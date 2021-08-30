The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Atglen Borough

Octorara Football Club, 228 Highland Rd., Aug. 20. Pass. No violations.

Octorara Jr. and Sr. High School Soccer Booster Club, 228 Highland Rd., Aug. 20. Pass. Food facility does not have a Certified Food Manager.

Avondale Borough

Philly Pretzel Factory, 901 Gap Newport Rd., follow-up, Aug. 19. Pass. No violations.

Perkin’s. 954 Gap Newport Pike, follow-up, Aug. 16. Pass. No violations.

Caln Township

Wayback Burgers, 3483 Lincoln Highway, Aug. 18. Pass. Hot dogs, tomatoes and lettuce held onsite in refrigerators for more than 24 hours without a date to indicate preparation or opening and to allow for proper disposal within seven days as required by code. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Hand sink in shake and cashier area used for purposes other than hand washing. Chili hot holding at 118 degrees F which is less than 135 degrees F for unknown amount of time. Hand sink by the burger prep area was not supplied with paper towels upon the department’s arrival. Hand sink in back room not supplied with paper towels. Ants in back room beneath three compartment sink beside grease interceptor. Rodent droppings in and isolated to back room dry storage.

Coatesville City

First Baptist Church of Passtown, 117 Barber Ave., Aug. 20. Pass. A few ceiling tiles in the kitchen were damaged.

Teel’s Catering, 117 Barber Ave., Aug. 20. Pass. A few ceiling tiles in the kitchen were damaged.

Coatesville Community Market, 266 East Lincoln Highway, Aug. 18. Pass. A few floor tiles were damaged. Small bain marie in deli area was at 46 degrees F. Large walk-in freezer was leaking condensation externally.

Vollmecke Orchards & CSA, 155 Cedar Knoll Rd., Aug. 18. Pass. No violations.

USA Gas, 911 East Lincoln Highway, Aug. 16. Pass. No violations.

Downingtown Borough

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, 1086 East Lancaster Ave., Suite 103, opening, Aug. 18. Fail. Both the walk-in units are not holding safe temperatures. The hood ventilation and fire suppression systems have not been certified or approved. Numerous horizontal surfaces were dust laden.

East Coventry Township

Coventry Café, 1479 New Schuykill Rd., Aug. 19. Fail. Two dented cans were found in the basement dry storage area. Two large pieces of meat were opened and not date marked in the basement Continental reach-in refrigerator. A utility sink or curbed cleaning facility with a floor drain is not provided in the food facility. A coffee carafe and ice was in the front hand wash sink, indicating uses other than handwashing. The top section of the prep top by the cook line was keeping TCS foods (mayonnaise, coleslaw, tuna salad) at 45 degrees F. The deli slicer is not being fully disassembled, washed, rinsed, sanitized, and air dried every four hours while in use. No paper towels were available at the front hand sink. Mops are not being hung to air dry. The soda boxes in the unfinished basement were uncovered. The dishwasher racks have a heavy buildup of grime. The ice machine is draining onto the floor near the french drain, and there is a buildup of fuzzy grime in the area. A food employee was touching bread, a ready to eat food, with bare hands. The inside of the ice machine has some grime and mildew building up.

Frazer Township

Dollar Tree, 225 Lancaster Ave., Aug. 19. Fail. Black flow prevention device at mop sink is in need of repair. -Wall in the back room severely damaged by pooling water and mold growth. The hand wash sink located in the restroom does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 degrees F. Condensation from air conditioning unit is pooling beneath the unit and stagnating to cause mold and foul odors in the back room and throughout the store. Severely dented, distressed canned items observed in the aisle are and intended for use or sale in the food facility. Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Domino’s, 490-1 Lancaster Ave., follow-up, Aug. 18. Pass. No violations.

Honey Brook Borough

Wyebrook Farm Market, 150 Wyebrook Rd., opening Aug. 17. Pass. The outdoor dumpster is missing a drain plug.

Kennett Square Borough

Grain Craft Bar & Kitchen, 108 West Street Rd., follow-up. Aug. 19. Pass. No violations.

Kennett Monthly Meeting, 125 West Sickle St., Aug. 18. Pass. No violations.

Landhope Farms, 101 East Street Rd., Aug. 18. Fail. Clean cabinet under the prep sink, wall behind fryer unit, soda bag in box racks, shelving of deli walk-in refrigerator and panini grill. In the women's bathroom, provide a covered receptacle or trash can for the disposal of sanitary napkins. At the ice machine, provide a holder for the ice scoop. Employees put on gloves without first washing hands and changed gloves without washing hands between. Provide a stem-type thermometer for monitoring the internal temperatures of foods. An accumulation of water was on the bottom ledge of the under counter refrigerator by the shake machine. A review of the cleaning of the spindle at the shake machine and the tongs at the hot dog rollers found ware washing is not being done at least every four hours. Fly strip hanging next to the three compartment sink and in the dry storage room. Repair the door sweep.

Unionville Sports Council Concessions, 750 Unionville Rd., Aug. 18. Clean the pizza display unit.

Malvern Borough

Next Level at Green Meadows Nursing & Rehab, 283 East Lancaster Ave., follow-up, Aug. 17. Pass. Two dead roaches were in kitchen area.

Scoops and Smiles Truck, 327 East King St., Aug. 16. Pass. Post a copy of the County Certified Food Manager certificate in public view.

New Garden Township

Lilliana’s Pizza & Grill, 1160 Newark Rd., Aug. 18. Pass. Bain marie was at 45 F.

North Coventry Township

Owen J. Roberts Athletic Association, 981 Ridge Rd., Aug. 19. Fail. Insecticides not approved for use in a food facility were found in both concession stands. The food facility does not employee a certified employee as required. On the home team side, the one-door Coke fridge was originally holding foods at 44.9 degrees F.

Los Osorio, 181 West Schuykill Rd., follow-up, Aug. 17. Pass. A bowl was being used to scoop out prepared rice. In the walk-in freezer, multiple items of food were stored directly on the floor. Two containers of food that had been the day before were observed without date marking.

Wawa, 260 West Schuykill Rd., Aug. 17. Fail. In the women's restroom, in the non-handicapped bathroom stall, the toilet flusher is falling off the wall. There is some grime building up on the floor of the walk-in freezer. In the upper section of sandwich prep top B, multiple food items were measured as being held at between 42 and 45 degrees F, rather than at or below 41 degrees F as required. The facility does not employ a Certified Food Manager as required.

Coventry Parlor at Laurel Locks, 653 Laurelwood Rd., follow-up, Aug. 16. Pass. Facility does not have a Certified Food Manager.

Hissho Sushi at Giant, 86 Glocker Way, opening, Aug. 16. Hand washing sink did not have paper towels in the dispenser. Food facility did not have the correct test strips for measuring sanitizing solution concentration. The facility does not have a Certified Food Manager.

Parkesburg Borough

Chili’s Grill and Bar, 770 Commons Dr., follow-up, Aug. 19. Pass. Clean between the bun butter machine and table next to it, under grill table and continue working on conveyor oven.

King’s Sweet Corn and Produce, 2849 Lower Valley Rd., Aug. 17. Pass. No violations.

Tago’s Commissary at Parkesburg VFW, 406 West Fourth Ave., opening, Aug. 17. Pass. The facility does not have a Certified Food Manger.

Tago’s To Go Food Truck, 400 Chestnut St., opening, Aug. 17. Pass. Seal gaps around cooking exhaust hood as to be smooth and easily cleanable. This establishment does not have a Certified Food Manager.

Phoenixville Borough

Palermo’s Pizza, 700 Nutt Rd., follow-up. Aug. 20. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility. Bulk food ingredient storage containers, in the prep area, is not labeled with the common name of the food. Food items were found stored directly on the floor of the walk-in freezer. The bottom section of the bain marie was not maintaining proper cold-holding temperatures of 41F or below. Food employees in the food prep area were not wearing proper hair restraints. Food facility does not maintain a Certified Food Manager certificate. The bain marie was found not maintaining proper cold-holding temperatures of 41 degrees F or below. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the bain marie, is not being date marked. Cardboard was found to be used as a shelf liner in the bain marie. Food employees were donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash. Food staff were not washing hands and donning new gloves in between tasks. The mechanical ware washing sanitizer concentration was not adequate upon inspection. The interior of the microwave was unclean with food debris.

Tai Me Up, 301 Bridge St., change of owner, Aug. 18. Pass. No violations.

T.D. Alfredo’s, 468 Nutt Rd., Aug. 17. Pass. No violations.

Three Brothers Grill, 17 Main St., follow-up, Aug. 17. Pass. Slight debris on floor edges under storage shelves in walk in cooler. One light out above cook line. Facility does not yet have a Certified Food Manager.

Upper Uwchlan Township

Pizzeria Visco, 530 Simpson Dr., Aug. 17. Pass. Deteriorating insulation on the walk-in refrigerant line.

West Chester Borough

Southbound BBQ Company, 401 West Washington St., follow-up, Aug. 19. Pass. Test kit is to be purchased tomorrow.

Love Again Local, 18 South Church St., follow-up, Aug. 19. Pass. No violations.

Lenape Pizza, 1410 Lenape Rd., Aug. 16. Fail. A small square container in the large container of sauce in the walk-in refrigerator. Numerous flies in the kitchen. Clean the shelves in the beverage reach-in and the refrigerator, shelving, floor and wall around the three compartment sink. In the bain marie, sliced deli meats were at 50 degrees. Employee indicated deli slicer is sanitized between uses then washed, rinsed and sanitized at the end of each day. Provide covered, vector-proof receptacles for storage of soiled cleaning cloths and aprons outside of the facility. Employee handled raw steak meat then started to get a roll.

West Goshen Township

Rite Aid, 929 South High St., Aug. 20. Pass. No violations.

Aramark at Greystone Elementary School, 1195 Aram Ave., follow-up, Aug. 19. Pass. A Chester County Certified Food Manager must be assigned to this location. Ansul inspection must be inspected, tagged and approved. Supply batteries for the hand soap dispenser and hand wash signage at the hand sink.

Tropical Smoothie Café, 103 Turner Ln., follow-up, Aug. 19. Pass. No violations.

West Fallowfield Township

Cochranville Fire Co., 3135 Limestone Rd., Aug. 18. Pass. No violations.

Christine’s Cotton Candy, 2126 Gap-Newport Pike, Aug. 16. Pass. No violations.

Houghton Gyro, 1289 Althouse Rd., opening, Aug. 16. Pass. No violations.

West Whiteland Township

Wellington Square Bookshop, 549 Wellington Square, Aug. 20. Pass. Cleaners (disinfectants) stored on the shelving above the three compartment sink.

Veggielicious Foods, 570 Wellington Square, opening, Aug. 19. Pass. Provide an accurate thermometer in the cooler for monitor safe temperatures.

Canteen at Fox Rothschild, 747 Constitution Dr., Aug. 19. Pass. No violations.

Canteen at DSM Biomedical, 735 Pennsylvania Dr., Aug. 17. Pass. No violations.

Damas Mediterranean Grill, 260 North Pottstown Pike Suite 50, follow-up, Aug. 17. Pass. This facility does not have a Certified Food Manager. Single use plastic food product containers are being re-used multiple times for food storage and preparation.

Timothy’s of Lionville, 120 Eagleview Blvd., follow-up, Aug. 16. Pass. ice accumulation around the entry door and below the condensate line of the walk-in freezer.