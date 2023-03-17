The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Bob's Discount Furniture, 1801 Hempstead Road, March 11. Pass. No violations.

South Lime, 15 S. Third St., Columbia, follow-up, March 11. Pass. No violations.

Balan Mini Market, 239 Juniata St., March 10. Fail. Commercially prepacked food items are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. Remove cardboard throughout. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. The hand-wash sink in the front food prep area was blocked by boxes and not accessible at all times for employee use. Mops are not being hung to air-dry.

Bello Pane (Building 1), 955 N. State St., Building 1, Ephrata, March 10. Pass. Salami and cheese were not displayed in refrigeration; removed from the table and placed in the refrigerator. Prepackaged cookies not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. The hand-wash sink for employees located at another stand and is not convenient and easily accessible, as evidenced by the lack of proper hand-washing by employees

Bright Beginners Daycare And Learning Center LLC, 250 W. King St., March 10. Pass. No violations.

Cap Child Kitchen, 601 S. Queen St., follow-up, March 10. Pass. No violations.

Cozy Coffee Shop (Building 6), 955 N. State St., Building 6, Ephrata, March 10. Pass. The food facility is not using an approved detergent-sanitizer in both compartments of the two-compartment warewash sink. The hand-wash sink was blocked by a sanitizer container with wiping cloth and a small waste receptacle for used coffee and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Crispus Attucks Community Center, 407 Howard Ave., follow-up, March 10. Pass. No violations.

Fisher's Sandwich Shack (Building 1), 955 N. State St., Building 1, Ephrata, March 10. Pass. No violations.

Hamilton Park Church, 1210 Maple St., March 10. Pass. No violations.

Jake & Leona's Restaurant (Building 6), 955 N. State St., March 10. Pass. Ice machine and ice chute at soda station had presence of mold inside.

John J Jeffries, 300 Harrisburg Ave., March 10. Pass. No violations.

La Abuela Mexican Restaurant (Building 4), 955 N. State St., Building 4, Ephrata, March 10. Pass. Thermometers for ensuring proper food temperatures are not calibrated and/or functioning properly; calibrated during inspection. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. The hand-wash sink did not have hot water; the operator turned on the water heater during the inspection. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair, cold water faucet not operable.

Lantz Goodies (Outside Bldg 1), 955 N. State St., Building 1, Ephrata, March 10. Pass. Food facility using/offering for sale foods prepared in an unapproved private home. The home facility is licensed for shelf stable foods but is cutting and repacking cheeses and producing homemade root beer and meadow tea without proper testing and approval for shelf stability. Items were voluntarily removed from sale.

Lapp Valley Farm/Store (Building 6), 955 N. State St., Building 6, Ephrata, March 10. Pass. The food facility is not using an approved detergent-sanitizer in both compartments of the two-compartment warewash sink. The hand-wash sink was blocked by container lids and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Lapp Pretzels Bld 6, 955 N. State St., Building 6, Ephrata, change of owner, March 10. Pass. Food employees in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers.

Levengoods Of Lancaster, 219 W. Walnut St., follow-up, March 10. Pass. No violations.

Lime Rock Poultry (Building 1), 955 N. State St., Building 1, Ephrata, March 10. Pass. No violations.

Mulligans Fish Fry & Seafood, 955 N. State St., Building 1, Ephrata, March 10. Pass. Food employees in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats that cover all hair. The person corrected the problem by putting all hair up under the hat.

Neff School, 21 Valley Road, March 10. Pass. No violations.

Rosa Rosa Cafe, 1040 Harrisburg Pike, March 10. Pass. A food employee was touching a meatball sandwich — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands. The hand-wash sink in the food preparation area being used as a food preparation sink as evidenced by ice and a pink liquid in the sink. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area.

Sesame Sushi, 2060 Bennett Ave., March 10. Pass. A dish in the hand-wash sink indicating uses other than hand-washing.

Starbucks No. 50620, 100 Rohrerstown Road, Suite 5A, March 10. Pass. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. A bottle of grinder cleaner stored next to coffee filters in the cabinet.

Sunnyside Pastries @ The Green Dragon Bldg No. 7, 955 N. State St., Building 7, Ephrata, March 10. Pass. Prepackaged whoopie pies not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts.

The Bread Pedaler LLC, 116 W. Orange St., follow-up, March 10. Pass. Clean and declutter basement.

V & F Mini Market I, 611 N. Plum St., March 10. Fail. Commercial prepacked food items not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. Remove foil in reach-in refrigeration unit. Repair or replace floor tiles throughout.

Frisco's Chicken, 454 New Holland Ave., March 9. Fail. Bain-marie equipment in food prep area had an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on nonfood contact surfaces. The hand-wash sink in the food prep area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 F. Food facility is not removing dead or trapped pests from control devices frequently as evidenced by old/decaying cockroach in device in the food prep area.

Rieker Bottle Works LLC, 602 W. King St., March 9. Pass. No violations.

Sbarro Pizza, 100 Park City Center, March 9. Fail. Exposed food preparation in food prep area under dirty ventilation ducts, subject to potential contamination. Knife being stored with food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. The hand-wash sink in the rear food prep area was blocked by a ladder and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Speed's Steak & Sandwich Shop, 318 E. King St., follow-up, March 9. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill No. 27, 870 Manor St., follow-up, March 9. Fail. Clean floors in walk-in freezer. Clean shelves in walk-in fridge.

Arby’s No. 5599, 2230 Lincoln East Highway, March 9. Pass. Food employee changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand-wash in-between. Food employees in kitchen area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. The meat slicer, a food contact surface, was not clean to sight and touch. A box of straws stored in kitchen area directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. A dirty condiment holder on the floor behind shelf; disposed of. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen area. Food facility throughout is extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning. Hood filters needs cleaned as it is emitting dust and dirt into the air. Mops are not being hung to air-dry.

Arby's No. 7006, 3005 Columbia Ave., follow-up, March 8. Pass. No violations.

Best China Wok, 825 E. Chestnut St., March 8. Fail. Raw foods were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in refrigeration unit. Broccoli stored directly on the floor in the walk-in refrigeration unit, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Provide employees with a location for personal items. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located throughout the facility, not being labeled or date marked. Identified food contact surfaces in the food prep area was not clean to sight and touch. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout the facility not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Brewster's Bar B Que @ Doneckers, 333 N. State St., Ephrata, March 8. Pass. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair; drain of three-bay sink leaking.

Brisas Del Caribe, 407 E. King St., March 8. Fail. Bulk food ingredient storage containers throughout the facility not being labeled with the common name of the food. Designate area for personal item storage. Repair or replace rusty shelving throughout facility. Repair or replace reach-in freezer unit in rear storage area. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Women's restroom is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Food facility is not removing dead or trapped pests from control devices frequently as evidenced by old/decaying cockroaches in pest control device in the warewashing area. Containers in warewashing area used for storing sanitizing chemicals taken from bulk supplies, not marked with the common name of the chemical.

Caribbean Wave Jamaican Jerk Restaurant, 701 E. Chestnut St., March 8. Pass. No violations.

Farmdale Elementary School, 695 Prospect Road, Mount Joy, March 8. Pass. The hand-wash sink located in the food preparation area at the front and back does not have water. Water reaches 61 F. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the back of the food preparation area.

Fritz Elementary School, 845 Horning Road, March 8. Pass. Raw shell eggs stored on a shelf above apples in the walk-in cooler.

Hillside Public House @Doneckers, 333 State St., Ephrata, March 8. Pass. Glass-washing machine at bar not dispensing sanitizer at 50-100ppm. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold.

Lara Grocery Store, 527 W. King St., follow-up, March 8. Fail. Repair or replace ceiling tiles throughout. Repair or replace floor tiles throughout. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of roach activity throughout; facility does have a pest control program.

McDonalds No. 06636, 1434 Manheim Pike, March 8. Pass. Food employees in the food preparation area not wearing beard covers.

Plough, 25 S. Queen St., March 8. Pass. No violations.

Randazzo'S Pizza & Pasta, 1981 State Road, March 8. Pass. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing beard covers. A box of baked items and bags of ice stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Prepackaged assorted pies, cakes, cookies and cannolis are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, distributed by statement. Such labels also missing any “Big 8” allergen ingredients and/or the allergen warning statement. Old food residue on the meat slicer. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.

Save-A-Lot, 222 S. Queen St., March 8. Fail. Provide date and label for all cut produce. Repair or replace rusty shelving in walk-in refrigeration unit and reach-in refrigeration unit. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout the facility not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. The hand-washing sink in the rear storage area was blocked and not accessible at all times for employee use. Trash receptacles in the food prep area needs a tight-fitting lid to prevent cross contamination. Women's restroom is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins.

Scratch Bakes, 11 W. Chestnut St., follow-up, March 8. Pass. No violations.

Sonic Drive-In No. 6883, 2223 Lincoln Highway East, March 8. Pass. Food employee eating or tasting food in the food preparation area. Multiple foods in the refrigerator were stored open with no covering. Food employee is not using available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine sanitizer concentration. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Mops are not being hung to air-dry.

Sun Hing Restaurant, 3055 Columbia Ave., follow-up, March 8. Pass. No violations.

Tsunami Express, 333 S. State St., Ephrata, March 8. Pass. No violations.

7-Eleven Store, 2009 State Road, March 7. Fail. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge as evidenced by not complying with the food code and having multiple priority item violations during this inspection. A 1/2-gallon of chocolate milk beyond the sell-by date being offered for sale. Many boxes of food stored directly on the floor in walk-in cooler, the walk-in freezer and in the back, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Chicken wings were held at 132 F in the hot-holding cabinet, rather than 135 F or above as required. Ingredients are not available to customers for cookies and pastries in the self-serve cabinet. No placard or sign advising customers to "wash apples prior to consuming." A pink residue inside the ice chute of the self-service soda machine. Hardened, old food splatter on the upper interior of both microwaves. Single-service to-go containers for hot dogs stored with the food-contact surface exposed to possible dust contamination from customer traffic. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Cans of drink and a sponge being stored on the hand-wash sink in the front indicate uses other than hand-washing. The hand-wash sink in the front was blocked by two big, red containers and not accessible at all times for employee use. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the back near the three-compartment sink. A working container of sanitizer was stored on the same shelf with food and single-service articles in the front area. Windshield wiper fluid for retail sale displayed on shelving above bottles of water.

Brickers Famous French Fries, 120 N. Duke St., March 7. Pass. No violations.

Brightside Center, 515 Hershey Ave., March 7. Pass. No violations.

Cupcakes By Casey, 120 N. Duke St., March 7. Pass. No violations.

Edible Arrangements - Lancaster, 103 Rohrerstown Road, March 7. Pass. No violations.

Friendly's No. 7329, 578 Centerville Road, complaint, March 7. Pass. No violations.

Good Day Coffee MFF3, 1303 W. Main St., Mount Joy, March 7. Pass. Food employees in food prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Food facility person in charge not able to provide documentation that raw honey jars are from an approved source; corrected. Prepackaged raw honey jars are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts.

Grocery Outlet, 2108 Spring Valley Road, complaint, March 7. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster Sushi Heaven, 35 S. Willowdale Drive, Unit 801, opening, March 7. Pass. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was below the required 50-100 ppm. Incorrect sanitizer test strips were given to employees.

Landisville Intermediate Center, 330 Mumma Drive, Landisville, March 7. Pass. Old food residue on three food trays and on three scoops. Soap could not be dispensed from the hand-wash sink in the middle of the food preparation area due to the batteries being dead.

Nissley Vineyards Wine Shop & Tasting Room, 301 Stanley K Tanger Blvd, March 7. Pass. No violations.

Sendero De Union Church, 548 S. Ann St., March 7. Pass. No violations.

Soulcialize, 515 Hershey Ave., March 7. Pass. No violations.

Citgo - (Mountville Mart), 302 Highland Drive, Mountville, March 6. Pass. Cheese, bacon and muffins thawing at room temperature in the three-compartment sink, which is not an approved thawing method. Old food residue on trays for breakfast sandwiches, all stored as clean on the shelf above the three-compartment sink. An aerosol canister of sanitizer stored on a shelf next to food.

CVS Pharmacy No. 5090, 501 Harrisburg Ave., follow-up, March 6. Pass. No violations.

Martin Elementary School, 1990 Wabank Road, March 6. Pass. No violations.

J&J Mofongo Restaurant, 604 Manor St., follow-up, March 6. Pass. No violations.

Smith-Wade-El Elementary School, 340 South West End Ave., March 6. Pass. Static dust on the blades of the ceiling fans in the eating area of the cafeteria.

Juisibox, 1919 Fruitville Pike, March 6. Pass. Prepackaged bottles of turmeric and ginger are not labeled properly with the distributed by statement. The restroom is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Owner's vitamins and hand lotion stored on a shelf with food and single-service items for the business, rather than in a designated area.

Milano Pizza & Pasta, 149 Oak Ridge Drive, Mountville, March 6. Pass. Employee personal food intermingled with food for the business in the walk-in cooler, rather than stored segregated on a bottom shelf. Single-service, single-use articles stored in the back room and the dining room, directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. The hand-wash sink in the restroom does not have hot water. Extreme clutter in the back room. Employee's personal medication stored on a shelf above food for the business in the walk-in cooler.

Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen, 2246 Lincoln Highway East, March 6. Pass. No violations.

Seventh Ward Republican Club, 716 N. Queen St., March 6. Fail. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Square One Coffee, 145 N. Duke St., March 6. Pass. No violations.