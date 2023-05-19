The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

BJ’s Restaurant, 925 Plaza Blvd., follow-up, May 12. Pass. No violations.

Captain Gus’s Steak Shop, 602 W. Orange St., follow-up, May 12. Pass. No violations.

Distelfink Inn, 917 S. Prince St., May 12. Pass. No violations.

Hissho Sushi at Giant 6014, 1278 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, May 12. Pass. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the sanitizer bucket was 0 ppm, rather than 200-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturer’s use directions. Hand-wash sink contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Food facility HACCP plan does not have all required elements as outlined in the Pennsylvania Food Code as the HACCP plan itself was unavailable and inaccessible at this site.

Lucky Ducks Bar & Grille, 45 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, follow-up, May 12. Pass. No violations.

Miley’s Handcrafted Stick Stand, mobile food facility Type 3, 955 N. State St., outside, Ephrata, opening, May 12. Pass. No violations.

E-Yuan, 39 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, May 12. Pass. Food employee in kitchen prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as hairnet or hat; corrected. A tub of raw chicken and two containers of egg rolls stored uncovered along with a sheet pan of chicken wings in the walk-in freezer. Several raw animal foods were stored in the bain-marie directly next to ready-to-eat foods with no barriers to prevent cross-contamination. Metal shaving on the flat surface of the cutting blade of the can opener in kitchen area; corrected. Areas of grease drip in, around and on hood vent. Cobwebs above and near equipment storage and prep sink. Back door in the receiving area does not close tightly, leaving a gap that does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals.

Plaza Mexico Restaurant, 1651 Lincoln Highway East, follow-up, May 12. Pass. The surface of the bain-marie cutting board is damaged and no longer smooth and easily cleanable. A new cutting board is on order.

Schnader’s Funnel Cake (outside by animal auction), 955 N. State St., Ephrata, May 12. Pass. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Sonrise Coffee Co., mobile food facility Type 3, 145 Field Crest Lane, Gordonville, May 12. Pass. No violations.

Chipotle Mexican Grill 3864, 2232 Lincoln Highway East, Suite 140, complaint, Pass. No violations.

Dunkin’, 580 Centerville Road, follow-up, May 11. Pass. No violations.

Manor Buffet, 2090 Lincoln Highway East, follow-up, May 11. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food facility did not submit a HACCP plan for approval by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture as required.

Spence Candies, 558 E. High St., Elizabethtown, May 11. Pass. No violations.

Stumpy’s Hot Dog Shack, 32 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, May 11. Pass. Employee meal stored on shelf with food and food equipment. Burgers are served raw or undercooked to the customer’s request; however, a written consumer advisory (on the menu, table tent or placard) is not provided to the consumer. Areas of moderate grease drip on hood fixtures. Old food splatter in the interior of the microwave. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — clogging at hand-wash sink in food prep area.

A Gourmet Garden, 16 Newport Road, Leola, May 10. Pass. Uncovered food containers in walk-in exposed to potential contamination from debris that can fall from dirty shelving above the product. Assorted food containers on the drying shelf were not clean to sight and touch; removed for cleaning. Nonfood contact surfaces, such as shelving in the walk-in cooler and the prep areas, are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Cleaned food containers in the dish-washing area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting); removed for cleaning. Litter and debris on floor under equipment.

Dad’s Grill, mobile food facility Type 4, 1440 Oregon Road, Leola, opening, May 10. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration for quaternary ammonia for the three-compartment sink. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. Food facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety program.

Front Porch Baking Co., 513 Leaman Ave., Millersville, May 10. Pass. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.

Genki Sushi, 1565 Manheim Pike, May 10. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Raw shell eggs stored above lettuce in the reach-in cooler. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods (sushi rice) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of chlorine bleach in the mechanical dishwasher and sanitizer buckets. A brown and pink slimy residue inside the ice maker. The hand-wash sink in the front area being used as a food preparation sink as evidenced by lettuce and rice in the sink. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — water leaking at the drainpipe beneath the middle sink of the three-compartment sink. Two containers of soap stored directly on top of a case of sugar in the storage area. Food facility is using chlorine bleach sanitizer at an extremely high concentration of 400 ppm, not approved for food-contact sanitizing at this level.

Hursh’s Country Store, 2425 W. Main St., Ephrata, May 10. Pass. No violations.

Kendig Cardtique, 2600 Willow Street Pike, May 10. Pass. No violations.

Maplehofe Dairy Store, 799 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, May 10. Pass. Multiple prepackaged foods are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement and/or nutritional facts.

Per Diem at Hotel Rock Lititz, 50 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, follow-up, May 10. Pass. No violations.

Pizza Hut, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, May 10. Pass. No violations.

Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant, 1700 Fruitville Pike, Suite L, follow-up, May 10. Pass. No violations.

Roma Pizza, 15 W. Main St., Ephrata, May 10. Fail. The noncompliant status of this inspection demonstrates that the person in charge of the facility does not have adequate knowledge of the food code. No hot water at the hand-wash sink. The only operating sink is the dish sink, indicating that proper hand-washing is not being done. Food employees in prep area not wearing proper beard covers. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food, such as deli meat, in the refrigerators and walk-in box held more than 24 hours and is not being marked with the date it was opened. Assorted food containers on the drying shelf were not clean to sight and touch; removed for cleaning. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in dish area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting); removed for cleaning. The hand-wash sink in the prep area was blocked by pots and utensils and not accessible at all times for employee use. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — hand-wash sink without hot water. The hot water faucet does not close fully and the main shutoff valve was closed, resulting in the hand-wash sink not available for proper use. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the prep area.

Sheetz No. 697, 2539 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, May 10. Pass. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sinks in bathrooms to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Snowfox at Weis No. 49, 740 S. Broad St., Lititz, type 2 follow-up, May 10. Pass. No violations.

Spooky Nook Greenhouse, 821 Landisville Road, Manheim, May 10. Pass. No violations.

Stonehouse Cafe, 2415 W. Main St., Ephrata, May 10. Pass. Food employees in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats; prior violation. Food items stored directly on the floor in the walk-in box rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Drink flavorings stored under the hand-wash sink, making them subject to potential contamination. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food in the refrigerators and held more than 24 hours is not being marked with the date it was opened. Three-bay sink with buildup of filth and food residue not cleaned before use and frequently throughout the day. Assorted containers and utensils were not clean to sight and touch; removed for cleaning. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Cleaned utensils are stored in containers that contain old food residue and debris. Litter and debris under and around equipment.

Subway, 2102 Spring Valley Road, May 10. Pass. Facility back door is self-closing and being propped open.

Venice Pizza & Pasta, 3079 Columbia Ave., May 10. Pass. No violations.

Village Market, 191 N. Main St., Manheim, May 10. Pass. Walk-in refrigerator fan guards are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dust.

Waffle House No. 1450, 2499 Lincoln East Highway, complaint, May 10. Pass. Pans in pan storage area encrusted with grease and soil accumulation. Dish-washing area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning.

Casey Jones’ Restaurant, 312 Paradise Lane, Ronks, May 9. Pass. Milk was beyond the manufacturer’s date; disposed of. Raw beef stored over ready-to-eat foods. Multiple foods in the freezer area stored open with no covering. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Ceiling has a hole in the prep kitchen.

Ephrata Food Mart, 175 S. Reading Road, Ephrata, May 9. Pass. Food facility is using or offering for sale gummy candy containing CBD, an unapproved additive; voluntarily removed from display.

EVO 206 Coffee Co., 206 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, May 9. Pass. Self-serve customer stainless silverware stored with handles down instead of up to prevent contamination. The chlorine concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was 200 ppm, rather than 50-100 ppm as required. Restroom does not have a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. The hand-wash sink in the service area does not have single-use towels, continuous towels or air-drying device.

Fairview Groceries LLC, 96 Paradise Lane, Ronks, May 9. Pass. Ceiling is cracked and in need of repairs.

Farmersville Auction, 33 N. Farmersville Road, Ephrata, May 9. Pass. Plastic containers on drying shelf were cracked, split and not easily cleaned; voluntarily discarded. Assorted containers on the drying shelf were not clean to sight and touch; removed for cleaning. Clean food containers in dish area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting); removed for cleaning.

Glenwood Foods, 1614 Division Highway, Ephrata, May 9. Pass. Assorted products were displayed outside the fill line of the open self-serve cooler and were held at 42 F to 49 F, rather than 41 F or below as required. The affected items were voluntarily discarded. Tub used to hold sliced produce on the drying shelf was not clean to sight and touch; removed for cleaning.

Hershey Farm food truck, mobile food facility Type 4, 240 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks, opening, May 9. Pass. No violations.

Metro Express No. 4, 3672 Marietta Ave., Silver Spring, May 9. Pass. Food employee preparing food while not wearing a beard cover. Raw shell eggs stored above pineapples and olives in the refrigerator. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — water leaking at the drainpipe beneath the middle sink of the three-compartment sink. Flies in the food prep area.

River Trail Brewing, 38-40 E. Front St., Marietta, May 9. Pass. Various foods are served raw or undercooked to the customer’s request; however, a written consumer advisory (on the menu, table tent or placard) is not provided to the consumer; previous violation from May 10, 2022. Reflector plate of ice machine, a food-contact surface, had pink residue. One bathroom does not have a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins.

Slice of Divine Charcuterie, 100 Hillcrest Road, Marietta, May 9. Pass. Hand-wash sink needs splash guard on left side to prevent splash onto three-compartment sink’s drying ledge. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but its location and the retail food facility license is not conspicuous for public viewing.

Snowfox at Weis No. 80, 1629 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, May 9. Fail. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the Pennsylvania Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions related to HACCP plan and by this noncompliant inspection. Person in charge not able to produce records showing that raw or partially cooked ready-to-eat fish has been frozen by the facility or approved supplier as required before use or sale; previous violation from April 20, 2022. Food employee is not using available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine sanitizer concentration. PH meter was not functioning properly at the time of inspection; previous violation from April 20, 2022. Food facility HACCP plan does not have all required elements as outlined in the food code and is missing: records for temperatures at receiving, records for thermometer calibration, updated letter of destruction.

Sunoco Columbia, 1000 Columbia Ave., May 9. Pass. Mystic Labs Delta-8 Gummies by Bio Blaze Partners Tampa, Florida, contain an unapproved additive as specified in 21 CFR 170-180 relating to food additives. Such products are under Food and Drug Administration regulation and at which time CBD is not recognizable as a safe substance to be added to food. The facility has test strips; however, they have gotten wet and are no longer are reactive. Food facility has a Serve Safe certificate displayed; however, a duplicate copy of the certificate appears in another facility. The food facility has 90 days to enroll a person in a state-recognized food safety course.

Trio Bar and Grill, 3707 Marietta Ave., Columbia, May 9. Pass. Tubes of ground beef stored above pork in the walk-in cooler. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the bar area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Two Cousins Pizza, 437 E. Main St., Mountville, May 9. Pass. No violations.

A Slice of Brooklyn Pizza, 861 Village Road, May 8. Pass. Raw eggs stored over ready-to-eat foods. Facility does not keep written records for time in lieu of temperature. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Ceiling has peeling paint in walk-in freezer.

China Inn Restaurant, 3985D Columbia Ave., Columbia, complaint, May 8. Pass. No violations.

Copper Hill Public House, 1 Crossland Pass, Millersville, follow-up, May 8. Pass. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.

Good Burrito, 2101 Strickler Road, Suite E, Mount Joy, May 8. Pass. Raw chicken next to raw beef in common refrigerator with no barriers to prevent cross-contamination; corrected. Single-service, single-use forks in consumer area stored uncovered and not inverted; corrected.

Italian Ice Cart, mobile food facility Type 3, 1605 Colonial Manor Drive, May 8. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster County Sportsman’s Association, 573 Hilldale Road, Holtwood, May 8. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration in both the main kitchen and downstairs bar. Hood vents above the charbroiler have a heavy accumulation of grease and carbon.

Manheim Christian Day School, 686 Lebanon Road, Manheim, May 8. Pass. No violations.

Ramarn Thai, 2359 Oregon Pike, Suite 104, May 8. Pass. A working container in front food preparation area, used for storing a cleaners, taken from bulk supplies, was not marked with the common name of the chemical. A working container of cleaner and "carbon-off" were stored on the shelf with pots.

Rutter’s No. 34, 370 W. Main St., Leola, May 8. Pass. Food employees in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Assorted food containers on the drying shelf were not clean to sight and touch; items were removed for cleaning. Nonfood contact surfaces, such as shelving and conduits by the hand-wash sink, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in dish area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting); removed for cleaning.

Sugar Bowl, 9 Normal Ave., Millersville, May 8. Pass. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods (pizza slices) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. A working container of WD-40 was stored on the same shelf with food and food equipment in the electric slicer prep area.

Whisk Cafe, 98 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, change of owner, May 8. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Air return duct above dish-washing station has an accumulation of static dust. A heavy accumulation of ice above condenser fans in walk-in freezer and alongside interior wall. Hood vents in cooking battery area have an accumulation of grease and carbon.

Vianny Sabor Sureno, 347 N. Plum St., May 8. Pass. No violations.