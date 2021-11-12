The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Derry Township

Jasmine Asian Cuisine, 777 Middletown Rd. Unit 761, Nov. 1. Fail. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA food code. Common grinder or food processor used to grind raw beef or pork after raw poultry without adequate cleaning and sanitizing. Raw beef, chicken, shrimp in the walk-in area stored open with no covering. Raw tuna was left uncovered outside of the freezer with no indication of how long it had been out. Some of the tuna product is marinated again with no dating. Bus tubs, a food contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Facility can not produce a written HACCP plan for sushi. Employee changed between raw chicken and prepared food that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand wash in-between. An open employee's beverage container was in the cook line area, a food preparation area. No chemical sanitizer was used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them, and prior to use. Cutting boards were not cleaned between use of raw chicken and cabbage. Food employee in the kitchen area had soiled outer garments that may contaminate food or food equipment. Wiping cloths used for multiple tasks including wiping food spills and working with raw animal foods, in addition to not being stored in a sanitizing solution. Cooked pork food, a refrigerated ready-to-eat time and temperature control for safety food was not compliant with date-marking. Various pieces of cooking equipment and pans in the food preparation area were encrusted with grease and soil accumulation. Additionally the hood is dripping grease.

My Way Pizza and Grill, 757 Middletown Rd., Nov. 1. Pass. Paper towel dispenser is empty at the hand wash sink in the kitchen area and prep kitchen area. Wet wiping cloths in the main production area were not being stored in sanitizer solution. American cheese is not being marked with the date it was opened. Raw beef in food ingredient storage containers were not labeled with the common name of the food, or dated including previously frozen raw products that were thawed out.

Harrisburg City

Anafe Restaurant, 1222 Mulberry St., opening, Nov. 3. Pass. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand wash sink. Soap was not available at the hand wash sink.

Popeye’s Fried Chicken, 1900 North Cameron St., Nov. 3. Fail. An open employee's beverage container was in the drive-thru area, a food preparation area. Utensils or equipment being used in contact with hot food without being properly cleaned and sanitized prior to use. Food dispensing utensil was stored inside the food container without the ability to close the container. Ice cream dipper well for dipping utensils does not have sufficient velocity of water to flush particulates to the drain. Food utensils were stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135 degrees F. Exposed food preparation in the chicken holding area under dirty ventilation ducts and subject to potential contamination. CIP system for cleaning is not designed for disassembly and has no access points to inspect for adequate cleaning. Food residue on the countertops. Out of date food safety training certificates posted. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety or of the Pennsylvania food code. Baking equipment is not being cleaned every 24 hours. Food facility does not maintain and implement written procedures and plans as required in the PA food code. Cooling unit’s rubber door gaskets are loose. Frozen air vents and ice condensation on the plastic curtain in the freezer. Paper towel dispenser is empty at the hand wash sink in the area. Food in the area is stored open with no covering. Non-food contact surfaces are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Ceiling tiles and vents are dust covered and dirty.

Lower Paxton Township

RGS Market, 6000 Jonestown Rd., opening, Nov. 4. Pass. No violations.

St. Thomas United Church of Christ, 6490 Linglestown Rd., Nov. 3. Pass. No violations.

Holiday Inn Express, 4021 Union Deposit Rd., Nov. 2. Pass. No violations.

Target, 5125 Jonestown Rd. Suite 331, Nov. 2. Pass. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand wash sink in the Starbucks front counter and back prep area. Food employees at the Starbucks front counter area were not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Four gallon containers of skim milk for sale were past the manufacturer's sell-by date.

Turkey Hill Mini Market, 390 North Houcks Rd., Nov. 2. Pass. Soda machine nozzles, a food contact surface, had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Turkey Hill Mini Market, 4850 Union Deposit Rd., Nov. 2. Pass. No violations.

Lower Swatara Township

Wendy’s, 801 Eisenhower Boulevard, Nov. 3. Pass. Food employees in the kitchen area were not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers.

Middletown Borough

J & J Pizzeria & Grille, 288 East Main St., Nov. 4. Pass. Time in lieu of temperature is used in the food facility to control ready-to eat potentially hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Food employees in the kitchen area were not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers.

Giant, 450 East Main St., Nov 3. Fail. An insect control device located in the deli and seafood areas with potential to contaminate food, equipment, or utensils. The hand wash sink located in the produce area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 degrees F. Floor and wall tiles are cracked, roughened and are not a smooth and easily cleanable surface. Interior and exterior of the ware washing machine at both the deli and bakery areas, interior and exterior of the shrimp steamer at the seafood area, exterior of all fryer and oven equipment at the deli area, floors throughout the chicken fryer area in the deli, produce cooler floors and wall areas around the meat department cooler doors are extremely dirt and dusty. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety or of the Pennsylvania food code. Loose or broken door handles on the interior side of the walk-in cooler in both the deli and Chinese coolers. Ceiling tiles have holes above the deli case area.

Hong Kong Chef at Giant, 450 East Main St., Nov. 3. Pass. Various cut vegetables and meats were held at an unknown temperature for an extended period of time in the cook line bain marie area, while the unit was not working and under repair. Cut vegetables in the cook line reach-in refrigerator area stored open with no covering. The fan guards of the walk-in cooler unit, walls and caulking behind the three-bay ware-washing sink are extremely dirty and dusty.

Susquehanna Township

Kindercare, 3701 Vartan Way, Nov. 4. Fail. Condition of the food preparation and storage area is messy with food residue and debris lying on the floor, especially under refrigerators and freezers. Several six pound cans in the storage rack had large dents. Facility needs to post for public observation their food license and food safety certification. Food facility lost its certified supervisory employee over three months ago and has not replaced the certified employee. Dead mouse caught in mouse trap underneath two-door freezer in storage room. Food employee in the kitchen area was not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Exhaust filters in the hood have noticeable grease residue. Tabletop can opener's cutting blade is soiled with old food residue which may cross-contaminate unopened cans.

Paxton United Methodist Church, 3550 North Paxton St., Nov. 4. Pass. No violations.

Rescue Fire Company, 3701 North 6th St., Nov. 4. Pass. No violations.

Two Guys Pizza, 4361 North Front St., Nov. 4. Pass. Tomato sauce was held at 125 degrees F. Cases of soda are stored directly on the floor in the dining area. External door located in the rear of the building has a significant air gap at the bottom threshold plate. Slight amount of mold growth found on ice machine's baffle.

Chipotle, 2330 Linglestown Rd., Nov. 2. Pass. No violations.

Dollar General Store, 2023A Linglestown Rd., Nov. 2. Pass. Rear external door has a significant air gap at the bottom threshold plate which may allow pest access inside the building. Cases of bottled water stored directly on the floor in the front retail area. Several refrigeration units have food residue, debris or crude on the bottom shelf.

Mr. Deli & Mrs. Too, 2023 Linglestown Rd., Nov. 2. Pass. Walk-in cooler's floor board has pulled apart at the seam creating a possible harborage site for micro-organisms and crude. Small bio-film (mold) growing on the ice machine's baffle.

Salad Works at Giant, 2300 Linglestown Rd., opening, Nov. 2. Pass. No violations.

Swatara Township

Capitol Diner, 800 Eisenhower Boulevard, Nov. 1. Pass. Various refrigerated foods in both the upstairs and downstairs walk-in cooler areas are stored open with no covering. Refrigerated food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours is not being date marked. Can opener had a buildup of food residue and debris. Wiping cloths in extremely unclean condition in cook line area. Wet wiping cloths in the cook line area were not being stored in sanitizer solution. The exterior and interior of all refrigeration equipment, exterior of all cook line equipment including fryers and grill, exterior of ware washing machine and under storage of food prep tables has an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and debris.

Dollar Tree, 3243 Paxton St., Nov. 1. Pass. Various packaged foods were stored directly on the floor in the customer aisle areas and the back storage area.

Eisenhower Sunoco, 801 Elizabethtown Boulevard, Nov. 1. Pass. No violations.

Sheetz, 3695 Paxton St., Nov. 1. Pass. No violations.

Starbucks, 3462 Paxton St., Nov. 1. Pass. No violations.