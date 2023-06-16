The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Stroopies at Manor Market, temporary food facility Type 3, 321 Manor Ave., Millersville, June 10. Pass. No violations.

Columbia Kettle Works, 40 N. Third St., Columbia, June 9. Pass. Deeply scored cutting boards on the bain-marie units not resurfaced or discarded as required. Static dust on the exhaust fan in the window and some webbing on the ceiling above food preparation areas. Food facility has an employee who has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an accredited certified food manager program. The facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety course.

Country Lunch Basket, 2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, June 9. Pass. Multiple refrigerated, ready-to-eat time/temperature control for safety food in the refrigerator area was not compliant with date marking by being labeled with a discard or use-by date of no more than seven days and requires discarding. Hood filters need cleaning as they are emitting dust and dirt into the air.

Fratelli Pizza, 848 E. Main St., Ephrata, change of owner, June 9. Pass. Food items in the warmer corners of the walk-in cooler were found at 46 F, rather than 41 F or below as required. The cooler was still holding foods at 41 F in the direct air flow of the fans. The owner called for repairs and the refrigeration repair service was onsite by the time the inspection ended. Assorted containers on the drying shelf were not clean to sight and touch; removed for cleaning. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in dish area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting); removed for cleaning.

Hilltop Barbecue Shed (Green Dragon), 955 N. State St., Ephrata, opening, June 9. Pass. No violations.

Juisibox Stick Stand, mobile food facility Type 2, 1919 N. Fruitville Pike, Building 1, June 9. Pass. No violations.

Neffsville Beer Mart, 2506 Lititz Pike, change of owner, June 9. Pass. No violations.

Papa Dienner’s, mobile food facility Type 3. 2855 Lincoln Highway East, Ronks, opening, June 9. Pass. No violations.

Rumplebrewskins, 834 N. Plum St., follow-up, June 9. Fail. Repair or replace shelves in back food prep area. Repair or replace floor in back kitchen area. Paint walls in back food prep area. Clean outer premise of facility.

The Urban Farmhouse, 60 N. Queen St., June 9. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 246, 1503 Columbia Ave., June 9. Pass. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view; repeat violation 2022.

Wandering Donut, mobile food facility Type 3, 2162 Millstream Road, June 9. Pass. No violations.

Cameron Estates, 1855 Mansion Lane, Mount, June 8. Pass. Employees’ open beverage containers (twist-cap variety) were on a food preparation table in the kitchen. Food employees involved in food preparation and washing dishes not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. The ice scoop being stored on top of the ice maker, which is not a clean, sanitized place. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration for chlorine bleach. Tan and black residue inside the ice maker. Working containers of glass cleaner and grill cleaner stored on a table with food equipment.

Grand Central Bagel Cafe Inc., 245 Centerville Road, June 8. Pass. No violations.

Himayalan Curry and Grill, 22 E. Orange St., follow-up, June 8. Pass. No violations.

International Restaurant, 356 1/2 N. Prince St., June 8. Fail. Plastic grocery bags in reach-in refrigerator being utilized for storage of food items. Food prep table in the food prep area has a liner that is a nonfood contact surface exposed to splash, spillage or other food soiling; it is made of aluminum foil and not easily cleanable.

Okinii Sushi, 157 Rohrerstown Road, June 8. Pass. No violations.

Ottos Hospitality LLC-Premium, 650 N. Prince St., June 8. Fail. Wall in the warewashing area has a hole or is broken and in need of repair.

Ridge Run Tavern, 4620 Ridge Road, Elizabethtown, June 8. Pass. Two cases of whole potatoes stored directly on the floor in walk-in area rather than 6 inches off the floor as required; corrected.

Rolled Cold Creamery LLC, 24 E. Orange St., follow-up, June 8. Pass. No violations.

Traveling J’s, commissary and mobile food facility Type 4, 2085 State St., East Petersburg, opening, June 8. Pass. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the reach-in. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink area. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the food prep area.

Yi Pin, 1930 Columbia Ave., June 8. Pass. No violations.

Zell Family Farm “Lil Beef Barn,” 3519 Mill Road, Elizabethtown, June 8. Pass. No violations.

Aunt Ruthie’s Gourmet Coffee & Tea, 2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, June 7. Pass. No violations.

Awash Ethiopian Cuisine LLC, 1027 Dillersville Road, follow-up, June 7. Pass. No violations.

B & A Grocery Deli, 101 Pearl St., type 2 follow-up, June 7. Pass. No violations.

Dinner Belle Luncheonette, 2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, June 7. Pass. The hand-wash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by toaster and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Dollar General No. 0951, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Suite 204, Willow Street, June 7. Pass. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the restroom area to remind employees to wash their hands. Mop drying in storage area not being hung to air-dry.

Family Dollar Store No. 311181, 420 N. Franklin St., type 2 follow-up, June 7. Fail. Repair/replace rusted shelving in reach-in refrigerator. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Golden Wall Restaurant, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, follow-up, June 7. Pass. No violations.

House of Tacos, 2042 W. Main St., Mount Joy, June 7. Pass. Wet-wiping cloths in throughout the front area and kitchen area not being stored in sanitizer solution. Hood equipment not installed to cover entire cooking surface and prevent drip from outside surface of hood onto food and equipment. Hood system is not adequate to remove heat and/or grease, as evidenced by grease collecting on the walls, ceilings and fixtures.

Krazy Kones, mobile food facility Type 4, 1909 Cloverleaf Road, Mount Joy, June 7. Pass. No violations.

Milk and Honey Catering, 625 Letort Road, Washington Boro, June 7. Pass. Liquid ingredient storage containers in the cooking battery area not labeled with the common name of the food; corrected. Old food splatter in the interior of the microwave. Food facility is using an approved nonpublic water system but does not have current laboratory testing results for water potability.

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 500 Pearl St., June 7. Pass. No violations.

Sa La Thai, 337-339 N. Queen St., June 7. Pass. No violations.

Super Quisquella Grocery LLC, 402 S. Ann St., June 7. Fail. Prepackaged single-serve items are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement and/or nutritional facts. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Tri County BBQ - Catering, 832 N. Queen St., June 7. Pass. No violations.

V & Y Mini Market II, 705 High St., June 7. Fail. Utensil in food prep area stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container. Prepackaged single-serve items are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement and/or nutritional facts. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

A & R Nissley Inc., 140 Vintage Drive, Bainbridge, June 6. Pass. Temperature-measuring device for measuring manual warewashing wash and sanitizing water temperatures is not available.

Creekside Produce, 705 Graystone Road, Building 1, Manheim, June 6. Pass. No violations.

Eagle Cafe, 1027 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville, June 6. Pass. Raw steak stored over ready-to-eat foods. Multiple foods in the freezer stored open with no covering.

East Drumore Foods, 937 Little Britain Road, Quarryville, June 6. Pass. Raw eggs stored over ready-to-eat foods. Raw bacon stored over ready-to-eat foods. Multiple foods stored directly on the floor in walk-in cooler area rather than 6 inches off the floor as required.

Giant Food No. 6014, 1278 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, June 6. Pass. Packages of raw chicken stored above raw pork on a cart inside meat/seafood walk-in cooler; corrected. Loose and frayed rubber door gasket as well as broken kick plate on inside of door in main walk-in freezer. In produce department, the quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was 0 ppm, rather than 200-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturer’s use directions; corrected. Heavy accumulation of ice buildup below and around condenser fans in main walk-in freezer, bakery walk-in freezer and at spot freezer in meat/seafood area. Moderate accumulation of grease and carbon buildup on hood vent grills at deli and bakery departments. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — slow drainage at hand-wash sink in produce, meat/seafood and bakery departments. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the deli area and women’s restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands; corrected. Wash-bay mops not being hung to air-dry. Brooms, mops and cleaning items stored directly on floor in bakery and deli.

Isla Borinquen, 2645 Columbia Ave., change of owner, June 6. Pass. No violations.

Lidl, 2001 Columbia Ave., June 6. Pass. Hot water at the hand-wash sink in the bakery is not under pressure during inspection; repeat violation of Nov. 22, 2022.

Marietta Tavern on Market, 324 W. Market St., Marietta, change of owner, June 6. Pass. Employees in main kitchen area not wearing beard covers. Scoops without handles being stored in dry ingredient bins. Mechanical warewash equipment not having a backup temperature-measuring device for the hot water sanitizing final rinse manifold. Hood vent framing and the piping from fire suppression system had an accumulation of static dust buildup. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the bar area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Several working containers of hand soap and cleaning supplies stored on the same shelf with food, equipment and/or utensils in the main kitchen prep area; corrected.

Mulberry Thrill, 100 W. Market St., rear, Marietta, June 6. Pass. No violations.

Rose’s Deli and More, 13 Fourth St., Columbia, June 6. Fail. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge as evidenced by not complying with the Pennsylvania Food Code and having multiple priority item violations during this inspection. Food employee (owner) in the food preparation area wearing a wristwatch. Employees’ open beverage containers (twist-cap variety) were on a food preparation table with food in the back; repeat violation of March 24, 2022. Raw shell eggs stored directly on top of strawberries and above cake in the reach-in cooler. Raw beef stored on top of cooked sausage in the reach-in cooler; repeat violation of March 24, 2022. Packets of sugar stored directly on the floor near the hand-wash sink rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food (hot dogs) in the reach-in cooler held more than 24 hours and not being marked with the date it was opened; repeat violation of March 4, 2021. Refrigerated ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food (chicken corn soup) prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours in the reach-in cooler is not being marked with date. Prepackaged pasta salads, coleslaw, hamburger barbecue, shrimp and crab salad, fruit cups, pretzels and trail mix are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement; repeat violation of March 24, 2022. Prepackaged pasta salads, coleslaw, hamburger barbecue, shrimp and crab salad, pretzels and trail mix not labeled to clearly indicate any “Big 9” allergen ingredients and/or the allergen warning statement. Raw chicken, repackaged by the facility, is lacking safe handling instructions. Hood system is not adequate to remove heat and grease, as evidenced by condensate and grease collecting on the walls, ceilings and fixtures; repeat violation of March 24, 2022. Old food residue on one of the slicers. No chemical sanitizer being used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them and prior to use. Single-service, single-use articles (cups, to-go containers) stored in the storage area directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. Several bottles of prescription medications stored on top of food equipment in the food preparation area. Employee personal items (deodorant, glasses cleaner) were on a shelf above food and food equipment and not stored in dressing rooms or identified storage area as required.

Simply Greek, 705 Graystone Road, Building 3, Manheim, June 6. Pass. Refrigerated ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours in the reach-in cooler is not being marked with the date. The hand-wash sink in the food prep area being used as a food preparation sink as evidenced by food in the sink.

Slugger’s Pizzeria, 701 N. Queen St., follow-up, June 6. Pass. No violations.

Spicekings Kitchen, 47 N. Prince St., follow-up, June 6. Pass. No violations.

The Copper Kettle, 705 Graystone Road, Building 2, Manheim, June 6. Pass. No violations.

Carmen’s Latin American Soul Food, commissary and mobile food facility Type 3, 1464A Lancaster Road, Manheim, opening, June 6. Pass. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available in refrigerator. New food facility in operation more than 90 days and has not employed a certified food employee as required.

Chipotle Mexican Grill No. 3691, 823 E. Main St., Ephrata, June 5. Pass. Multiple food containers on the drying shelf and prep line shelf were not clean to sight and touch; removed for cleaning. Nonfood contact surfaces, shelving, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in dish and prep areas stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting); removed for cleaning.

Emma’s Gourmet Popcorn, 4038 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gordonville, June 5. Pass. No violations.

Greenfield Restaurant, 595 Greenfield Road, complaint, June 5. Pass. No violations.

House of Pasta, 1110 Millersville Pike, June 5. Fail. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge as evidenced by not complying with the Pennsylvania Food Code and having multiple priority item violations during this inspection. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food employee (bartender) preparing sandwiches while wearing a wristwatch. Food employee (bartender) preparing food not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Lasagna noodles and manicotti in the walk-in cooler and the reach-in cooler are slimy to the touch/spoiled/moldy and adulterated; prior violation November 2022. A food employee (bartender) was touching cheesesteak sandwiches — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands. Assorted deli meats were held at 49 F in the reach-in cooler, rather than 41 F or below as required; prior violation, November 2022. Commercially processed, refrigerated ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food (capicola, Lebanon bologna, roast beef, cooked ham, turkey breast and corned beef) in the reach-in cooler held more than 24 hours and is not being marked with the date it was opened. Minced bologna, tomato sauce, manicotti, stuffed shells and chicken Parmesan, which are refrigerated ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food, in the reach-in cooler and the walk-in cooler were date-marked by the facility but beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and require discarding; prior violation November 2022. The temperature measuring device in the reach-in cooler is not accurate. The temperature reading is off by 20 F. Food employee is not using available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine sanitizer concentration. A brown, slimy residue inside the nozzles of the slushie machines. Old food residue on the slicer blade; prior violation November 2022. A buildup of grease on the floor behind the four-burner stove and on the floor beneath the fryers. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. The back door to the outside deck area of the food facility is self-closing and being propped open. Rodent feces in the back storage area and near the refrigerator near the outer door. One dead mouse on the floor in the back of the four-burner stove. Food facility is using chlorine bleach sanitizer at an extremely high concentration in excess of 400 ppm, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level.

Isaac’s Deli No. 02, 120 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, June 5. Pass. Assorted food containers on the drying shelf and prep area were not clean to sight and touch; removed for cleaning. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in dish area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting); removed for cleaning. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — hand-wash sink drain at front counter leaking.

Kauffman & Sons, A L, 3097 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, June 5. Pass. No violations.

Meme & Dede’z Great Foods LLP, 1461 Lancaster Road, Manheim, opening, June 5. Pass. No violations.

Nickel Mine Health Foods, 2123 Mine Road, Paradise, June 5. Pass. No violations.

Silantra Asian Street Kitchen, 1917 Fruitville Pike, emergency response, June 5. Pass. No violations.

Ox’s Way, 120 N. Duke St., nonroutine special event, June 3. Pass. No violations.

Randevoo Food Truck, 120 N. Duke St., nonroutine special event, June 3. Pass. No violations.

Soul Steaks, 120 N. Duke St., nonroutine special event, June 3. Pass. No violations.

Sweet Trail Bakery, 120 N. Duke St., non-routine special event, June 3. Pass. No violations.

Bulldawg BBQ LLC/CCHD No. 938, 84 Eden Road, Quarryville, June 2. Pass. No violations.

Charlie’s Fuel & Deli, 1634 W. Main St., Ephrata, June 2. Pass. No violations.

CJ’s Ephrata Pizza, 43 Main St., Ephrata, June 2. Pass. Assorted food was held at 43 F to 47 F in the three-door refrigerator rather than 41 F or below as required. Items were checked and discarded. Pans with a nonstick coatings were scratched by using a scouring pad; pans were discarded. Three-bay sink with buildup of greasy residue not cleaned before use and frequently throughout the day. Assorted food contact items on the drying shelf were not clean to sight and touch; removed for cleaning.

Ephrata Sunoco A Plus, 529 W. Main St., Ephrata, June 2. Pass. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold inside.

Happy Rooster Saloon Inc., 334 Route 41, Christiana, June 2. Pass. Multiple foods in refrigerator area are in direct contact with ice. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Lady Water Ice, mobile food facility Type 3, 955 N. State St., by tower, Ephrata, opening, June 2. Pass. No violations.

M.A.R’s Delights, mobile food facility Type 2, 612 Aberdeen Road, Elizabethtown, June 2. Pass. No violations.

Papa John’s, 250 Cherry Alley, Elizabethtown, June 2. Pass. Condenser fan grills in walk-in cooler have an accumulation of static dust. Old food residue in the hand-wash sink closest to three-compartment sink indicating uses other than hand-washing. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — leaking. Hand-wash sink by the three-compartment sink inadequately affixed to the wall.

Peking Chinese Restaurant, 144 Townsedge Drive, Quarryville, follow-up, June 2. Pass. No violations.

Piper Belle’s BBQ, 120 N. Duke St., nonroutine special event, June 2. Pass. No violations.

Solanco High School, 585 Solanco Road, Quarryville, complaint, June 2. Pass. Bug in sandwich wrap preserved from day of incident.

Subway, 135 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, June 2. Pass. Nonfood contact surfaces of floor and sides of prep sink not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. An insect control device above the three-compartment sink area has potential to contaminate food and food equipment. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the men’s restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Whitehorse Luncheonette, 5562 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gap, June 2. Pass. Multiple foods in the refrigerator area stored open with no covering. Multiple refrigerated ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety foods in the refrigerator area were not compliant with date-marking by being labeled with a discard- or use-by date of no more than seven days and require discarding. Prepackaged deserts are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement and/or nutritional facts. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Barnett’s Farm Market, 65 Penn St., Washington Boro, June 1. Pass. No violations.

Drumore Estate, 331 Red Hill Road, Pequea, June 1. Pass. Food employees in main kitchen area and secondary prep kitchen not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Food ingredient storage spray bottle in the main kitchen area is not labeled with the common name of the food; corrected. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sinks in the kitchen washroom or in either guest-access washroom to remind food employees to wash their hands. Working containers of oven cleaner and window cleaner stored on the same shelf with food and food equipment; corrected.

Old Barn Creamery, 157 Martic Heights Drive, Holtwood, June 1. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. A heavy accumulation of ice on floor of walk-in freezer and on condenser drain hose.

Stir It Up Steph, mobile food facility Type 4, 249 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, June 1. Fail. Warewashing sink does not have basins large enough to accommodate the largest piece of equipment needing manual warewashing. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — waterline leaking at under the three-compartment sink.

Sweet Legacy Gourmet, 88 E. Main St., Lititz, change of owner, June 1. Pass. No violations.

The Garden Patch at Lititz Farmers Market, 24 N. Broad St., Lititz, June 1. Pass. No violations.

The Inn at Twin Linden, 2092 Main St., Narvon, June 1. Pass. No violations.

Whistlin’ Cup, commissary and mobile food facility Type 3, 50 Third St., Akron, June 1. Pass. No violations.

Whistlin’ Cup, mobile food facility Type 4, 704 Main St., Akron, opening, June 1. Pass. No violations.

Zig’s Bakery & Cafe, 54 N. Broad St., Lititz, June 1. Pass. No violations.

China Moon, 1067 Sharp Ave., Ephrata, May 31. Pass. Three-bay sink with buildup of oily residue and not cleaned before use and frequently throughout the day. Assorted food contact times on drying shelf had greasy residue and were not clean to sight and touch; removed for cleaning. Nonfood contact surfaces, such as shelving in rear storage area, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Dunkin’, 50 Ore Mine Road, Marietta, May 31. Pass. Food employees in production area not wearing proper beard cover. Ice stored in beverage preparation area without a lid or covering over the bin and subject to splash from coffee, syrups and other contamination. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was 0 ppm, rather than 200-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions; corrected. The hand-wash sink in the drive-thru and hot food prep area was blocked by a condiment speedrack and not accessible at all times for employee use; corrected. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — floor trap backing up and overflowing during draining of three-compartment sink.

Grandma Jack Gourmet Snacks, 2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, May 31. Pass. No violations.

Horst Produce, 2011 W. Main St., Ephrata, May 31. Pass. No violations.

Molly’s Courtyard Cafe, 17 E. Market St., Marietta, May 31. Pass. Food employees in kitchen without beard covers. The sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink and cook's sanitation bucket was 0 ppm, rather than 200 ppm as stated on the manufacturer’s use directions; corrected. Ventilation fan above three-compartment sink in kitchen had an accumulation of static dust and dirt. Screen door in the kitchen has a gap from the broken top frame and does not protect against the entry of insects.

New Panda Ephrata LLC, 3583 Rothsville Road, Ephrata, May 31. Pass. Severely dented, swollen, distressed canned items in storage area and intended for use in the food facility; removed. Assorted food was held at 43 F to 46 F in the right-side bain-marie, rather than 41 F or below as required; food was voluntarily discarded. Three-bay sink with buildup of grease and food residue was not cleaned before use and frequently throughout the day. Assorted food containers on drying shelf were not clean to sight and touch. Nonfood contact surfaces, such as shelving, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Food debris and grease accumulation on floor under equipment.

Udder Choice, 1812 W. Main St., Ephrata, complaint, May 31. Pass. No violations.

Byers Butterflake Bakery, 705 Graystone Road, Building 2, Manheim, May 30. Pass. No violations.

Conrad’s Deli at Roots Market, 705 Graystone Road, Building 1, Manheim, May 30. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the deli cold case area; repeat violation from March 2, 2021.

Daniel Martin's Store, 1187 Dry Tavern Road, Denver, May 30. Pass. Repackaged food are not all labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts.

Family Dollar No. 2989, 130 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, May 30. Pass. No violations.

Homestyle Salads and More, 705 Graystone Road, Building 1, Manheim, May 30. Pass. Food employee did not follow proper hand-washing procedure. Soap was not available for use. Did not provide soap for hand-wash sink.

Mary Jane’s Bake Shop, 705 Graystone Road, Building 3, Manheim, May 30. Pass. No violations.

Nara Cafe, 415 E. Main St., Ephrata, May 30. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food stored directly on the floor in walk-in freezer rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Food facility person in charge not able to produce records showing that raw or partially cooked ready-to-eat fish has been frozen by the facility or approved supplier as required, before use or sale. Foods are served raw or undercooked to the customer's request; however, a written consumer advisory (on the menu, table tent or placard) is not provided to the consumer. Food contact surfaces of plastic containers were not smooth, easily cleanable and/or resistant to pitting, cracking or scratching; discarded. The food facility is not using an approved detergent-sanitizer in both compartments of the two-compartment warewash sink. Two-bay sink has buildup of greasy residue and is not cleaned before use, and frequently throughout the day. Assorted food containers and preparation equipment have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in dish area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting); removed for washing. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the rear prep area. The hand-wash sink in the front prep area does not have single-use towels, continuous towels or air-drying device. Food facility unable to provide documentation for procedures, monitoring of critical control points and corrective actions in the HACCP plan submitted to and approved by the department.

Neptune Diner Best Crab Cakes, 705 Graystone Road, Rear midway, Manheim, follow-up, May 30. Pass. No violations.

Paradise Tea & Coffee, 705 Graystone Road, Building 1, Manheim, May 30. Pass. No violations.

S. Clyde Weaver Inc., 705 Graystone Road, Building 2, Manheim, May 30. Pass. No violations.

Snowfox at Weis No. 80, 1629 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, follow-up, May 30. Pass. No violations.

Weis Markets No. 080, 1629 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, May 30. Pass. Two full sheet pans of cooked chicken wings in the deli walk-in stored on a speedrack open with no covering; discarded. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sinks of both the bakery and seafood departments was 0 ppm, rather than 200-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturer’s use directions. Seafood: An accumulation of ice at the condenser fans in walk-in freezer. Static dust and debris from ceiling cords in butcher area. Static dust on condenser fan coils in walk-in cooler in produce area. An accumulation of ice at the condenser fans in walk-in freezer in bakery.