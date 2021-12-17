The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Cheema Farms, 2965 Lebanon Road, Manheim, complaint, Dec. 10. Fail. Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Dumpster lids left open when not in constant use. Strong odor of sewer in backroom area coming from shower area. Coving by walk-in cooler doors is falling off and wall behind is damaged. Bedding and clothing materials in the food facility, indicating use of the food facility as living or sleeping quarters; repeat violation. Vents above hot dog roller grill with an accumulation of static dust. Person in charge failed to control the facility as only a food service operation due to the evidence of sleeping and living quarters in the facility. Missing ceiling tiles in the ware-washing area. Exit door located in the backroom area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. Evidence of rodents on sales floor and in ware-washing area (droppings and one deceased rodent). Facility stated they have just signed on with a pest control provider. Potential rodent harborage areas on the exterior of the building perimeter in back area due to old unused equipment being stored over growth of plants and trash around facility. Potential rodent harborage areas inside of the the food facility in the ware-washing and backroom area due to openings in walls and the unknown of how pests are accessing the building.

Farm 2 Table Creations LLC, 23 N. Market St., Dec. 10. Pass. No violations.

Greencircle Organics, 2 W. Grant St., Dec. 10. Pass. No violations.

J B Kelly Seafood Connection, 2 W. Grant St., Dec. 10. Pass. No violations.

Mr. Bills/Fat Crab Cafe, 431 Old Harrisburg Pike, Dec. 10. Pass. No violations.

Pureblend Tea, 2 W. Grant St., Dec. 10. Pass. No violations.

Round 1 Bowling & Amusement, 100 Park City Center, Dec. 10. Pass. No violations.

Bird-In-Hand Bakery Retail, 2715 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird in Hand, Dec. 9. Pass. A moist residue on the ice chute of the self-serve soda unit; cleaned. Dried residue on the milkshake blender unit. Cleaned.

Highland Pizzeria Inc., 2347 Oregon Pike, Suite 101, Dec. 9. Pass. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the sandwich-preparation area. Food employee preparing food while not wearing a beard cover. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 10 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. The upper interior of the microwave is bubbling and chipping, rendering it no longer smooth and easily cleanable. A black residue inside the ice chute of the soda machine. Black residue up inside the ice maker in the back. Old food residue on the inner rim of the slicer.

Jimmy John's, 1835 Oregon Pike, Dec. 9. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster County Christian School, 2384 New Holland Pike, Dec. 9. Pass. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodent activity on shelves in the back storage area; the facility does have a pest control program.

River Rock Academy, 2124 Ambassador Circle, Dec. 9. Pass. No violations.

Target No. 2072, 2385 Covered Bridge Drive, Dec. 9. Pass. No violations.

Wasabi Japanese Restaurant, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Suite 313, Willow Street, Dec. 9. Fail. Pork was thawing at room temperature in a bucket, which is not an approved thawing method. Grease accumulation on the floor under cooking equipment. Grease accumulation on the grease hood filters. Clean utensils stored in a dirty storage container. Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Bulk food ingredient storage containers, in the dry area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Dark, moist residue on the soda nozzles; cleaned. Facility does not have a letter of guarantee that the fish used for sushi is sushi grade. Refrigerated ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours in the walk-in is not being date marked. The plastic edging along the sushi counter top is cracked in several places and needs replaced. A scrub pad and food residue in the hand-wash sink indicating other uses than hand washing; corrected. The screen door in the rear of the building has a gap at the bottom, and the screen is torn. The sushi area floor under the counter is extremely dirty and needs cleaning.

1 Way House, 354 W. Main St., Leola, Dec. 8. Pass. Raw chicken, raw beef and raw shrimp, stored above assorted sauces in the walk-in cooler. In-use cleavers stored between table edges, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized. Raw wood, not cleanable and not nonabsorbent, being used as a stand for the rice cooker and used for the framework of the sushi-preparation area. An accumulation of grease and food debris on the floor beneath the fryers and stove. Two open employee beverage containers were in the back food-preparation area and in the sushi area. Sliced chicken thawing in standing water in a tote, which is not an approved thawing method. Old food residue on the slicer blade and inner rim.

26 East/Altana, 26 E. King St., Dec. 8. Pass. No violations.

Black Rock Retreat Camp, 1345 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, follow-up, Dec. 8. Pass. No violations.

China Inn Restaurant, 3985D Columbia Ave., Columbia, follow-up, Dec. 8. Pass. No violations.

Dutch Meadows, 694 Country Lane, Paradise, Dec. 8. Pass. No violations.

Historic Revere Tavern Inn, 3063 Lincoln Highway Route 30, P.O. Box 336, Paradise, complaint, Dec. 8. Pass. No violations.

Rohrerstown Elementary School, 2200 Noll Drive, Dec. 8. Pass. No violations.

Seasons Olive Oil And Vinegar, 36 W. King St., Dec. 8. Pass. No violations.

Strasburg Country Store, 1 Main St., Strasburg, Dec. 8. Pass. Refrigerated ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours in the single-door refrigerator is not being date marked. Containers of soup and baked beans in the kitchen single-door refrigerator that is moldy and is adulterated; discarded. Facility using milk for consumer drinks with expired sell-by date; discarded. Ice cream dipper well for dipping utensils does not have the water connected and ice cream scoops are being stored in water that is not maintained at 135 F. Several florescent light fixtures are not covered or shielded.

Tanglewood Gas, 1201 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville, Dec. 8. Pass. Automotive type cleaners and lubricants stored on a shelf above food items; corrected. Food employee in food prep area not wearing beard net. Deli meat, a refrigerated ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the cold hold case was date marked by the facility but was beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and requires discarding; discarded. A sticky residue under the beverage racks in the walk-in cooler.

The Pony Express Jerky Shop, 411 E. Main St., Leola, Dec. 8. Pass. No violations.

Beiler's Fruit Farm, 383 Springville Road, New Holland, Dec. 7. Pass. No violations.

Brownstown Career And Tech Center/School Cafe, 136 Snyder Road, Brownstown, Dec. 7. Pass. No violations.

Brownstown Elementary School, School Lane, Brownstown, Dec. 7. Pass. No violations.

Domino's, 2422 Willow Street Pike, Dec. 7. Pass. No violations.

Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 517 N. Queen St., Dec. 7. Pass. No violations.

Leola Pizza, 23 West Main St., Leola, Dec. 7. Pass. Women's toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. The hand-wash sink in the back food preparation area was blocked by a stepladder and rubber gloves and not accessible at all times for employee use. An aerosol can of PB Penetrating Oil stored next to the meat slicer. Food employees preparing food while not wearing beard covers. A small amount of black residue up inside the ice maker. Raw shell eggs stored above lettuce in the walk-in cooler. Mechanical ware-washing equipment with buildup of filth and food residue on top and not cleaned before use, and frequently throughout the day.

Pizzaiola, 344 W. Main St., Leola, Dec. 7. Fail. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods (pizza) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Old hardened food residue on the inner rim of the meat slicer. Old food residue on the can opener blade. Single-service, single-use articles (pizza boxes, cups and to-go containers) stored in the dining area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Raw shell eggs stored above assorted vegetables, fruit, flat bread, pizza dough trays and deli meat in the walk-in cooler. Grime on the outside of all condiment containers. Old food splatter inside the bottom microwave. Old food residue on the underside of the lids of the bain marie. These nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil and food residue buildup: exterior of two refrigerators, handles of cooling units, handles and exterior of microwaves, the entire fryer area, the char broiler and the front of the flat grill area. Old food crumbs, webbing and flour on both sides of the shelving where pizza pans are stored. Glass cleaner stored on a table next to spices and condiments. Bags of spaghetti and a bag of flour stored directly on the floor in the back storage area, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Paper, not easily cleanable and not nonabsorbent, being used to line shelves and drawers. Particle board, not easily cleanable and not nonabsorbent, being used as shelving for pizza pans. Particle board, not easily cleanable and not nonabsorbent, being used as shelving for pizza pans. The hand-wash sink in the front area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 F. Clutter and debris in some areas of the facility. Webbing and crumbs on the top of a cabinet near the three-compartment sink. Trash and debris beneath the pizza oven.

Slice of Italy, 400 Earl St., Terre Hill, Dec. 7. Pass. An air vent with static dust accumulation above the bain marie unit with the potential to contaminate food. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen area; corrected. The ceiling drywall around the pizza hood vent is cracked and broken and studs are exposed. Refrigerated ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety foods (deli meat, tuna salad) held for more than 24 hours in the walk-in cooler are not being date marked. A hot-holding unit sitting on a piece of old cardboard, which is not an approved material.

Wayback Burgers, 343 Comet Drive, Millersville, Dec. 7. Pass. Moist residue accumulation in the floor drain under the cabinet for the self-serve soda unit.

Bake Shoppe at Country Table, 740 E. Main St., Mount Joy, Dec. 6. Pass. Dust and webbing around, behind and on equipment in baking area. Flooring in baking area with chipping paint and exposing raw concrete.

Beilers Donuts II, 398 Harrisburg Ave., follow-up, Dec. 6. Pass. No violations.

Cafe One Eight, 18 W. Orange St., Dec. 6. Pass. No violations.

Centerville Cardtique, 560 Centerville Road, Dec. 6. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Dunkin', 560 Centerville Road, opening, Dec. 6. Pass. No violations.

Hissho Sushi Giant No. 6485, 789 E. Main St., Mount Joy, Dec. 6. Pass. A spray bottle of clear liquid with no common name stored with food packaging items in the food-prep area.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Lancaster-Mount Joy, 1550 East Main St., Mount Joy, Dec. 6. Pass. No violations.

IHOP, 2319 Lincoln Highway East, Dec. 6. Pass. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the ware-wash area; corrected. Food employee in food prep area wearing a bracelet and watch. Beef thawing in standing water in the prep sink, which is not an approved thawing method. The lid on the outside trash dumpster is not tight-fitting.

Residue accumulation on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers. Dried food residue on the blender wands of the milkshake mixer; cleaned. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — drain pipes leaking on two hand-wash sinks in the food-prep areas.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 275 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, Type 2 follow-up, Dec. 6. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster Comm Travelers, 787 E. Ross St., Dec.6. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster Country Day School, 725 Hamilton Drive, Dec. 6. Pass. A irreversible registering thermometer or thermal labels are not available for monitoring the final-rinse temperature of the mechanical dishwasher. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodent activity (rodent droppings) in dishwashing area, but facility does not have a pest control program. Facility is doing in-house pest control.

Panera Bread No. 6083, 839 Main St., Ephrata, Dec. 6. Pass. Food employees in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Top of food cart severely cracked, no longer smooth and easily cleanable. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Old stickers on the outside of pans after washed, rinsed and sanitized. Floors throughout, under and behind equipment with accumulation of old food. Floor drain in drive-thru area with an accumulation of black matter.

Rosies, 114 E. Main St., Mount Joy, change of owner, Dec. 6. Pass. Small fly activity in the bar area, mop sink area and in soda area in the kitchen.