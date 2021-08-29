The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

East Hanover Township

Main Stay Suites, 105 Kelley Ct., Aug. 18. Pass. The hand wash sink in the men's restroom nearest to the kitchen is not receiving hot water within a reasonable amount of time. Employee food containers stored above and directly next to items intended to be served to customers and guests within the refrigerators in the kitchen. The surface of the counter top in the kitchen is chipped and cracked and no longer a smooth and easily cleanable surface. Holes in the wall in the separate storage room, near the backup refrigerators and freezers. Water damage under the ware washing sink in the kitchen. Dishwasher partially disassembled. Personal garments, curtains, and other items stored on top of the refrigerators in the additional storage room.

Sensenig Royce, 2491 Sand Beach Rd., Aug. 18. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility. Food facility failed to comply with labeling regulations when selling small flock eggs directly to the consumer. Food facility is using an approved non-public water system, but does not have current laboratory testing results for water potability. Food facility preparing smoked bologna using reduced oxygen packaging (ROP) without the required written procedures.

Eatery at Hollywood Casino, 777 Hollywood Blvd., Aug. 16. Pass. Facility utilizes time in lieu of temperature for pizza and burgers, but is not maintaining documentation. Pizza peels stored directly on top of oven between uses. Dust and food crumb accumulation on the top of the oven. Backside edge of slicer blade had old food residue. Blade of table-mounted can opener had old food residue. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Hood filters had an accumulation of static dust.

Mountainview at Hollywood Casino, 777 Hollywood Blvd., Aug. 16. Pass. Soda lines, located in the storage room nearest the employee restrooms, stored with the nozzles resting on the floor. Pest control devices (snap traps) in use in the dry storage rooms, located nearest the walk-in coolers, carry the potential to contaminate food, equipment and utensils.

Penn Drafthouse at Hollywood Casino, 777 Hollywood Blvd., Aug. 16. Pass. Fruit wedge cutter blade to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Tattered Flag at Hollywood Casino, 777 Hollywood Blvd., change of owner, Aug. 16. Pass. Soda lines and connectors were stored on the floor in the dry storage area nearest the employee restrooms while not in use. A temperature measuring device for measuring manual ware washing wash and sanitizing water temperatures is not available. Metal racks within several refrigerators in the kitchen area are rusty. Built-in thermometer for ensuring proper food temperatures is not calibrated or functioning properly on the refrigeration unit located in the corner of the kitchen area. Accumulation of old food debris, dirt and soil on the floor behind the bar equipment and behind the stoves, grills and equipment in the kitchen area. Pest control devices (snap traps), located in the dry storage rooms nearest the walk-in coolers and freezers, have potential to contaminate food, equipment or utensils.

Hummelstown Borough

Wendy’s, 625 East Main St., Aug. 18. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods without documentation to verify disposition of food. Soap was not available at the hand wash sink in the women's restroom. Stainless steel tables and countertops being used for direct food contact had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Walls and floors between and behind fryers, walls and floors between and behind ware washing sinks, floors and walls surrounding mop and utility area, fixtures behind and directly below the refrigeration unit within the walk-in cooler have an accumulation of static dust and mildew. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair.

Lower Paxton Township

McDonald’s, 5590 Allentown Blvd. Suite 150, Aug. 19. Pass. Frozen burgers, in the walk-in freezer area, is a packaged food possibly subject to water entry and is stored or displayed in direct contact with ice. Exteriors of fryer equipment, interior of milk cabinet at front counter area and door gaskets of chicken nugget freezer dirty.

Quick Pick C Stop, 4617 Locust Ln., Aug. 19. Pass. No violations.

Excel Oil, 4660 Jonestown Rd., Aug. 18. Pass. No violations.

Wendy’s, 5103 Jonestown Rd., follow-up, Aug. 17. Pass. Accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, grease, and debris on the sides of fryers and grill top equipment, wheels of fryer equipment and top of patty cooking press and grill equipment.

Penbrook Borough

Unreal Kitchen, 2805 Market St. Suite A, Aug. 17. Pass. No violations.

Susquehanna Township

Residence Inn by Marriott, 2250 Kohn Rd., Aug. 20. Pass. The hand wash sink in the kitchen area was leaking water at the drain. Cases of bottled water stored directly on the floor in dry storage area.

Peachtree Restaurant & Lounge, 251 North Progress Ave., Aug. 19. Pass. Chlorinated sanitizer in red bucket was spent. Tabletop mounted can opener, a food contact surface, had dried food residue on the cutting blade and was not clean to sight and touch. Floor area was messy with food debris and packaging material lying on the floor. Food seasoning and raw ingredient storage containers in the kitchen area are not labeled with the common name of the food.

The Greater Zion Missionary Baptist, 212 North Progress Ave., Aug. 19. Pass. Cases of beverages stored directly on the floor in dry storage area.

Swatara Township

Burger King, 8167 Derry St., opening, Aug. 20. Pass. No violations.

Papa John’s Pizza, 4200 Derry St., Aug. 20. Pass. Time in lieu of temperature being used as a control for potentially hazardous foods, but pizza sauce foods observed being held for more than four hours. Ceiling intake and exhaust air duct needs cleaned or filters changed as it is emitting dust and dirt into the air. Build-up of dust on vents. Food employee personal belongings and food stored in the walk in with other food products. Food employees in food prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints. Can opener in the prep area does not allow removal of the cutting blade for cleaning and sanitizing. Accumulation of steel shavings build up.

Dunkin Donuts, 2820 Paxton St., Aug. 19. Pass. Reheated food was held at 56 degrees F, in the refrigerated drawers on the line area. Floor tiles and ceiling tiles in the main area cracked, roughened and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Ceiling vent tile missing over coffee area. Hand washing sink on the food line area is out of service due to a drain leak. Wet wiping cloths in preparation line area are not being stored in sanitizer solution. Cheese slices were date-marked by the facility, but were beyond the seven-day use or sell by date.

Little Saigon Food Market,2800 Paxton St., Aug. 19. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility. Food facility person in charge not able to provide documentation that raw snails, fresh and frozen fish, and raw beef are from an approved source. Food facility received Shellstock without legible source identification tags or labels. Raw snails on ice. Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Rear door located in the raw meat case area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Dead raw snails for sale to consumers in ice on a hot and cold display unit. Soap and paper towels not available at the hand wash sink in the prep area.

McDonald’s, 2929 Paxton St., complaint, Aug. 18. Pass. No violations.

Walmart, 6535 Grayson Rd., Aug. 18. Pass. Two cans of baby formula on retail shelf available to consumers that were beyond manufacturers date. The hand wash sink in the rear deli area and bakery area were blocked by racks and not accessible at all times for employee use. Floor, wall and ceiling in the cooler areas and produce processing excessive dust accumulation from condenser fans. Fan covers need cleaned. Tile in produce area have a large man-made hole needs replaced. Waste not being removed from the food facility at an appropriate frequency.

ABC Lanes East, 1001 Eisenhower Blvd., Aug. 17. Pass. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. build-up of food-debris at the bottom of the beer coolers in the bar area. Cracked door handle on the stand up refrigerator in the kitchen prep area, repaired with duct tape.

Midtown Pizza, 995 Eisenhower Blvd., Aug. 17. Pass. Old unused equipment stored in the back kitchen area of the bar side.

Mom’s Momo and Deli, 5550 Derry St., Aug. 17. Pass. No violations.

Sheetz, 6010 Derry St., Aug. 17. Pass. No violations.

West Hanover Township

Ted’s Bar and Grill, 7300 Allentown Blvd., complaint, Aug. 16. Fail. Raw and Ready-to-eat food ingredient storage containers, and wrapped food products in the cook line and walk in area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code. Chicken wings, onion soup, pasta, potatoes, pot roast in the cooler area stored open with no covering. Raw chicken was stored above raw beef, pork, fish in the walk in cooler. Clean food equipment and utensils in kitchen area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining or air drying. Hand sink leaking at the kitchen area by back door. Cigarettes and ashtray found on the line in the kitchen area. Chicken wings, onion soup and prime rib roast was not cooled from 135 to 70 degrees F in two hours or from 135 to 41 degrees F within six hours after preparation. Chicken wings, breaded chicken nuggets and prime rib being cooled in refrigerator and walk-in cooler in containers without tight fitting lids. Onion soup food placed hot in the refrigerator and walk-in cooler in containers greater than four inches deep. Raw and ready to eat foods are refrigerated ready to eat were not compliant with date marking by being labeled with a discard or use by date of no more than seven days. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment and food products are not available or readily accessible in refrigeration equipment or cook area. Ceiling and wall attachments and tiles in the dry storage area are not easily cleanable and tiles are missing or not in place. Dirty cloth towel covering twice baked potatoes in the cooler. Paper towels being used in the salad cooler under tomatoes and pickles.