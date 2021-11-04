The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Bethel Township

Dollar General, 8265 Lancaster Ave., Oct. 26. Pass. No violations.

Caernarvon Township

Gux Deli and Ice Cream Parlor, 109 Darby Square, Oct. 27. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kits to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Chicken nuggets and tenders in the single door Continental freezer stored open with no covering. Old food splatter and buildup on the nozzle at the three-bay sink.

Exeter Township

Turkey Hill Mini Market, 4899 Perkiomen Ave., complaint, Oct. 27. Pass. No violations.

Hamburg Borough

Hop Poh Chinese Restaurant, 312 State St., complaint, Oct. 27. Pass. Employee was eating or tasting food in the kitchen prep area.

Jefferson Township

Pulse Cafe, 7184 Bernville Rd., opening, Oct. 26. Pass. The food facility does not maintain Food Employee Certification records as required.

Longswamp Township

Great Valu Food Store, 953 State St. PO Box 26, Oct. 28 Pass. Various refrigerated and frozen food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler and freezer area. Heavy ice buildup on walk-in freezer condensate line above food storage shelves. Facility does not have an employee that has taken an accredited certified food manager program. Food facility is using Quat Sanitizer at an extremely high concentration of 400 parts per million, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level.

Maidencreek Township

Mad J’s BBQ, 850 Golden Dr. Suite 6., opening, Oct. 28. Pass. No violations.

Muhlenberg Township

Met-Ed, 2800 Centre Ave., Oct. 26. Pass. No violations.

North Heidelberg Township

Fantasyland Farms, 70 Hill View Rd., Oct. 29. Pass. No violations.

Reading City

10th and Green Elementary School, 400 North 10th St., Oct. 29. Pass. No violations.

10th and Penn Elementary School, 955 Penn St., Oct. 29. Pass. No violations.

13th and Green Elementary School, 501 North 13th St., Oct. 29. Pass. No violations.

Glenside Elementary School, 1401 Schuylkill Rd., Oct. 29. Pass. No violations.

Glenside Magnet School, 501 Lackawanna St., Oct. 29. Pass. No violations.

Northwest Elementary School, 820 Clinton St., Oct. 29. Pass. No violations.

Saint Peters, 225 South 5th St., Oct. 28. Pass. No violations.

Southwest Middle School, 201 South 3rd St., Oct. 28. Pass. No violations.

Subway, 1025 Old Wyomissing Rd., Oct. 28. Pass. No violations.

Thomas Ford Magnet School, 901 Margaret St., Oct. 28. Pass. No violations.

Thomas Ford TFA, 1020 Old Wyomissing St., Oct. 28. Pass. No violations.

Tyson-Schoener Elementary School, 319 South 5th St., Oct. 28. Pass. No violations.

16th and Haak Elementary School, 1601 Haak St., Oct, 27. Pass. No violations.

Amanda Stout Elementary School, 301 South 10th St., Oct. 27. Pass. No violations.

Pizza Italia, 1528 North 14th St., Oct. 27. Pass. No violations.

12th and Marion Elementary School, 1200 North 12th St., Oct. 25. Pass. No violations.

13th and Union Elementary School, 1600 North 13th St., Oct. 25. Pass. No violations.

Atlas Deli and Grocery, 949 Franklin St., Oct. 25. Pass. No violations.

Francesca’s Pizzeria and Restaurant, 2101 Howard Boulevard., Oct. 25. Pass. No violations.

Northeast Middle School, 1201 North 12th St., Oct. 25. Pass. No violations.

Santa Barbara, 850 Franklin St., Oct. 25. Pass. Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Sinking Spring Borough

Go Fish Seafood, 301 South Hull St., Oct. 26. Pass. Soda gun nozzle in front bar area, a food contact surface, had residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Flooring at seam in basement walk-in cooler is lifted and loose. The wall corner in the kitchen area is not coved and closed leaving drywall exposed.

Spring Township

Target, 2769 Papermill Rd., Oct. 28. Pass. No violations.

South Heidelberg Township

Lebanon Valley Sportsman Club, 841 Sportsman Rd., Oct. 29. Pass. No violations.

St. Lawrence Borough

Little Caesars, 2851 Perkiomen Ave., follow-up, Oct. 29. Pass. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. There is still missing coving material in the back area at the entrance to the back room.

Tilden Township

Subway and Auntie Anne’s, 1800 Tilden Ridge Dr., Oct. 27. Pass. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Splash guard of the self-serve soda fountain has a dust and splash residue buildup. An unapproved insect control device located in the rear storage area with potential to contaminate equipment or utensils. Most light covers in the facility have a large amount of dead insects. Ice in the front counter bin had dirt and debris in the ice. Residue buildup in ice chute of the self-serve soda fountain ice machine.

Walmart, 1800 Tilden Ridge Dr., Oct. 27. Pass. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the produce aisle drying case equipment. The wash solution temperature in the stationary rack, dual temperature mechanical ware washing equipment was 135 degrees F. Also sanitizing temp was read at 152 degrees after running the machine numerous times. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Slime and mold residue were on the nozzle heads of the lettuce case misting bars. The hand wash sink located in the deli area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 degrees F. Middle deli counter sink water temp was measured at 75 degrees F.

Wernersville Borough

Red Plate Diner, 440 East Penn Ave., Oct. 26. Pass. Clean food equipment and utensils in the clean pan area were stored uncovered or not inverted and stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining or air drying. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in front counter dessert refrigerator and reach in kitchen refrigerator equipment. Clean pans on a clean pan rack stored on a cardboard lined shelf. An insect control device located above food prep counter area with potential to contaminate food, equipment or utensils.

Wyomissing Borough

Boscov’s, 1665 State Hill Rd., Oct. 28. Pass. No violations.

Paradise Island Smoothies and Juices, 1665 State Hill Rd., Oct. 28. Pass. The hand wash sink in the front area was blocked by cups and cleaning equipment and was not accessible at all times for employee use. Scoop being stored directly on top of the ice machine, which is not a clean surface.

Wayback Burgers, 1181 Berkshire Boulevard, complaint, Oct. 28. Pass. No violations.