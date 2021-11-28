The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Birmingham Township

Duck Donuts, 1353 Wilmington Pike, follow-up, Nov. 18. Pass. No violations.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard, 1302 Wilmington Pike, follow-up, Nov. 17. Pass. Clean all hoods. The facility does not have a Chester County certified food manager.

Caln Township

Mister Wok Chinese Kitchen, 3927 W. Lincoln Highway, Nov. 16. Fail. Tea and lemonade prepared and packaged on-site was unlabeled in plastic containers. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Wet dishware stacked on the storage shelf. Several bulk food bins stored in the storage room without lids. Plastic tubs of BBQ spare ribs were tempted at 55 degrees F. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours is not being date marked. Food debris, food splatter and cobwebs are on the facility floors and walls. The walk-in refrigerator and walk-in freezer floor need to be cleaned.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 3479 E. Lincoln Highway, Nov. 16. Pass. Top surface of the mechanical dishwasher, the interior surface of the ice cream freezer and the exterior surface around the dipper well need to be cleaned. There is food splatter in the interior surface of the microwave.

Ocean Palace, 4341 W. Lincoln Highway, Nov. 15. Pass. The floor of the walk-in freezer needs to be cleaned. There is ice buildup in the walk-in freezer.

Coatesville City

Mi Gualupita, 340 E. Lincoln Highway, follow-up, Nov. 19. Pass. No violations.

East Goshen Township

Sabatino’s Pizza & Grille, 1316 West Chester Pike, follow-up, Nov. 19. Pass. Minimal roach activity in the dry storage area. Seal the holes in the wall behind the pizza preparation cold holding unit within one week. The floor edges throughout the kitchen need to be thoroughly cleaned.

East Marlborough Township

Catherine’s Restaurant, 1701 W. Doe Run Rd., Nov. 17. Fail. There is a leak at the hot water knob when turned on at the faucet of the three-compartment sink. Storage containers and a spatula had cracks or chips. Reattach cove base in coffee area. Resurface the ceiling above the bain marie units and cooking area. The ceiling in the walk-in refrigerator needs repaired. Inside the microwave near the dessert refrigerator, floor under all equipment and surfaces, wall around the soup kettle, fan guard in walk-in refrigerator, surfaces of cooking equipment, grill stand, wall and floor under bain marie units, between the bain marie units, condensate line of walk-in refrigerator, ceiling in walk-in refrigerator and oll warmer need to be cleaned.

East Pikeland Township

Dante’s Italian Bistro, 550 Kimberton Rd. Unit 12, follow-up, Nov. 16. Pass. No violations.

Domino’s Pizza, 253 Schuylkill Rd., Nov. 16. Pass. Single use to-go containers stored with food contact surfaces exposed. Food-like splatter on walls behind three-basin sink. Floor edges under three-basin sink unclean. Gap at back exit door left side bottom corner.

Burger King, 363 Schuylkill Rd., complaint, Nov. 15. Pass. No violations.

Easttown Township

Beaumont Elementary School, 575 Beaumont Rd., Nov. 19. Pass. The hand wash sink located in the kitchen near the dry storage area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 degrees F.

Devon Elementary School, 400 S. Fairfield Rd., Nov. 19. Pass. An irreversible registering temperature indicator or thermometer for measuring the utensil surface temperature in the high temperature dishwasher is not available.

Waynesborough Country Club, 440 Darby Rd., follow-up, Nov. 17. Fail. The rinse dial on the downstairs dishwasher is not working. Loose rubber door gaskets on the True cooling unit near the cook line in the main kitchen.

East Whiteland Township

Parkhurst Dining at Immaculata University, 1145 W. King Rd., follow-up, Nov. 19. Pass. Severely dented, and distressed canned items in dry storage area in the main kitchen area and intended for use or sale in the food facility.

Great Valley Middle School, 255 N. Phoenixville Pike, Nov. 18. Pass. Accumulation of debris along the plastic guard on the interior of the ice machine. The food preparation sink needs to be secured to the wall and sealed. The exit door in the kitchen has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals.

Great Valley Senior High School, 255 N. Phoenixville Pike, Nov. 18. Pass. The floors under the dishwasher, the vent above the dishwasher and the pipe in the walk-in freezer need to be cleaned. The hand wash sink located near the three-compartment sink does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 degrees F.

Sonesta Es Suites, 20 Morehall Rd., Nov. 16. Pass. Continental one-door refrigerator in the kitchen has an ambient air temperature of 55 degrees F. Mechanical dishwasher in the main kitchen is in disrepair.

The Classic Diner, 352 Lancaster Ave., follow-up, Nov. 15. Pass. Food employee stored clean food equipment while wet, and did not allow time for draining or air-drying.

The Beer Store, 215 E. Lancaster Ave. Unit C2-C3-C4, Nov. 15. Pass. Replace any missing or stained ceiling tiles. -Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. The walk-in cooler and underneath the cabinets need to be cleaned.

Kennett Square Borough

Chartwells at Kennett Senior High School, 100 E. South St., Nov. 19. Pass. No violations.

Fran Keller’s Eatery, 119 W. State St., follow-up, Nov. 19. Pass. Test strips couldn’t be located. Butcher block table to be sanded and a new cutting board surface to be installed.

Latinomex, 1001 W. Baltimore Pike, Nov. 16. Fail. Meat and cheese cooler was 46 degrees F. Rice pudding in the case had an internal temperature of 46 degrees F.

London Grove Township

Avon Grove High School, 257 E. State St., Nov. 19. Pass. Facility reusing plastic containers for storage of sugar and cinnamon sugar. Small cup used in the granola instead of a scoop with a handle.

Lower Oxford Township

Wyncote Golf Club, 50 Wyncote Dr., Nov. 17. Pass. There’s a hole in the wall below the dirty side dish table of the mechanical dishwasher. Cleaning is needed under and behind food service equipment inside the main kitchen. Cleaning is needed under the bag and box system in the pub serving kitchen.

New Garden Township

Farm House Restaurant at Loch Nairn Golf Club, 514 McCue Rd., follow-up, Nov. 17. Pass. Roof and water damage has occurred at the Farmhouse. Bar is covered with mold.

Giant, 350 Scarlett Rd., follow-up, Nov. 16. Pass. No violations.

Herbalife, 1185 Newark Rd., Nov. 16. Pass. No violations.

Bowling Green Brandywine, 1375 Newark Rd., follow-up, Nov. 15. Pass. No violations.

North Coventry Township

Chartwells at North Coventry Elementary School, 475 Kemp Rd., Nov. 18. Pass. Food debris in the sanitizing compartment of the three-compartment sink.

Amore Pizza & Pasta, 100 W. Schuylkill Rd., Nov. 15. Pass. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Pre-packaged grab-and-go slices of cake were not labeled properly. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. The facility does not have a certified food manager.

Wawa, 260 W. Schuylkill Rd., follow-up, Nov. 15. Pass. No violations.

Oxford Borough

Redner’s Warehouse Market, 459 N. 3rd St., Nov. 19. Pass. The hand sink is corroding and is also leaking at the hot water faucet side. There is ice accumulation on the interior and exterior of the meat freezer door frame. The door sweep, curtain and door gasket are showing signs of wear. Area under and behind the deep fryers in the deli department and under shelves inside the walk-in freezer located in the bakery department need to be cleaned.

Dunkin Donuts at Oxford Square Mall, 321 N. 3rd St., complaint, Nov. 17. Pass. No violations.

Boston Market, 66 S. 3rd St., follow-up, Nov. 16. Pass. No violations.

Parkesburg Borough

Victory Brewing Company, 3126 Lower Valley Rd., follow-up, Nov. 18. Fail. Cheese and other items were not placed in cold crocks. They were in small pans set up with improper icing. Hot water at the Server Station hand sink is still 86 degrees F. Area behind old growler filler and bar floor drains to be cleaned today. Wall behind the three-bay must be cleaned. Area to be resurfaced with stainless steel. Replace stained ceiling panels in the main floor women’s restroom. Growler filler in the main bar and two-door continental refrigerator in upstairs bar are unused or broken.

Tago’s To-Go Food Truck, 400 Chestnut St., Nov. 17. Pass. No violations.

Phoenixville Borough

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant, 130 E. Bridge St., Nov. 19. Fail. Absorbent cloths stored on surfaces and shelves throughout the facility. Chicken and other prepared and pre-portioned bags of food lack proper date labels. Paper towels lacking at hand wash sink in back prep room. Personal items stored on surfaces with food and equipment throughout the facility. Scoop handle submerged in food in bulk flour dry good container. Soufflet cup used as a scoop in small dry goods containers. Wet absorbent cloths stored under in use portable cutting boards. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in some equipment. Both glass dishwasher sanitizers are not at proper levels. Debris buildup on the table top can opener blade. Food prep tables are unclean. Several condiment secondary container lids unclean. Floor drain slowly draining at the food prep sink in the back prep room. Several secondary condiment containers lacking common food labels. Shelves throughout the facility and main bar, hood filters in back prep room, sinks throughout, the black three-tier cart at the pizza station, floor drains throughout the facility and non food prep surfaces throughout need further cleaning. Floors and floor edges throughout the entire facility, including ware wash room unclean. Wheel castors on cook line equipment have a heavy grease-like debris buildup. Stainless steel walls, and plumbing lines behind cooks line equipment unclean. Damaged missing floor tiles on cook line near stoves. Dust-like debris buildup on the ceiling vent cover and light fixture shield in the ware wash area. Dressings stored on the prep table at room temperature tempted at 58 degrees F. Several foods in bain marie top at cooks line out of proper temperature range of 41 degrees F or below. Black wood panel removed from bar front near wait station pick up area with ice bin. Remove all unused equipment from back food prep area under food prep sink.

Restaurant Mexicano El Burrito, 180 Bridge St., Nov. 18. Pass. Food stored uncovered in a two-door reach-in freezer. Raw eggs stored above ready-to-eat food in the reach-in cooler. Several water stained ceiling tiles were in the dining room and there was one water stained ceiling tile in the women’s restroom.

Slovak American Club, 310 Gold St., Nov. 17. Pass. Fruit flies in and around the three-basin sink behind the bar. Small reach-in cooler and small reach-in freezer behind the bar needs to be cleaned and sanitized. Mold-like growth on the interior splash guard of the ice machine.

Sadsbury Township

PJ’s Deli, 1992 Valley Rd., follow-up, Nov. 18. Pass. The pizza unit or lids need to be replaced.

Spring City Borough

Center City Steaks, 47 E. Bridge St., Nov. 17. Pass. Interior top of the microwave is unclean. No sign or poster posted at the hand wash sink in the kitchen area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Dust-like buildup on condenser fan covers in beer and beverage walk-in cooler. Water stained ceiling tiles in beverage dry storage room and in ware wash room. Pre-cut lunch meat and cheese packs do not have proper labeling.

First United Church of Christ, 145 Chestnut St., Nov. 18. Pass. Container of half and half stored in reach in-cooler past October expiration date. Light shield lacking in the public women's restroom.

South Coventry Township

Chartwells at Owen J. Roberts High School, 981 Ridge Rd., Nov. 19. Pass. Reach-in cooler was holding food at 46.4 degrees F. The handwash sink in the deli kitchen is taking 10-15 minutes to reach 100 degrees F.

Chartwells at French Creek Elementary School, 3590 Coventryville Rd., Nov. 16. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. The food facility does not currently have a Chester County certified employee as required.

Tredyffrin Township

Paoli United Methodist Church, 81 Devon Rd., Nov. 19. Pass. No violations.

Nick Filet, 111 E. Lancaster Ave., Nov. 18. Pass. The QT sanitizer delivery line to the three bay sink needs to be extended to the sink on the far right bay. Replace light bulb under hood and replace ceiling light and light bulb on cook line on left side. Soufflé cups in bain marie bins for dispensing and not provided with a handled scoop or spoon. Souffle cups of BBQ sauce stored on the server line shelving unit. Air Fryer is currently not operable and a work order has been placed. Cleaning bristles for the grill top on the wire shelf are worn and weathered. Stainless steel tray that holds test stripes, wall behind the fryer, cook line floor between the bain marie, grill ceiling vent behind the bain marie and top of low boy unit and below grill not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dust, debris, crumb and splash. Excess leaves by the back door. The grill bristle and scraper storage area on the wire shelf has deteriorated the dry wall with pings, scrapes and indentations.

St. Isaac Jogues, 50 W. Walker St., Nov. 16. Pass. No violations.

Woodlynde School, 445 Upper Gulph Rd., Nov. 16. Pass. Hand washing sink located to the right of the mechanical dishwasher has low hot water pressure.

Upper Uwchlan Township

Aramark at Pickering Valley Elementary School, 121 Byers Rd., Nov. 16. Pass. No violations.

Uwchlan Township

Aramark at Lionville Elementary School, 526 W. Uwchlan Ave., Nov. 16. Pass. The garbage disposal in the dishwasher area is broken. The pressure sprayer in the dishwasher area is broken. Slicer stored on the floor near the office.

Valley Township

J&K Super Mart, 1099 W. Lincoln Highway, Nov. 19. Pass. No violations.

Burger King, 100 Airport Rd., follow-up, Nov. 18. Pass. No violations.

Lincoln Diner, 1202 W. Lincoln Highway, follow-up, Nov. 18. Pass. No violations.

Warwick Township

Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, 2203 Harmonyville Rd. PO Box 263, Nov. 19. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. The previous certified food manager’s certification is expired. Several potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food items in the refrigerator were not labeled or dated.

Inn at St. Peter’s Village, 3471 St. Peter’s Rd. PO Box 154, follow-up, Nov. 16. Pass. The food facility does not employ a certified employee. Several items in the walk-in cooler were prepared over 24 hours ago and were not date marked.

West Brandywine Township

North Brandywine Middle School, 256 Reeceville Rd., Nov. 19. Pass. Fan shroud in walk-in refrigerator and ceiling fans in kitchen were dusty.

Reeceville Elementary School, 200 Reeceville Rd., Nov. 16. Pass. No violations.

Yireh Market Place at the Farmer’s Market, 152 Culbertson Rd., Nov. 16. Pass. No violations.

West Caln Township

Tago’s Kitcheria, 3060 Compass Rd., Nov. 17. Pass. The wall behind and floor below the cooking equipment were greasy. The facility has a SafeServ certified food manager but they are not registered with the Chester County Health Department. The cutting boards were deeply scored. Door handles of refrigeration equipment were dirty from food residue. Top area of sandwich bain marie was dirty from food debris.

West Chester Borough

Kentucky Fried Chicken and Taco Bell, 519 E. Market St., follow-up, Nov. 19. Pass. No violations.

Bistro at Chester County Hospital, 701 E. Marshall St., Nov. 18. Pass. No violations.

Carlino’s Speciality Foods and Catering, 128 W. Market St., Nov. 18. Fail. Cases of pre-packaged drinks were improperly stored directly on the floor behind the front counter. Several boxes of frozen food items were improperly stored directly on the floor of the upstairs walk-in freezer. Food facility prepared chicken wings using reduced oxygen packaging without the required written procedures and HACCP plan. Seven pre-packaged containers of Carlino’s Signature Mix Nuts did not have an ingredient and allergen warning statement. An assortment of pre-packaged cookies were missing ingredient labels and allergen warning statements. Containers of gravy at 117 degrees F and marinara at 72 degrees F were improperly reheated in the upstairs steam table. Foods are cooled in five-gallon bucket type containers. Temperature controlled foods cold held at greater than 41 degrees F for an unspecified amount of time in grill area. Wiping clothes were not stored in sanitizer solution at the bakery counter. Ready-to-eat foods prepared in the facility were not date-marked consistently. Time in lieu of temperature used in the food facility to control pizza without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. A single-use plastic container was incorrectly used as a scoop for chocolate chips in the bakery area. Paper towel dispenser was empty at the hand wash sink in the sandwich prep area. Numerous employee beverages were on the cook and food preparation lines without a proper lid and straw. A five-gallon bucket of meatballs located in blast chiller was measured at 49 degrees F in core of container. Several coolers in the upstairs food prep area did not have thermometers. Both upstairs deli slicers were unclean with food debris. Sanitizer buckets under grill upstairs observed in use with a concentration below effective levels for this sanitizer. The hand wash sink in the meat grinding area was blocked by containers in the basin and not usable by food employees working in this station.

Rite Aid, 13 E. Gay St., Nov. 16. Pass. No violations.

Domino’s Pizza, 241 E. Gay St., complaint, Nov. 15. Fail. The facility does not have a certified food manager.

West Goshen Township

Dunkin Donuts, 1009 West Chester Pike, Nov. 19. Fail. The facility does not have a Chester County certified food manager. Ice machines, ice bins and ice scoops need to be cleaned and sanitized. The faucet handles and bay of the hand sink near the bain marie prep station need to be cleaned. The floors throughout the kitchen and walk-in units, especially under the equipment, need to be cleaned. Expired coffee was in the customer self-service refrigerator. There was ice in the hand sink near the bain marie prep station which indicates uses other than hand washing.

Panera, 1115 West Chester Pike, Nov. 19. Fail. In the coffee station, the water sprayer for the utensil dipper well was turned off and in-use utensils were stored in still water. In the food service areas, grout between the quarry floor tiles is eroding which is causing a trap for food and water. Clean the dusty ceiling lights, vents and tiles throughout the food service areas. Clean the floors, floor drains and air gaps throughout the food service areas. Clean the wall above the double ovens in the front of the house main expo area. Two gallon jugs of milk were in storage with sell-by dates of Nov. 17. Clean the hood above the double ovens in front of the house expo area. Clean steel dish tables and drain boards in the warewashing area.

Wendy’s, 700 E. Gay St., Nov. 19. Fail. Exterior of the dishwasher needs to be cleaned. The two-door freezer is out of order and the foods inside are not maintained in a solidly frozen state. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods. Clean all floors, floor drains and air gaps in the kitchen and all walk-in units. The hoods must be professionally cleaned.

John Serock Catering, 835 Lincoln Ave Unit A2, Nov. 18. Pass. No violations.

Timothy’s, 929 S. High St., follow-up, Nov. 17. Pass. Steel floor in walk-in refrigerator and walk-in freezer is rusting.

Ram’s Head Diner, 907 S. High St., follow-up, Nov. 16. Pass. Loose trash, stacked cardboard and pallets in the exterior lawn and refuse area. Remove the pitted and etched cutting board from the steam table. The walls surrounding the steam table need to be cleaned.

West Pikeland Township

Metz Culinary Services at Montgomery School, 1141 Kimberton Rd., Nov. 18. Pass. Servery line has open chafing dishes without covering or adequate sneeze guard during serving.

Stickman Brews, 861 Kimberton Rd., follow-up, Nov. 18. Pass. No violations.

West Sadsbury Township

Chili’s Grill and Bar, 770 Commons Dr., Nov. 18. Fail. Chicken finger are cooked, then held at room temp until needed. Clean sides between fryers and interior of fryer cabinets. Stacked door refrigerator at server area was 47 degrees F.

Westtown Township

Bagel Bistro, 1502 West Chester Pike, Nov. 18. Fail. Visible mold on outer surface of container of sour cream icing in the walk-in refrigerator in container date-marked February. All shelving and inside of cabinets in the front service area, door guides of all refrigerators and freezers, inside ledges of the bain maries, cover of the condensate line of the walk-in refrigerator and floor of the walk-in refrigerator need to be cleaned. Employee beverages on the prep area next to the steam table in the front cooking area. Ice scoop needs a holder. The deli slicer had food debris on it from its previous use. Area missing from the cove base in the employee restroom. HVAC vent covers in the back prep area, ceiling tiles in the back prep area and employee toilet room, flooring under all equipment in the front prep area and under all cooking equipment and flooring in the back prep and warewashing area need to be cleaned. The floor tiles in the back prep and warewashing areas are in disrepair. Mechanical dishmachine, two-burner stove top, baking trays and equipment on the shelving next to the three-compartment sink are unused. Thoroughly clean the employee restroom including all surfaces and fixtures. Speed rack of bacon in the walk-in refrigerator is uncovered.

Aramark at Bayard Rustin High School, 1100 Shiloh Rd., Nov. 16. Pass. The hot holding by the pizza and hot food line is not working. At the three-compartment sink, there is a leak at the drain of the wash compartment.

Pizza Peddler at the Westtown Shopping Center, 1177 Wilmington Pike, Nov. 15. Fail. Replace the gaskets on the under counter refrigerated unit of the pizza bain marie. Foods prepared on-site including coleslaw and tuna are not date marked. Employee personal belongings including clothing, purses and keys found in several areas in the kitchen. An open employee's beverage container was in the food prep area. Utensils and lids of food storage containers have cracks and chips. The deli slicer was in unclean condition with visible food residue. Old unused equipment stored in numerous areas of the facility. Missing wall tiles above the counter where the hot hold unit is located. Floor in the walk-in refrigerator needs to be repaired or replaced. Wall tile near the shake blender needs to be repaired. Replace the ceiling tiles next to the cooking exhaust hood. Wet wiping cloths on the counter in pizza prep area are not being stored in sanitizer solution. Counter and wall around the hand washing sink, rack where pizza boxes are stored, inside compartments of fryers and under hot holding unit, filters of the cooking exhaust hood system, inside flap of the ice machine, area around the floor dough mixer, shelves and flooring in the walk-in refrigerator and compartment under the table top oven need to be cleaned.

West Whiteland Township

Starbucks, 300 E. Lincoln Highway, Nov. 19. Pass. Flooring throughout the front service area, hand wash sink in front service around and surrounding area, cabinet under coffee preparation sink, interior of refrigeration unit across from the coffee preparation area, ceiling vent cover above the three-compartment sink, interior of two-door True refrigerator, flooring under the three compartment sink and ice machine have an accumulation of debris. The facility does not have a Chester County certified food manager.

Canteen at Valley Creek, 224 Valley Creek Boulevard, Nov. 16. Pass. No violations.

Willistown Township

Radnor Hunt, 826 Providence Rd., Nov. 16. Pass. Shelves holding alcohol in the walk-in refrigerator need to be cleaned. Bottom of the exterior door in the basement has a gap. The steel floor in the walk-in refrigerator is rusted. There is no Chester County certified food manager.

Trattoria San Nicola, 4 Manor Rd., follow-up, Nov. 15. Fail. Remove and clean the plastic busser tub below the ice bin. One dead mouse was in a plastic busser tub on the floor of the small bar, indicating mouse activity is present within the building.