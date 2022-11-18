The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Harrisburg City

Mesa Authentic Mexican Cuisine, 316 N 2nd St, Nov. 8, Pass. Observed no chemical sanitizer being used on wipe cloths. Utensils observed in the handwash sink, indicating uses other than hand washing. Noticeable smell...advised to consult with plumber...apartments upstairs may be having backup...no evidence of leakage into the food facility however. Observed wet wiping cloths in area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in all equipment. Food Employee is not using available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine sanitizer concentration.

Sad’s Soul Food, 1706 Walnut St, Nov. 8, Pass. Food Facility Person in Charge not able to produce records showing that raw or partially cooked ready to eat fish has been frozen by the facility or approved supplier as required, before use or sale.

U.S. Super Food Mart, 3`8 N 2nd St, Nov. 8, Pass. Eggs stored above ready to eat foods. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Vendor-supplied pre-made sandwiches had no datemarking

Susquehanna Township

Country Food Market, 4401 N Front St, Nov. 8, Pass. Two quarts of 1% milk and one quart of whole were found in the walk-in cooler with expired sell-by-dates. Manager removed and discarded out of date milk products.

Dollar General Store, 2023 Linglestown Rd, Nov. 8, Pass. Two refrigerators have old food/drink residue on the bottom shelf that needs to be cleaned/sanitized to prevent cross-contamination of other products. Expired milk found in refrigerator with sell by date of November 4, 2022. Manager posted a placard that prohibited the sale of the expired milk. Dairy will be collected as returnables.

Heaven Sent Academy, 201 N Progress Ave, Nov. 9, Pass. No violations.

Home 2 Suites, 2450 Brindle Drive, Nov. 9, Pass. No violations.

Mr. Seli & Mrs. Too, 2023 Linglestown Rd, Nov. 8, Pass. No violations.

Supreme Service Solutions Inside Giant Food Store, 2300 Linglestown Rd, Nov. 11, Pass. No violations.