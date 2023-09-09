The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Schnader Funnel Cakes, 952 South Meadow Lane, Palmyra, Non-Routine Special Event, September 2. Pass. No violations.

Aunt Hocker's Fish Fry, 35 S. 8th Street, Lebanon, August 31. Pass. No violations.

Breezy Rill Produce, 1320 Shirksville Road, Myerstown, August 31. Pass. No violations.

K&D Ice Cream Trailer, mobile food facility Type 3, 1320 Shirksville Road, Myerstown, August 31. Pass. Three bay sink observed with build up of filth and food residue and not cleaned before use, and frequently throughout the day.

On Fire Youth Ministries, 17 W. Main Street, Myerstown, August 31. Pass. No violations.

Taqueria El Compadre, 35 S. 8th Street, Lebanon, August 31. Pass. A small amount of food debris was observed in a bus tub of clean utensils.

Elco HS, 180 Elco Drive, Myerstown, August 29. Pass. Cooked chicken not being cooled in a manner to ensure that it would go from 135°F to 70°F in 2 hours and/or from 135°F to 41°F within 6 hours, after preparation. The start time allowed for an accelerated process in the freezer during the inspection and then to be moved to the refrigerator. The chicken was at 38-40°F in fifteen minutes and moved to the refrigerator walk in refrigerator. Assorted food was held at 46°F, in the Traulson refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required. 1 lb of sliced ham was discarded, and other food that was still at or below 41°F were moved to another cooler.

Elco Intermediate School, 100 Evergreen Drive, Myerstown, August 29. Pass. No violations.

Elco MS, 60 Evergreen Drive, Myerstown, August 29. Pass. No violations.

Fort Zeller ES, 243 N. Sheridan Road, Richland, August 29. Pass. No violations.

Harding Elementary School Cafeteria, 622 Chestnut Street, Lebanon, Complaint, August 29. Pass. Two light fixtures over the prep area have cracked plastic covers. Facility has evidence of insect activity due to roaches being observed on the glue traps. The facility has a Pest Control program: however, several of the recommendations listed on the PCO’s report are not being addressed in a timely manner. Two recommendations from 2/25/2022 and one from 2/14/2022 have remained on every report since that time.

Jackson ES, 558 W. Main Avenue, Myerstown, August 29. Pass. No violations.

8th St. US Gas, 742 Walnut Street, Lebanon, Follow-up, August 28. Pass. Section 5-501.113 of the US Food Code requires that "receptacles and waste handling units for refuse shall be kept covered with tight-fitting lids if kept outside the Food Establishment. The exterior dumpster lids were observed to be uncovered. Weeds exceeding the City Ordinance were observed at various locations on the facility.

La Placita De Lebanon, 922 Cumberland Street, Lebanon, August 28. Pass. Observed one plastic food container that was cracked and repaired with tape. Tape cannot be properly cleaned. An electrical wire in the kitchen is not secured properly and it has two wire nuts on the end. The wire needs to either be removed or the installation should be corrected to be compliant with electrical codes.