The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Derry Township

Hershey Italian Lodge, 128 Hillcrest Rd, Nov. 16, Fail. Observed cooking equipment / pans, in the main line area, with encrusted grease and soil accumulation. Including ovens not being cleaned daily. Under and around cooking equipment and the freezer on the cook line are encrusted with grease, dirt, and debris. Observed wiping cloths in extremely unclean condition in the cooking line area. Additionally not being stored in sanitizer buckets between uses. ROP packaged products are not being thawed properly upon removal from the freezer. Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the refrigeration units, is not being date marked. RTE Foods in the kitchen walk in an area stored open with no covering. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Ice machine still has a large buildup of pink slime. Food broilers are not cleaned daily, observed with left-over food debris.