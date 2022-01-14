The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Buona Tavola, 2 W. Grant St., Jan. 7. Pass. No violations.

Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant at Ephrata, 3687 Rothsville Road, Ephrata, complaint, Jan. 7. Pass. No violations.

La Borimex, 1623 E. Division Highway, Ephrata, Jan. 7. Pass. Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Wall in women’s restroom is damaged and in need of repair. Container of WD40 was stored above prep table in the dishwashing/prep room area. A bottle of Dayquil on food prep table in kitchen.

Lancaster County Coffee Roasters, 2 W. Grant St., Jan. 7. Pass. No violations.

Saife’s Middle Eastern Food, 2 N. Grant St., Jan. 7. Pass. No violations.

Stoltzfus Farms, 2 W. Grant St., Jan. 7. Pass. No violations.

Antonio’s Pizza, 2846 Main St., Morgantown, Jan. 6. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Raw shell eggs stored above desserts in the walk-in cooler. Prepackaged slices of cakes and pies are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement and distributed-by statement. Prepackaged slices of cakes and pies are not labeled to clearly indicate any “Big 8” allergen ingredients and/or the allergen warning statement. Women’s toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods (pizzas) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. A slimy residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker. Old, hardened food residue on the can opener blade. An excessive build-up of black residue inside the soda nozzles. A food employee was touching a sandwich — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands. A white, moldy substance on the underside of the shelves in the walk-in cooler. Static dust under the exhaust hood in one corner. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Babbo’s Pizza, 655 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, Jan. 6. Pass. No violations.

Brothers Pizza, 256 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, Jan. 6. Pass. The following areas of the food facility are extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning: exterior and sides of the fryer and grill equipment of the cook line; grease hood filters of the cook line and pizza ovens; shelving racks over the prep area of the food facility; ceilings and walls throughout the food facility; floors throughout the back prep area; walls behind the ware-washing area; and interior and exterior of all refrigeration and freezer equipment.

Chipotle Mexican Grill 3864, 2232 Lincoln Highway East, Suite 140, Jan. 6. Pass. Ice scoop stored directly on top of the ice machine, not a clean and sanitized surface.

Country Meadows Restaurant LLC, 81 Hershey Road, Elizabethtown, Jan. 6. Pass. No violations.

CVS No. 2158, 32 W. Lemon St., Jan. 6. Fail. Remove litter from parking lot area and maintain.

Denver Fire Co., 425 Locust St., Denver, Jan. 6. Pass. No violations.

Family Dollar Store No. 311181, 420 Franklin St., Jan. 6. Fail. Remove litter from parking lot and surrounding the building and maintain.

Jersey Mike’s Subs, 2232 Lincoln Highway East, Jan. 6. Pass. No violations.

Noodle Shack, 1032 Lititz Pike, Lititz, Jan. 6. Pass. A food employee was touching summer rolls — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands. Trash receptacles used inside the food facility extremely soiled, dirty, sticky and attracting insects. Flooring throughout the facility under, behind and between floor wall junction to be extremely dirty and in need of cleaning. Metal coving around outside of walk-in cooler door damaged and pulling away from wall.

P & J Pizza, 22 E. High St., Elizabethtown, Jan. 6. Pass. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — water leaking at the faucet of the three bay manual ware-washing sink. The following areas of the food facility are extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning: grease hood filters above the cook line, walk-in cooler fan guards, walk-in cooler shelving units, dish spray nozzle at the three bay ware-washing sink -floors throughout the kitchen area and walk-in cooler of the facility. The following equipment, in the kitchen area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, black mold and debris on nonfood contact surfaces: sides and rear of fryer and grill equipment on the cook line, dough mixer, interiors and exteriors of all refrigeration and freezer equipment. Soap and paper towels were not available at the hand-wash sink in the back kitchen prep area; corrected. Various refrigerated ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler and stand-up refrigerator, are not being date-marked; corrected. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof in the walk-in cooler area. Food employee personal belongings, personal drinks and medicines in front counter prep area; corrected.

Pequea Valley Sportsman's Association, 195 Rawlinsville Road, Willow Street, Jan. 6. Pass. No violations.

Per Diem At Hotel Rock Lititz, 50 Rock Lititz Blvd, Lititz, Jan. 6. Pass. Spray nozzle at three-compartment sink with old food debris build-up. Fan guards in the walk-in cooler with an accumulation of static dust. Ceiling vent above prep sink with an accumulation of static dust. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Facility will use three-bay sink until dishwasher is fixed.

Reamstown Athletic Association, 76 Reamstown Road, Reamstown, Jan. 6. Pass. Grease and food residue under grill line along floor wall juncture.

Rere’s Cafe, 1404 W. Kings Highway, Gap, Jan. 6. Pass. Cooking exhaust hood is due for cleaning; correct within 30 days. Clean table under grill; correct within three days. Clean inside bottom of Advantco Freezer; correct immediately. Clean floor under equipment; correct within three days. Marie Stoltzfus is ServSafe certified as a Food Manager, however, she is not registered with Chester County Health Department. Submit the CCHD Certified Food Manager’s Application with fee within 30 days. Bison countertop refrigerator is too close to the floor (less than 6 inches) for proper cleaning; correct within 30 days. Mop sink splashguard was damaged. Replace splashguard within seven days

Rural City Beer Company, 6 N. Reamstown Road, Reamstown, Jan. 6. Pass. Ice machine has presence of mold inside.

Sheetz No. 646, 3205 Lititz Pike, Lititz, Jan. 6. Pass. Fry baskets with loose and broken wires. Three-compartment sink has a hose attachment that is hanging below the flood rim of the sink and not an appropriate air gap. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Facility will use three-compartment sink until dishwasher is fixed. Fan guards in walk-in food and beer cooler with static dust accumulation. Sliders on milk shelves with old dried-on milk residue. Drain under fountain area with accumulation of white, green and pink growth.

Sonic Drive-In No. 6883, 2223 Lincoln Highway East, Jan. 6. Pass. The smooth protective coating on the wall mounted ice scoop holder is chipped and the surface is no longer smooth and easily cleanable. The outside trash receptacle storage area has an accumulation of leaves and debris and needs cleaned.

White Swan Restaurant, 1264 E. Newport Road, Lititz, Jan. 6. Pass. Shelves in walk-in cooler extremely rusted. Door gasket of walk-in cooler torn and no longer in good condition. Sides of equipment on the cook-line with an accumulation of grease.

Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 85 E. Brandt Blvd, Landisville, Jan. 6. Pass. No violations.

Adamstown Elementary School, 256 W. Main St., Adamstown, Jan. 5. Pass. No violations.

Almigo’s, 2309 Columbia Ave., Jan. 5. Fail. The food facility operator shall be the person in charge or shall designate a person in charge and shall ensure that a person in charge is present at the food facility during all hours of operation. In-use knives stored between table edges, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized. Boxes of meat stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. ROP (reduced oxygen packaged) salmon, thawed in the reach-in cooler in an air-tight package. Old food residue on the blade of the can opener, the meat slicer and inside the dicer. Pink and black residue inside the ice maker. Unwrapped and unprotected single-use straws stored in the customer area at the bar. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Several gnats around the mechanical dishwasher, out at the bar area and in the basement. Small winged insects inside bottles of alcohol (Martini & Rossi, Rosario and Extra Dry; DeKuyper, Melon and Sour Apple) at the bar. Two aerosol cans of insect spray on the shelf near the slicer and at the wait station near glasses. Flour for dredging chicken not being sifted every four hours or refrigerated as required. Cardboard being used to soak up grease beneath the fryers. Cardboard being used to line the floor for placing food equipment on. Food facility has a certified food employee, but a certified food employee was not available during all hours of operation, as evidenced by an inability to talk with the certified food employee during this inspection. Heavy cream, used for drinks, with a sell-by date of Dec. 31. Raw beef stored directly on top of raw fish in the reach-in cooler. Bread rolls stored directly on top of raw fish in the reach-in cooler. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (opened packages of deli meats), located in the reach-in cooler, and held more than 24 hours, are not being marked with the date they were opened. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of bleach for the mechanical dishwasher. Excessive grease on the exhaust baffles of the hood system. Grease and food debris inside the fryer cabinets. A gross amount of burnt food crumbs and grease in the catch tray under the stove and the catch tray under the char-broiler. Dirty water and debris in the designated hand-wash sink in the kitchen. Water leaking from the plumbing beneath the hand-wash sink in the kitchen and from beneath the three compartment sink. Side window in the kitchen where there had been a fan is open, unscreened and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. There is a cardboard box jammed in the hole. The back door of the food facility has two holes and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. A bottle of hand sanitizer stored next to the microwave and on a shelf above the bain marie. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Food (bean soup), stored on the floor, cooling in a 16-quart container, which is not an approved cooling method. Pork shanks, fish gravy, finger-links, shredded chicken, beef juice and chicken broth, refrigerated, ready-to-eat time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the reach-in cooler and the walk-in cooler, were date-marked by the facility, but were beyond the seven-day use-or-sell-by date and required discarding. A extreme amount of grease buildup on the walls and underside of the Sierra grill over the flat grill, subjecting food to old grease contamination. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in the dishwashing area.

BB’s Grocery Outlet, 581 Camargo Road, Quarryville, Jan. 5. Pass. No violations.

Brecknock Elementary School, 361 School Road, Denver, Jan. 5. Pass. No violations.

Cocalico High School, 800 S. 4th St., Denver, Jan. 5. Pass. No violations.

Cocalico Middle School, 650 S. 6th St., Denver, Jan. 5. Pass. No violations.

Collusion Tapworks, 5 Juniper Lane, Suite 1, Lititz, Jan. 5. Pass. Hand sink in the upstairs bar area with a drain line from the fountain gun lying inside sink allowing sink to be used as a drain as well as hand-washing. Floor drains under dishwasher and three-compartment sink with pink- and yellowish-matter accumulation. A spray bottle marked disinfectant contained water and was stored above hot holding in kitchen area. A pair of tongs stored on the oven door handle in the kitchen area.

Denver Elementary School, 700 S. 4th St., Denver, Jan. 5. Pass. No violations.

Dimaria’s Pizza & Italian Kitchen, 1183 Erb’s Quarry Road, Suite 4, Lititz, change of owner, Jan. 5. Pass. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat potentially-hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. Interior of microwave rusted and with chipping paint. Door handle of reach-in cooler on cook-line not sealed to door, needs to be repaired. Foods in the walk-in cooler not used within a 24-hour period with no date marking. Temperature-measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in reach-in cooler equipment. Areas of the kitchen floor with chipping and peeling paint under fry area and under reach-in cooler on cook-line.

East Drumore Foods, 937 Little Britain Road, Quarryville, Jan. 5. Pass. No violations.

El Rodeo, 1441 Manheim Pike, type 2 follow-up, Jan. 5. Pass. Water leaking from the plumbing at the pipe beneath the preparation sink and the faucet at the spray-wand leaks profusely. There is no doorknob to the employee restroom, just a hole filled with dirty paper towels. The entire floor in the walk-in cooler is cracked and no longer smooth and cleanable. The floor grout is eroding and floor tiles are loose or missing in the cooking area and the dishwashing area.

High’s No 152, 1 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz, Jan. 5. Pass. Foods (cheese, bacon and roast beef) are being date-marked for more than seven days once product has been open. Coving in back-room hallway is missing and or damaged. Shelves in walk-in cooler with black-matter accumulation. Drip pans under walk-in cooler shelves are extremely soiled and in need of cleaning. A few ceiling tiles in back-room damaged and or broken. Food employees in cooking area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Single-service doughnuts with no ingredients available upon request.

Lancaster Brewing Co., 302 N. Plum St., Jan. 5. Pass. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in bain marie and reach-in units. Clean walls in refrigeration units as well as shelving units. Post current certified food manager certificate in public view. The hand-wash sink in the bar area was blocked and not accessible for employee use. Repair freezer and remove ice from floor. Repair deteriorated wood at bar area. Food stored directly on the floor in refrigeration and freezer area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

Max’s, 600 Richmond Drive, opening, Jan. 5. Pass. Facility does not have written procedures for employees to follow when responding to an event involving vomitus or fecal matter discharge onto surfaces within the facility. Raw beef stored above pickles in the walk-in cooler.

Reamstown Elementary School, 44 S. Reamstown Road, Reamstown, Jan. 5. Pass.

Alice’s Diner, 1665 Lincoln East Highway, Jan. 4. Loose rubber door gaskets on the bain marie cooling unit.

Amish Family Recipes, 2 W. Grant St., Jan. 4. Pass. No violations.

Bird-In-Hand Farm Supply, 2805 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird in Hand, Jan. 4. Pass. No violations.

Bridgeport Family Restaurant, 1655 Old Philadelphia Pike, Jan. 4. Pass. The low-temperature dish machine wash tank temperature gauge is not in working condition.

The Floating Squirrel, 61 E. Main St., Mountville, Jan. 4. Pass. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. A working bottle of sanitizer stored hanging on the “speed rack” in the bar with food equipment.

Fox & Wolfe Farm, 23 N. Market St., Jan. 4. Pass. No violations.

Golden Gate Chinese Restaurant, 2100 Spring Valley Road, Jan. 4. Pass. Raw shell eggs stored above sauce in the walk-in cooler. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Grease build-up and food debris on the floor under the cook line and the fryers. Static dust on the air-intake vent over the walk-in cooler. Food facility is reusing “to-go” bags, which are not food-grade, to store food rather than food-grade containers. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the back area.

Havana Juice, 2 W. Grant St., Jan. 4. Fail. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Sanitizer not present. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink.

Jake’s On Main, 188 W. Main St., Landisville, Jan. 4. Pass. Food employees preparing food, not wearing beard covers.

Kauffman Fruit, 2 W. Grant St., Jan. 4. Pass. No violations.

Lantz Goodies, 705 Graystone Road, Building 5, Manheim, change of owner, Jan. 4. Pass. No violations.

Marietta Pizza & Grill, 132 W. Market St., Marietta, Jan. 4. Pass. FRP board behind three-compartment sink pulling away from wall needs to be resecured to wall. Tuna salad, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the front reach-in cooler area, was date-marked by the facility, but was beyond the seven-day use-or-sell-by date and required discarding. Bottom shelf of prep table in backroom where sugar, flour and salt are stored rusted and no longer in good condition. Interior of microwave with rust and chipping paint. Lid to chest freezer in outside storage area damaged, no longer in good condition or easily cleanable. Baffles of hood with extreme grease accumulation with some hanging grease. Fan guard in walk-in cooler with black and green accumulation.

McDonald’s Restaurant, 210 W. King St., complaint, Jan. 4. Fail. Clean non-food contact surfaces throughout facility. Clean floors throughout facility. Repair leak at three-bay sink area. Evidence of mice in facility. Facility does have a pest control program. Replace rusty shelving units. Hand-wash sink located near food prep area had debris in it, indicating uses other than hand-washing. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the food-prep area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Mean Cup, 2 W. Grant St., Jan. 4. Pass. No violations.

Pie In The Sky, 105 Duncan St., Suite C, Jan. 4. Pass. Chicken wings thawing in standing water in the sink, which is not an approved thawing method. Loose door hinges on pizza bain marie unit.

Pretzels on Market, 2 W. Grant St., Jan. 4. Pass. No violations.

Rising Locust Farm, 1339 Creek Road, Manheim, Jan. 4. Pass. No violations.

Spring Glen, Central Market, Jan. 4. Pass. No violations.

Square Mile Public House, 14 W. Main St., Mountville, Jan. 4. Pass. Raw pork stored above a bucket of tomato sauce in the walk-in cooler. Raw chicken stored above parboiled chicken in the triple-door cooler; repeat. Hobart mixer bearing or gear box is dripping or leaking lubricant onto the food-contact surface; repeat. Milk used for drinks beyond the sell-by date. An excess of label residue on stacked food containers.

The Candy Stand, 2 W. Grant St., Jan. 4. Pass. No violations.

Zook’s Homemade Sausage Sandwiches, 705 Graystone Road, Building 4, Manheim, change of owner, Jan. 4. Pass. Damaged door gasket of the reach-in cooler needs to be replaced.

Martin’s Country Market, 1717 W. Main St., Ephrata, Jan. 3. Pass. Butcher block table in seafood area with deep score marks and damaged areas where it is roughed and not smooth and easily cleanable. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the meat-counter area and the produce area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Shellstock tags are not being dated for the the time the last package or individual shellstock was sold. Tags should be kept for 90 days in chronological order and dated with the date last one was sold. Prepackaged cakes are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement and/or nutritional facts. Sink in produce area needs a barrier in between the hand-washing sink and the produce-washing sink to prevent contamination.

Taco Bell No. 040065, 2040 Lincoln Highway East, change of owner, Jan. 3. Pass. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

The New Cloister Restaurant, 607 W. Main St., Ephrata, change of owner, Jan. 3. Pass. Utensils stored with food contact surfacing facing upward rather down, so that the utensil can be grabbed by handle. Employee medicines stored on counter with food packaging. Fan guard in walk-in cooler with black and green accumulation. Clean utensils stored in a soiled bus tub. Flooring in backroom with missing laminate exposing concrete. Ventilation above prep table on cook-line without a cover and allowing for dust and other particles to contaminate food contact surface. A utility sink or curbed cleaning facility with a floor drain is not provided in the food facility.

Wal-Mart Super Center No, 2334, 2034 Lincoln East Highway, Jan. 3. Pass. The food facility does not maintain Food Employee Certification records as required. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. 24-13 ounce cans of liquid infant formula were offered for sale with expired sell-by date; items removed. Deli department: The drain pipe leaking on the three compartment sink. Bakery department: The drain pipe leaking at the hand wash sink in the cake decorating area. Produce department: Static dust accumulation on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers.

Wasabi Japanese Restaurant, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Suite 313, Willow Street, follow-up, Jan. 3. Pass. Plastic edging on sushi counter top is cracked and needs replaced. Surface needs to be smooth and easily cleanable.

Wendy’s No. 19231, 1075 S. State St., Ephrata, follow-up, Jan. 3. Pass. Flooring in the fryer area with low floor grout. Flooring under and around equipment throughout the facility with accumulation of food, grease and debris. Condenser in walk-in bun freezer not in good working order due to ice accumulation on floor.