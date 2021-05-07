The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Calamus Run Farm, 672 Georgetown Road, Ronks, opening, April 30. Pass. No violations.

Country Pretzel Twists, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, April 30. Pass. An accumulation of dust and dirt on top of Avantco oven; cleaned and sanitized utensils located near three-bay sink are stored with food contact surfaces exposed to hand contact when retrieved by food employees. Blades on fan located over prep table contain static dust and has the potential to contaminate food below. Wood pretzel paddle is no longer a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Food facility has available chlorine sanitizer test strips; however, they are the wrong type. There are several broken, cracked and missing floor tiles throughout facility, rendering the floor not smooth and easily cleanable. Tape is being used to cover holes near threshold of storage room; repeat violation. Carpet mats are being used as a floor covering in the food prep area, which are not smooth easily cleanable surfaces; repeat violation.

Fisher's Sandwich Shack, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, April 30. Passed. Food handler not wearing a beard net.

Lapp Valley Farm Ice Cream, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, follow-up, April 30. Passed. Certified food manager certificate is not posted in a conspicuous location for public viewing.

Ridgetop Bakery, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, opening, April 30. Pass. No violations.

Singing Spring Foods, 1363 Valley Road, Quaryville, opening, April 30. Pass. No violations.

Taco To Go, 114 N. Third St., Columbia, April 30. Pass. No violations.

Brickers Famous French Fries, 120 N. Duke St., April 29. Pass. No violations.

D.Y. Little Beverage Distributor, 1224 Lancaster Ave., Columbia, April 29. Passed. No violations.

The Flour Child, 646 Union St., Columbia, follow-up, April 29. Passed. No violations.

J's Snack Stand, 101 W. Fulton St., New Holland, April 29. Passed. In downstairs snack bar, deeply scored bain-marie cutting board not resurfaced or discarded as required. A fly strip in the back of downstairs snack bar hung in close proximity to stored food has the potential to contaminate. Food facility is reusing plastic containers, which are intended to be a single-use article. A fly in single-use utensil container in upstairs snack bar; voluntarily discarded. Hood baffles in upstairs facility contains an accumulation of grease and need to be cleaned. Room fans contain an accumulation of static dust on covers and need cleaning.

Tabarek International Foods, 798C New Holland Ave., complaint, April 29. Passed. No violations.

Wawa 8129, 2837 Main St., Morgantown, opening, April 29. Passed. Hot water not available at hand-wash sink next to walk-in cooler; corrected at time of inspection.

Windy Lindy's Olde Columbia Pretzel Haus, 17 S. Second St., Columbia, April 29. Pass. Water leaking from the pipe beneath the middle bowl of the three-compartment sink. The garage door located of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area.

Adamstown Quick Stop, 2990 N. Reading Road, Adamstown, follow-up, April 28. Pass. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Brown's Concessions MFF3, 14 Jared Place, Lititz, April 28. Pass. No violations.

Comfort Inn, 24 S. Willowdale Drive, April 28. Pass. No violations.

Comfort Inn and Suites, 2343 Lincoln Highway East, April 29. Pass. No violations.

Fratelli Pizza, 848 E. Main St., Ephrata, follow-up, April 28. Pass. No violation.

Giant Food No. 6004, 1008 Lititz Pike, Lititz, April 28. Passed. Edging of perishable grocery freezer to be damaged and not in good condition. Deli: Caulking around hand-wash sink to have a buildup a black residue and is peeling. Floor behind fryer with buildup of grease, and interior cabinet and wheels of fryer with an extreme amount of grease/debris buildup. Small leak at the three-compartment sink under the third compartment. Wall under hand-wash sink between deli and produce prep unsealed from the wall. Mechanical warewashing equipment had an orangish and black matter buildup inside. Dairy: Raw eggs stored above drinks in the walk-in dairy cooler. Racks in walk-in cooler with buildup of green/black matter. Seafood: Small paring knife held together with electrical tape, which is not an approve material. Floor behind fryer with buildup of grease, and interior cabinet and wheels of fryer with an extreme amount of grease/debris buildup. Produce: Walk-in cooler fan guards with an accumulation of static dust. Bakery: Fan guards in walk-in cooler with an accumulation of static dust, floor under prep stations soiled and sprayer nozzle at three- compartment sink with a buildup of food debris and black matter. A chemical stored above food on the discount rack on the sales floor.

Gran Sabor Latino Inc., 123 N. Franklin St., opening, April 28. Passed. No violations.

Red Roof Inn, 2307 Lincoln Highway East, April 28. Passed. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 020, 936 Columbia Ave., April 28. Passed. One gallon of 1% milk beyond the sell-by date being offered for sale. The hand-wash sink in the back was blocked by a crate of sanitizers and cleaners and not accessible at all times for employee use. CBD Energy Shots and CBD Gummies by the Dinner Lady and CBD Energy Shots, CBD Drink Mix and CBD Gummies made by Reliva CBD Wellness, Natick, Massachusetts, contain an unapproved additive as specified in 21 CFR 170-180 relating to food additives; such products are under Food and Drug Administration regulation and at which time CBD is not recognizable as a safe substance to be added to food. The outside dumpster lids cannot be closed due to overflowing trash.

Aldi Foods No. 20, 830 E. Main St., Ephrata, April 27. Pass. Litter on walk-in cooler floor.

Parma Pizza and Grill, 301 Main St., Landisville, April 27. Pass. Static dust conduit fixtures near the fryers and inside the fryer cabinets.

Sheetz No. 478, 891 E. Main St., Ephrata, April 27. Pass. No violations.

Thom's Bread, 113A Butler Ave., follow-up, April 27. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 103, 2395 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, April 27. Passed. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/ temperature-control-for-safety food, located in the reach-in cooler and held more than four hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Leaking pipe at the three-compartment sink from the sanitizing bay.

Wendy's No. 6442, 1117 Harrisburg Pike, change of owner, April 27. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, located in the reach-in cooler and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Leaking pipe at the three-compartment sink from the sanitizing bay.

Carter Macrae Elementary, 251 S. Prince St., follow-up, April 26. Pass. No violations.

Edward Hand Middle School, 431 S. Ann St., follow-up, April 26. Pass. No violations.

Fulton Elementary School, 225 W. Orange St., April 26. Pass. No violations.

George Washington Elementary School, 545 S. Ann St., April 26. Pass. No violations.

Hamilton Elementary School, 1300 Wabank Road, follow-up, April 26. Pass. No violations.

Lafayette Elementary School, 1000 St. Joseph St., follow-up, April 26. Pass. No violations.

Landis Valley Christian Fellowship, 2420 Kissel Hill Road, April 26. Passed. No violations.

Little Caesars Lititz, 235 Bloomfield Drive, Lititz, April 26. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Door of hot holding unit not sealing tightly, allowing hot air to escape and not allowing products to hot hold and proper temperature. A cheese pizza in hot holding cabinet holding at 110 F rather than 135 F as required; product was discarded. Hand-wash sink in front of the house the faucet has a continuous leak. Wall below back of the house sink that is unsealed and open, making the wall not smooth and easily cleanable. Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/ temperature-control-for-safety food, located in the walk-in cooler and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Ceiling above oven with heavy accumulation of dust and grease buildup. Shelving at wing station, green rack by staged pizzas, metal rack above pizza prep area, interior of reach-in cooler, interior of round-o-matic, exterior of dough maker and door handle of the bathroom with a buildup of food debris/grease and not clean to sight and touch. Hand-wash sinks/toilets/urinals are not being cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean.

Locust Hill Farm, 862 Valley Road, Quarryville, opening, April 26. Pass. No violations.

Pleasant Valley Country Store, 429 Sproul Road, Kirkwood, April 26. Pass. No violations.

Price Elementary School, 615 Fairview Ave., follow-up, April 26. Pass. No violations.

Resurrection School, 501 E. Orange St., follow-up, April 26. Pass. No violations.

Reynolds Middle School, 605 W. Walnut St., follow-up, April 26. Pass. No violations.

Rosie's Pizzeria, 827 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville, complaint, April 26. Pass. No violations.

Ross Elementary School, 840 N. Queen St., follow-up, April 26. Pass. No violations.

Sacred Heart Parish School, 560 W. Walnut St., April 26. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 035, 298 Main St., Landisville, April 26. Pass. There is no ingredient statement for banana muffins, double-chocolate muffins, apple fritters, Danishes and cinnamon rolls. Trash, dead leaves and debris on the dumpster pad behind the dumpster receptacles. Dilites CBD Gummies, CBD Soft Gels and CBD Energy Shots by The Dinner Lady contain an unapproved additive as specified in 21 CFR 170-180 relating to food additives; such products are under Food and Drug Administration regulation and at which time CBD is not recognizable as a safe substance to be added to food. The dumpster lid being left open while not in use.

Wharton Elementary School, 705 N. Mary St., follow-up, April 26. Pass. No violations.