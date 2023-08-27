The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Hanover VFW Post 2506, 19 S. Mckinley Ave. Hanover, August 17. Pass. Food employees observed in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Observed contained food stored directly on the floor in walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Condenser in the walk-in freezer with ice accumulation indicating an issue and in need of repair. Shelving within walk-in refrigerator observed to be rusted and is no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Can opener blade and French Fry Cutter, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Corrected. Fan guard located in both walk-in refrigerator observed with and accumulation of static dust.

Homewood Suites, 200 Masonic Dr. York, August 17. Pass. Food Employee observed donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash. Corrected. Food employees observed in food prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Ice machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue on the lid and was not clean to sight and touch. Can opener blade, a food contact surface was observed to have dried food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. corrected.

Rite Aid #11027, 1430 Baltimore St. Hanover, August 17. Pass. No violations.

Rite Aid #2510, 43-47 Baltimore St. Hanover, August 17. Pass. No violations.

Rutter's #12, 1425 Seven Valleys Rd. York, August 17. Pass. Observed accumulation of ice on unit and boxes below and frosty mist exuding from condenser unit in the walk-in freezer. Unit is in need of repair. Exit door located in the dry storage area of the food facility was propped open and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Corrected.

Baltimore Style LLC, mobile food facility Type 4, 1649 Broadway, Hanover, August 16. Pass. No violations.

Big Mike's Crab House & Grill, 100 High St. Hanover, August 16. Pass. Bread in the walk-in freezer observed sitting directly on wire rack with no protective covering. In used ice scoop observed stored in the ice bin with handle touching the ice. Corrected. Interior back of ice bin, a food contact surface, was observed to have black-matter residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Corrected. Observed sides of fryer, oven with accumulation of grease and in need of cleaning. Floor underneath cooking equipment is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

Broadway Subshop & Deli, 35 E. Broadway St. Red Lion, August 16. Pass. Observed accumulation of ice build up on the interior walls of 3 chest freezers. Also observed a black mold like on the interior gaskets of the lids. Units are in need of cleaning and repair. The interior lid of the chest freezer in the back shows cracks and damage and will need to be repaired or replaced. Meat Slicer, a food contact surface, was observed to have old food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Corrected. The hand wash sink in the Prep area being used as a food preparation sink as evidenced by observation of a tomato in the sink. Corrected. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Corrected.

South Hills Golf Club, 925 Westminster Ave. Hanover, August 16. Pass. Food employees observed in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher in the bar area was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Bottle of sanitizer was empty. Replaced. Observed old sticker/tape residue on the exterior of plastic and metal pans. Observed clean food equipment and/or utensils in clean dish area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting).

Vinny's Italian Market, 1 Center Square, Hanover, Follow-up, August 16. Fail. The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Container of crushed graham crackers in the dry storage area stored open with no covering. Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety (pasta salads) food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the deli case, is not being date marked. Cookie display cases are not being cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation. Old stickers and sticker residue on observed on the food contact surface of plastic and metal pans. Interior of ice machine a food contact surface observed with black and pink matter accumulation and not clean to sight and touch. Meat and cheese slicer blade, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Observed single-service, single-use articles stored in paper good storage area which were not in the original protective package or inverted. A Food Employee Certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the retail food facility. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Observed back door left open when not in use, although facility does have a screen it does no go to the ground which will allow for rodent and pest entry.

Bethlehem United Methodist Church @ The Dallastown Carnival, 00 School St. Dallastown, August 15. Pass. No violations.

Bricker's French Fries #1400, 4735 Lewisberry Rd. Dover, August 15. Pass. No violations.

Dallastown Historical Society @ The Dallastown Carnival, 00 S. School St. Dallastown, August 15. Pass. No violations.

Dallastown Recreation Committee @ The Dallastown Carnival, 00 S. School St. Dallastown, August 15. Pass. No violations.

Golden Connections Community Center, Inc., 20 Gotham Place, Unit C, Red Lion, August 15. Pass. No violations.

Golden Crust Pizza, 59 E. Broadway, Red Lion, August 15. Pass. No violations.

Horn Pub, 691 Yorktown Rd. Lewisberry, Opening, August 15. Pass. Duct tape is being used as a repair material for broken handle on bain marie and torn door gasket. Can opener cutting blade, a food contact surface, was observed to have rust-like residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Blade removed and discarded. Observed dirt and old food residue on knife holder. Removed for cleaning or will be replaced. Observed residue on interior surfaces of ice machine and dish machine that are not operational at time of inspection. Machines must be cleaned/sanitized/delimed before using. The food facility does not have a handwash sink located in the warewashing area. Facility will install a handsink convenient to warewashing. PIC will provide photograph of properly installed sink prior to opening. Picture will be attached to facility in PA Food Safety system. Observed rodent like droppings inside the cupboard under the taps and electrical device closet.

Mr. Bill's Quality Seafood TFS Type 3 @ The Dallastown Carnival, 00 S. School St. Dallastown, August 15. Pass. No violations.

Philly Pretzel Factory, 2058 S. Queen St. York, August 15. Pass. Observed wooded proofing boards that are not sealed smooth and non absorbent. Wooden trays, a food contact surface, used for prepping and holding pretzel dough have a black mold-like substance on them and are not cleaned on a regular basis. Discarded boards and will order new. Observed outside of the floor mixer with excessive accumulation of dried on flour, this is not being cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation. Side of prep tables in the baking area observed with accumulation of debris and in need of cleaning. Observed catering trays in the dry storage area not inverted and exposed to dust and splash. Corrected. Observed flooring through out the facility under and around floor wall edging in need of detailed cleaning due to salt accumulation.

Restless Coffee Company, 2599 S. Queen St. York, Opening, August 15. Pass. No violations.

Roma Pizza TFS Type 3 @ The Dallastown Carnival, 00 S. School St. Dallastown, August 15. Pass. No violations.

Rye Guys, mobile food facility Type T, 5 Hill Northdale, York, August 15. Pass. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Taco Bell #024416, 2054 S. Queen St. York, August 15. Pass. Packaged potatoes observed, in two door stand-up freezer next to the fryer area, with ice accumulation on the package. Food contact surface of the Dining room side - debris catcher is not smooth, easily cleanable and is needed to be replaced or repaired. Observed ice accumulation on the condenser unit on the drive thru line and needs to be repaired. Non-food contact surfaces such as: the drive thru line - hot holding plexiglass, cinnamon/sugar bin lid, and in the cabinet at the self serve soda unit not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Observed clean food equipment cambro pans in ware washing area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting). Outside dumpster unit had drain plug removed. Observed a Light not shielded over the food in the walk in freezer area. Corrected. Observed above the icee machine area of the food facility, the walls, ceiling were extremely dirt, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

Taco Bell #040077, 450 Shrewsbury Common Ave. Shrewsbury, August 15. Pass. Observed the gasket on the Hot Hold Door is ripped and in need of repair or replacement. Soda nozzles a food contact surface, on the drive thru and self serve soda stations, was observed to have black-matter accumulation and was not clean to sight and touch. Corrected. Observed the in-take ventilation under the drive line prep area with an accumulation of dust & dirt on non-food contact surface. Hand wash sink not maintained in good repair - observed a constant drip at the faucet.

Cedar Lake Campground, 5051 Pine Hill Rd. Dover, August 14. Pass. Observed a soufflé cup used to scoop cookie crumbs stored inside container. Corrected. Unwrapped and unprotected single use straws stored in the customer area. Food facility is using Chlorine Sanitizer at an extremely high concentration of above 200ppm, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level. Corrected. Observed chemicals such as dish soap, all purpose cleaner stored on a shelf above pre-packaged condiments on the sales floor in the retail store. Corrected.

San Marcos Mex & Mart, 1901 W. Market St. York, Follow-up, August 14. Pass. New food facility in operation more than 90 days and has not employed a certified food employee as required. Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the kitchen area. Corrected. Ceiling tiles missing in the Kitchen area, and need replaced. This will be completed by 08/17/23.

Smoothie King, 2609 E. Market St. York, Complaint, August 14. Pass. The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions. Provided Training. Observed non-food contact surfaces of blender jars, in food preparation area, with an accumulation of black and grey mold-like residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces. Non-food contact surfaces throughout facility are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.