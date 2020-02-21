The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

BJ’s Wholesale Club No. 19, 110 Centerville Road, complaint, Feb. 7. No violations.

Burger King No. 2605, 531 N. Third St., Columbia, complaint, Feb. 7. No violations.

Country Pretzel Twists, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Feb. 7. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration; repeat violation. There are several broken, cracked and missing floor tiles throughout facility rendering the floor not smooth and easily cleanable; repeat violation. Handle of the pretzel lifter is wrapped in stringy tape which is not approved material. A bottle of oil used in pretzel preparation does not contain the common name of the food.

Freinschaft Market LLC, 398 Harrisburg Ave., Feb. 7. No violations.

Immergut Soft Pretzels, 3537 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, Feb. 7. Moist residue in the bottom of the ice scoop holder at the ice machine; cleaned. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Person in charge has a class scheduled this month.

Marticville Middle School, 356 Frogtown Road, Pequea, Feb. 7. No violations.

Mr. Joe’s Steakhouse, 348 Perry St., Columbia, Feb. 7. Food facility does not have a three-compartment sink for manual warewashing.

Seven Seas, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Feb. 7. Food handler donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing. An accumulation of grease in fryer cabinets. Floor in facility contains several broken floor tiles and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Ambient air temperature thermometer for ensuring proper food storage in the two door refrigerator is inaccurate by 6 F.

Staples No. 0690, 2350 Lincoln East Highway, Suite 700, Feb. 7. No violations.

Sukho Thai Restaurant, 398 Harrisburg Ave., Feb. 7. No violations.

Surestay Plus Hotel by Best Western, 147 Merts Drive, Elizabethtown, Feb. 7. Edible skinned fruits are not protected from potential contamination. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Chlorine strips are needed.

Swamp Christian Fellowship, 390 Swamp Church Road, Reinholds, Feb. 7. No violations.

Wendy’s No. 6442, 1117 Harrisburg Ave., complaint, Feb. 7. No violations.

Brownstown Elementary School, 231 Snyder Road, Brownstown, Feb. 6. No violations.

Comfort Inn and Suites, 2845 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Feb. 6. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold. Food contact items stored on racks that are not clean to sight and touch, resulting in the contamination of the cleaned items. Assorted food was held at 46-52 F in the prep area refrigerator rather than 41 F or below as required; food discarded.

Keagy’s Produce Market, 438 Locust St., Columbia, Feb. 6. Several cartons of raw shell eggs held at 63 F for an unknown amount of time rather than 41 degrees or below on a table in the customer area. An extreme amount of clutter, bags, boxes, etc., in the back of the facility and under tables. The clutter is a possible harborage area for rodents. Food facility is offering for sale foods (sauerkraut) prepared in an unapproved private home. Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an ANSI/CFP-accredited certified food manager program. The facility has 90 days to enroll and employee in a state-recognized food safety course. Several single-service, single-use articles stored in the back directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. Food facility is not removing dead or trapped pests from control devices frequently, as evidenced by old/decaying mice in pest control devices and behind refrigeration units in the facility. Prepackaged pasta salads, baked items, bagged vegetables and cheese are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement and/or nutritional facts. The facility is using egg cartons from other establishments to sell eggs, the cartons have no sell-by dates, date of lay, safe-handling instructions, facility name and address. A personal drinking cup and a tea maker in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodents in the entire facility, but facility does have a pest control program. Rodent droppings throughout the facility. A bottle of degreaser and a bottle of disinfectant stored on a table with food.

Market Place Bakery, 2846 Main St., Morgantown, Feb. 6. No violations.

Park City Diner, 884 Plaza Parkway, follow-up, Feb. 6. No violations.

Primo Hoagies, 2085 Fruitville Pike, change of owner, Feb. 6. Bags of onions stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Boxes of chips stored directly on the floor in the hallway rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. A pink residue flowing down the outer side of the ice chute for the customer self-service sodas. Customer self-service single-use tableware is not displayed in a manner so that only the handles are touched by customers. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (deli ham, cheese), located in the sandwich cooling unit and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Working containers of sanitizers and cleaners hanging on the shelf next to soda boxes. Samples for customers displayed without sneeze guards or other effective cover. Wet wiping cloths laying on tables not being stored in sanitizer solution.

UGI Utilities-Brock & Co., 1 UGI Drive, Denver, Feb. 6. Assorted pans and utensils on the drying shelf were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in dish area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting).

Weiser’s Market, 680 Furnace Hill Pike, Lititz, follow-up, Feb. 6. Not all individually packed salads, such as pasta salad, potato salad, creamy pea salad, etc., in cold service case contain ingredient labeling including allergens. Cinnamon donut holes near self-serve soup does not list allergens on label. Not all prepackaged baked goods contain a list of allergens. Some baked goods sold in bakery lists shortening as an ingredient but does not specify what kind nor does it list subingredients. Additional floor tiles in deli broken. No proof that cream cheese whoopie pies and carrot cupcakes with cream cheese icing being held on sales table at ambient temperature are shelf stable; removed from sale. Manager states they now will be kept refrigerated.

Eat Wild Farms, 2250 Mount Gretna Road, Elizabethtown, follow-up, Feb. 5. No violations.

Ephrata Middle School, 957 Hammon Ave., Ephrata, Feb. 5. No violations.

Ephrata Senior High School, 803 Oak Blvd., Ephrata, Feb. 5. No violations.

Lynda’s Market, 477 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, Feb. 5. Coffee pot and knife for cutting sandwiches are being rinsed off and not washed and sanitized.

Marietta Center for the Arts, 133 W. Market St., Marietta, opening, Feb. 5. No violations.

PA Auction Center, 3146 White Oak Road, Quarryville, Feb. 5. Food facility is using foods (canned peppers) prepared in an unapproved private home; removed. The chlorine concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was 200 ppm rather than 50-100 ppm as required; corrected.

The Railroad House Inn, 280 W. Front St., Marietta, change of owner, Feb. 5. One section of the exhaust baffles missing subjecting possible contamination to food being grilled beneath. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing proper beard covers.

Two Cousins Pizza of Paradise, 3099 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, Feb. 5. The walk-in cooler condensing unit and unit supported with a piece of bare wood — not an approved material. Unsanded drywall seams on the ceiling drywall in the kitchen area.

Brother’s International Foods, 806 S. Duke St., complaint, Feb. 4. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the Pennsylvania Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food stored in the basement that was deemed “not good” by the owner. Raw chicken in the meat cooler stored open with no covering. Pork in reach-in freezer stored uncovered. Cutting utensils found in basement work area are not in good repair or condition. Nonfood contact surfaces, notably floors, throughout facility not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil especially meat area. Other nonfood contact surfaces to be dusty and dirty. Outdoor trash receptacles are not durable, cleanable, leak proof and/or rodent and insect resistant. Cracked, roughened floor tiles throughout facility not smooth and easily cleanable. Outside door located in the basement area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. Repair lighting that is inoperable throughout facility. Clean-up and disinfection paper for norovirus not available. Wiping cloths in extremely unclean condition in meat cutting area. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair. Evidence of leaking in basement. Outside waste handling unit and storage area was extremely dirty, attracting insects and rodents. Tongs used to dispense self-service baked good hanging on door and encrusted with dried food. Rice stored directly on the floor in basement area rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Three-bowl sink area not clean and containing a bucket of dirty water. Thermometers for ensuring proper food temperatures are not calibrated and/or functioning properly. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over meat area. Toilet room in basement to have mold. Bathroom in need of cleaning. Unlabeled food in reach-in unit. Meat grinder, a food contact surface was to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. In addition, multiple food contact surfaces throughout facility were not clean to sight and touch. Food facility operator failed to post an original, valid PDA Food Employee Certification in a location conspicuous to the consumer. Perimeter walls/roof of the food facility does not protect from weather and entry of insects and rodents. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the meat cutting area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the meat cutting area. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the meat cutting area. Cracked soiled ceiling tiles throughout facility need to be replaced. Old unused equipment stored in basement area should be removed from food facility. Unused equipment stored outside beside the building should be removed from food facility. Potential rodent harborage areas on the exterior of the building perimeter in and around area of trash receptacles and rea of property due to meat bones and other trash scattered on the ground.

Cake Creators, 3543 Marietta Ave., Feb. 4. No violations.

Forry’s Country Store, 820 Ivy Drive, Feb. 4. No violations.

Grand China, 156 Lancaster Ave., Columbia, Feb. 4. Shrimp thawing in standing water on the drain board, which is not an approved thawing method. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (egg rolls, dumplings) prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the refrigerator, is not being date marked. The food facility does not have a hand-wash sink located in the food prep/warewashing area. Raw chicken stored above pork in the reach-in cooler. Raw shell eggs stored above ready-to-eat vegetables and various sauces in the refrigerator. Several foods in the cooling units are stored open with no covering. An open employee’s beverage container was on top of the bain-marie, a food preparation area. Eggs rolls and wonton noodles being stored in old cardboard boxes and lined and covered with menus, rather than being stored in food-grade containers. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of chlorine bleach for the three compartment sink. Old food residue inside the grinder, the grinder plate, blade, screw and neck. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodent activity throughout the entire facility, but facility does have a pest control program.

Sabor Criollo Restaurant, 802 S. Duke St., complaint, Feb. 4. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the Pennsylvania Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Repair missing and cracked floor tiles. Wall in the kitchen area is cracked and roughened and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof in kitchen and sales area. The light intensity in the food preparation area is not at least 50 foot candles. Repair all nonworking light fixtures. Clean-up and disinfection paper for norovirus not available. Repair and seal hole in wall at door area in kitchen. Replace cracked and soiled ceiling tiles. Food contact surface of hot holding unit is not smooth, easily cleanable and/or resistant to pitting, cracking or scratching.

Trio Bar and Grill, 3707 Marietta Ave., Columbia, Feb. 4. Old food residue on the can opener blade. Reduced-oxygen-packaged tuna not removed from package prior to thawing. Nonintegral cold plate device installed in ice bin and in contact with ice used for consumer beverages.

Burger King, 330 Rohrerstown Road, complaint, Feb. 3. Food employees in the food preparation area not wearing beard covers; repeat violation of 2018 and 2019.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 100 North Pointe Blvd., complaint, Feb. 3. No violations.

Centerville Bulk Foods, 3501 B Scenic Road, Gordonville, Feb. 3. Six containers of powdered baby formula were offered for sale with expired sell/use-by date; removed from sale.

Flik International, 2425 New Holland Pike, Feb. 3. The paddle and shovel for ice being stored on top of the ice maker, which is not a clean and sanitized area. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. No placard or poster for skinned fruit advising customers to wash fruit prior to consuming. Food employees eating candy as evidenced by partially consumed package of candy in the food preparation area. An open employee’s beverage container (screw-cap variety) was on a bottom shelf with food and food equipment in the front serving area. Three cartons of 8-ounce milk being offered for sale beyond the sell-by date. Old food residue on the can opener blade. Clean food equipment (lids), stored beneath plumbing, a prohibited area. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the dishwashing area. Butane fuel and chafing fuel stored on the same shelf with food and food equipment.

Homewood Suites-Hilton, 200 Granite Run Drive, Feb. 3. An open employee’s beverage container was on a food preparation table. Sugar, cinnamon, fruits in the customer area are not protected from contamination by use of coverings or lids. An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal strips is not available for measuring the utensil surface temperature. Torn rubber door gaskets on the reach-in freezer. A pink and black slimy residue up inside the ice maker. Old food residue on the can opener blade. The inside of the blue holder for the ice scoop is not clean to sight and touch. Boxes of coffee stored directly on the floor in food preparation area rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Wet wiping cloths in the food preparation area not being stored in sanitizer solution. No placard or poster for apples notifying customers to wash apples prior to consuming.

La Dolce Vita Courthouse Bakery LLC, 9 N. Duke St., Feb. 3. No violations.

Lancaster Moravian Church, 227 N. Queen St., Feb. 3. No violations.

Moravian Center Adult Day, 227 N. Queen St., Feb. 3. No violations.

Outback Steakhouse No. 3917, 100 North Pointe Blvd., Feb. 3. A food employee was touching sliced pickles, sliced tomatoes and the roll for the sandwich — all ready-to-eat foods — with his bare hands. A bag of thawing in standing water in the three-compartment sink, which is not an approved thawing method. Used food utensils being stored in an empty container without any hot water above 135 F. The drain board of the mechanical dishwasher for the clean dishes had an accumulation of wet food residue.

Rushi Petroleum, 2270 New Holland Pike, Feb. 3. The floor tile in the middle of the facility in the customer area is missing and no longer easily cleanable. The three-compartment sink is filthy and is not being cleaned prior to the wash/ rinsing/sanitizing of equipment. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the back. An extreme amount of clutter in the basement: old food equipment stored on the floor, single-service articles stored on the floor, equipment clutter not conducive to the business. An extreme amount of clutter in the upstairs area: old, dirty, food equipment, several unplugged coolers with food still inside them creating odors, old food and food equipment still with food residue on them, temperature-control-for-safety condiments stored in containers in coolers that are no longer operating, tools and chemicals stored with food and food equipment, food crumbs and debris throughout the back area. Bottles of hand detergent stored on top of food equipment in the back. Glass cleaner stored with soda and food equipment in the back. Ice cream stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. A slimy residue on the dispenser of the orange slushie machine. Trash and litter in and around the outside dumpster corral. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the back. Maintenance tools stored with food and food equipment in the back. Single-service, single-use articles stored in the basement directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. Mops are not being hung to air-dry.

T. Burk & Co., 2433A Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown, Feb. 3. Food dispensing utensil (scoop) stored in the bulk food container and the handle buried in the food. Bags of potatoes and flour stored directly on the floor rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Eggs, salad mix, chicken held at 50 F in the salad bain-marie unit rather than 41 F or below as required; items discarded. Employee toilet room does not have a self-closing door. Deli meats, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, located in the walk-in and held more than 24 hours, are not being marked with the date it was opened/sliced; corrected. The salad bain-marie is not maintaining the minimum required temperature of 41 F or less.

Lunch Wagon Too, 109 N. Maple St., Leola, change of owner, Jan. 27. No violations.