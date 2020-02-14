The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.
Andy’s Market Inc., 310 N. 11th St., Columbia, Jan. 31. No violations.
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 320 E. Main St., Ephrata, follow-up, Jan. 31. No violations.
Buona Tavola, 2 W. Grant St., Jan. 31. No violations.
Captain Gus’ Steak Shop, 602 W. Orange St., Jan. 31. Clean equipment and other non-food contact surfaces throughout facility.
College Corner Café, 931 Harrisburg Ave., Jan. 31. No violations.
Cozy Coffee Shop, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Jan. 31. Appropriate sanitizer was not available at time of inspection. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink.
Deli Grassi LLC, 2 W. Grant St., Jan. 31. No violations.
Hampton Inn, 545 Greenfield Road, follow-up, Jan. 31. No violations.
Hinkle’s Restaurant, 261 Locust St., Columbia, Jan. 31. Several boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. The floor of two walk-in coolers in the basement are broken and rusted and no longer easily cleanable. The facility has scheduled to have those floors repaired. A large drainage pipe in the basement leaking.
Kum-Essa, 2 W. Grant St., Jan. 31. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.
Maggie’s Place, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Jan. 31. Self-serve samples of pepper relish are on table unprotected from potential contamination.
New Holland Meat Market, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Jan. 31. No violations.
Oola Bowls, 2 W. Grant St., Jan. 31. No violations.
Paradise Tea & Coffee, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Jan. 31. No violations.
Raub's Sub Shop No. 5, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Jan. 31. A ceiling tile near front light fixture is broken. Wood cutting board contains a rough surface and is not smooth and easily cleanable.
Stoltzfus Bulk Foods, 922 N. State St., Building 6, Ephrata, Jan. 31. There is no utensil available to dispense pretzel samples from a common container. A container of self-serve pretzels out in the open without any protection. Some pre-packaged cheese curls and dips do not contain the required labeling listing ingredients from most to least, sub-ingredients, weight, manufacturer or distributor name and address and weight. Self-serve pretzels in uncovered plastic container are not protected from contamination.
The Renegade Winery, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Jan. 31. No violations.
Zig’s Bakery & Deli LLC, 2 W. Grant St., Jan. 31. No violations.
Akron Elementary School, 125 S. 11th St., Akron, Jan. 30. No violations.
Distlefink Inn, 917 S. Prince St., Jan. 30. A tan residue inside the soda gun at the bar; cleaned. The wash tank and final rinse temperature gauges on the mechanical dish machine are not in working condition.
Fairfield Inn By Marriott, 150 Granite Run Drive, Jan. 30. A gallon of whole milk, used for consumption by the glass and for coffee beyond the sell-by date. The hand-wash sink in the food preparation area was blocked by dish rack and not accessible at all times for employee use. Food equipment drying on towels. An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal strips are not available for monitoring the surface temperature of food equipment. No placard in place for apples advising consumers to wash apples prior to consuming them.
Garth, 22 S. Second St., Columbia, Jan. 30. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the sanitizer bucket.
Ihop, 2319 Lincoln Highway East, change of owner, Jan. 30. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sinks in the front cooking area to remind food employees to wash their hands. A gap around the floor drains in the kitchen area and an accumulation of food residue is present. An open gallon of milk used for consumer consumption by the glass had expired sell/use-by date; discarded.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1533 Columbia Ave., Jan. 30. Food employee eating candy in the food preparation area. Floor grout worn in several areas of the facility, mainly in front of the three-compartment sink. Water and food residue pool in those areas, creating a noxious odor. The floor is no longer smooth and easily cleanable; repeat violation of 2017 and 2019.
Meadowview Jerseys, 172 S. Farmersville Road, Leola, change of owner, Jan. 30. Pre-packaged whoopie pies do not contain any labeling, i.e. name of manufacturer, address, list of ingredients from most to least, allergens, count.
Salad Works, 584 Centerville Road, Jan. 30. Large plastic containers stored on the rack, greasy on the inside and not clean to sight and touch. Old, hardened food on the blade and inner rim of the slicer. Old food residue inside the lettuce chopper and the dicer. A pink, slimy residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker. A black residue up inside the ice maker. Lobster bisque was held at 120F in the service area rather than 135F or above as required. Several units were turned off \!q bythe manager; however, soup was still being offered. The plastic coating on plastic sheets for shelving, peeling and tattered and no longer smooth and easily cleanable. The hand-wash sink in the back was blocked by large cart of bread and not accessible at all times for employee use. The plumbing is leaking beneath the two-bowl sink in the back. A large container of detergent stored on a cart with plastic-ware. The lettuce chopper and the dicer stored on top of the oven beneath dirty ventilation. Static dust on the two air-intake vents in the hallway. An accumulation of webbing at the wall/ceiling juncture throughout the back hallway up to the exit door. The wallpaper in the back hallway near the exit door is torn and tattered. The floor grout at the three-bowl sink is eroded and there is standing water in that area. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Clean food equipment (stainless-steel bowls) in service area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting). The bain marie cooling unit and the panini maker are located beneath dirty ventilation subjecting food preparation to contamination.
Conewago Elementary School, 2809 Hershey Road, Elizabethtown, Jan. 29. No violations.
Country Table Restaurant, 740 E. Main St., Mount Joy, Jan. 29. Raw beef stored above cooked ham in the small cooling unit. A tan residue on the ceiling in the dish washing room. Wall in the hallway where flour bins are stored, has several holes, and in need of repair.
Eat Wild Farms, 2250 Mount Gretna Road, Elizabethtown, Jan. 29. Numerous cuts of meat and ground meat not stamped with a USDA marking offered for sale at retail. Meat was not marked with a processor name or marked not for sale.
Gap Fire Company, 802 Pequea Ave., 487, Gap, Jan. 29. No violations.
Golden Wall, 5360 Lincoln Highway Suite 11, Gap, follow-up, Jan. 29. No violations.
Hammond School Farm Market, 611 Ranck Road, New Holland, opening, Jan. 29. No violations.
Just Wing It Manheim, 31 S. Main St., Manheim, complaint, Jan. 29. The hand-wash sink in the restroom does not have single-use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device; corrected.
Lampeter United Methodist Church, 1101 Village Road, opening, Jan. 29. No violations.
Mr. Bill’s Fresh Seafood at Lancaster Central Market, 2 W. Grant St., Jan. 29. No violations.
Mt. Joy Family Restaurant & Diner, 307 W. Main St., Mount Joy, follow-up, Jan. 29. No violations.
One Love Cafe, 346 Hershey Ridge, Elizabethtown, Jan. 29. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Paper towels were not available at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen area.
Salisbury Elementary School, 422 School Lane, Gap, Jan. 29. No violations.
Wilbur Chocolate Candy Store & Museum, 45 N. Broad St., Lititz, Jan. 29. No violations.
Bee Bee’s All Naturals, 342 N. Queen St., Jan. 28. No violations.
Bruno’s, 555 Greenfield Road, Suite 112, Jan. 28. No violations.
Building Character, 342 N. Queen St., Jan. 28. No violations.
Burger King No. 13226, 2600 Willow Street Pike, follow-up, Jan. 28. No violations.
Chancey’s Pub, 6049 N. Main St., East Petersburg, Jan. 28. No violations.
CVS No. 1663, 706 W. Main St., New Holland, Jan. 28. No violations.
Family Dollar 22107, 675 W. Main St., New Holland, Jan. 28. No violations.
Fox & Wolfe Farm, 23 N. Market St., Jan. 28. No violations.
Groffs Vegetables, 2 W. Grant St., Jan. 28. No violations.
Isaac’s Deli, 565 Greenfield Road, Jan. 28. Static dust on overhead fixtures in the back food preparation area, on wire conduits, all ceiling vents, and covered wires; repeat violation 2019. Peeling paper on the ceiling above the mechanical dishwasher and around a ceiling vent over the dish-washing area; repeat violation 2019. A 64-ounce bottle of 1% low-fat chocolate milk, used for consuming by the glass, past sell-by date.
Kissel Hill Elementary School, 215 Landis Valley Road, Lititz, Jan. 28. An accumulation of water found on floor in dish room due to dishwasher leak.
Lanc. County Willow Street Campus, Box 527, 1730 Hans Herr Drive, Willow Street, Jan. 28. The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical warewashing machine did not reach 180F. Facility will use disposables and service called.
Lititz Elementary School, 20 S. Cedar St., Lititz, Jan. 28. No violations.
New Holland Shell, 586 E. Main St., New Holland, Jan. 28. No violations.
Pure Palate Organic LLC, 2 W. Grant St., Jan. 28. No violations.
Rachel’s Baked Goods, Central Market, Jan. 28. No violations.
Route 66 Restaurant, 45 W. Liberty St., Jan. 28. Torn door gasket on the chest freezer located in the upstairs prep area. The outside grease holding receptacle overflowing and the lid not closed. Receptacle and the area around unit has a grease accumulation and needs to be cleaned. The plastic light covers in the warewash area are cracked and repaired with tape and need to be replaced.
Sheetz No. 231, 698 W. Main St., New Holland, Jan. 28. Food employees in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats that completely covers hair.
Subway No.11447, 836 W. Main St., New Holland, Jan. 28. Baking mats and containers in drying area had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Food contact surfaces of silicone baking are torn and can contaminate the rolls during baking. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in wash area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting).
Szechuan Gourmet, 1930 Columbia Ave., Jan. 28. The certified food manager does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Green vegetables and cornstarch being stored in close proximity to the hand-wash sink, risking splash contamination from hand-washing. Old hardened food residue on the inner rim of the meat slicer. Old food residue on the can opener blade. Bowls and colanders stored on the shelf as clean were greasy and not clean to sight and touch. Old food residue on two cleavers and a knife stored as clean on the magnetic strip. An open employee’s beverage container was on the food preparation table in the back. Cigarette butts, ashtray (tin can) found on the small table in the food preparation area during the inspection. Food employee chopping vegetables not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Wet wiping cloths on the food preparation table not being stored in sanitizer solution. Several plates of employee food being stored with food for the business rather than keeping them segregated. Packing tape, not an approved material for repair, is being used to hold the door of the ice maker together. The hand-wash sink in the food preparation area was blocked by a colander of vegetables and a bowl of cornstarch and not accessible at all times for employee use. Water leaking from beneath the three-compartment sink. The coving at the walk-in cooler is broken and has separated from the wall, leaving a large gap where old food residue is collecting. Butane cans stored with food and food equipment on the food preparation table. Raw chicken stored above raw pork in the small cooling unit. Raw chicken liver stored above pasta in the reach-in cooler. Raw pork stored behind raw fish in the bain marie unit. Egg yolks stored above raw pork in the small cooling unit. Raw chicken stored above raw fish in the walk-in cooler. Food utensils in the food preparation area stored in a container of water, which is not maintained at 135F. Boxes of pasta stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Bacon thawing at room temperature on a tray, which is not an approved thawing method. An extreme amount of grease and grease condensation on the exhaust baffles and on the ansul system risking drip contamination of food and food equipment cooking beneath it. An extreme amount of old food debris in the floor drain in front of the cooling units.
The Goodie Shop, 2 W. Grant St., Jan. 28. No violations.
Thom’s Bread, 1 W. Grant St., Jan. 28. No violations
Uncle Leroy’s Candy Kitchen, 2 W. Grant St., Jan. 28. No violations.
Weiser’s Market, 680 Furnace Hill Road, Lititz, Jan. 28. In bakery walk-in cooler, unfinished wood is dirty, deteriorating and is not durable nor an approved material. In meat room, employee did not know that food equipment and utensils must be washed, rinsed and sanitized every four hours. In meat room, employee was using water to wipe off cutting boards rather than sanitize them using quat ammonia or chlorine bleach. Old, broken, unused equipment outside in back of the facility and may no longer be stored on the premises. A heavy accumulation of dirt and food debris on walk-in cooler floors in each department. A heavy accumulation of static dust observed on walk-in cooler fan guard covers in all departments except produce. Deli floor mat is torn through the middle. In deli, a five-gallon tub with broken edges is being used to mix ham salad. In deli, condenser in meat and cheese walk-in is duct taped, which is not an approved material. An accumulation of food debris noted on wire rack around edges in bakery. Dirty, beat-up aluminum trays noted lining floor under shelving in deli walk-in coolers. Hand-washing sink in bakery is slow to drain, indicating a clog. Right side of dock door is duct taped with cardboard. The sealant on meat room cooler is worn off in many places, exposing concrete, and is no longer a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Weather stripping on left side of dock door is loose and needs to be corrected to prevent vector entrance. In bakery, bulk donut flour and a bottle of water were not labeled with the common name of the food. A wiping cloth bucket in deli found stored on cutting board and has the potential to contaminate. Not all individually packed salads such as pasta salad, potato salad, creamy pea salad, etc. in cold service case contain ingredient labeling including allergens. Cinnamon Donut Holes near self-serve soup does not list allergens on label. Not all pre-packaged baked goods contain a list of allergens. Shoo Fly Pie lists shortening but does not specify what kind nor does it list sub-ingredients. In meat room, quat test strips were found; however, food employee does not know how to use them to ensure correct sanitizer concentration. Broken floor tile in deli near slicer and walk-in cooler. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Ham salad, egg sandwich spread, refrigerated, TCS foods were date-marked by the facility but were beyond the seven-day use or sell-by date and requires discarding. Dumpster lid is open and not tightly closed enabling vector entrance.
Brightside Center, 515 Hershey Ave., Jan. 27. No violations.
CAP Child Kitchen, 601 S. Queen St., Jan. 27. No violations.
Domino’s, 318 Chestnut St., Jan. 27. Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an ANSI/CFP accredited certified food manager program. The facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized certified food manager course. Outside dumpster lid left open. Label residue on stacked food containers. The toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Wall in the warewashing/storage area has a hole and is broken and in need of repair. The exit door in the back of the facility is rusting at the bottom and no longer smooth and cleanable. Static dust and cob webs on the back of the oven.
Down on the Farm Creamery, 509 May Post Office Road, Strasburg, Jan. 27. No violations.
Duke on Liberty, 1002 N. Duke St., follow-up, Jan. 27. No violations.
John’s Gulf, 517 Union St., Jan. 27. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the deli case, is not being date-marked: corrected on site. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.
Mainstay Suites, 314 Primrose Lane, Mountville, Jan. 27. Three gallons of milk, consumed by the glass, beyond the sell-by date. No placard for apples advising consumers to wash prior to consuming. Old food splatter observed inside the microwave. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. The facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a certified food manager course.
Omni Grocery & Deli, 45 New Dorwart St., Jan. 27. No violations.
Park City Diner, 884 Plaza Blvd., Jan. 27. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. A few employees with dry wiping cloths hanging from their back pants pockets or from apron loops. Wet wiping cloths in the food preparation area not being stored in sanitizer solution. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods (raw shell eggs) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Clean food equipment on the storage rack, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting). A tote of uncovered lettuce stored directly under dripping condensation from the cooling unit in the walk-in cooler. Raw shell eggs were held at 82F for an unknown amount of time, at the cook line, rather than 41F or below as required. Torn rubber door gaskets on the all cooling units. The deflector plate of the small ice maker is broken and no longer easily cleanable. Food employees involved in food preparation while wearing bracelets and a watch. Two open employee’s beverage containers were on a shelf above a food preparation area. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Several pieces of salmon thawed and not removed from ROP packaging. A black and tan residue up inside both ice makers and inside the soda nozzles. Several food items in the freezer stored open with no covering. Raw beef being stored above gravy and chili in the walk-in cooler. Food utensils in the cook line area stored in a container of water, which is not maintained at 135F. An accumulation of static dust on the wall-mounted fan above the cook line. Several cracked and loose, floor tiles in the dish washing area and in the walkway between the cook area and dish-washing area. Food facility does not provide lockers or storage for food employee personal clothing and possessions. Personal items (jackets, purses, shirts) being stored in cabinets on food and single service items throughout the facility.
Riverside Camping Assoc., 730 E. Strawberry St., Jan. 27. No violations.
Sleep Inn & Suites, 310 N. Primrose Lane, Mountville, Jan. 27. No placard advising consumers to wash apples prior to consuming. The food facility does not have a hand-wash sink located in the food prep area.
Strasburg Pizza, 520 Historic Drive, Strasburg, Jan. 27. The shelf above the three-compartment sink secured to the wall with a piece of bare wood, not an approved material. Employee personal items (toothbrush, toothpaste, lotion) were stored on a shelf above and next to food; items removed.
Target No. 2867, 1589 Fruitville Pike, Jan. 27. Starbuck’s: the ice scoop stored directly on top of the ice machine, which is not a clean and sanitized surface. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was 0 ppm, rather than 200-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the prep area; corrected.
Thorn Hill Vineyards, 1945 Fruitville Pike, Jan. 27. No violations.
Javaville, 2 S. Prince St., Millersville, Jan. 24. Old dishes and utensils in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing; corrected. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods (shell eggs) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food; corrected. Duct tape used to repair food blender, not an approved material.
Commissary Lancaster Bakery, 170 E. King St., opening, Jan. 22. No violations.
UFC Gym, 1160 Park City Center, opening, Jan. 21. No violations.