replaced; ceiling leaking in the area. Half-and-half, a ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food was beyond the manufacturer’s original date; voluntarily discarded. There was no sanitizer available for sanitizing food-contact surfaces throughout the store.

Szechuan Gourmet, 1930 Columbia Ave., July 6. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Raw chicken stored on top of raw beef in the walk-in cooler. An extreme amount of old, hardened food splatter inside both microwaves. Grime and old food residue on both food carts in the food-preparation area. A copious amount of static dust and grease buildup on the fume hood and the Ansul system. Hood is scheduled for cleaning in August. An extreme amount of grease buildup, food crumbs and burnt food on the floor between and behind the stove, the fryers and the wok area. Old food splatter on the walls near the stove, on the walls in the back where cleavers are stored, the wall where the slicer is. A brown residue buildup on the floor around the grease trap. Green, black and white mold on equipment (crates, coolers, lids) in the walk-in cooler. Food residue, pieces of noodles and a strainer in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Wall tiles missing where the hand-wash sink is. Several food ingredient-storage containers in the storage area are not labeled with the common name of the food. In-use cleavers stored between table edges, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Wet wiping cloths in food-preparation area not being stored in sanitizer solution. Wiping cloths in extremely unclean condition on cutting boards in the food-preparation area. An insect control device (fly strips) in kitchen and in the back food-preparation area with potential to contaminate food, equipment and utensils. Food employees eating in the food-preparation area as evidenced by partially consumed food on a countertop with food equipment for the business. Food residue on six cleavers, the grinder and the can-opener blade. Ceiling tiles missing in the dishwashing area above the walk-in freezer and need to be replaced. Walls in the storage area have holes and are in need of repair. A line of ants inside and on the inner lid of the large container of sugar. Rodent feces in the storage room on a back shelf. The storage area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning. Working containers in the wait-station and in the back used for storing cleaners taken from bulk supplies were not marked with the common name of the chemical.

The Promised Land Camp, 220 Boy Scout Road, Conestoga, July 6. Pass. No violations.

Wyndridge Farm, 398 Harrisburg Ave., July 6. Pass. No violations.

Auntie Anne’s No. 316A at Dutch Wonderland, 2249 Lincoln Highway East, July 5. Pass. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Auntie Anne’s No. 316 at Dutch Wonderland RC, 2249 Lincoln Highway East, July 5. Pass. Dark, small pieces of debris in the ice in the ice machine. Ceased using ice and will clean and service ice machine. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair: Water is leaking at the drain line of the hand-wash sink. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the three-compartment sink. The ice machine scoop holder cracked and no longer easily cleanable.

Best China Wok, 825 E. Chestnut St., July 5. Fail. Food facility does not maintain and implement written procedures and plans as required in the Pennsylvania Food Code. Meat in the refrigeration area, is slimy, spoiled, moldy and adulterated. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. No chemical sanitizer being used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them and prior to use. Old food residue, dishes and utensils in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Floor, wall and ceiling in the facility are cracked, roughened and not smooth, easily cleanable surfaces. An employee’s open beverage container was in cooking area, a food-preparation area. Food employee eating or tasting food in the cooking area. Wiping cloths in extremely unclean condition in food-prep area. Food items unprotected with no coverings throughout facility, which is subject to potential contamination. Potentially hazardous, ready-to-eat foods prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours are not being date-marked. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in facility. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair: Pipes leaking at the three-bay sink. Common grinder or food processor used to grind raw beef or pork after raw poultry without adequate cleaning and sanitizing. Many food items in the facility stored open with no covering. Several raw animal foods were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in freezer and refrigeration unit. All food ingredient-storage containers in the facility are not labeled with the common name of the food. Food-dispensing utensil in flour stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container. In-use knives and cleavers stored between table edges or between tables, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized. Many food items stored directly on the floor in walk-in area, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Loose and soiled rubber door gaskets on the bain-marie cooling unit. Food-contact surfaces throughout had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. The light intensity in the walk-in cooler/dry storage area is not at least 10 foot candles. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodent and insect activity in most areas, but facility does have a pest control program.

Breyers Ice Cream Parlor at Dutch Wonderland, 2249 Lincoln Highway East, July 5. Pass. No violations.

Caernarvon Fire Company No. 1, 2145 Main St., Narvon, July 5. Pass. No violations.

CVS Pharmacy No. 1670, 615 Locust St., Columbia, July 5. Pass. A gross accumulation of trash, garbage and other debris on the dumpster pad and not inside the dumpsters, creating a potential for rodent harborage. Soap detergent stored with single-use cups on the overflow cart in the warehouse.

Dippin Dots No. 2, 2249 Lincoln Highway East, July 5. Pass. No violations.

Dippin Dots Cart No. 3, 2249 Lincoln Highway East, July 5. Pass. No violations.

Exit Snacks, 2249 Lincoln Highway East, July 5. Pass. Ice scoop holder cracked and no longer smooth and cleanable.

Land of Poole, 2285 Lincoln Highway East, July 5. Pass. No violations.

Linden Dale Farms, 2 W. Grant St., July 5. Pas. No violations.

Luciano’s Pizza Inc., 1274 Millersville Pike, July 5. Pass. Mold on the plastic deflector plate and on the insides of the ice maker.

Maplehofe Dairy, 2 W. Grant St., July 5. Pass. Some prepackaged food not labeled with ingredients or allergen warning statement.

Max’s, 600 Richmond Drive, July 5. Pass. Working containers of sanitizers and cleaners hanging on a shelf next to boxes of water on the storage rack. Prepackaged (three quarts) broccoli cheddar soup are not labeled to clearly indicate any “Big 8” allergen ingredients or the allergen warning statement. Prepackaged (three quarts) broccoli cheddar soup and prepackaged popcorn are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement. Food tongs hanging on the oven door handle, subject to possible contamination. Unwrapped and unprotected single-use straws stored in the customer area are not protected against hand contamination from employees and customers.

Merlin’s Restaurant, 2249 Lincoln Highway East, July 5. Pass. The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical warewashing machine did not reach 165 F for stationary rack machine; corrected.

Millstream Eatery at Dutch Wonderland, 2249 Lincoln Highway East, July 5. Pass. No violations.

Nathan’s at Dutch Wonderland, 2249 Lincoln Highway East, July 5. Pass. No violations.

Penley’s at Dutch Wonderland, 2249 Lincoln Highway East, July 5. Pass. No violations.

Potato Patch at Dutch Wonderland, 2249 Lincoln Highway East, July 5. Pass. Moist residue accumulation in the bottom of the ice scoop holder.

Rita’s Ice at Dutch Wonderland, 2249 Lincoln Highway East, July 5. Pass, No violations.

Rooster Street Provisions, 2 W. Grant St., July 5. Pass. No violations.

Sharkey’s Grill/Staff Center at Dutch Wonderland, 2249 Lincoln Highway East, July 5. Pass. No violations.

Snack Shack, 2249 Lincoln Highway East, July 5. Pass. Moist residue accumulation in the bottom of the ice scoop holder; cleaned.

Spanish American Civic Association, 545 Pershing Ave., July 5. Pass. No violations.

St. Joseph Church Kitchen, 410 St. Joseph St., July 5. Pass. No violations.

Sweet Frog, 1655B Lititz Pike, July 5. Pass. Raw shell eggs stored above whipped cream and toppings.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 316, 2339 Oregon Pike, July 5. Pass. One 1/2 gallon of chocolate milk and two quarts of chocolate milk beyond the sell-by date being offered for sale. Working containers of hand sanitizer stored on the same shelf next to food and food equipment at the coffee station and in the cooking area. Food employee involved in food preparation wearing band on arm. An extreme amount of trash, debris, dead leaves and old equipment, creating a possible rodent harborage, on the dumpster pad and around the dumpsters. Single-service, single-use articles (cups) stored in the back area on the floor and straws in the cooking area stored directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.

Wild Wings Pizza & Things, 401 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, July 5. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Raw eggs stored over ready-to-eat foods. Ceiling tiles throughout the food facility with cracking, peeling and moisture damage; repeat. Employee personal items stored on shelf next to food supplies; corrected. Cleaning supplies were stored with food and food utensils on food storage shelves; corrected. Employees not wearing beard nets. Air ducts throughout the facility needs cleaning and filters changed as it is emitting dust and dirt into the air; includes ceiling air ducts and wall air ducts. A can opener blade, a food-contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.