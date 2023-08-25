The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

What do restaurant inspectors look for and can they close a restaurant? [Lancaster Watchdog]

A.lee's Sauces And Rubs, 120 N. Duke St. Lancaster, Non-Routine Special Event, August 18. Pass. No violations.

Asian Taste, 120 N. Duke St. Lancaster, Non-Routine Special Event, August 18. Pass. No violations.

Cafe 301, 120 N. Duke St. Lancaster, Non-Routine Special Event, August 18. Pass. No violations.

Equestriyum Bakery, mobile food facility Type 4, 408 E. Main St. Reinholds, Opening, August 18. Pass. No violations.

Captain Gus' Steak Shop, 602 W. Orange St. Lancaster, August 17. Fail. Non-food contact surfaces throughout not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Mekatos LLC, 100 S. Queen St. Lancaster, August 17. Pass. No violations.

Rivera Grocery, 362 Beaver St. Lancaster, August 17. Fail. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Softie Whirl Mft, 120 N. Duke St. Lancaster, Follow-up, August 17. Pass. No violations.

Taqueria Yuriria, 3371 E. Lincoln Highway, Paradise, Opening, August 17. Pass. Raw Eggs stored above ready to eat foods. Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the Refrigerator, is not being date marked.

The Horse Inn, 540 E. Fulton St. Lancaster, August 17. Pass. No violations.

Burger King #4084, 1408 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, Aug. 16. Pass. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Old food residue and grease in several plastic and metal food containers and tongs all stored as clean on the drying rack. A black, slimy residue inside the ice maker; unit placed out of service. Dust accumulation on the tops and backs of the touchscreens and monitors, the brackets that hold the touchscreens, and the wires, all with a potential to contaminate food stored below. A floor tile missing near the coffee grinding area. There is standing water and a putrid odor there.

Family Dollar Store #311181, 420 N. Franklin St. Lancaster, Type 3 Follow-up, August 16. Fail. Repair/replace rusted shelving in reach in refrigerator. Non-food contact surfaces identified in reach in milk refrigerator, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Ginza, 565 Greenfield Rd. Lancaster, Change of Owner, August 16. Pass. Raw chicken observed stored in back of other foods in the Baine Marie. Observed in-use knives stored between table edges, an area not easily cleanable & sanitized. Yellow-fin tuna vacuum packed and received frozen located in the sushi cooling unit, completely thawed and still in original packaging. Each individually packed yellow-fin fillet contains the following instructions printed on the package - Keep frozen - remove from package - thaw under refrigeration. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Observed low level of chlorine sanitizer residual in the container. A full container was installed, machine primed, an accurate reading of 100ppm was obtained.

Hoover's Farm Market, 30 Erb's Bridge Rd. Lititz, August 16. Pass. Observed prepackaged whoopie pies that are prepared and packaged at a different facility not owned by the same person are not being labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts.

Rock Lititz Copper Cup, LLC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd. Lititz, Change of Owner, August 16. Pass. No violations.

Schopf Bros, LLC, mobile food facility Type 3, 191 College Ave. Mountville, Opening, August 16. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of quaternary ammonia for the 3-compartment sink.

Sheetz, 1655 Rohrerstown Rd. Lancaster, Opening, August 16. Pass. No violations.

United Tastes Of America, 1909 Cloverleaf Rd. Mount Joy, Opening, August 16. Pass. No violations.

Breyers Ice Cream Parlor at Dutch Wonderland, 2249 Lincoln E. Highway, Lancaster, August 15. Pass. No violations.

Cabrera Grocery III, LLC, 201 W. Vine St., Lancaster, Aug. 15. Fail. Commercially processed ready-to-eat food, located in the bain-marie and held more than 48 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Food employee is not using available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine sanitizer concentration. Deli slicer, a food contact surface, was to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Rear door located in the storage area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. Food facility is not removing dead or trapped pests from control devices frequently, as evidenced by old cockroach in pest control device in the storage area.

Christiana Fire Company, 214 S. Bridge St. Christiana, August 15. Pass. No violations.

Dippin Dots #2 at Dutch Wonderland, 2249 Lincoln Highway, Lancaster, August 15. Pass. No violations.

Exit Snacks at Dutch Wonderland, 2249 Lincoln E. Highway, Lancaster, August 15. Pass. No violations.

Merlin's Restaurant at Dutch Wonderland, 2249 Lincoln E. Highway, Lancaster, August 15. Pass. No violations.

Namaste Restaurant, 2101 Columbia Ave. Lancaster, August 15. Pass. Food employee observed washing dishes, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Assorted food in the reach-in coolers and the small coolers, stored open with no covering. Observed wiping cloths in extremely unclean condition in the food preparation area. Raw chicken and raw shrimp observed thawing in standing water in the prep sink downstairs and in a bowl on the table, which is not an approved thawing method. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the chlorine in the mechanical dishwasher. Food facility is reusing milk containers, which are intended to be a single-service or single-use article. Old food residue observed on the can opener blade. Scoops for the ice stored in an unclean container. Observed insecticides (cans of Raid), not labeled by the manufacturer as approved for use in a food facility. First aid supplies being stored on a shelf with spices, and above a food preparation table and a possible source of contamination.

Nathans at Dutch Wonderland, 2249 Lincoln E. Highway, Lancaster, August 15. Pass. No violations.

Pequea Valley Sportsman Association, 195 Rawlingsville Rd. Willow Street, August 15. Pass. Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.

Potato Patch at Dutch Wonderland, 2249 Lincoln E. Highway, Lancaster, August 15. Pass. Roof is leaking water in kitchen area, and is in need of repair.

Rawlinsville Fire Co, 33 Martic Heights Dr. PO Box 1, Holtwood, August 15. Pass. No violations.

Sukho Thai Restaurant, 398 Harrisburg Ave. Lancaster, August 15. Pass. No violations.

Appalachian Brewing Co., 55 Water St. Lititz, August 14. Pass. Raw chicken was stored above raw beef, and fish in the walk-in cooler and reach-in. Corrected. Shrimp was held at 44 °F, in the bain-marie at kitchen area, rather than 41°F or below as required. Voluntarily discarded. Observed metal shaving on the flat surface of the cutting blade of the can opener in kitchen area. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Corrected. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the 3-bay warewash sink was 0 ppm, rather than 200-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions. Corrected. Inside the ice machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have pink residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Corrected.

Beilers Donuts II, 398 Harrisburg Ave. Lancaster, August 14. Fail. Knives and food storage containers, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Clean gaskets throughout. Non-food contact surfaces throughout not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Dairy Queen, 1624 Lancaster Ave. Columbia, August 14. Pass. Food employee observed involved in food preparation, wearing a wristwatch. Scoop being stored in the ice machine with handle touching the ice. Old food residue observed on the can opener blade in the back.

Moe's Southwest Grill, 1054c Lititz Pike, Lititz, August 14. Pass. Can opener blade was observed to have old food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Walk-in refrigerator fan guards are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dust. Floor in the front food preparation area is not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of standing water.

Ninja Ramen, 2046 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster, August 14. Pass. Scoop being stored in the ice machine with handle touching the ice. Old food residue observed on the inner rim and blade of the slicer and on the can opener blade. Observed a tea steamer, sponge, several rags, and Lysol, being stored on the handwash sink. Food facility does not provide lockers or storage for food employee personal clothing and possessions. Observed employee's allergy medication stored on the back of the baine marie. Observed cans of paint and WD40, stored on a shelf with food equipment (bowls).

Taco Bell #040062, 1340 Columbia Ave. Lancaster, August 14. Pass. Food employees observed involved in food preparation, not wearing beard covers. REPEAT VIOLATION OF 7.18.2022 AND 2.15.2023. Observed old food residue in a few metal, food containers. Black static dust observed on the air-vent above the food preparation area. A working container of grease stripper was stored above burrito shells in the food preparation area.

UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, 1500 Highlands Dr. Lititz, August 14. Pass. Kitchen utensil (whisk) was observed to have old food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Woodcrest Villa / Bluebird Cafe / Viva Bistro / Bluebird Inn / Catering Kitchen, 2001 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, August 14. Pass. No violations.