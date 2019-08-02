The Pennsylvania, Department of Agriculture,, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based” inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Rita’s Concession, 120 N. Duke St., July 20. Floor in the food prep area, a noncontact food surface, is covered with a rug and is not a cleanable, nonabsorbent and smooth surface.

Upohar LLC, 120 N. Duke St., July 20. No violations.

Akam Market at Bridgeport Sunoco, 1637 Lincoln Highway East, July 19. No violations.

Auntie Anne’s No. 221, 890 E. Main St., Ephrata, July 19. An open employee’s beverage container was on a counter near hot dog warmer, a food preparation area. The quat ammonia concentration in wiping cloth bucket at front counter measured 100 ppm, less than what manufacturer’s directions indicate. A bottle containing water in back room was unlabeled as to contents. On counter, a food prep area, two cellphones and a Bluetooth speaker.

Blessing Food Crowded Kitchen, 347 N. Plum St., opening, July 19. No violations.

The Gathering Place, 6 Pine St., Mount Joy, July 19. No violations.

Grace Brethren Church of New Holland Kitchen, 565 Airport Road, New Holland, July 19. No violations.

J&C Grocery, 640 S. Queen St., July 19. No violations.

Jacob B Fisher, 3304B Old Philadelphia Pike, Ronks, July 19. No violations.

John’s Gulf, 517 Union St., July 19. Raw eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the deli case; corrected on site.

Mulberry Thrill, 100 W. Market St., Rear, Marietta, opening, July 19. Some areas of the wall, in the ice cream scooping area, is made of cinder blocks and raw wood and is not smooth, nonporous and nonabsorbent. Water-stained ceiling tiles in the restroom. Two ceiling tiles missing in the ice cream scooping area, and need to be replaced.

Riverside Camping Association, 730 E. Strawberry St., July 19. No violations.

Speedway No. 06779, 1660 Rohrerstown Road, July 19. Static dust on the vent above the small oven in the front service area. The hand-wash sink in the back does not have water at 100 F for hand washing.

Wal-Mart Super Center No. 2340, 890 E. Main St., Ephrata, July 19. In deli, a food handler wearing a watch. There are torn air curtains in walk-in bakery freezer and milk cooler. Hood baffles near fryers are not securely in place due to a gap allowing grease to enter ductwork. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-wash. Hands rewashed. Cracked or broken eggs in three cartons. Removed from sale. Noted flour and sugar spillage on shelves in aisle 15A. There is a heavy accumulation of grease and food debris under deli fryers.

Zous Garden, 2846 Main St., Morgantown, July 19. Debris and dirt on floor under and behind equipment and shelving in storage room. Food employees in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints such as nets or hats.

Asian Market LLC, 248 E. Liberty St., July 18. Date and label all fish.

Clearview Lanes, 1990 W. Main St., Mount Joy, July 18. A small leak from the pipe beneath the hand-wash sink in the front service area. Floor tiles missing in the small storage room where the ice maker is located; the floor is no longer smooth and easily cleanable.

Conestoga Restaurant, 1501 E. King St., July 18. The cold water side of the faucet for one hand-wash sink is not in good repair and needs to be replaced. Torn rubber door gaskets on the bain-marie unit. Dried food residue on the wall-mounted potato cutter; cleaned, Moist residue accumulation on the soda guns in the bar area.

D.J.’s Taste of the 50’s, 2410 Philadelphia Pike, July 18. Torn rubber door gasket on the small undercounter refrigerator located at the food prep area.

Denver Beer Distributor, 4 Main St., Denver, July 18. No violations.

Dollar Tree No. 1660, 1280 Litiz Pike, July 18. No violations.

Garden Spot Home Association/American Legion, 109 N. Broad St., Lititz, July 18. Hood baffles contain burnt-on grease. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Heart Cafe Marietta, 17 E. Market St., Marietta, July 18. Ham and bean soup, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the reach-in cooler, was date-marked by the facility, but was beyond the seven-day use or sell-by date and requires discarding. A grease build-up on the fan guard of the exhaust fan in the kitchen. Torn rubber door gaskets on the Glenco cooling unit. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.

Hennigan’s, 1990 W. Main St., Mount Joy, July 18. Fish were not removed from reduced-oxygen packaging after thawing as indicated on the packaging. A tan slimy residue on the ice maker deflector plate. Food employee in the kitchen repackaging sliced chicken while not wearing a beard cover. Corned beef, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the walk-in cooler, was date-marked by the facility, but was beyond the seven-day use or sell-by date and requires discarding. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the sanitzer bucket was 0 ppm.

Huckleberrys Restaurant, Route 30 and 896, Strasburg, July 18. The mechanical dish machine digital temperature display is not displaying the sanitizing final rinse temperature. Torn rubber door gaskets on two single-door refrigerators located on the food prep line. Dark moist residue accumulation on the bottom of the ice scoop holder for the downstairs ice machine; cleaned.

Jack’s Family Tavern, 15 S. Prince St., Millersville, July 18. The interior surface of the ice machine door is cracked and needs to be replaced. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Walls at the soup holding made of wood and are not smooth, cleanable and nonabsorbent. Floor tiles missing at the rear exterior service door.

Karma Cafe 82-5186887, 313 W. Liberty St., July 18. No violations.

Kianny Grocery & Deli, 76 Howard Ave., July 18. No violations.

Metro Express, 105 N. Broad St., Lititz, July 18. Sanitizer meter is not dispensing sanitizer at correct concentration. Walk-in air curtains are torn with some missing slats. Some static dust on portable fan near register. Clean to prevent dust blowing on food and food equipment. Some missing floor tiles under fryer oil storage rack. Some holes in wall under make line monitor and back wall next to racks.

Mr Frosty (MFF TYPE 2), 3183 Thornapple Drive, July 18. No violations.

The Star Barn by C&J Catering, 1 Hollinger Lane, Elizabethtown, July 18. No violations.

Timbers Pavillion, 210 Lancaster Ave., Terre Hill, July 18. Refrigerator in the pavilion area at 70 F, rather than 41 F or below as required.

US Gas Mart, 401 N. Lime St., July 18. The food safety certificate was expired. The facility has 90 days to renew or replace.

AJ Hotdog Crowded Kitchen, 347 N. Plum St., opening, July 17. No violations.

Aldi No. 03, 2350 Lincoln Highway East, Suite 750, July 17. No violations.

BLD Beverage/136 S Water St LLC, 136 S. Water St., July 17. No violations.

Bluerock Valley Farm, 4048 Blue Rock Road, Washington Boro, opening, July 17. No violations.

Cabalar Meat Co., 325 N. Queen St., July 17. No violations.

Cork Factory Hotel, LLC, 480 New Holland Ave., July 17. Loose rubber door gaskets on the walk-in freezer cooling unit.

Dutch Country Catering and BBQ, 5799 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim, July 17. No violations.

El Jivarito Restaurant, 546 S. Lime St., July 17. No violations.

Four-54 Grill, 454 New Holland Ave., July 17. No violations.

Giant No. 6501, 850 E. Main St., Ephrata, follow-up, July 17. No violations.

GNC, 848 E. Main St., Ephrata, July 17. No violations.

Hissho Sushi at Giant 6004, 1008 Lititz Pike, Lititz, follow-up, July 17. No violations.

Hursh’s Country Store, 2425 W. Main St., Ephrata, July 17. No violations.

J&B Hotel, 26 E. State St., Quarryville, July 17. No violations.

Mary’s Cheers Bar, 3068 Lebanon Road, Manheim, July 17. No violations.

Miller’s Ale House, 1000 Crossings Blvd, follow-up, July 17. Old food residue inside several food containers stored as clean on the drying rack. Old food residue on the inner side of the black rim on the slicer. Rare prime-rib stored above cooked meatloaf in the walk-in cooler. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in the dishwashing area. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in back storage area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting).

New Yang Garden, 56 S. 18th St., Columbia, July 17. Facility is reusing bags meant to be used one time, as food storage bags. Single-service cups are being used in cooked rice rather than a spoon. These food contact surfaces all stored as clean had old food residue and were greasy: cleavers, bowls, black totes and gray totes. Food facility is using chlorine bleach at an extremely high concentration of 400 ppm, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level. Flour for chicken was neither covered and refrigerated nor sifted every four hours as required. Grease build-up observed on the floor beneath the two fryers.

Quarryville Family Restaurant, 134 E. State St., Quarryville, July 17. Water leaking from the vacuum breaker on the low temperature dish machine.

Rendezvous Steak Shop, 239 W. King St., July 17. Door to downstairs walk-in freezer is broken and in need of repair or replacement.

The Bakers Table, 480 New Holland Ave., Suite 200, July 17. No violations.

The Brickerville House Ice Cream Shop, 2 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz, July 17. Food facility has an original certified food manager certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.

Top of the Market Cafe, Auction Road, Manheim, July 17. Freshly made sandwiches were 44-46 F. Sandwich board not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

VFW Post No. 5956, 149 S. Charlotte St., Manheim, July 17. No violations.

Ciro’s Italian Bistro, 605 Richmond Drive, complaint, July 16. No violations.

Domino’s Pizza No. 4797, 733 S. Broad St., Lititz, July 16. Door located in the area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects.

Edward’s Nut & Candy Co., 3519 Columbia Ave., July 16. Eleven water-stained ceiling tiles.

General Sutter Inn, 14 E. Main St., Lititz, July 16. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Cook in kitchen wearing a watch and bracelet. Bartender cutting lemons, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands; discarded. In Bulls Head wait station, found several pitchers stored in close proximity to the hand-washing sink with the potential for contamination. Dumpster lids are pushed in,and not tight fitting allowing for vector entry. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in Bulls Head Bar. Handle/plate handle is broken on two-door refrigerator in kitchen. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. A long carpet mat, not an approved material in a food prep area, is being used in the kitchen. Fan in warewashing area contains an accumulation of static dust. Clean to prevent it from blowing on clean food equipment. Several containers of cleaners found stored among clean drinking glasses and pitcher in kitchen. Maximum-registering thermometer or thermolabels are not available at hot water sanitizing dishwasher in Bulls Head Bar to ensure unit is operating at correct temperatures. Extremely scored cutting boards in kitchen and one used to cut lemons at bar not resurfaced or discarded as required; repeat violation. In lounge, bar hand-wash sink needs a cleaning. Tray under soda guns at Bulls Head bar and in lounge bar contains a dark residue. Hand-washing sink in lounge bar is slow to drain.

Juniors Food Market Inc, 923 S. Duke St., July 16. Food employees performing active food prep not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Milk, a potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food requiring date marking, was beyond the date-marking and requires discarding; repeat violation. Facility manager failed to post the certified employee certificate for public view; repeat violation. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required in the meat department. The hot holding case in the food prep area does not have a thermometer to ensure proper temperatures of food; repeat violation.

Kauffman & Sons, A L, 3097 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird in Hand, July 16. No violations.

Mangat Mini Market No. 2, 629 W. Orange St., complaint, July 16. Area around dumpsters in the outside refuse area is dirty and in need of cleaning.

McDonald’s Restaurant, 575 N. Franklin St., follow-up, July 16. No violations.

Mod Pizza, 120 Rohrerstown Road, Suite 7A, July 16. Dough stored on trays next to the hand-wash sink in the front. The trays are stored too high for the splash guard on the hand-wash sink to protect dough from hand-wash splash contamination. Through touch, old food residue build-up on the underside of the handles for the cooling units. A thermometer or thermal strips are not available for monitoring the rinse temperature of the mechanical dishwasher. The thermometer provided is not waterproof. The sliding doors of the dumpster were left open at the time of this inspection. An accumulation of trash and debris on the dumpster pad behind the dumpsters. Many small, flying insects around the drain beneath the mechanical dishwasher. Clean food equipment and utensils on the storage rack, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting).

Park City Diner, 884 Plaza Parkway, complaint, July 16. No violations.

Rachel’s Cafe & Creperie, 201 W. Walnut St., July 16. No violations.

Route 66 Restaurant, 45 W. Liberty St., complaint, July 16. No violations.

The BBQ Shack, 705 Graystone Road, Building 2, Manheim, type 2 follow-up, July 16. Serving spoons stored outside of containers and exposed to flies.

Valentino’s Cafe Inc, 132-134 Rider Ave., July 16. Sliced deli ham and crab salad, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the sandwich unit, was date-marked by the facility, but was beyond the seven-day use or sell-by date and requires discarding. Sliced turkey and liverwurst, a refrigerated ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, in the sandwich cooling unit, was not compliant with datemarking by being labeled with a discard or use-by date of no more than seven days and requires discarding. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the main food preparation area to remind food employees to wash their hands. A black and pink residue inside the ice maker. Unwrapped and unprotected single-use straws stored in the customer area at the bar. Working containers of granite cleaner and sanitizer were stored on the same shelf with food, equipment, and single-service articles in the sandwich preparation area.

Cedarbrook Camp at Camp Conquest, 480 Forest Road, Denver, July 15. No violations.

Cinnabon, 106 Park City Center, July 15. No violations.

Froots, 142 Park City Center, complaint, July 15. Temperature-measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the bain-marie. Ice cream dipper well for dipping utensils does not drain due to unhooked drain. Food stored directly on the floor in the food prep area, rather than six inches off the floor as required.

Giant Food Store No. 6485, 789 E. Main St., Mount Joy, July 15. Produce Department: a working container of sanitizer stored on a cart with a container of multigrains. Dairy Department: A working container of sanitizer stored above milk in the walk-in cooler. Deli Department: Stainless steel mixing bowls with a greasy residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Bakery Department: A build-up of grease residue inside the doughnut fryer and on the table next to the fryer. Dairy cooler: Black static dust on the ceiling in front of the cooler fans and on the wall across from the fans. Torn and damaged rubber door gasket on the meat cooler door on the warehouse side. Duct tape being used to repair the door of the perishables walk-in cooler.

God Bless America & Subway No. 57263, 2930 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, July 15. Moist residue accumulation in the floor drain for the three-compartment sink in the Subway area. Two half-gallons of white milk were offered for sale with expired “sell by date;” discarded. Outside waste handling unit had drain plug removed.

Greenview Bible Camp, 520 Chapel Lane Road, Denver, July 15. Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.

Groff’s Meats, 33 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, July 15. Minor water leak at condensate drain line in the walk-in cooler. Scaling is present on metal racks in walk-in cooler making the surfaces not smooth and cleanable. Scaling is present on metal racks in walk-in cooler making the surfaces not smooth and cleanable.

Lancaster Travel Plaza & Subway, 2622 Lincoln Highway East, Ronks, follow-up, July 15. The person-in-charge is not performing the duties as required by the state Food Code to actively manage food safety in this noncompliant facility. Dark moist residue on the fan covers of the walk-in cooler condensing unit in the Subway area. Outside trash dumpster is rusted and is not leakproof and rodent and insect resistant; repeat 2018. The lid on the outside trash dumpster is cracked and is no longer tight-fitting. Outside waste handling unit had drain plug removed; repeat 2017, and 2018,

Little Dippers Ice Cream, 432 W. Main St., Mount Joy, July 15.A working container above the three-compartment sink, used for storing sanitizer taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical.

Meadow Creek Barbeque Supply, 140 W. Main St., New Holland, July 15. Cleaning agents being stored on shelf above cleaned food utensils and equipment. Frozen dessert machine parts, food-contact surfaces, have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Nissley Wine Shop, 481 Park City Center, July 15. No violations.

Penny’s Park City, 142 Park City Center, July 15. No violations.

Qdoba Mexican Grill No. 2237, 100 Park City Center, July 15. No violations.

Rita’s, 809 E. Main St., Mount Joy, July 15. A working container of sanitizer was stored next to an open bag of powdered ice cream mix in the back of the facility.

Rite Aid No. 1922, 315 W. Fourth St., Quarryville, July 15. No violations.

Stoltzfus Meats, 14 Center St., Intercourse, complaint, July 15. No violations.

Tec Centro, 102 Chester St., July 15. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market 065, 5 W. Clay St., July 15. Repair/provide adequate lighting above hand sink and mop sink area.

Turkey Hill Minit Market 111, 701 N. Plum St., July 15. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market 170, 460 S. Duke St., July 15. Bucket obstructing hand-wash sink. Provide tongs or another type of physical barrier at doughnut area so there is no bare-hand contact with the product.

Turkey Hill Minit Market 171, 413 E. Chestnut St., July 15. No violations.

Uncommon Pizza, 616 Paxton Place, Suite 104, Lititz, July 15. Food employee in kitchen not wearing a beard restraint. The quat sanitizer at three-bay sink is being used at a very high concentration of 400 ppm, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level. Manufacturer’s use instructions indicate that the level must be at 200 ppm. The chlorine sanitizer concentration residual in the low-temperature dishwasher measured 200 ppm rather than 50-100 ppm as stated on the manufacturer’s instructions. There is no proof that a mixture of unsalted butter and spices being used to coat pizzas and stored at ambient temperature, is shelf stable. Manager states that salted butter will now be used. Food employees are unfamiliar about which test strips are to be used with which sanitizer. Employee presented quat test strips that he said are being used to ensure correct sanitizer concentration in the low-temperature dishwasher rather than chlorine test strips. Grid in pizza oven (and tray underneath) contained a heavy accumulation of burnt-on food debris. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in a conspicuous location for public view. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Plastic containers near pizza oven are not labeled as oil and water. Clean oven rack and tray stored in kitchen directly on the floor and not six inches above. The quat ammonia concentration in wiping cloth bucket measured 0 ppm rather than 200 ppm as stated on the manufacturer’s instructions. Mop was not being hung to air dry.

Vintage Sales Stables Inc, 3451 Lincoln Highway East, July 15. The person in charge does not have an ingredient list for baked goods that are provided from a licensed kitchen. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Willow Street UCC, 2723 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, July 15. No violations.

Woodcrest Retreat, 225 Woodcrest Drive, Ephrata, July 12. In snack bar, ice cream dipper well turned off; therefore, food particulates were not being flushed off. Sanitizer was unavailable at snack bar. In snack bar, food equipment and utensils are being washed and rinsed but not sanitized. In main kitchen, observed some frayed, cracked wooden spoons that are no longer durable or smooth, easily cleanable surfaces. There is no maximum-registering thermometer or thermolabel to ensure correct operating temperature of hot water sanitizing dishwasher. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration in snack bar. No sign or poster posted at any hand-wash sinks to remind food employees to wash their hands.